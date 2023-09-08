New Zealand hammer England to take lead in ODI series – latest reaction

Daryl Mitchell was one of two hundred-makers for the New Zealand - Getty Images/Geoff Caddick

07:55 PM BST

More to ponder for England

Credit must go to New Zealand, who now for three limited-overs matches in a row have outplayed England in all departments. The combinations of knocks from Conway and Mitchell was outstanding and something of a throwback to an earlier era of 50-over cricket.

For England, there is some way to go before panic stations but Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott will want to stop this rot very soon. Losing consecutive matches like this is never good any time but in the run-up to a World Cup it could have a really detrimental impact – especially as they face NZ in their tournament opener.

07:48 PM BST

NEW ZEALAND WIN BY SIX WICKETS

Mitchell muscles a six over mid-off before punching one out to deep cover for a single to level the scores.

Conway finishes the match with a marvellous six down the ground.

What a way to finish it! 6️⃣💥



07:46 PM BST

OVER 46: NZ 283/2 (Conway 104 Mitchell 111)

Six more as Mitchell flies past the score of his batting partner. Rashid is shaking his head as he smashes another four, this time inside out over extra cover.

The field is up for Rashid here but it still takes an awfully good batter to dominate the England leg spinner like this.

07:43 PM BST

OVER 45: NZ 271 /2 (Conway 103 Mitchell 100)

That last over has all but put a pin in this game. Mitchell moves to 99 with a firm punch down the ground for a single and is soon back on strike after a cute Conway dab.

And there’s Mitchell’s hundred. Tough to overstate how good a knock this has been. Powerful yet controlled.

Daryl Mitchell brings up his century from 84 balls! 💯😍



07:40 PM BST

OVER 44: NZ 264/2 (Conway 101 Mitchell 95)

Bang. Mitchell clears the front leg and eases Rashid over the top for another mighty six. He then steps across and goes aerial again – hot quite as well timed but enough to pick up a boundary through mid-wicket.

Story continues

Ooooo dear. Six more for Mitchell. Rashid pulls his length back a touch but it’s not an issue for Mitchell, who just strikes cleanly through the line.

Rashid kicks the turf as Mitchell’s ugly shanks to end the over lands safe.

07:36 PM BST

OVER 43: NZ 246/2 (Conway 100 Mitchell 78)

Conway reaches his hundred with a flick down the deep mid-on. That’s a brilliant knock from the NZ opener. He’s played the sort of old-school anchor role you so rarely see in 50-over cricket these days.

Good over from Livingstone. Just one from it.

100 from 115 balls 🤩💯



07:33 PM BST

OVER 41: NZ 245/2 (Conway 99 Mitchell 78)

Conway reverse sweeps hard and the man at short fine leg can do nothing about it. Rashid has been expensive since his return to the attack. Next ball, Conway goes for the same again but is denied four by a superb diving stop from Woakes.

Lovely flight from Rashid. It’s begging for Conway to go after it but there’s simply no pressure on NZ to put their foot on the gas at present.

07:30 PM BST

OVER 40: NZ 238/2 (Conway 93 Mitchell 77)

Four more for Mitchell. He turns his wrist on the pull and finds the gap behind sqaure on the leg side. The short-ball strategy is well underway here for England, with Atkinson chargin in a hitting the deck hard.

No real nibbles from NZ yet though.

07:27 PM BST

OVER 39: NZ 231/2 (Conway 91 Mitchell 72)

More punishment for Rashid as Mitchell biffs him over cow corner for four. Really intelligent batting from Mitchell. NZ are well on top of England.

07:23 PM BST

OVER 38: NZ 225/2 (Conway 90 Mitchell 67)

Fortune for Mitchell as he mis-times a pull off Atkinson which lands safely in the vacant square-leg region.

Atkinson’s speeds are good but Conway and Mitchell are just so in that it doesn’t seem to matter. Decent bumper from the young England and it’s Conway this time riding his luck, as a top edge flies fine for four.

07:18 PM BST

OVER 37: NZ 218/2 (Conway 85 Mitchell 65)

Rashid back into the attack and Mitchell smacks him over his head for six before then paddling the next ball past short fine leg for four.

This is exceptional batting from Mitchell. He’s realised Rashid is England’s final roll of the dice and wants to get him on the back foot immediately.

These two have now put on a hundred for the third wicket.

07:15 PM BST

'T20 is never going to cultivate that mindset'

ODIs on dry pitches, uneven or not, are surely decided by big individual hundreds more than anything else. In Asia especially one of your top three has to bat through most of the innings for a big hundred. Playing the Hundred and T20 is never going to cultivate that mindset.

07:15 PM BST

OVER 36: NZ 203/2 (Conway 82 Mitchell 53)

Rashid has served his time after being off for an injury break and is now available to bowl. He will be on soon no doubt but Atkinson is back into the attack for now.

Into the pads of Mitchell – that is always going to be an easy single to a batter well set. There’s been little variation from the England seamers. It’s all looking far too easy for NZ at present.

07:09 PM BST

OVER 35: NZ 199/2 (Conway 80 Mitchell 51)

Mitchell eases Livingstone over mid-on for six. That was beautifully timed.

England simply aren’t carrying any threat here. There are singles everywhere and the bad ball It feels as if only a NZ error can break this partnership.

It nearly happens there! Mitchell rocks back to pull another one over mid-wicket but gets it just slightly wrong but Chris Woakes at mid-wciket can only get a finger to it. A single brings up Mitchell’s fifty.

07:04 PM BST

OVER 34: NZ 187/2 (Conway 78 Mitchell 41)

England need wickets quickly or this game will soon be gone. Mitchell rocks back and slams Woakes to the boundary for four. He didn’t get all of that but got more than enough to keep it out of trouble.

Easy strike rotation either side of that boundary. No danger for NZ here at present.

06:59 PM BST

OVER 33: NZ 179/2 (Conway 76 Mitchell 35)

Livingstone to Mitchell. He races through his over as Mitchell tries to disrupt the bowler’s length. Four dots and then two singles.

06:58 PM BST

OVER 32: NZ 177/2 (Conway 75 Mitchell 34)

The required run-rate is about 6.3 at the moment and with wickets in hand that should be simple enough. Anyway, Chris Woakes returns and he gets a bottom edge, I think, from a short ball. It does not carry to Buttler behind the stumps and England look frustrated. Woakes continues with the short balls and it’s three runs off the over.

06:55 PM BST

OVER 31: NZ 174/2 (Conway 75 Mitchell 31)

Livingstone keeps things a bit tighter and almost creates a chance at the end of the over. Mitchell mistimes a sweep and it’s off the bottom edge and goes in the air not especially powerfully. The man in the deep is too deep, though, and it was never really much of a chance.

It is just a little too easy for New Zealand at the moment.

New Zealand's Devon Conway, playing a stroke on the off side

06:51 PM BST

OVER 30: NZ 170/2 (Conway 74 Mitchell 29)

Topley digs one in short, it doesn’t exactly sit up but Conway picks it up so quickly and commits, pulling off the front foot through midwicket for four. Crisply and powerfully timed. There’s a second four three balls later, this time to Mitchell who does much the same.. 10 off the over in the end. Will that be Topley’s last one for a little while?

England need something here.

06:47 PM BST

OVER 29: NZ 160/2 (Conway 69 Mitchell 24)

Livingstone with a big appeal for LBW... Buttler considers it but decides against it. Conway went to sweep and missed and was hit in front. But not really sure if he got anything on it, or if it was that in front... it hit him on the outside of his left thigh and was probably missing off. In any case the umpire said no and I don’t think that was enough to overturn it. Impact was outside the line anyway, so good decision by the umpire. A quickly run two and then a dot to finish the over.

New Zealand just ticking along here but their “worm” is heading more towards England’s at this stage.

06:44 PM BST

OVER 28: NZ 157/2 (Conway 68 Mitchell 22)

Topley continues. Conway and Mitchell trying to attack but tending to find the fielders as is the case with a hook off the final ball with Rashid and Brook linking up well on the ropes to save a couple.

06:40 PM BST

OVER 27: NZ 153/2 (Conway 67 Mitchell 19)

It’s leggies to the left-hander. He had a good innings, a half-century of not too many balls which helped England towards a competitive score. It is looking a few short at the moment, though. A bit of turn for the spinner to the right-hander but nothing alarming. Four off his first set of six.

06:37 PM BST

OVER 26: NZ 149/2 (Conway 65 Mitchell 17)

Topley continues and beats Mitchell’s edge with a slower cutter. The game has entered a period which lacks action as New Zealand look to consolidate their advantage here. We saw plenty of singles in England’s innings and it’s that sort of thing right now. Just three runs from Topley’s fourth over: three singles and a wide which was down leg side.

Looks like Liam Livingstone is going to have a bowl. Offies or leggies?

06:32 PM BST

OVER 25: NZ 146/2 (Conway 64 Mitchell 16)

Conway is in fine form here. Willey goes full-ish and he plays it on the up, in the air and down the ground for four. Exquisite. 64 off 69 for him so far. Willey ends the over well with four dots, the final of which was another aerial drive which elicits shouts of “catch” but mid off was never getting there to catch it. Stops a few runs, though.

At this point England were 123/3...

06:29 PM BST

OVER 24: NZ 141/2 (Conway 60 Mitchell 15)

Reece Topley returns and his first over back is pretty decent apart from Conway latching right onto a short ball and hammering it for four.

06:25 PM BST

OVER 23: NZ 136/2 (Conway 56 Mitchell 14)

Willey continues with a decent line and length and keeps things tight. A nice bit of fielding off his own bowling after Conway drives straight back and Willey picks it up with his left hand and feigns to shy at the stumps. A tidy over ends with just three runs from it as England look to keep the pressure up. I think they need a few wickets to do that though.

England's David Willey appears frustrated during the first one day international match at Sophia Gardens

Had what you would call a “cameo” with the bat at the end of England’s innings: 21 off 11 with two fours and a six off the final ball of the innings. He missed out on the last World Cup squad, despite being a fixture in the build-up years, to Jofra Archer.

06:18 PM BST

OVER 22: NZ 133/2 (Conway 54 Mitchell 13)

A slightly strange sequence of events as Atkinson bowls a no ball, which goes for two runs. And then the “free hit” straight after is wide, so Atkinson has to bowl it to Mitchell again. He gets two runs from it. Four balls bowled and only two deliveries...

It then gets a bit worse for the debutant as Mitchell pumps a full and straight one right down the ground over the bowler’s head for a superbly-struck six. A single off the final ball means it’s 11 runs off the over. Atkinson looking a little red in the face. presumably due to the heat not embarrassment. It’s a pretty warm day, though it does look to have clouded over.

06:13 PM BST

OVER 21: NZ 120/2 (Conway 52 Mitchell 2)

After that wicket Mitchell picks up a couple of singles and Conway one. NZ well ahead of England at this point in their innings, who were about 18 runs behind and one further wicket down.

06:09 PM BST

WICKET! Nicholls c Buttler b Willey 26 (30)

Nicholls goes! It’s a wide one, a little short and Nicholls slashes at it and top edges it behind to Buttler. Far from Willey’s best ball, I am sure but he will not mind.

FOW 117/2

06:08 PM BST

OVER 20: NZ 114/1 (Conway 52 Nicholls 24)

Nicholls adds four more with a firm push down the line. Stokes does not get there and Nicholls moves into the 20s with that stroke. Six runs off the over: five to Nicholls and one to Conway.

Looks like David Willey is going to return... three overs for 18 runs so far.

06:04 PM BST

OVER 19: NZ 108/1 (Conway 51 Nicholls 19)

The Hundred comes up as Nicholls sweeps Joe Root hard behind square on the leg side. New Zealand’s good start continues. Conway then comes onto strike after a single and he gets his team a second boundary of the over with a lovely stroke, perfectly timed, which positively pings to the deep cover boundary. That brings up his 50 off 57 balls.

Here’s a bit more from Scyld Berry...

Strange game so far. More like sparring than the heavyweight contest which it should be between the last WC finalists. Maybe we have forgotten that Odis are usually won by the side which has a century maker.

05:57 PM BST

OVER 18: NZ 99/1 (Conway 47 Nicholls 14)

Quick from Atkinson, who beats Conway from just back of length. There’s plenty of skid to go along with the pace of Atkinson.

An excellent bounder from Atkinson meets an even better shot from Nicholls, who plays a delightfully controlled hook shot behind square for four.

05:55 PM BST

Adil Rashid...

...has just jogged off the field rather gingerly. Will keep you updated once/if anything comes to light.

05:54 PM BST

OVER 17: NZ 93/1 (Conway 46 Nicholls 9)

Root attempts to loop one up but COnway is wide to it, rocking back and punching it out to deep cover for a couple.

Nicholls rocks back and tries to cut. He makes contact but that’s perilously close to his off stump. Slightly too close for comfort I’d wager.

05:50 PM BST

OVER 16: NZ 86/1 (Conway 41 Nicholls 7)

Gus Atkinson on for his first over in an ODI. It’s sharp but errant to start as he lets one slide down the leg side for a wide.

An attempted bumper sits up a touch and Conway is left cursing himself that he’s picked out the man at fine leg rather than the boundary.

05:46 PM BST

OVER 15: NZ 82/1 (Conway 39 Nicholls 6)

Real turn for Rashid. He’s getting plenty of tweak off the surface but the revolutions are also generating plenty of drift.

Conway is continuing on his merry way, rotating the strike comfortably while England look to be targeting Nicholls at the other end.

05:43 PM BST

OVER 14: NZ 79/1 (Conway 37 Nicholls 5)

Root continues round the wicket to Conway. The NZ opener punches one out to wide mid-off, he wants to but it’s excellent work from Livingstone in the deep and Conway has to settle for a single.

A touch more flight from Root has Nicholls feeling for it outside off stump. He then goes for a hard sweep but only catches the bottom edge, as the ball ricochets back into his helmet.

05:39 PM BST

OVER 13: NZ 76/1 (Conway 35 Nicholls 4)

Tight over from Rashid. Just four from it.

05:37 PM BST

OVER 12: NZ 72/1 (Conway 33 Nicholls 2)

Root gets an over as England look to dislodge at least one of this pair of left-handers. There’s plenty of turn for Root too, it’s going to be about getting the radar right for him.

Too straight, then too short. No boundaries but those are easy pickings for players of this quality looking to rotate the strike.

05:34 PM BST

OVER 11: NZ 66/1 (Conway 30 Nicholls 1)

In the England innings it was the introduction of spin that changed the game in favour of NZ. We could be seeing something similar here.

Rashid is bang on his mark early on but then drags one short, allowing Conway to rock back and slap one through cover for four.

05:29 PM BST

WICKET: Young b Rashid 29

Magic from Rashid. What a delivery.

No loosener needed for England’s leg spinner. Pitched on middle stump, turned sharply away from Young and canonned into the off stump.

The perfect leg-spin wicket...nearly.

FOW: 61/1

"MAGICAL bowling" 💫



05:28 PM BST

OVER 10: NZ 61/0 (Conway 26 Young 29)

Willey leaks one leg side and Young doesn’t miss out, whipping one past the man at short fine leg for four.

The crowd think Buttler has caught Young but the replay shows it came off his thigh pad. England chose not to review – a shrewd judgement.

Overpitched and Conway throws the hands at it. It’s uppish and Joe Root is close to it but the ball races away for four more.

That brings an excellent powerplay to a close for NZ.

05:24 PM BST

OVER 9: NZ 52/0 (Conway 22 Young 24)

The first false shot from Young, who wants to run one down to third-man but Woakes pushes one through just that bit quicker drawing a play and miss.

Maiden from Woakes. He’s doing an excellent job for England in stemming the flow of runs.

05:19 PM BST

OVER 8: NZ 52/0 (Conway 22 Young 24)

Willey continues and that’s crunched by Young – right out of the Conway playbook. A skip down the wicket, a hint of width and powdered square of the wicket for four.

Conway then brings up the 50 for NZ, punching a low pull through mid-wicket for four. There’s not a lot in this wicket as we mentioned and that means there needs to be more variation from England.

Will Young crashes one to the boundary - PA Wire/Joe Giddens

05:14 PM BST

OVER 7: NZ 42/0 (Conway 18 Young 20)

Willey is stationed at mid-on after that over as he and Woakes stage a quick bowlers’ brains trust at the pavilion end.

Conway comes down the wicket to Woakes and gives himself enough room to slice a shorter ball from Wakes through point for four. The next ball is a carbon-copy, although Conway takes Woakes straighter through cover. Excellent batting

05:10 PM BST

OVER 6: NZ 33/0 (Conway 10 Young 19)

David Willey is into the attack to replace the expensive Topley.

He beats Conway outside the off stump as the left-hander continues to feel for his timing. England needed a tight over to regain the initiative after a loose start from Topley and Willey has given them that.

Just a single from the over.

05:06 PM BST

OVER 5: NZ 32/0 (Conway 10 Young 18)

Harry Brook’s fine effort on the boundary is to no avail as replays show the ball won the race. More width from Woakes but this time Young picks out Livingstone at backward point and England are spared another boundary.

There doesn’t seem to be a huge amount of movement on offer for Woakes. He may need to delve into his bag of variations to mess with the calibration of the NZ openers.

05:02 PM BST

OVER 4: NZ 27/0 (Conway 10 Young 17)

Errant from Topley as he bowls his third wide in just over an over. There is swing there though for the left-armer – he looks the more likely to get a wicket in spite of the radar being slightly off.

Young takes advantage of just a hint of width from Topley, getting on top the bounce to punch once behind square on the off side. The next ball disappears back past Topley for another boundary before NZ scamper through for a further three after Young works one past square leg.

Topley’s too straight to Conway on the final ball of the over and that disappears for another boundary. EXPENSIVE over from Topley.

England's Reece Topley reacts during the first One Day International cricket match between England and New Zealand at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, south Wales, on September 8, 2023

04:56 PM BST

OVER 3: NZ 10/0 (Conway 6 Young 2)

Rashid is on the firing line as Woakes serves up a juicy leg-stump half-volley which Young middles right at him. Decent fielding in close from the England leggie.

Tight over from Woakes. Just one from it.

04:53 PM BST

OVER 2: NZ 9/0 (Conway 6 Young 1)

Topley takes the new ball from the other end. He starts with a wide but won’t mind that as there’s plenty of swing on offer for him early.

Conway has a little nibble at one outside off stump and gets a bottom edge. He’s far more convincing next time, easing into a square drive as Topley overpitches.

Big slice of luck for Conway as he’s early on a big drive. He’s fortunate the inside edge doesn’t career into his stumps.

04:47 PM BST

OVER 1: NZ 1/0 (Conway 1 Young 0)

Woakes on the money from the off, bang on his length to Conway. England will be hoping to strike early here as the NZ batters acclimatise to what is a slightly sticky surface.

Just a single from the first over.

04:42 PM BST

England's attack

Plenty of options for Jos Buttler here. Topley, Atkinson, Willey and Woakes offer plenty of variety from a seam perspective. Rashid will do the majority in the spin department.

Woakes will take the new ball. Conway and Young take to the middle for NZ.

04:40 PM BST

England are gathered on the boundary

The NZ innings is just moments away.

04:13 PM BST

END OF INNS: ENG 291/6

It’s still not easy for England to get it away. Would have been easier for Livingstone and Buttler but they perished before this point. This is a decent total for England, though, and it gets a little better when Willey gives himself room and drives down the ground for four, before slicing two off the next ball. It’s another two runs out to midwicket off the fifth ball as Willey accumulates well here.

His cameo ends superbly: a six off the final ball of the innings to take England to 291/6. He launches it over long-on for six, just about! A short boundary and it wasn’t an enormous hit but it doesn’t matter. May as well be an inch over the boundary as 10 yards.

Willey ends with 21 off 11 and England will be pleased with that effort.

04:09 PM BST

Scyld Berry on Liam Livingstone's innings

It’s arguably the most astonishing statistic of cricket in modern times: that Liam Livingstone hasn’t played an innings longer than 51 balls since June 2021 (and earned the best part of £2 million in the process). But his 52 off 40 was a valuable, muscular contribution on this grudging pitch. Along with Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, he has taken England up to par .

04:08 PM BST

OVER 49: ENG 275/6 (Woakes 3 Willey 6)

Right, looks like England will get to 280-odd here but is 300 within reach? Probably not. Willey and Woakes are two capable bowling all-rounders thought is is never easy to come in and just launch it with no build-up. Only four runs in singles off the over, which kind of shows that.

04:05 PM BST

OVER 48: ENG 271/6 (Woakes 1 Willey 4)

David Willey in at No 8 and swats his second ball away for four, piercing the two gap between two fielders running in on the midwicket boundary perfectly. Short and punished.

04:04 PM BST

WICKET! Buttler c Ferguson b Southee 72

Another slower ball and Southee has two in the over. A top edge is in the air and it’s a catch by Ferguson coming in from mid-off. England have now lost their two set batsmen right at the death.

FOW 267/6

04:00 PM BST

WICKET! Livingstone c Mitchell b Southee 52 (40)

Southee takes the pace off the ball and Livingstone tries to go big but it’s a pitching-wedge straight down the throat of Daryl Mitchell. Decent partnership for England, though.

FOW 266/5

03:58 PM BST

OVER 47: ENG 265/4 (Buttler 71 Livingstone 52)

Livingstone has a big swipe at a slower ball but only under-edges it to the keeper. And then does similar again the next ball, but does get a run. Only 28 boundaries score in this innings so far which shows you how it has been for a normally free-scoring England side.

Here’s the 29th, though, as Livingstone skews a full toss out over the covers for four to bring up his fifty. It didn’t look quite right but it was just quite aerial and well placed, opening the face. That’s 52 off 39 for the all-rounder. Buttler has not had a great deal of the strike recently: he is on 71 now and has only scored fine runs in six overs.

03:52 PM BST

OVER 46: ENG 257/4 (Buttler 69 Livingstone 46)

Could Buttler get an ODI century on his birthday? As well as he’d played I’d say it might be a bit out of reach. Sachin Tendulkar did it with a 134 on his 25th birthday in 1998.

A bit of drama here as New Zealand think they’ve got Livingstone, who is caught in the deep off a pull, but Lockie Ferguson has overstepped and the batsman survives. And it’s a free hit next ball... it’s not a great connection, goes out to deep midwicket who does not attempt the catch and then misfields. Two runs and England bring up the 250.

It’s then a wide and this is a bit of a messy over by Ferguson. Buttler attempts the scoop but it’s just a single before Livingston pulls two and then nabs a single to keep the strike. Nine runs off the over.

03:46 PM BST

OVER 45: ENG 248/4 (Buttler 68 Livingstone 40)

It’s still not that easy to get bat to ball convincingly and Livingstone struggles with the first four balls, all dots. The fourth is a four, though, slashing it out behind point for four. Not really a great connection, but four nonetheless. It was, slow full and wide and was there to be hit.

03:42 PM BST

OVER 44: ENG 243/4 (Buttler 68 Livingstone 35)

Lockie Ferguson returns, which seems a wise move. It sits up on Livingstone and he can only chip it in the air towards square leg but nobody is out there so it’s just a single. Plenty of that sort of thing with the pitch as it is today. Some intent from Buttler and Livingstone but it doesn’t amount to a great deal: just four runs from the over. NZ needed that after that mega-over from England.

03:38 PM BST

OVER 43: ENG 240/4 (Buttler 67 Livingstone 33)

A single, a wide and then a single and then a Livingstone onslaught. Livingstone launches one six off Jamieson sending it deep over the boundary over backward square leg and then next ball going straight back down the ground over the bowler’s head and into the sightscreen.

The third six in a row comes as he picks up a slower, short ball and hooks it over deep midwicket for three in a row! A single off the final ball and those 22 runs make it England’s most profitable over of the innings by a long, long way. The 50 partnership is up after 31 balls.

Jamieson expensive today: seven overs for 61 runs and no wickets.

03:34 PM BST

OVER 42: ENG 218/4 (Buttler 66 Livingstone 13)

It’s the third six of the innings and Buttler’s second. Ravindra sends one down but it just sits up and Buttler heaves it over long on for six runs! It almost sent a couple of fans’ lunches to the ground. A single to each batsman after that. Buttler clicking into gear now, though he had been going at a run a ball for most of his innings.

England's Jos Buttler batting during the first one day international match at Sophia Garden

Ravindra ends his 10 overs with superb figures of 10-0-48-3. You’ll take that in almost any ODI.

03:29 PM BST

OVER 41: ENG 201/4 (Buttler 59 Livingstone 12)

Livingstone gets his first boundary and what a boundary it is: he skips down the pitch and then hacks at it a little agriculturally. Either way it beats the field and goes to the midwicket boundary for four. That and four more singles from the over as we are into the final 10 overs.

Would expect England to be happy with 280-odd here.

03:24 PM BST

OVER 40: ENG 201/4 (Buttler 57 Livingstone 5)

We’re back to singles now. Ravindra bowls a half-tracker almost but Livingstone cannot capitalise on it as it reaches him so, so slowly.

03:22 PM BST

OVER 39: ENG 198/4 (Buttler 55 Livingstone 4)

Livingstone gets three before Buttler slashes at one and he outside edges it for four! Never really in danger. England have started to accelerate a little, going at 6.6rpo for the last five overs.

11 overs remain.

03:17 PM BST

OVER 38: ENG 190/4 (Buttler 50 Livingstone 1)

That’s three wickets for 36 runs for Ravindra now, who has bowled well. Only going for 36 runs from his eight overs too.

Liam Livingstone the next man in and he gets off the mark second ball.

03:15 PM BST

WICKET! Stokes c Nicholls b Ravindra 52 (69)

Stokes’s turn to bring up his 50 and he does it by pulling a six off the returning Rachin Ravindra... but he doesn’t last much longer. Two balls later he slaps the bowler to extra cover where Nicholls takes a standard catch in front of his face.

FOW 189/4

03:12 PM BST

OVER 37: ENG 183/3 (Stokes 46 Buttler 50)

Buttler gets a single off a misfield (more of a stop, in fairness) and that brings up his 50 off 48 balls. Stokes has just been there to support him. Good effort on this track. Stokes then plays an extraordinary shot, slapping the ball from Southee over to wide long off and almost tennis-smashes into the air. It lands safe and he gets two runs. He continues to advance down the pitch, trying to move Southee off his length a little. England’s run-rate approaches five runs per over and it hasn’t been over that for a little while, I believe.

Here’s Scyld Berry on Ben Stokes:

It has been a remarkable recall innings of its kind: 52 off 67 balls. Ben Stokes, after starring in the Ashes, has come back to the England dressing room, picked up a brush or broom, and unglamorously cleaned it. He has pushed the ball for singles and allowed Jos Buttler to play the big shots.

03:07 PM BST

OVER 36: ENG 179/3 (Stokes 43 Buttler 49)

That’s a superb shot from Buttler. Ferguson goes full and Buttler throws his arms out at it on the off-side without much foot movement and slays it through extra cover for four. Just two other singles in the over.

03:04 PM BST

OVER 35: ENG 173/3 (Stokes 42 Buttler 44)

A single brings Buttler on Strike and he latches onto a shorter ball from Southee, pulling him for four behind square, beating the man out there. Seven off Southee’s first over back.

15 overs to go. Seven an over here gets England to 278...

03:02 PM BST

OVER 34: ENG 166/3 (Stokes 40 Buttler 39)

This is strange. Buttler mistimes a pull but it comes off the toe-end of the bat and loops up just over the head of Ferguson... for no run. Another strange one, this time to Stokes. He tries to get on top of it and guide it fine but it bounces sharply and Stokes only just gets bat on it and takes a single.

Ferguson has been pretty lively today and has taken one wicket. Tim Southee will return for his fifth over.

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Harry Brook during the first One Day International cricket match

02:53 PM BST

OVER 33: ENG 162/3 (Stokes 38 Buttler 37)

England manage their first boundary for a lengthy period as Buttler swivel-pulls Henry for four... England’s first four (and first scoring shot other than a single) since the 26th over.

02:49 PM BST

OVER 32: ENG 154/3 (Stokes 37 Buttler 31)

That is the 50 partnership, with a single from the returning Ferguson. Off “just the 65 balls,” says Eoin Morgan on Sky. That’s about 4.6 runs per over... that’s not even that quick for Tests these days for England. Five singles off the Ferguson over and that is now six overs without a boundary.

Ben Stokes of England bats during the 1st Metro Bank One Day International between England and New Zealand at Sophia Gardens on September 08, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales

02:44 PM BST

OVER 31: ENG 149/3 (Stokes 35 Buttler 27)

I will reiterate that this pitch is not an easy one to score freely on and is quite sticky but this is rather dull viewing. Three singles off Henry’s latest and that brings up the 150 for England and this pair approach a 50 partnership too.

Ben Stokes, the perpetual joker:

02:41 PM BST

OVER 30: ENG 147/3 (Stokes 34 Buttler 26)

What was the old adage in ODIs? Look to double your 30-over score? Well, that would get England to 294...

Three singles off Phillips’s fourth.

02:37 PM BST

OVER 29: ENG 144/3 (Stokes 33 Buttler 24)

Stokes showing a bit of intent, advancing down the pitch though not really connecting and not getting a run for it. Buttler uppercuts Henry, who has returned for his sixth over, but just for a single. England just getting there in ones at the moment: five from this one...

This is all a bit “launching a platform for a collapse”.

02:32 PM BST

OVER 28: ENG 139/3 (Stokes 31 Buttler 21)

Aaaand four singles off Glenn Philipps’s third over... come on lads, have a slog.

02:30 PM BST

OVER 27: ENG 135/3 (Stokes 29 Buttler 19)

What’s a good total for England from here? 6.5 runs an over from here gets England to just over 287. Seven gets them to 299, which I think they’d be pretty happy with? Not impossible they get to 320 from here, though that is nearly eight an over. Stokes and Buttler capable of that if they get going, but aren’t showing any great signs to do that. The current partnership is 37 runs at just a smidgen over five runs an over...

Anyway, four singles off Ravindra’s seventh over.

New Zealand’s spinners, like the trees around Sophia Gardens and along the River Taff, are just beginning to turn. Not having played since the Ashes, not having had to thrash in the Hundred, Stokes calmly but proactively plays himself back into form.

02:26 PM BST

OVER 26: ENG 131/3 (Stokes 21 Buttler 17)

I cannot say this is the most riveting watch. The ball just being knocked about really. And so it continues with the latest Phillips over with four singles. At least until Stokes smashes a four off the final ball, rocking back and pulling a short-ish ball hard through midwicket for four runs.

02:23 PM BST

OVER 25: ENG 123/3 (Stokes 21 Buttler 15)

Ravindra continues with his sixth over. Will they bowl him out? His economy has moved to four an over from two a couple of overs ago, now he drags down one to Buttler, who rocks back and pulls him through midwicket for four.

02:19 PM BST

OVER 24: ENG 114/3 (Stokes 18 Buttler 9)

Glenn Phillips onto bowl with his off-breaks and it’s a decent start, with just one run to Stokes off it.

02:18 PM BST

OVER 23: ENG 113/3 (Stokes 17 Buttler 9)

SIX! From Buttler. Ravindra bowls full and Buttler gets the long handle out and beats the short boundary going over the head of the bowler. The first of the innings and you feel that England need it.

02:12 PM BST

OVER 22: ENG 105/3 (Stokes 16 Buttler 2)

England’s run-rate has dipped well below five now and this feels a bit like watching them play in 2012. The pitch isn’t the quickest.

Can Stokes be the man to turn England’s innings around? Or will it be birthday-boy Buttler? Or, perhaps... neither?

With Joe Root bogged down as if it were the last World Cup final at Lord’s, Ben Stokes has taken it upon himself to accelerate by using his feet…. And he does use his feet to come down the pitch against against pace better than anyone else in the England squad, another justification for his return.

02:09 PM BST

OVER 21: ENG 103/3 (Stokes 15 Buttler 1)

Jos Buttler comes to the crease and gets off the mark to Ravindra first ball, with a shot into the covers off the back foot. Two wickets and just eight runs from Ravindra’s four overs so far. Nice work.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates the wicket of England's Dawid Malan with team-mates during the first one day international match at Sophia Gardens

02:05 PM BST

WICKET! Root c Mitchell b Ravindra 6

An attempted slog sweep by Root and it goes up in the air like a lob wedge. A big top edge and Ravindra now has two after Mitchell takes a fairly simple but very high catch. A poor-looking dismissal as he attempted to go over Mitchell... but failed.

"Rooty will be frustrated at that" 😫



FOW 101/3

02:02 PM BST

OVER 20: ENG 101/2 (Root 6 Stokes 14)

Jamieson returns to replace Ferguson. Two to Stokes before he then charges down the pitch and top edges this towards deep third man. Ferguson is scampering around there to try to stop the boundary but but as he collects the ball his boots are touching the rope. It is four. England’s 100 is up.

01:58 PM BST

OVER 19: ENG 93/2 (Root 5 Stokes 7)

Not too much drama from Ravinda’s latest – just two singles off the final two balls as England rebuild.

01:55 PM BST

OVER 18: ENG 91/2 (Root 4 Stokes 6)

Stokes gets his first boundary behind square on the leg side, playing it very late out to the boundary.

01:46 PM BST

OVER 17: ENG 85/2 (Root 3 Stokes 2)

Big appeal for LBW first ball, Ravinda on Root... umpire said no. Possible inside edge? Yep. There’s an enormous inside edge onto the pads and Root will survive. We wait to see ultra-edge but we really do not need to. Just three singless off the next five balls, two to Root and one to Stokes. England getting a bit stuck here as NZ dig into them.

01:46 PM BST

OVER 16: ENG 82/2 (Root 1 Stokes 1)

That wicket brings Ben Stokes to the crease in his first ODI for a little while. He goes backwards to another Ferguson bouncer and it loops up towards but crucially over the head and outstretched arms of backward point Phillips. Stokes does, at least, get off the mark with that and then Root does the same with the final ball of the over.

I am not sure if I am a big fan of Ferguson’s all-black kit, including the shoes. I think it looks good.

A packed and sun-baked Cardiff crowd has welcomed the ODI comeback by Ben Stokes with a fulsome though not overwhelming reception. I suppose it was not a great surprise that he has returned to this format ahead of the World Cup that he won.

01:42 PM BST

WICKET! Brook c Latham b Ferguson 25 (41)

Two Yorkshiremen at the crease now. But not for long! Brook goes this time. Ferguson digs one in, and it bounces sharply towards Brook’s face and all he can do is deflect it behind to Latham off his gloves...

"New Zealand have gone BANG, BANG!"



Just 25 off 41 for Brook, who never really got going.

FOW 80/2

01:38 PM BST

OVER 15: ENG 80/1 (Brook 25 Root 0)

Well, Malan was unable to convert his fine start and I think NZ will be fairly happy with the state of play as it is. Joe Root the next man in. 1-1 for Ravindra off his first over.

01:37 PM BST

WICKET! Malan b Ravindra 54 (53)

It’s some spin from Rachi Ravindra and he gets a wicket in his first over! Malan goes forward and it hits his pads in front... there’s an appeal but that becomes academic as the ball loops up and then cannons off Malan’s elbow and goes into the stumps, knocking the bail off. A slightly unusual dismissal but I think that might well have been LBW anyway... Malan goes after a very promising start.

GOT HIM!



FOW 80/1

01:33 PM BST

OVER 14: ENG 79/0 (Brook 24 Malan 54)

Malan cuts aerially off the final ball but Jamieson stretches his long left arm and saves two runs, a single to Brook the only other run-scoring ball of the over. Again, steady progress for England rather than rapid progress.

01:30 PM BST

OVER 13: ENG 76/0 (Brook 23 Malan 52)

Jamieson is a bit short and Brook picks it up quickly, pulling it with a straight bat through midwicket. Three more singles off the over.

01:24 PM BST

OVER 12: ENG 69/0 (Brook 17 Malan 51)

It will be Lockie Ferguson to be New Zealand’s fourth bowler to be used this innings. The extra pace is used straight away, albeit by Malan, who just lifts a short one over the head of (or rather above and wide of) the one slip in place for four runs. Four singles then come before Malan hops onto his back foot and swivel-pulls through backward of square, bringing up his 50 off 48 balls. Nice work. He now has three times the runs of Brook off fewer than half the balls faced.

Dawid Malan brought up his 50 off 48 balls - Getty Images/Geoff Caddick

01:18 PM BST

OVER 11: ENG 57/0 (Brook 15 Malan 41)

The big Kyle Jamieson continues with his second over. Malan picks up on a short one and dispatches it for four through the leg side and then repeats the trick the second time, albeit just for a single as he finds the fielder out there.

01:15 PM BST

OVER 10: ENG 49/0 (Brook 14 Malan 34)

Malan looks like he’s going to hook but pulls out of it before he even moves his bat and gets in a muddle off a Henry bouncer. Henry bowling pretty well here, and this over begins with four dots and one that beats Malan outside off. Malan picks up a single with a one-handed drive off ball six and that brings up the 50 off 10 overs. You don’t need me to tell you the run-rate so far this innings.

Dawid Malan of England in action during the 1st Metro Bank One Day International between England and New Zealand at Sophia Gardens on September 08, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales

01:10 PM BST

OVER 9: ENG 49/0 (Brook 14 Malan 34)

Shot of the day to Malan now. Not a great deal of foot movement but the ball from Kyle Jamieson was pretty much exactly where he’d want it. He punches it through extra cover for four more and moves to 33 off 30 balls. The next ball is much better, a more dangerous length and Malan just opens the face but misses.

England are not exactly racing along here but the bowling from NZ has been half-decent at least.

01:04 PM BST

OVER 8: ENG 42/0 (Brook 12 Malan 29)

Brook, who has been starved of the strike, drives through the covers for two. Not the best connection, really. A bit of a sketchy (or sketchier) over, but five from it in total. Brook ducks a well-directed Henry bouncer to finish things off.

Fascinating dynamics with Harry Brook opening with Dawid Malan – what price a run-out?! Malan took his time initially but has unfurled a series of lovely drives – square and straight, to the shorter boundaries at Cardiff - to rush to 28 at a-run-a-ball. His ODI average is over 55: a reminder of how unfortunate he would be to be squeezed out of the World Cup squad, though he is making it harder for England to do so by the ball.

01:00 PM BST

OVER 7: ENG 37/0 (Brook 9 Malan 28)

Malan tries to get forward, Southee drags the length back and beats Malan who gets into a bit of a mess trying to make contact. He then picks up another boundary with a square driver just forward of point, perfectly posed as England accelerate.

The next one is a bit ugly. No foot movement and a big swipe outside off which he misses. That’s the nature of the game, really. A third four of the over comes with an innocuous full and wide ball which Malan treats with the disdain it deserves... four more.

12:56 PM BST

OVER 6: ENG 29/0 (Brook 9 Malan 20)

Henry with the ball of the day so far, angling it in... Brook hangs his bat out there on off stump and it nips away, just missing the outside edge. Brook gets a single, nudging one back of a length onto the leg side. Careful stuff by England so far but not too much alarm. Malan repeats his drive-down-the-ground trick and England are a little more than ticking over here, or at least Malan is . Didn’t look like he got it fully, a little low on the bat, but it’s four down to a very short straight boundary.

12:53 PM BST

OVER 5: ENG 22/0 (Brook 8 Malan 14)

Southee gives Malan something to hit and he does... smashing it for four backward of square through to the deep backward point boundary. A bit too much width (or “with” as Nasser Hussain says) from the bowler. Southee then pitches it up. It comes back into Malan’s pads but he punches it powerfully past the bowler for four more! Lovely shot and he moves onto 13 off 16. Malan then pinches another single off the final ball to keep the strike.

England's Dawid Malan batting during the first one day international match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

12:48 PM BST

OVER 4: ENG 13/0 (Brook 8 Malan 5)

Brook gets a single and then Malan has a big swipe outside off-stump and misses. Henry manages to pin him back in his crease on the next two balls, should he get any idea. A little waft after that, just trying to cut behind square but it’s another miss from Malan. A little bit off movement off the pitch, but nothing extravagant. He manages to execute the shot off the final ball but only for a single.

12:44 PM BST

OVER 3: ENG 11/0 (Brook 7 Malan 4)

Malan dealing in singles at the moment, as is Brook and just one each at the end of that Henry over.

12:40 PM BST

OVER 2: ENG 9/0 (Brook 6 Malan 3)

Henry the other opening bowler for New Zealand. A couple of singles in the first four balls keeps the runs ticking over and the strike rotating. Malan whacks it into the covers and Young fields well, though does not claim as Malan picks up aohter single.

12:35 PM BST

OVER 1: ENG 6/0 (Brook 5 Malan 1)

Southee strays down the leg-side first ball and Brook turns it around the corner off his pads for four down to deep fine leg. Southee gets one to nip back a bit but Brook inside edges it onto his pads. He finally finds some shape but it’s about a metre outside anything worth playing by the time it passes Brook. Latham has to dive far to his right to collect and he does. A quick single off the fifth ball brings Malan on strike and he whips it off his pads for a single to end the over.

12:32 PM BST

Tim Southee to bowl to Brook first up

Game on.

12:29 PM BST

This will be the first time that Harry Brook...

...has ever opened in List A cricket.

England's Harry Brook plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between England and New Zealand at Old Trafford

We’re about to find out what he can do.

12:27 PM BST

Stuart Broad is on punditry duties for Sky

Good. Always enlightening.

12:22 PM BST

England's most recent ODI series

Most recent first:

Won 2-1 in Bangladesh

Lost 2-1 in South Africa

Lost 3-0 in Australia

Drew 1-1 against South Africa

Lost 2-1 against India

Won 3-0 in the Netherlands

12:13 PM BST

Stokes said that when he came out of retirement in ODIs

He told captain Jos Buttler would have to select the team on the assumption that he wouldn’t bowl.

12:09 PM BST

And New Zealand's XI

A toss win for Tom Latham and we’ll bowl first in Cardiff! 🏏



In other words: Conway, Young, Nicholls, Mitchell, Ltham, Phillips, Ravindra, Jamieson, Henry, Southee, Ferguson

12:08 PM BST

England's full line-up today

TEAM NEWS! 📝



🦁 Ben Stokes is 🔙 in the ODI side

❌ Jason Roy sidelined through injury

🏏 Harry Brook moves up to open



That is: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley

12:05 PM BST

Jos Buttler speaks after the toss

“We’d have looked to bat actually, so both teams going to do what they want to do. Fantastic to have a player like Ben back not only with what he gives on the field but off it. We’re delighted to welcome him back. The four games gives us an opportunity to try [some options]. Roy and Bairstow will both miss out today [due to niggles]. Opening today will be Dawid Malan and Harry Brook.”

12:03 PM BST

Gus Atkinson to make ODI debut for England

He came in and did pretty well in the ODI series.

Gus Atkinson of England is presented with his international cap by Stuart Broad the 1st Metro Bank One Day International between England and New Zealand at Sophia Gardens on September 08, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales

12:03 PM BST

New Zealand win the toss and bowl

“It looks a pretty decent surface all-round, but that’s the way we’re going today,” Tom Latham says.

11:50 AM BST

Good morning

And welcome to our live coverage for the first ODI between England and New Zealand in Cardiff. Both sides come into the back of this after drawing the four-match Twenty20 series 2-0, in which England squandered a 2-0 lead. Whilst T20s have taken prominence over the 50-over stuff in the last decade or so, the next couple of months is the ODI’s format’s time to shine.

The World Cup is coming up in a little under a month and this four-match series is somewhat of a very early warm-up series to get them into form before defending their title in India. That said, there is also a three-match ODI series against Ireland at the end of this month, in England, and then further official warm-up matches against Ireland and Bangladesh before their first game of the tournament on October 5 against... New Zealand.

England are not quite the all-conquering and formidable one-day team that they were four years ago. Indeed, they have won just one of their most recent five ODI series (away in Bangladesh) and only two since the start of 2022. In any case, it would be wrong to underestimate Matthew Mott’s men and they have brought out the big guns for this series, with Ben Stokes returning from his ODI retirement. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow also feature for the first time in a while.

Ben Stokes returns to the ODI fray for England - PA/Joe Giddens

Stokes, meanwhile, spoke in the last couple of days about having a plan for his knee injury, given he will be competing in white-ball cricket as well as Tests for England.

“I’ll be doing some more intensive work from now till summer next year, making sure I’m giving myself the best chance I can playing the next two to three years as an all-rounder,” he said.

“There’s actually quite a long time off after the World Cup,” said Stokes. “We have a good period after the World Cup is due to finish, then we have that India tour at the end of January.

“I’ve been having some good conversations with some specialists, rehab and physios, the surgeons, the guys who know what they are doing. There is a plan in place. I know what’s going to happen, I just don’t think now is right time to say what I’m doing.

“When we do what we need to do to give myself a chance of getting back to being a genuine all-rounder there will be a time when I can say what I’m doing. We have got a very good plan in place, the medical team have been brilliant, getting different opinions.”

Anyway, it remains to be seen who England pick for this but we will find out very shortly indeed.