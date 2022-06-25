England vs New Zealand live: score and latest updates from day three of third Test at Headingley

England vs New Zealand live score latest updates cricket day 3 third Test Headingley news Jonny Bairstow - AP

11:50 AM

OVER 59: ENG 301/7 (Bairstow 158 Broad 0)

Bairstow finds the boundary off the first ball of the over, thumping a full delivery from Wagner through covers.

He adds a quick single, giving Broad another chance to get on the scoreboard. He fails to do so, producing several defensive shots before going for the final ball and missing.

11:47 AM

OVER 58: ENG 296/7 (Bairstow 153 Broad 0)

Stuart Broad eases himself in, defending the first ball he faces, leaving the second and swinging at the third to no avail.

11:44 AM

WICKET!

Overton c Mitchell b Boult It's heartbreak for Overton, who's dismissed three runs short of 100.

Bairstow tickles a single off the first ball. Boult goes back to bombarding Overton, almost finding his outside edge with an outswinger. With his third delivery, he traps him and Daryl Mitchell takes the catch. Bairstow goes over to commiserate and give Overton a hug before he leaves the field.

11:39 AM

OVER 57: ENG 295/6 (Bairstow 152 Overton 97)

Bairstow brings up 150, driving Neil Wagner's first delivery through covers for two. He punches the air, lifting his bat as Headingley rises to its feet in appreciation.

Bairstow adds a single, then Overton likewise. Bairstow ekes out one more run before Overton fails to connect with the penultimate ball and opts to see out the over with a smart defensive shot.

11:35 AM

OVER 56: ENG 290/6 (Bairstow 148 Overton 96)

Boult makes Overton uncomfortable, teasing out two more big misses. He connects with the fifth delivery but can only find a fielder.

Just when it looks like another maiden over is in the offing, Overton clonks a square drive through for four. England now trail by 39.

11:31 AM

OVER 55: ENG 286/6 (Bairstow 148 Overton 92)

Bairstow and Overton exchange singles before the former finds the gap with a well-placed shot and gets his second boundary of the morning.

Bairstow then pings Southee's final ball through covers to add another two. He's starting to build up a head of steam now.

11:27 AM

OVER 54: ENG 278/6 (Bairstow 141 Overton 91)

Bairstow suddenly roars into life, thumping Boult's second delivery to the boundary after an initial wide. It's the first four of the day, earning a big cheer from the stands.

Bairstow then guides the ball to fine leg and adds two more runs, adding another single before the over draws to a close.

11:24 AM

OVER 53: ENG 270/6 (Bairstow 134 Overton 91)

Bairstow pushes Southee's first delivery to mid on for a single. Overton defends the second ball and leaves the third, then produces a big swing and a miss as Southee beats him for pace.

We end up with five dot balls on the bounce. Overton won't want to do anything to jeopardise his century.

11:16 AM

OVER 52: ENG 269/6 (Bairstow 133 Overton 91)

Trent Boult is next up and produces the first maiden over of the day, Overton deciding that discretion is the better part of valour in the face of a flurry of fizzing deliveries.

11:12 AM

OVER 51: ENG 269/6 (Bairstow 133 Overton 91)

Tim Southee gives Overton something to think about with a wicked outswinger which the England batter narrowly misses. After going on the defensive for the next two deliveries, he crafts a clever single.

Bairstow whips the next delivery through square leg and goes for a slightly uncomfortable second run. With his last ball, Southee threatens Bairstow's off stump but can't quite nick it.

11:05 AM

OVER 50: ENG 266/6 (Bairstow 131 Overton 90)

Bairstow calmly defends the first two deliveries from Michael Bracewell, then runs a cautious single. Overton adds a run of his own to bring up 90, with both batters easing themselves in nicely.

11:00 AM

Bairstow and Overton emerge

... receiving a huge round of applause from the Headingley crowd.

10:58 AM

Umpires take to the field

Only a few minutes until the start of play now.

10:50 AM

A reminder

... that the action is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket. Take your pick!

10:44 AM

More where that came from?

Almost 500 Tests and I've never seen an England player bat so brilliantly in two consecutive Tests as Jonny Bairstow. Inspired. — Scyld Berry (@scyldberry) June 24, 2022

10:34 AM

Bairstow and Overton back at it

Having saved England's proverbial bacon on day two, Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton will resume their record batting partnership this morning.

After the hosts had limped to 55 for six inside 12 overs after lunch, their hopes of a third win against New Zealand looked to be in tatters. Bairstow and Overton did an impressive emergency repair job, however, thrashing out 209 runs in only 37.1 overs to give England their all-time highest seventh wicket stand.

Bairstow starts day three on 130, a total racked up at blistering speed off just 126 balls. Overton starts on 89, meaning 11 more runs will seal his status as the 21st player to make a century on his Test debut.

Thanks to their endeavour, England find themselves on a relatively healthy 264 for six. While Overton was not quite as swish as his partner on day two, his batting was still hugely effective. New Zealand will be desperate to dismiss them early.

Having won the first two Tests at Lord's and Trent Bridge respectively, England have already wrapped up the series and, as such, have little to lose at Headingley. Brendon McCullum has given them license to entertain and Overton and Bairstow, at least, have already delivered.

Nonetheless, a clean sweep against New Zealand would be a worthy achievement and an excellent start to the era of "Baz ball". England still trail by 65 runs but, if Bairstow and Overton can pick up where they left off, they will quickly eat into that deficit. With a raucous home crowd behind them, this should be another thrilling day of cricket.

Speaking at the end of day two, Bairstow gave an insight into his mindset. "I guess it's your personality coming out," he said.

"It's just a more relaxed me at the crease, I'm not necessarily as tense. I've gone back to young Jonny, where I'm watching the ball and seeing the ball.

"There is sometimes a lot of rubbish spoken about a lot of different things, sometimes it gets into your mind and clutters it.

"I have to listen to the people that matter to me and right now I am doing that. The most important thing is me being me."