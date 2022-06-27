England vs New Zealand live: score and latest updates from day five at Headingley

england vs new zealand third test live day 5 score latest updates - AP

Raining at Headingley ahead of scheduled 11am start

England resume on 183/2 off 39 ov (Pope 81* Root 55*) chasing 296

They need 113 runs to wrap up 3-0 series whitewash over NZ

Eoin Morgan may give up England white-ball captaincy

09:54 AM

Eoin Morgan news

A wee update from another corner of England's cricketing garden. Eoin Morgan, who has been so instrumental in England's journey from white-ball also-rans into arguably the dominant force in the formats, made leave his post as skipper.

Eoin Morgan on brink of stepping down as England limited-overs captain

Tim Wigmore has the story on that one, including news of Morgan's possible replacements...

09:49 AM

Rain update

Just under 90 minutes from the scheduled start, the big covers are on at Headingley as some gentlish rain falls. Some players still training through it. It's expected to stick around for an hour or two so we will probably have a delay but should be plenty of time to get a result. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) June 27, 2022

09:38 AM

Jack Leach ten-fer

The 🥜- couldn’t be happier for @jackleach1991 getting on the Headingley honours board. 10-166 for the match. In illustrious company. pic.twitter.com/S6DY0QZSUs — Danny Reuben (@dannyreuben) June 26, 2022

(Danny's the England media person)

09:23 AM

Day five at Leeds

Good morning and welcome to our live blog of England vs New Zealand, it's the third Test of the series of course and we will very likely see a result today. England resume at Headingley on 183/2, in pursuit of 296 to win. The men not out overnight are Joe Root, 55*, and Ollie Pope, 81*. England have scored at a good clip so far, taking just 39 overs to assemble that score, for the loss of Alex Lees and Zak Crawley. The latter ran out the former.

Story continues

A great deal has been said and written about England's red ball reset and the instalment of Ben Stokes as captain and Brendon McCullum as coach. Certainly this series could hardly have gone better. Thrilling cricket, and wins from positions that looked really tough. If they win this Test today, having been 55/6 replying to 329, it'll be another magnificent win.

I do personally have a nagging suspicion that New Zealand are something of a tailor-made opponent for England. England have tended to struggle against teams with high pace, wrist or mystery spin, and plenty of aggressive, abrasive characters in their ranks who can bully some of our gentler souls. The Kiwis have none of the above, and you do also wonder about the McCullum factor, having a legend of your game coaching (and strategising) against you. Still. They came here as World Test champs and, in all likelihood, they go home having been whitewashed 3-0, and you cannot say fairer than that from the England POV.

We'll explore the new era, how it's going, and what it all means throughout the morning. Play is scheduled to start at 11am but there is some rain around in Leeds. The forecast for later in the day is better so we should, at some point, be seeing an England win. If you reckon the Kiwis can take the eight wickets, you can back that around 22/1. The draw about 20/1.