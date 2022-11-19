England vs New Zealand LIVE: Rugby score and updates from autumn international as All Blacks race into lead

England and the All Blacks meet in one of rugby’s most glamorous match-ups (Getty Images)

England and New Zealand square off at Twickenham in one of international rugby’s most glamorous fixtures, where a pair of players will become Test centurions.

England captain Owen Farrell and All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick will reach three figures of international caps won as the sides meet in a mouth-watering autumn international match-up.

They haven’t faced each other since a memorable semi-final at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, arguably the high point of the Eddie Jones era, when England completely outclassed their opponents to notch a 19-7 win and book their spot in the final.

With the next World Cup on the horizon, both the hosts and Ian Foster’s All Blacks will want to lay down a marker at Rugby HQ and it victory would go a long way to salvaging an up and down autumn for Jones and co.

Follow the latest action from the autumn international between England and the All Blacks below:

England vs New Zealand

9’ - TRY! Taylor burrows overs to extend All Blacks lead (ENG 0-14 NZL)

4’ - TRY! Papali’i canters in for interception try (ENG 0-7 NZL)

England take on the All Blacks in one of international rugby’s marquee match-ups

This is the first fixture between the sides since the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-final, won by England

The All Blacks have three wins from three this autumn

H/T: England 3-17 New Zealand

18:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Will Eddie Jones stick or twist? We’ll see if Owen Farrell’s leg is anything more than just some discomfort, but England’s midfield hasn’t quite clicked so far. Jones has both Guy Porter and Henry Slade on the bench - might there also be merit in moving Freddie Steward to the wing to counter New Zealand’s cross-kick heavy strategy? Slade performed impressively at full back off the bench last week, admittedly in very different circumstances.

More of the same will suit New Zealand. It’s been good from the All Blacks so far. The players are beginning to make their way back out there.

H/T: England 3-17 New Zealand

18:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been a pretty difficult half for Jack van Poortvliet. New Zealand look to have targeted the scrum-half, with their loose forwards hard up around the corner and in his face whenever they can, and England not doing a great job at protecting their nine.

This, though, was not entirely Van Poortvliet’s fault. England started that tail pod so far back that it telegraphed a back ball, with only one passing option. A smart plucking with the tweezers from Dalton Papali’i, and New Zealand were away.

H/T: England 3-17 New Zealand

18:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are rather fortunate not to be further behind after a first half which the All Blacks largely controlled. New Zealand have looked dangerous every time they’ve had the ball, using their physicality in the tight to knock England back and force errors which have come rather too readily for Eddie Jones’ liking.

The hosts squandered their two best chances deep in New Zealand territory and, having promised an energetic start, the manner in which the opening try was surrendered to Dalton Papali’i will not please Jones at all.

HALF TIME! ENGLAND 3-17 NEW ZEALAND

18:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

PENALTY! England 3-17 NEW ZEALAND (Jordie Barrett penalty, 41 minutes)

18:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jordie Barrett closes the half with three more New Zealand points.

England 3-14 New Zealand, 40 minutes

18:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The England captain had been down clutching his leg early in that passage of play, but rejoined his teammates in the line, and it looks like he will continue.

Sam Whitelock points to the posts.

England 3-14 New Zealand, 39 minutes

18:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand’s attack is sharp and intricate, England battling to recover as New Zealand repearedly win the gainline. Mark Telea shakes off Van Poortvliet’s attentions and Richie Mo’unga twice steps out of tckles to keep the momentum building.

A penalty coming, but the All Blacks fancy more. Space on the left - dropped cold by Jordie Barrett! Aaron Smith’s pass was almost too sharp, hitting the inside centre before he’d properly readied himself with the line seemingly at his mercy.

England survive, but New Zealand will have that penalty. And Owen Farrell is down receiving treatment...

England 3-14 New Zealand, 37 minutes

18:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is probably the toughest test of Jack van Poortvliet’s young career, and the scrum-half is struggling a little. Scott Barrett has plenty of time to ready his charge down with the Leicester nine not assembling any blocking bodies, and Barrett smothers his kick.

New Zealand earn a penalty and return to the England half, from where they launch a maul.

England 3-14 New Zealand, 36 minutes

18:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And that’s a bit of a let off for England - New Zealand fail to throw the lineout and are free kicked.

Owen Farrell kicks the free kick out up near halfway. Codie Taylor needs a new set of arrows - his latest dart drifts off line.

England 3-14 New Zealand, 35 minutes

18:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England’s scrum is solid, though the option to go blind rather less so. Jonny May is isolated and momentum is lost - and to make matters worse for the home side, May was up too soon to take Jack van Poortvliet’s pass. Offside penalty for New Zealand.

England 3-14 New Zealand, 34 minutes

18:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ethan de Groot asks Mathieu Raynal to look more closely at Kyle Sinckler’s bind as he prepares for the next scrummaging engagement. Down it goes, and Raynal swaps sides before the reset to have a slightly more detailed look.

England 3-14 New Zealand, 33 minutes

18:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks are looking pretty menacing every time they spot a sliver of open space. Their latest cross-kick lands in the hands of Rieko Ioane, who offloads to Jordie Barrett.

Barrett in turn finds Mark Telea, and Aaron Smith is there in support, too. Ioane is quickly up with him, but can’t gather a blind pop inside cleanly, Owen Farrell’s firm challenge to the centre’s ribs ensuring that the ball hits the deck. England scrum feed.

England 3-14 New Zealand, 32 minutes

18:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mathieu Raynal has advice for both front rows as the scrum goes down. It works, the second attempt much more stable, allowing Billy Vunipola space to stomp up the blindside.

England 3-14 New Zealand, 31 minutes

18:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But the lineout throw that comes as a result of it is off-line, drifting to the England side. It is clawed back acrobatically by Sam Whitelock, but England will have the scrum. You’d question the benefit the All Blacks enjoyed from the askew nature of the throw, but it definitely wasn’t straight.

England 3-14 New Zealand, 30 minutes

18:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand’s stumpier forwards capitalise on the work of their tall trees by winning a scrum penalty.

England 3-14 New Zealand, 28 minutes

18:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s that maul defence! Tom Curry is engulfed by Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, more than 240 caps and plenty of sinewy muscle wrapping up the ball-carrier and winning turnover ball.

England 3-14 New Zealand, 27 minutes

17:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Disappointed oohs from the crowd as Owen Farrell fails to find touch with a penalty after Jonny May had been taken high in the tackle.

Farrell gets another go almost immediately afterwards, this time on the right after Rieko Ioane hared off too soon in pursuit of a New Zealand kick. Offside; England return to the All Blacks 22.

England 3-14 New Zealand, 26 minutes

17:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England on the board, then, but New Zealand will be much more pleased with how these opening skirmishes have gone. England have looked punchy in phase play but have failed to capitalise fully on a couple of chances in the opposition 22 - the All Blacks, by contrast, were perfectly accurate with this maul:

PENALTY! ENGLAND 3-14 New Zealand (Owen Farrell penalty, 25 minutes)

17:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Having spurned an opportunity for points earlier, Owen Farrell says it is time for England to get on the board - he kicks through the three points from the tee.

England 0-14 New Zealand, 23 minutes

17:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A restless energy amongst the crowd gives way to a cry of heave as Jack van Poortvliet feeds the scrum. The English pack oblige, earning a penalty for a knee on the floor.

England 0-14 New Zealand, 21 minutes

17:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks fancy a length-of-the-field number. Brodie Retallick, their centurion this evening, gallops up the right like a giraffe in open savannah, deftly evading two tacklers.

But a loose pass from Richie Mo’unga travels forward. England scrum deep in New Zealand territory.

England 0-14 New Zealand, 20 minutes

17:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England lineout inside the New Zealand 22. Efficiently done, and Sam Simmonds carries strongly.

More like it from the hosts. Energy and intensity from their carriers, Maro Itoje with a heavyweight left hook around the corner.

The ball spills free! Another chance goes awry for England in the shadow of New Zealand’s posts!

England 0-14 New Zealand, 19 minutes

17:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand slow things down, taking their time over a couple of midfield rucks as their playmakers ponder the options. A high hoist it will be again, off the boot of Beauden Barrett in the direction of brother Jordie.

The ball tumbles free from tangled hands white and black, but Mathieu Raynal is bringing the players back - Aaron Smith advanced from an offside position and it will be an England penalty.

No try! England 0-14 New Zealand, 17 minutes

17:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rieko Ioane has scuppered his own score! It’s pretty clear on the replay, the centre around the neck of Owen Farrell at a ruck on the right after Mark Telea had been very, very well felled by Manu Tuilagi.

England 0-14 New Zealand, 16 minutes

17:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand on the attack again! The ball is clearly out as Jack van Poortvliet dallies at the base, and Ardie Savea sternly investigates the scrum-half’s lower vertebrae, forcing it free.

Space for the All Blacks - Rieko Ioane crashes over! But has there been a neck roll in the build up?...

England 0-14 New Zealand, 15 minutes

17:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Again New Zealand look to the air, Caleb Clarke once more the target with Jordie Barrett this time the deliverer. England have adjusted, though, the rather loftier Freddie Steward there to defuse Barrett’s bomb. England lineout 15 metres from their own line.

England 0-14 New Zealand, 14 minutes

17:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A leaping Jonny May ensures that the New Zealand punt misses touch, but Richie Mo’unga makes amends after Codie Taylor earns a penalty at a midfield breakdown.

England 0-14 New Zealand, 13 minutes

17:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Can England puncture this All Blacks maul defence? It is now schooled by Jason Ryan, whose Crusaders have proved so effective at countering the drive in the last few years.

They cannot! An issue on set-up, with lifters in front of the jumper as he comes to floor and a penalty to New Zealand.

England 0-14 New Zealand, 12 minutes

17:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England come to life for the first time in this contest. Manu Tuilagi and Ellis Genge carry with typical fury, with Jonny May nearly slithering free of Mark Telea, too. Kyle Sinckler twice rumbles with intent.

New Zealand are offside. Penalty to England, and a choice to be made - it’s eminently kickable but 100-capper Owen Farrell will direct his forwards to the corner.

England 0-14 New Zealand, 11 minutes

17:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand have clearly identified something in the English wing defence, Jack Nowell again targeted with a cross-kick. This time the Exeter wing does rather better, hitting Caleb Clarke as he lands and buffeting him into touch.

TRY! England 0-14 NEW ZEALAND (Codie Taylor try, 9 minutes)

17:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A rumbling black mass and Codie Taylor is over!

Muscular and meaty from New Zealand, driving right through the English maul defence. Scott Barrett barks orders as the periscope at the centre of it, roaring his delight as Codie Taylor just about manages to get the ball down.

Jordie Barrrett thumps his conversion through the uprights from a left-of-centre position - New Zealand’s start gets even better.

England 0-7 New Zealand, 8 minutes

17:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty to New Zealand. Kyle Sinckler is ruled to have hinged on the engagement of the first scrum.

The All Blacks go to the corner.

England 0-7 New Zealand, 7 minutes

17:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Real signs of danger for England here. Richie Mo’unga lifts a well-judged cross-kick to Caleb Clarke, who takes in comfort and matadors away from Jack Nowell’s bull-like charge, advancing into the England 22.

Marcus Smith makes a firm tackle but New Zealand keep the ball in play, and England knock on.

England 0-7 New Zealand, 6 minutes

17:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rather telegraphed from England, that, and very sharp from Papali’i to read it. He’s been excellent in recent weeks, the openside, and is really now pushing regular skipper Sam Cane for the starting spot.

The All Blacks will feed a scrum after a knock on at the base.

TRY! England 0-7 NEW ZEALAND (Dalton Papali’i try, 4 minutes)

17:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Intercepted and Dalton Papali’i will canter away!

A gift from England. Their lineout throw is long, over the 15-metre line, permitting New Zealand’s defence to advance. Papali’i rushes up to snatch Jack van Poortvliet’s pass out of the air, puts his foot down and gets New Zealand off to an excellent start with a slide beneath the posts.

England 0-0 New Zealand, 3 minutes

17:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An exasperated sigh from the home fans as Jack van Poortvliet launches a relatively aimless box kick after England had won turnover ball inside the New Zealand half. Jordie Barrett collects and claims a mark.

England 0-0 New Zealand, 2 minutes

17:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scott Barrett at the tail is the target of Codie Taylor’s first lineout throw, the ball not clean but Dalton Papali’i able to clear up.

Fast pla from New Zealand, with both centres to the fore. Rieko Ioane carries off Jordie Barrett’s pass and then the youngs Barrett makes a half-break.

England regather, though, and force a knock on, allowing Marcus Smith to hook a clearance long.

England 0-0 New Zealand, 1 minute

17:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Maro Itoje is up well to claim the stabbed kick off.

Ellis Genge delivers an early statement of intent, thumping Sam Whitelock after a long English clearance, but the hosts are offside.

KICK OFF!

17:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mathieu Raynal blasts his whistle and away we go!

Kick off nears

17:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France’s Mathieu Raynal will oversee things this evening, called in early in the week after Nic Berry was forced to return to Australia for personal reasons. Brian MacNeice is the TMO.

England in white, New Zealand in black. Richie Mo’unga will get things started.

Haka

17:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Twickenham launches in to familiar refrain as the All Blacks assemble for the haka, drowning out New Zealand’s own challenge. The English players gather together, arms over shoulders, presenting a united front. No formational tomfoolery this time - just deep stares into their opponents’ eyes.

Anthems

17:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two powerful renditions of the anthems, Twickenham in strong voice as it emphasises the final notes of “God Save the King”.

England vs New Zealand

17:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The ground rises for the national anthems.

England vs New Zealand

17:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Flamethrowers, fireworks and The White Stripes to stir the crowd as the two sets of players ready themselves in the tunnel. Owen Farrell and Brodie Retallick emerge together, each celebrating cap number 100.

Out come the rest of them to a great roar.

England vs New Zealand

17:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Twickenham is jumping this evening, the first late game of the autumn and some well-oiled fans filling the stands. There’s a real big-match feel to this one - a win for either side would feel a real achievement and evidence of progress with less than a year to go until the World Cup.

Team News - New Zealand

17:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Having played around a little with his selection for the Scotland game last week, Ian Foster names a full-strength side for the final All Blacks game of the year. Brodie Retallick is back available after suspension and is straight back into the starting side. Retallick wins his 100th cap in the second row alongside captain Sam Whitelock, the pair locking in partnership for the 64th time, surpassing Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield’s record tally. Scott Barrett moves to blindside flanker.

Richie Mo’unga returns to partner Aaron Smith in the halves, while Jordie Barrett is back in the inside centre shirt he is starting to make his own – Barrett and Rieko Ioane’s battle with Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi could be key. Mark Telea, a two-try debutant last week, remains on the right wing

New Zealand XV: E de Groot, C Taylor, T Lomax; B Retallick, S Whitelock (capt.), S Barrett, D Papali’i, A Savea; A Smith, R Mo’unga; C Clarke, J Barrett, R Ioane, M Telea; B Barrett.

Replacements: S Taukei’aho, G Bower, N Laulala, S Frizell, H Sotutu; TJ Perenara, D Havili, A Lienert-Brown

Our final 23 for the year 🔥



Guzzler to bring up 100 Test Matches 🤟 pic.twitter.com/QEWqSr497w — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 17, 2022

Team News - England

17:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Owen Farrell becomes just England’s third male centurion, captaining the side from inside centre and reunited with Manu Tuilagi, who steps into the starting line-up after a 20-minute “top-up” off the bench against Japan. Jack Nowell was a late scratch last week but his abdominal injury has healed, while Jack van Poortvliet retains his place ahead of Ben Youngs at scrum-half.

Up front, the balance of the back row catches the eye – Eddie Jones has suggested that his preference for a third proficient lineout jumper may be less critical this week, perhaps recalling how Tom Curry and Sam Underhill so dismantled New Zealand in Yokohama in 2019. Sam Simmonds thus starts on the flank for the first time at international level, with Maro Itoje one row further forward than he has been the last two weeks.Will Stuart is fit to make a return on the bench.

England XV: E Genge, L Cowan-Dickie, K Sinckler; M Itoje, J Hill; S Simmonds, T Curry, B Vunipola; J van Poortvliet, M Smith; J May, O Farrell (capt.), M Tuilagi, J Nowell; F Steward.

Replacements: J George, M Vunipola, W Stuart, D Ribbans, J Willis; B Youngs, H Slade, G Porter

Eddie Jones has named the England team who will play the @AllBlacks 🌹

Full time! Scotland 52-29 Argentina

17:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A fine send-off for Scotland as they conclude their 2022, the Murrayfield crowd enthralled by a day of delightful dancing from their side. Finn Russell starred, with Sione Tuipulotu and Darcy Graham joining in on the frolics and fun, and that’s a great way to close the year for Gregor Townsend’s side.

Right - swiftly onwards. Action is fast approaching at Twickenham, with the All Blacks visiting for the first time in four years.

FULL TIME! SCOTLAND 52-29 ARGENTINA

17:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

TRY! Scotland 52-29 ARGENTINA (Ignacio Ruiz try, 87 minutes)

17:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina finish with a flourish!

It matters not beyond the final accounting, but after a sustained spell of phases on the Scottish line, Ignacio Ruiz manages to force through. The conversion adds two more points to the tally - and that’s all she wrote.

Scotland 52-22 Argentina, 85 minutes

17:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina are initially repelled, pushed back and forced outside of the Scottish 22. Juan Cruz Mallia bounces away ffrom Blair Kinghorn’s shoulder.

Murphy Walker gets over the ball...penalty to Argentina! Walker looked in strong position there but Karl Dickson wasn’t happy. One more go for Argentina.

YELLOW CARD! Sione Tuipulotu is sent to the sin bin! Scotland 52-22 Argentina, 83 minutes

17:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tuipulotu’s tackle tilts Mallia beyond the horizontal - it’s another yellow.

Scotland 52-22 Argentina, 82 minutes

17:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland are wise to the replacement number eight’s threat, and the danger of his burly mates, tooo, forcing Argentina to play wide.

Oof! Juan Cruz Mallia is deposited on his back by Sione Tuipulotu and remains down. Karl Dickson brings proceedings to a halt with his whistle and wanders over for a look at the footage.

Scotland 52-22 Argentina, 80 minutes

17:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Time enough for a final Argentina score? Maybe, as Emiliano Boffelli shimmies up the left.

The forwards can’t make much headway but there’s a penalty for Los Pumas. Facundo Isa taps and goes.

Scotland 52-22 Argentina, 79 minutes

17:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland are having a bit of an end-of-term party now, flinging the ball about with glee. Stuart Hogg jives between a couple of defenders before Ben White hurls a low pass. Argentina’s ball with a minute left.

TRY! SCOTLAND 52-22 Argentina (Darcy Graham try, 78 minutes)

17:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland hit fifty!

A superbly executed strike move from Scotland. Finn Russell takes a pull-back pass, shifting on to Blair Kinghorn, who has the extra horsepower to really stretch the Argentine defence. Kinghorn gets to the outside in the 13 channel, forcing the wing to step in and allowing Graham enough room to slide into the corner.

Scotland 45-22 Argentina, 76 minutes

17:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina win a crossing penalty after the restart, but make a hash of the lineout, Jonny Gray playing spoilsport as the visitors eye a last hurrah.

Los Pumas are then pinged at a ruck wide on the left, and some words of complaint sees them marched back a further ten metres.

TRY! SCOTLAND 45-22 Argentina (Stuart Hogg try, 74 minutes)

17:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another pinpoint assist from Finn Russell!

All too easy for Scotland with Argentina really starting to fatigue. The maul constricts their defence, the end-man on the line holds slightly too wide and Russell fizzes a delectable pass for Stuart Hogg to catch and leap for the line.

Scotland 38-22 Argentina, 73 minutes

16:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina are restored to 14 and Scotland 15 as the hosts prepare for a five-metre lineout.

Scotland 38-22 Argentina, 72 minutes

16:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland fancy a couple more scores to close their 2022. Finn Russell chips ahead, but there’s nothing doing as Argentina hurry around to cover.

Back for a penalty for a tackler failing to roll away.

Scotland 38-22 Argentina, 70 minutes

16:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That is Argentina’s hopes of victory extinguished, you’d say, but this has been a good effort since Marcos Kremer’s early sending off. Both Jamie Ritchie and Thomas Gallo remain off for the next couple of minutes.

TRY! SCOTLAND 38-22 Argentina (Cameron Redpath try, 69 minutes)

16:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another delicate assist from Finn Russell and Cameron Redpath has his first try for Scotland!

This really has been a masterclass of creative attacking play. An ailing Argentine defence are short in the backfield and slow off the line, granting Russell the time and space he needs to find a patch of green, gaping grass. His gruber is perfectly weighted, hopping up like an excited puppy into the onrushing Redpath’s arms.

Russell converts, too.

Scotland 31-22 Argentina, 67 minutes

16:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina win a penalty but can’t find touch. Sione Tuipulotu takes advantage of some open acreage on the right and Scotland return to the Argentine 22.

Scotland 31-22 Argentina, 66 minutes

16:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Finn Russell thumps a low kick up the right, the ball trickling out of play five out from the Argentina line.

Pierre Schoeman is replaced by Jamie Bhatti.

Argentina throw the lineout accurately and clear - but Darcy Graham is in no mood to dally, tossing a quick lineout with Bhatti soon into his carrying work.

Scotland 31-22 Argentina, 65 minutes

16:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina hold firm again! Zander Fagerson’s squattier frame follows Redpath’s lead in crossing the line, but there is an Argentine body beneath him.

Scotland 31-22 Argentina, 64 minutes

16:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Held up! So close for Cameron Redpath, driving close with a bish and bash but not quite delivering the requisite bosh to force the ball to floor. Scotland take a scrum option from a penalty.

YELLOW CARDS! Scotland 31-22 Argentina, 62 minutes

16:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yep, a card each way - Jamie Ritchie is shown yellow, and Thomas Gallo receives the same punishment.

Scotland 31-22 Argentina, 62 minutes

16:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland’s drive is much stronger this time, earning a penalty, and then Darcy Graham is dragged out on the right.

Hang on - another big to do, and there might be more cards coming here.

Scotland 31-22 Argentina, 61 minutes

16:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nicolas Sanchez is joined in making his entry by Matias Moroni; Santiago Carreras and Juan Cruz Mallia depart.

Argentina look to have ogt a nudge on at the scrum, but referee Karl Dickson calls for a reset.

Scotland 31-22 Argentina, 61 minutes

16:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina make a meal of collecting Stuart Hogg’s kick back to them, and Scotland will have a scrum about seven metres out from the opposition line.

Handbags! Something has riled both sets of forwards, with Sione Tuipulotu also adding his input. Duhan van der Merwe is one of the few wings in the world who can look Lucas Paulos in the eye - the replacement Argentina lock stares back angrily.

Scotland 31-22 Argentina, 60 minutes

16:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Also readying himself for an Argentina return is Nicolas Sanchez, who has been out since the start of the Rugby Championship with a calf strain.

Ah - the visitors could have done with the veteran’s accurate boot, with their penalty failing to find touch.

Scotland 31-22 Argentina, 59 minutes

16:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina win a penalty as a prone Scottish player makes a tackle on the floor. Matias Alemanno rejoins proceedings, and Tomas Lavanini is strapping his scrum cap on, too.

Scotland 31-22 Argentina, 58 minutes

16:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland try another of those front-of-the-lineout moves, but Jamie Ritchie is bustled into touch.

Fraser Brown’s day is done - George Rurner replaces him. On, too, are a couple of London-based Scots - Andy Christie in the back row and Ben White at scrum-half.

Scotland 31-22 Argentina, 58 minutes

16:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The camera pans to a rather crowded Argentina naughty step, with time left to run still on both Tomas Lavanini and Matias Alemanno’s yellow cards.

What more damage can Scotland do against Argentina’s 12 men? Finn Russell misses touch from a punted penalty, but it matters not as Santiago Carreras’ return drifts out on the full.

TRY! SCOTLAND 29-22 Argentina (Sione Tuipulotu try, 56 minutes)

16:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And they do!

Good from Scotland, resetting immediately after that bolt from the blue from Argentina. A strong midfield carry creates a black hole into which the Argentina defence is sucked, creating room on the right for Sione Tuipulotu, who goes over.

Finn Russell converts.

Scotland 24-22 Argentina, 54 minutes

16:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That was all over-eager from Scotland. The spaces will surely present themselves if they are patient.

TRY! Scotland 24-22 ARGENTINA (Emiliano Boffelli try, 52 minutes)

16:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A breakaway Argentina score out of nowhere!

My oh my. Scotland get too loose and frisky, enjoying the open spaces afforded them against Argentina’s 12 men. Jack Dempsey holds the ball above his head as he takes contact, seeking an offload to waiting teammates on the right.

But Dempsey loses grasp of the ball, and Juan Cruz Mallia is alive to it. The full-back picks up, darts free, and Boffelli is alongside him in short order to continue his prolific individual year with a canter beneath the posts. Two more points from his right boot draw Argentina even nearer.

Scotland 24-15 Argentina, 51 minutes

16:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Outstanding defence from Argentina! Scotland, surprisngly, opt to extract the ball from a scrum as it rumbles on, but Finn Russell is caught behind the gain line and the ball spills away.

YELLOW CARD! Tomas Lavanini is sent to the sin bin! Scotland 24-15 Argentina, 50 minutes

16:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another card! Karl Dickson reaches into the shuffler and pulls out another yellow, gestured to Tomas Lavanini, historically a regular offender.

This one is a technical offence, Lavanini a speedbump bringing down a runaway tanker of a Scottish maul. Argentina lose a second lock in as many minutes.

YELLOW CARD! Matias Alemanno is sent to the sin bin! Scotland 24-15 Argentina, 49 minutes

16:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yellow this time! Jonny Gray immediately looked to the referee, feeling Alemanno’s clavicle making contact with his forehead as the Scottish lock began to vacate the ruck area. The force isn’t necessarily high, which saves Alemanno stiffer punishment - but Los Pumas drop to 13 men.

Scotland 24-15 Argentina, 49 minutes

16:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s another of Argentina’s large forward units who may be in trouble - Matias Alemanno’s shoulder is quite close to a Scottish head.

Scotland 24-15 Argentina, 49 minutes

16:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But Scotland’s lineout hasn’t been quite so good of late, Juan Martin Gonzalez springing up like a geyser to slap back Fraser Brown’s latest throw.

Check, check - TMO Brett Cronan has spotted something that requires a look. Referee Karl Dickson saunters over to the big screen.

Scotland 24-15 Argentina, 47 minutes

16:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Finn Russell’s numbers today are quite delightful - nine carries, 77 metres, six (!) offloads. It’s been mighty good so far from a man who allegedly began this autumn campaign as his country’s fourth-choice fly-half...

Scotland earn a scrum penalty. Argentina, remember, are down to 14 after Marcos Kremer’s first-half sending off.

How many try-creating offloads can 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒏 make?

Scotland 24-15 Argentina, 45 minutes

16:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentine hands pinch a Scottish lineout, giving the visitors possession in advanced territory again. Emiliano Boffelli further advances his side with an impressive high claim that hops from left hand to right and back to left before eventually ending up in his breadbasket, but Tomas Lavanini’s handling is less pleasing. Knock on.

Scotland 24-15 Argentina, 44 minutes

16:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s almost lovely from Argentina! Los Pumas earn a lineout near the Scottish 22, and try something fun at the front, Julian Montoya connecting with the lineout catcher in a manner than Fraser Brown failed to do so when Scotland looked for something similar early in the first half.

There are enough Scottish bodies back to fell Montoya and force him to knock on, but it is a reminder of Argentina’s threat.

TRY! SCOTLAND 24-15 Argentina (Darcy Graham try, 42 minutes)

16:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A brilliant Scottish try!

How good has Finn Russell been today? It’s magnificent again from the fly-half, needing only a sliver to again scurry free and release a side-door flicked offload for a third or fourth time this afternoon.

Stuart Hogg is there to take it from his great mate, cannily angling back infield to force the last defender to square up, opening enough room on the outside for Darcy Graham to frolic over.

Scotland 19-15 Argentina, 41 minutes

16:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sione Tuipulotu reacts well to take a box kick that doesn’t quite drift far enough for the waiting Scottish catchers in the backfield to claim.

The second half is underway!

16:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Finn Russell gets things restarted.

Scotland 19-15 Argentina

16:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The two sets of players trot back out there. “It was a good first half for us,” says Scottish squad member Ross Thompson to Amazon Prime. “They are definitely not out of it. We’ve still got to make sure we are clinical.”

H/T: SCOTLAND 19-15 ARGENTINA

16:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That Matias Alemanno score means it is a rather more even half-time picture than it looked likely to be when Scotland surged ahead after Marcos Kremer’s sending off. The hosts have produced some fine attacking play, with Finn Russell and Darcy Graham particularly impressive, and will be strong favourites to swell their lead if a 14-man Argentina begin to tire.

But this a gritty, tough Argentine side, and they showed a lot of character at the end of that half. Far from done, this.

This is Finn Russell's world - we just live in it 🌍

HALF TIME! SCOTLAND 19-15 ARGENTINA

15:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(AFP via Getty Images)

TRY! Scotland 19-15 ARGENTINA (Matias Alemanno try, 39 minutes)

15:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A first international try in more than five years for Matias Alemanno!

Argentina don’t bother with the lineout, Pablo Matera taking on the challenge head on with a tap and carry. In pile the rest of the heavy hauliers in support, Scotland struggling to combat their might. Alemanno tucks the ball under his armpit and bashes over.

Emiliano Boffelli converts.

Scotland 19-8 Argentina, 37 minutes

15:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina need a try before half-time, you feel. Karl Dickson’s whistle halts them as they punch around the corner on the five-metre - there has been a knock-on, but not before a no-arms tackle from Scotland.

Scotland 19-8 Argentina, 35 minutes

15:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina hammer against another firmly constructed Scottish defensive wall, but Jonny Gray is penalised for affecting the speed of the ball as his thigh locks inadvertendly around the ball at a ruck. To the right corner, this time.

Scotland 19-8 Argentina, 35 minutes

15:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland just about stall the maul. Argentina keep things tight, both props carrying. A through-kick is the option, again - Santiago Carreras’s poke uses the full depth of the Murrayfield in-goal but a Scottish hand grounds it.

Scotland 19-8 Argentina, 34 minutes

15:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s more pleasing for Argentina, bringing down Graham after another menacing weave, and earning a holding o penalty. Into the corner...

Scotland 19-8 Argentina, 32 minutes

15:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ooh so close to an astonishing, 95-metre score!

Scotland fancy this. Stuart Hogg plays from deep isnide his own 22, drawing two and lasering a pass to Darcy Graham, who had retreated to support his full-back.

Graham evades three defenders and offloads, and there are bodies sprinting through as Chris Harris tries to collect...but the centre can’t hang on!

Scotland 19-8 Argentina, 31 minutes

15:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Michael Cheika does not look particularly happy - Argentina’s discipline has been much improved under the Australian but that was a very, very loose moment from Marcos Kremer.

Argentina win a free kick at the scrum.

TRY! SCOTLAND 19-8 Argentina (Darcy Graham try, 28 minutes)

15:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland are fizzing!

Finn Russell is producing a scintillating opening half-hour, hands on the ball all the time and Argentina struggling to get to grips with him. This time he makes a clean break, Scottish support rushing through to resource the ruck.

It should be a straightforward, certain score on the right, but Chris Harris fancies a trip meat merchant, threatening to butcher it by hanging on with two unmarked men outside him. Fortunately for the centre, Scotland regenerate possession and Darcy Graham knifes over.

Russell’s conversion is away, but Murrayfield is rather enjoying this.

Scotland 14-8 Argentina, 26 minutes

15:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Off they go again! Russell and Van der Merwe combine once more, fly-half to wing with the chipped cross-kick. Van der Merwe meanders hither and thither before creating his own hole, delivering his particular brand of powerful punishment.

