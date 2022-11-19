England vs New Zealand LIVE! Rugby match stream, latest score, updates, lineups, TV for Autumn Nations Series

Nick Purewal and George Flood
·4 min read
England vs New Zealand - LIVE!

The All Blacks head to Twickenham this evening for the headline Test of England’s Autumn Nations Series. It is the first time the two nations have faced off since a memorable 2019 World Cup semi-final in Yokohama, when a perfect display from Eddie Jones’ side produced a remarkable 19-7 victory. New Zealand have not visited Twickenham since erasing a 15-point deficit in a narrow rain-drenched triumph in 2018.

Those are the only two matches in the last eight years and memories of England’s rousing 2012 success are sure to come flooding back with the return of Manu Tuilagi, who is recalled by Jones today along with Jack Nowell and Billy Vunipola. Captain Owen Farrell earns his 100th cap as the hosts look to make a statement ahead of a showdown with the Springboks after bouncing back from a shock defeat by Argentina to run seven tries past Japan last weekend.

Ian Foster’s All Blacks, meanwhile, have endured an uncharacteristically inconsistent 12 months but after wins over Japan, Wales and Scotland can complete a headline northern hemisphere sweep here ahead of next year’s World Cup in France. Follow England vs New Zealand live below, with expert analysis from Nick Purewal at Twickenham.

England vs New Zealand latest news

  • Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT, Twickenham Stadium

  • How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

  • Tuilagi, Vunipola and Nowell return for England

  • All Blacks make nine changes from Scotland win

  • Lineups in full

England vs New Zealand lineups in full

15:29 , George Flood

England XV: Steward; Nowell, Tuilagi, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Simmonds, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Stuart, Ribbans, Willis, Youngs, Porter, Slade.

New Zealand XV: B Barrett; Telea, Ioane, J Barrett, Clarke; Mo’unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax, Retallick, Whitelock (capt), S Barrett, Papali’i, Savea.

Replacements: Taukei’aho, Bower, Laulala, Frizzell, Sotutu, Perenara, Havili, Lienert-Brown.

New Zealand team news

15:29 , George Flood

All Blacks coach Ian Foster makes nine changes to the team that survived another scare against Scotland in last weekend’s 31-23 triumph at Murrayfield.

Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga are reunited as the half-back pairing and Jordie Barrett partners Rieko Ioane in the centres, with Beauden Barrett switching to full-back and Anton Lienert-Brown among the replacements.

Hooker Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax come into the front row, with Scott Barrett moving to blindside flanker. Mark Telea continues out wide after his superb two-try debut against Scotland.

Brodie Retallick is back from suspension and lines up alongside skipper Sam Whitelock in the second row, like Farrell also bringing up his century of international caps at Twickenham today.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

England team news

15:24 , George Flood

Three changes in personnel from England today following the 52-13 thrashing of Japan, with Manu Tuilagi, Billy Vunipola and Jack Nowell all returning at the expense of Guy Porter, David Ribbans and Joe Cokanasiga, the latter dropped entirely from the matchday squad once again.

Eddie Jones has gone with two number eights in order to add crucial speed and dynamism to his back row, with Sam Simmonds operating at blindside flanker - a position he has not played at club level for Exeter since 2017.

That means Maro Itoje shifts inside to lock alongside Jonny Hill, with Jones sacrificing a specialist lineout jumper in last week’s debutant Ribbans.

Jack van Poortvliet gets the nod over Leicester team-mate Ben Youngs once more at scrum-half after a fizzing display against the Brave Blossoms, with captain Owen Farrell earning his 100th senior cap in midfield.

It’s a 5/3 bench split, with Bath prop Will Stuart back in the fold after injury.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch England vs New Zealand

15:20 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Today’s game will be broadcast live on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

A subscription to Amazon Prime currently costs £8.99 in the UK. The service can be viewed across multiple platforms including smart televisions.

Welcome to England vs New Zealand LIVE coverage!

15:18 , George Flood

Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of England’s eventful Autumn Nations Series campaign.

After bouncing back from a shock defeat by Argentina to run seven tries past overmatched Japan last weekend, the serious business begins for Eddie Jones’ side today as the formidable All Blacks travel to Twickenham ahead of the visit of the world champion Springboks.

It’s not been a vintage year from New Zealand by any means, but they can end their autumn campaign with a northern hemisphere sweep this evening to lay down a significant marker ahead of next year’s World Cup in France.

Kick-off in south-west London today is at the later time of 5:30pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the match build-up, team news, thoughts from both camps and minute-by-minute updates, including expert analysis from Standard Sport’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at Twickenham.

You won’t want to miss this!

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll was happy after Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. It would be easy to assume being 7-2 and having the Giants in position for the franchise's first playoff appearance since the 2016 season made Daboll happy. It really wasn't. He had a smile on his face because his daughter, Avery, had asked her father for a win for her birthday. The team delivered, and Dad probably will get her a game ball or something. Daboll laughed when asked