England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates as Dawid Malan scores a century at Lord’s

England are looking to seal the series and put on another impressive performance against New Zealand, before all eyes turn to India and the pinnacle of the sport - the Cricket World Cup.

Having been finalists in the previous edition four years ago, England will take on New Zealand again in Ahmedabad on October 5, but before that there is one more ODI left to play in this four-match series, at the Home of Cricket.

Ben Stokes was the star at the Oval on Wednesday, hitting a record-breaking 182 as England stormed to a dominant victory, but there were some other problems Jos Buttler’s side will want to address this time out. England slid to 13-2, and after an incredible partnership of 199 from Stokes and Dawid Malan, the wickets fell once the record-breaking Test captain was out, and the hosts were bowled out with 11 balls remaining.

There were also question marks over Jason Roy’s fitness. He did not play at the Oval due to a back spasm and once again misses out at Lord’s, which will be the final opportunity for the fringe players to push for a place in the World Cup squad, which has to be finalised by September 28. New Zealand will want to bounce back from their heavy defeat on Wednesday, but there was a boost as Kyle Jamieson is building up his recovery from injury.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below:

England v New Zealand - final ODI updates

The final ODI between England and New Zealand is taking place at Lord’s

Ben Stokes hit the highest ODI to lead England to 2-1 lead in four-match series

TEAM NEWS: Ben Stokes rested for final ODI of the series

WICKET! Bairstow (13) nicks off Henry [England 28-1]

WICKET! Root (29) bowled by Ravindra [England 112-2]

WICKET! Brook (10) caught off Ravindra [England 139-3]

Malan 100! England 187-3

WICKET! Buttler (36) caught off Mitchell [England 195-4]

WICKET! Malan (127) caught behind off Ravindra [England 243-5]

WICKET! Moeen (3) caught off Ravindra [England 250-6]

Wicket! Moeen out for 3! England 250-6

15:46 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra has another!

Ali jsut goes after one and doesn’t get hold of it and it loops to the fielder in the deep, Boult can’t take it cleanly first time over his head and juggles it before claiming the catch.

England 250-5 (42), Livingstone 23, Moeen 3, Mitchell 1-23 (5)

15:45 , Sonia Twigg

While Ravindra has claimed three wickets, Mitchell has kept things very tight at the other end, and he might have to bowl more than expected with the injuries to Southee and Lister.

He has started falling away slightly, with his second wide in as many overs, and he did go off briefly earlier in the game with a slight issue.

England 245-5 (41), Livingstone 21, Moeen 1 Ravindra 3-48 (8)

15:40 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra has been the bowler the England batters have taken the most liking to, but he is the one with three wickets to his name.

Malan the latest to fall, just edging behind toa wide delivery.

Moeen Ali has joined Livingstone at the crease.

Wicket! Malan out for 127! England 243-5

15:38 , Sonia Twigg

That’s the end of a brilliant innings, just as he was closing in on a record ODI score at Lord’s.

Malan flings his bat at a wide one and the ball just catches the edge on the way through to the wicketkeeper.

It’s a tame dismissal and he will be disappointed with that, but it has been another exceptional knock.

England 243-4 (40), Malan 127, Livingstone 20, Mitchell 1-18 (4)

15:35 , Sonia Twigg

Despite not boasting any express pace, Mitchell has caused problems with his 75mph seamers.

Livingstone was lucky one didn’t hit anything as it went through, and he’s struck in the midriff next ball.

The next one however is well wide, and is called. A brief respite for Livingstone.

For the final ball of the over, Livingstone goes for a big hit and completely misses it, he does not look overly comfortable against Mitchell.

England 238-4 (39), Malan 125, Livingstone 19, Henry 1-48 (8)

15:29 , Sonia Twigg

Bad news for New Zealand, another bowling injury: “Ben Lister is currently off the field with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to return to bowl.”

With Southee already out with a thumb problem, that leaves them to find 10 overs from somewhere.

Livingstone has hit his first six of the innings, down the ground towards the pavilion, it only just bounced over the rope but that doesn’t matter.

Now it’s Malan’s turn to get in on the action with a huge hit over midwicket!

England 222-4 (38), Malan 117, Livingstone 11, Mitchell 1-13 (3)

15:25 , Sonia Twigg

Malan has played exceptionally here, there have been a few big shots, but he has held this innings together, picked off the bad balls expertly and kept the strike rotating when the Kiwi bowlers have bowled well.

There were question marks about him heading into the series, but he has firmly cemented his place at the top of the order.

England 217-4 (37), Malan 116, Livingstone 7, Ravindra 2-46 (7)

15:21 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra was back into the attack, and was dispatched for a huge six from Malan from the final ball of the over!

England have taking a liking to the young spinner, but he has taken two of New Zealand’s wickets so far.

England 206-4 (36), Malan 106, Livingstone 6, Mitchell 1-8 (2)

15:20 , Sonia Twigg

Mitchell, who claimed the wicket of Buttler in his last over, restricted England’s ability to score just at the point in the game they would be looking to push the game on.

He went for just four in the over this time around, with the home side only able to score in singles.

England 202-4 (35), Malan 104, Livingstone 4, Jamieson 0-43 (8)

15:13 , Sonia Twigg

Slightly wayward from Jamieson and it has been called a wide, into his eighth over now.

England have their 200 up in the 35th over.

Livingstone goes for a big hit the ball after the milestone was greeted with applause, and misses the ball. It’s a sign of how he intends to play.

England 196-4 (34), Malan 103, Livingstone 1, Mitchell 1-4 (1)

15:08 , Sonia Twigg

Bringing Mitchell into the attack brought almost immediate reward, the dangerous Buttler has gone and New Zealand have picked up the wickets at the right times.

Wicket! Buttler out for 36! England 195-4

15:06 , Sonia Twigg

New Zealand will be encouraged by the introduction of Daryl Mitchell, who had to go off earlier after being hit on the hand, but he has started his spell from the Nursery End.

And the bowling change has worked! Buttler is out, he just chipped the ball to mid off, a leading edge and the Kiwis have their fourth wicket.

It was caught by sub fielder Trent Boult, with Southee off the field with a thumb injury.

Liam Livingstone comes out to join Malan in the middle.

England 192-3 (33), Malan 102, Buttler 35, Jamieson 0-37 (7)

15:02 , Sonia Twigg

After the drinks break it will be Jamieson to start from the Pavilion End.

Other than one expensive over, he has bowled well today.

England have done well to keep the scoreboard moving, and Buttler and Malan are putting on a solid partnership for the fourth wicket.

They have done well to find the gaps and run hard, even when the boundaries have not come as often as they might like.

Malan 100! England 187-3 (32), Malan 101, Buttler 31, Henry 1-32 (7)

14:53 , Sonia Twigg

Malan moved on to 99 with a perfectly timed drive down the ground.

But he had to wait for his century, hitting the next ball straight to cover and the one after back towards the bowler.

The wait ended when he flicked off his pads to bring up his century from 96 balls.

It was Malan’s 5th ODI century in 21 matches.

England 181-3 (31), Malan 95, Buttler 31, Lister 0-32 (6)

14:49 , Sonia Twigg

Buttler is finding his feet very well here, hitting a lovely four flicked off his pads and too straight for the wide fine leg.

Malan is closing in on his milestone, just keeping going at just over a run a ball strike rate.

England 173-3 (30), Malan 93, Buttler 25, Henry 1-26 (6)

14:46 , Sonia Twigg

Henry returns to the attack, and with it comes a flow of runs. England looking more and more comfortable as this innings goes on.

There’s a brief pause as he pulls out of his run up before the fourth ball of the over, but otherwise a tidy start to his second spell.

England 164-3 (29), Malan 88, Buttler 21, Lister 0-24 (5)

14:41 , Sonia Twigg

That was a bit of missed communication there! Malan was halfway down the track before being sent back by Buttler, but was able to make his ground relatively comfortably.

But England still ticking along nicely.

England 162-3 (28), Malan 87, Buttler 20, Phillips 0-25 (3)

14:37 , Sonia Twigg

Buttler takes a step back and unleashes a six! It’s dragged down slightly short from Phillips and Buttler has capitalised with a big hit down the ground.

He follows it up with a four to almost the same place from the final ball of the over.

England 146-3 (27), Malan 87, Buttler 4, Lister 0-22 (4)

14:33 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra’s spin seems to have done what was asked of him, and Lister comes back into the attack to inject a bit of pace into proceedings here.

Buttler and Malan are just rotating the strike here, but without taking any risks, and they’re only just over half way through the innings so plenty of time with eight wickets in hand.

England 144-3 (24), Malan 86, Buttler 3, Phillips 0-9 (2)

14:31 , Sonia Twigg

Phillips has continued to keep things tidy from the Nursery End, just the five from the over, as Buttler makes a start on his innings.

139-3 (25), Malan 84, Buttler 0, Ravindra 2-35 (6)

14:26 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra has not bowled exceptionally here, but now has the scalps of both Root and Brook to his name, despite being slightly expensive from his six overs from the Pavilion End.

Wicket! Brook out for 10! England 139-3

14:23 , Sonia Twigg

Brook has looked comfortable out here but was out trying to push the score on, he opened up the leg side and smashed the ball straight to Phillips at midwicket.

The young batter has to go for just 10 runs and England are looking for another partnership here with Malan closing in on three figures.

England 135-2 (24), Malan 83, Brook 7, Phillips 0-4 (1)

14:20 , Sonia Twigg

Glenn Phillips has been brought on after Jamieson’s expensive over at the Nursery End, so it will be spin from both ends for New Zealand.

Brook goes for a big one over the top but doesn’t quite get hold of it and it bounces just inside the rope, and concerning close to the fielder who had run around from long on.

England 131-2 (23), Malan 82, Brook 4, Ravindra 1-31 (5)

14:17 , Sonia Twigg

Malan looks to be nearing a century that narrowly evaded him on Wednesday when he was out for 96, but instead of being in another’s shadow like when Ben Stokes was breaking records, he has been firmly in control of this England innings.

England 129-2 (22), Malan 81, Brook 2, Jamieson 0-32 (6)

14:15 , Sonia Twigg

That’s more like it! Two quick boundaries from England, and they look to have found some attacking rhthym that has been lacking slightly.

Another miss-field and England are away, 17 runs from that over from Jamieson who had been so precise until that point.

Finished off with a massive six from the final ball of the over.

England 112-2 (21), Malan 66, Brook 1, Ravindra 1-29 (4)

14:09 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra has his first wicket of the match, and only his seventh in the format overall.

Brook is off the mark straight away when the point fielder looked to have dived over the ball, England need to keep things moving here.

Wicket! Root out for 29! England 107-2

14:05 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra strikes! Root has always been one of the best players of spin, but he has gone here, after not looking comfortable all innings.

A bit of a concern for England if Root is out of sorts this close to a World Cup, he went for a big shot and missed it.

New Zealand have their second wicket, and Harry Brook has another chance to impress.

England 106-1 (20), Malan 61, Root 29, Jamieson 0-15 (5)

14:03 , Sonia Twigg

Malan has gone for a big heave from Jamieson, fortunately for England it drops over the fielder on the edge of the rings, and England have brought their 100 up.

Jamieson has bowled very well here, which will encourage the Kiwis, especially after the concerning injury to Southee earlier on.

England 99-1 (19), Malan 54, Root 29, Ravindra 0-23 (3)

13:59 , Sonia Twigg

That was a tighter over from Ravindra, just the three runs from it, but overall he has been expensive so far.

England just settling into this contest, and there are still plenty of overs to go.

England 96-1 (18), Malan 52, Root 28, Jamieson 0-8 (4)

13:56 , Sonia Twigg

Root tries yet another scoop and again gets nowhere near Jamieson’s delivery.

He’s still not looking very comfortable out in the middle here.

England 93-1 (17), Malan 51, Root 26, Ravindra 0-20 (2)

13:52 , Sonia Twigg

Just as they did at the Oval, England have taken a liking to Ravindra’s spin bowling.

Root has hit him to the square leg boundary again this over, and followed it up with the first six of the match over cow, to applause from the crowd.

While England struggled against Jamieson and Lister, they have looked comfortable against Ravindra.

There is also an update from New Zealand on Southee: “Tim Southee injured his right thumb attempting to take that catch and needs further assessment, at this stage he won't return to the field.”

Malan 50! England 81-1 (16), Malan 50, Root 15, Jamieson 0-5 (3)

13:44 , Sonia Twigg

Jamieson has switched ends to take over from Lister at the Nursery end and started with a beautiful delivery to Malan.

Malan has brought up his half century, from as many balls with a stroke down the ground, he has been so good in these last two matches, especially when the early wickets have fallen.

England 79-1 (15), Malan 49, Root 14, Ravindra 0-8 (1)

13:40 , Sonia Twigg

Root hits a four, for the first time in the game he has looked comfortable, and the introduction of spin is almost immediately punished.

He has also tried the reverse scoop successfully for the first time in the game, and has moved on to 14.

England 71-1 (14), Malan 46, Root 9, Lister 0-20 (3)

13:36 , Sonia Twigg

Without any flourish, Malan is approaching a half century. It hasn’t been the awe-inspiring batting of two days ago, but it has been steady.

Dropped! Root is handed another chance! Southee has dropped him off Lister, it looked a comfortable catch, but it has been put down.

Worryingly for New Zealand, Southee is also going off with what looked like a dislocated thumb, or at the very least a severe thumb injury. With the World Cup in less than a month, that is not a good sign.

England 62-1 (13), Malan 39, Root 7, Jamieson 0-3 (2)

13:30 , Sonia Twigg

This pair of bowlers have just stifled England slightly, there has been ltitle width on offer, and the runs have just slowed.

Root in particular has not found his feet yet and was on just seven from 21 at the end of Jamieson’s second over.

England 62-1 (12), Malan 39, Root 7, Lister 0-11 (2)

13:26 , Sonia Twigg

Dropped! Root has been handed a lifeline as he looks to guide the ball down to third, but doesn’t get hold of it fully and it’s put down by gully.

The next ball is more confidently played off the face of the bat into the off side, but he has not looked comfortable since coming out when Bairstow was caught in the slips.

England 59-1 (11), Malan 37, Root 6, Jamieson 0-3 (1)

13:22 , Sonia Twigg

After the powerplay, the towering Kyle Jamieson will take over at the Pavilion End.

A good tight start from Jamieson, just halting the flow of runs a bit with just three from his first over.

England 56-1 (10), Malan 36, Root 4, Lister 0-8 (1)

13:17 , Sonia Twigg

A change of bowling now for the first time in this game, for the final over of the powerplay, as Lister replaces Southee from the Nursery End.

And it has been a good start from Lister in only his third ODI, he was one who bowled well at the Oval.

Just the one wicket in the powerplay from England and a healthy total on the board already with nine wickets in hand.

England 48-1 (9), Malan 30, Root 2, Henry 1-17 (5)

13:12 , Sonia Twigg

Root has not found his rhythm here, although he did get off the mark after eight balls.

He tries another reverse scoop and misses the ball, but the finall ball of the over is more comfortably flicked down towards deep fine leg for another single.

England 45-1 (8), Malan 29, Root 0, Southee 0-29 (4)

13:08 , Sonia Twigg

Malan has kept the scoreboard moving however, adding a lovely boundary through the gap between cover and point.

Overshadowed by Stokes, Malan also played well at the Oval, hitting an important 96.

He added a second boundary in the over, helped around the corner, but it was close to fine leg who was on the edge of the ring.

The third came when Southee just offered a bit of width, and was smashed to the cover boundary, after a maiden at the other end, it has been an expensive over.

England 33-1 (7), Malan 17, Root 0, Henry 1-14 (4)

13:04 , Sonia Twigg

Root has struggled to get off the mark here, from coming down the wicket first ball to an attempted reverse scoop that he didn’t get hold of and went straight to the wicketkeeper.

The England batter has played out a maiden from Henry, and not looked comfortable so far.

England 32-1 (6), Malan 16, Root 0, Southee 0-17 (3)

13:00 , Sonia Twigg

After taking that wicket, New Zealand have just tightened things up and kept the pressure on. England still trying to score, but the pace has slowed from the first two boundary-filled overs.

More from Buttler on whether Roy could be added to the squad for the Ireland matches in a bid for game time: “Yes, I think so.

“The Ireland squad has obviously been selected. But we still have a few days should we wish to make any changes, or expose anyone to some games of cricket. We can do that.

England v New Zealand

12:56 , Sonia Twigg

Jos Buttler spoke to TMS a bit earlier about Jason Roy’s back spasm, he said: “Yes, it's a frustration and the most frustrated person is Jason.

“Obviously he is desperate to play and be fit. He is moving very well but is not quite fit to play a game of cricket today.

“That's a frustration but that is where we are at, at the moment.”

England 28-1 (5), Malan 13, Root 0, Henry 1-13 (3)

12:55 , Sonia Twigg

Root survives his first ball, but only just, coming down the track trying to take on the bowler, who has just claimed the wicket of Bairstow and missed it.

Fortunately for the Yorkshireman the ball flew over the stumps.

Wicket! Bairstow out for 13! England 28-1

12:53 , Sonia Twigg

Bairstow has gone, for the second time in as many matches he has fallen early.

This time was not quite as spectacular as the first ball of the game at the Oval, but he has edged Henry to the slip fielder.

There was a brief umpire review to check if the catch carried, but it was a good low catch by Mitchell and Bairstow has to make his way back to the dressing room.

England 26-0 (4), Bairstow 12, Malan 12, Southee 0-13 (2)

12:48 , Sonia Twigg

Southee and Henry just finding their line and length here to keep things tight in the powerplay, but a couple of miss-hits have just skewed over fielders or dropped short.

It’s very early to say, but it could be a more even contest than we have seen so far in this ODI series.

A four off the final ball of the over just eased the pressure.

England 18-0 (3), Bairstow 10, Malan 8, Henry 0-11 (2)

12:43 , Sonia Twigg

A slightly tighter over here from Henry, who opened the bowling in front of the famous Lord’s pavilion.

He was also hitting speeds around 86 mph, but the England openers - aside from the first ball - just settling in nicely here.

There was a good diving stop to prevent the ball going through to the boundary, just the four from that over.

England 14-0 (2), Bairstow 6, Malan 8 Southee 0-8 (1)

12:39 , Sonia Twigg

It has already been less eventful than the start of the England innings during the third ODI at the Oval, when Bairstow was out first ball and the home side found themselves 13-2.

Malan is off the mark, driving Southee’s delivery to the cover boundary to get off the mark with a four.

England 6-0 (1), Bairstow 6, Malan 0,. Henry 0-6 (1)

12:34 , Sonia Twigg

Bairstow’s first shot was far from convincing, a big top edge that went in the opposite direction to intended, but looped over the infield, and he manages to secure two.

The second was much more comfortable, a drive down the ground into the corner.

Also just a hint of swing from Henry, with one that jagged back in towards the stumps

England v New Zealand

12:25 , Sonia Twigg

Just ahead of the start at Lord’s there’s time for a quick look at the final England women’s match of the summer which took place yesterday at Leicester:

Nat Sciver-Brunt reflected with pride on her record-breaking century as England brought the curtain down on their summer in barnstorming fashion by thrashing Sri Lanka.

On her 100th ODI and captaining the side in the absence of the unwell Heather Knight, Sciver-Brunt demonstrated a masterclass in controlled aggression to peel off a stunning 66-ball hundred.

It was the fastest ton in a women’s ODI by an England batter – eclipsing Charlotte Edwards’ 70-ball effort from March 2012 – as the hosts prevailed by a whopping 161 runs to seal a 2-0 series win.

Nat Sciver-Brunt thrilled to continue Ashes ODI form with record-breaking ton

England v New Zealand

12:15 , Sonia Twigg

Chris Woakes says Ben Stokes’ record-breaking 182 gave England a timely reminder of what they can achieve with his “superhuman” skills.

Stokes was in rampant form against New Zealand on Wednesday, making the country’s highest ever ODI score in just his third innings since reversing his year-long retirement from the format.

With England’s World Cup defence less than three weeks away it was a perfect way for the man who carried them to victory in the 2019 final to prove his sense of occasion once again.

Chris Woakes says ‘superhuman’ Ben Stokes gives England confidence

England v New Zealand

12:06 , Sonia Twigg

New Zealand XI:

1. Will Young

2. Devon Conway

3. Henry Nicholls

4. Daryl Mitchell

5. Tom Latham

6. Glenn Phillips

7. Rachin Ravindra

8. Kyle Jamieson

9. Matt Henry

10. Tim Southee

11. Ben Lister

England v New Zealand

12:05 , Sonia Twigg

England XI:

1. Jonny Bairstow

2. Dawid Malan

3. Joe Root

4. Harry Brook

5. Jos Buttler

6. Liam Livingstone

7. Moeen Ali

8. Sam Curran

9. David Willey

10. Brydon Carse

11. Reece Topley

England v New Zealand toss:

12:04 , Sonia Twigg

England have won the toss and will bat first at Lord’s, but there is no place for Jason Roy, who missed the match at the Oval with a back spasm.

Harry Brook gets a chance to impress, coming in for Ben Stokes, who is rested for the final ODI of the series, while Brydon Carse and David Willey were brought in for Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson.

England v New Zealand

11:45 , Sonia Twigg

Hello and welcome to the final ODI of the series at Lord’s, it’s a bright sunny and warm day, perfect for cricket.

Although there is a series against Ireland to come, it will be the last match for the World Cup squad before they depart for India, and their first game in the competition is on 5 October.

England v New Zealand

Thursday 14 September 2023 13:54 , Sonia Twigg

Here’s the report from England’s victory at the Oval:

It should come as no surprise that Ben Stokes is capable of something special. But that does not detract from his record-breaking batting masterclass in the third ODI against New Zealand at the Oval as England won by 181 runs.

When England call, he answers. There are few better times to find exceptional form than on the eve of a World Cup, never mind that he has come out of ODI retirement just for the tournament.

It was only his third 50-over match since reversing his decision to retire from the format, and he was in exceptional form on his way to setting a new England record with 182 against New Zealand from 124 balls, as the hosts put on 368.

Stokes a record breaker again as England secure a massive win over New Zealand