England vs New Zealand LIVE: Final score, result and latest reaction as Red Roses run riot

Zoe Harrison scores a try during the Women's Autumn International match at Sandy Park (PA)

England ran riot to clinch a record victory over New Zealand in the first of two colossal Test matches between the sides.

Simon Harrison’s outfit thrived behind Zoe Harrison’s excellent disply as the No 1 ranked side in the world outclassed the world champions.

Tries from Abbie Ward (2), Ellie Kildunne, Lark Davies, Holly Aitchison, Abbie Dow and Harrison added to the Black Ferns’ misery.

Aitchison was filling in for the injured Emily Scarratt, making an impressive debut after starring at the Olympics in sevens.

“We’ve got them next week as well. We can’t get complacent. We need to look what we can do better for next week,” Harrison told BBC Sport.

“Today we were really looking at ourselves. Even in the Six Nations we’ve been looking towards the World Cup.”

While Emily Scarratt insists the victory will make next week’s contest even more intriguing: “Unbelievable. You could see that England really wanted to come out here and make a point. The Black Ferns were undercooked, it’s their first game back in a long time. It’s going to be a cracker next week.”

16:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

I think most expected the Black Ferns to struggle slightly in their first international encounter in 26 months, but that was a proper shellacking. England were outstanding, and the Black Ferns are going to have to be much, much better in Northampton next week, when these two meet again.

That was a real statement performance from Zoe Harrison. She had been criticised a little bit in the first half of this year, losing her place as Katy Daley-Mclean’s likeliest successor to Helena Rowland, and had a tough Premier 15s final, but that was probably the best performance that she has produced in an England shirt.

FT: England 43-12 New Zealand

16:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Full time. Red Roses utterly irresistible, guided quite superbly by Zoe Harrison, but with Holly Aitchison outstanding on debut, too. The world champions well beaten - 43-12. Statement win. #ENGvNZL pic.twitter.com/bJPbRz8qXp — Harry Latham-Coyle (@hlathamcoyle) October 31, 2021

FULL TIME! ENGLAND 43-12 NEW ZEALAND

16:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

TRY! ENGLAND 43-12 New Zealand (Zoe Harrison try, 81 minutes)

16:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’ll send the fans home happy! Zoe Harrison is over!

It’s a lovely try from England, working a clever midfield move and then generating quick ball off the back of it. Helena Rowland gets her head up and assesses her options, the long pass cut off but a half-gap opening, Rowland pushing for it and then freeing her arms to give her former Saracens teammate the simplest of final jobs on a fine performance.

Two more to add to her personal tally and England have won in resounding fashion!

England 36-12 New Zealand, 80 minutes

16:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A penalty to England and a last chance to attack with the clock in the red. Pushed into the Black Ferns 22, where England try to maul.

England 36-12 New Zealand, 78 minutes

16:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Zoe Harrison briefly goes all Harlem Globetrotters as she loses control of the ball, perching it on one finger above her head as she takes contact. She eventually knocks on, but that’ll lift her spirits - after an incredibly effective day at fly-half she is named as the Player of the Match.

England 36-12 New Zealand, 77 minutes

16:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England’s restart drifts straight out and New Zealand will try their best to get one more, Aldora Itunu with a particularly punchy carry, but the Black Ferns largely unable to make easy progress. And England will have a scrum feed.

TRY! England 36-12 NEW ZEALAND (Stacey Fluhler, 74 minutes)

16:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand get one back! It’ll surely be but a consolation but a second score for the Black Ferns.

It’s smart handling inside the England 22 after intricate offloading had made the initial entry. They have an advantage as Krystal Murray carries well, and the strangely quiet Fluhler is the end-player on the line as Kennedy Simon puts her in. The Olympic gold medallist has time for a smile before racing back to halfway, but as the conversion falls short and slides by, this is but a matter of mathematics - England will win.

England 36-7 New Zealand, 72 minutes

16:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England empty their bench - on come the backs, the recently wed and renamed Leanne Infante, Helena Rowland and (late call-up after Amber Reed’s injury) Sarah McKenna on for Claudia MacDonald, Lagi Tuima and Ellie Kildunne.

TRY! ENGLAND 36-7 New Zealand (Abby Dow try, 71 minutes)

16:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An errant pass and Abby Dow is away! She’s been dangerous enough today with bodies around her; there’ll be no catching the Wasps wing as she sprints for another England score.

New Zealand, fighting against the dying of the light, had flung the ball wildly wide and Dow has the simple task of gathering the bouncing ball and slipping into top gear. Zoe Harrison converts.

England 29-7 New Zealand, 68 minutes

16:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sandy Park oohs as Lydia Thompson lays the hammer down on Les Elder as she explores a rather uncomfortably blocked passageway down the Worcester winger’s touchline. Defence has become a real strength of Thompson’s game and Ayesha Leti-I’iga’s better moments today have tended to come when she has involved herself elsewhere.

A New Zealand knock-on allows England to replace Poppy Cleall with Harriet Millar-Mills.

England 29-7 New Zealand, 66 minutes

16:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two penalties later and New Zealand are back in that right corner, trying their best to drive for the line with close-in carriers.

And now they maul! England stand the carrier up and in the bodies pile like piranhas on fallen flesh, England first nudging forward and then driven back, but with the ball very much engulfed in the centre of it, even as it crosses the line there is little to concern the Red Roses. It reaches an inevitable conclusion - held up in goal, and a goal line drop out.

England 29-7 New Zealand, 63 minutes

16:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand’s day goes from bad to worse as Chelsea Alley takes one slap bang in the forehead as a teammate’s whipped pass finds only the short passage into the centre’s dome. England were offside, so a reprieve, and New Zealand, getting desparate, go for the corner.

TRY! ENGLAND 29-7 New Zealand (Holly Aitchison try, 62 minutes)

16:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

She’s going for the line! A try on debut for the Olympic sevens star!

Claudia MacDonald had drawn up the Black Ferns line with a ponderous exploration across the face, offloading to Ellie Kildunne inserting herself. The full-back puts her former England Sevens teammate through a great gaping chasm, and Aitchison has plenty of toe to beat the chasers to score a deserved debut try.

England 24-7 New Zealand, 60 minutes

16:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No maul on this occasion so England play slightly wider, one-out runners favoured to try and drag in the New Zealand defence. It works, but Zoe Harrison’s spreading pass isn’t quite right, drifting into oopen grass and bouncing into Black Ferns hands.

New Zealand kick long to Harrison, who sets Abby Dow off on a ramble, and the flying wing nearly scythes around the outside of the New Zealand defence on her own. Back infield, and where is Holly Aitchison going!

England 24-7 New Zealand, 59 minutes

15:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A minute or so later and here come two more English replacements, again both up front. Alex Matthews takes the place of Marlie Packer and leading the openside off is Sarah Bern - which means it is time for a debut for Wasps’ young tighthead Maud Muir, who arrives with plenty of excitement.

How about that for a start! England’s replacement front row munch their opposites to win a scrum penalty, which is sent for the corner.

England 24-7 New Zealand, 58 minutes

15:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Davies has become such a prolific scorer. She’s locked in a real battle for the starting hooker’s shirt with Amy Cokayne - indeed, here comes the Harlequin, with Davies taking leave after another tidy day of work.

It’s also hello to Vickii Cornborough, who replaces Hannah Botterman.

TRY! ENGLAND 24-7 New Zealand (Lark Davies try, 57 minutes)

15:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Third time lucky for England!

Lark Davies is the buried beneficiary of her forwards might, New Zealand again sent into retreat as England drive strongly and Davies, as she so often does, sniffs out the line from the back.

Zoe Harrison converts.

England 17-7 New Zealand, 55 minutes

15:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hang on - the referee is checking something! Two phases after it appeared that Hannah Botterman had knocked on but it seems a stray Black Ferns hand may have caused the error. Yes, it has. A deliberate knock on and England will try their mauling luck in the right-hand corner...

England 17-7 New Zealand, 54 minutes

15:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Away charges Zoe Aldcroft! A gaping hole in midfield and the long-legged blindside absolutely canters through it, with support from Zoe Harrison and Hannah Botterman. Aldcroft feeds the former, who can’t quite combine with the latter, but ther is space on the right...

Knocked on! England lose their grip on the ball just short of the New Zealand line after Ellie Kildunne had been brought down five metres out. A slightly errant pass from Claudia MacDonald and Aldcroft can’t gather, much to Sandy Park’s disapproval.

England 17-7 New Zealand, 52 minutes

15:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are denied again! Outstanding maul defence from New Zealand, first stymieing the initial drive and then getting bodies to the ball, preventing it from coming back as the maul falls shy of the white line. Scrum, New Zealand feed. Excellent from the Black Ferns’ pack shorn of their blindside flanker.

TRY? England think they have scored, but it looked like that was knocked on!

15:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A meaty maul makes light work of New Zealand’s seven remaining forwards but it looked like Lark Davies lost control at the back.

The try is initally awarded but you’d expect Ben Whitehouse to chime in from the TMO truck.

Zoe Harrison places the bal on the tee and England’s backs make the long journey back to their own half in confidence, but here is Whitehouse’s input - NO TRY! Knocked on! The right call, but a penalty means England will go again at the lineout.

England 17-7 New Zealand, 50 minutes

15:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The crowd lifts the noise as Abby Dow darts and Zoe Aldcroft makes yet more metres after a sharp inside ball from Abbie Ward.

Lagi Tuima dummies and bashes her way inside the New Zealand 22. A delicious dummy and plenty of power from the centre, and here goes Ward for the hat-trick...

The referee’s arm is raised! But it’s a penalty. And a yellow card! Alana Bremner fails to roll away and is sent for a ten minute sit-down, and England opt to head for the corner as they seek a fourth score.

England 17-7 New Zealand, 49 minutes

15:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another mishap at the set-piece from New Zealand, taking the lineout down but mis-transferring the ball back. England scrum feed.

England 17-7 New Zealand, 48 minutes

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is a renewed intensity to this contest now, with first Marlie Packer and then a great clutch of white shirts making their displeasure known to Kendra Cocksedge after New Zealand are awarded penalties on the edge of their own 22 and then halfway. Poppy Cleall comes bashing in to lend her support for her teammates - which draws Aimee Barrett-Theron to have a chat with England skipper Sarah Hunter.

TRY! England 17-7 NEW ZEALAND (Alana Bremner try, 45 minutes)

15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand hit back! They had to score early in this second period and they have.

Alana Bremner gets it, one of the stars of the Farah Palmer Cup over the last two years snaring herself a debut score, long-striding clear of the England defence after a kick from Chelsea Alley had spooned into her path. An inadvertent but effective set-up from the centre, and Kendra Cocksedge’s conversion from the outside of the right upright ensures it is a seven-pointer.

England 17-0 New Zealand, 44 minutes

15:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here goes Leti-I’iga, making metres down the left after a pass from captain Les Elder. Back in-field...

England 17-0 New Zealand, 43 minutes

15:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What can the Black Ferns put together? Their best work so far has come with Ayesha Leti-I’iga on the carry but she is ignored as they play to the open side off the scrum. Twice forward carriers make half-bursts around the fringes, and advantage is coming as Hannah Botterman is caught with her hands in the cookie jar.

England 17-0 New Zealand, 41 minutes

15:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are again looking threatening to width as they launch their first attack of this second forty. Sarah Hunter’s hands are good as she pulls the ball back to Ellie Kildunne, but the full-back’s pass is a more abstract illustration, drifting forward from the fingers and knocked on by Lydia Thompson for good measure.

KICK OFF!

15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kendra Cocksedge gets things back underway.

Abbie Ward stars

15:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Abbie Ward was outstanding in that first half. She has been in outstanding form for Bristol and with those two tries, plenty of lineout disruption and a busy performance around the field, she’s been instrumental in establishing England’s half-time lead.

The most that the Black Ferns have trailed by at half-time in their previous 99 Tests? 12 points. Plenty to do for Glenn Moore’s team. Can they turn it around? The players are back out there...

HT: England 17-0 New Zealand

15:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England were always likelier to start the stronger but the Black Ferns have looked very below-par so far, loose at the lineout, stumbling at scrum-time and unable to convert their chances in the England half into points. The Red Roses have made them pay with some excellent manipulation of width, getting the ball in the hands of their flyers. Holly Aitchison has slipped into the midfield well, an extra pair of linking, creative hands and England have got the ball wide at will. It’s been very, very impressive.

HALF TIME: ENGLAND 17-0 NEW ZEALAND

15:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

TRY! ENGLAND 17-0 New Zealand (Ellie Kildunne try, 40 minutes)

15:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another lineout steal and England capitalise! Try number three of the half and what a way to finish the first 40 for Simon Middleton’s side.

A springy leap and big left paw from Zoe Aldcroft had nicked the ball at the set-piece, with England swiftly moving the ball wide. Ellie Kildunne’s snaking hips befuddle two would-be tacklers and she sashays between the pair of them through only the tiniest glimmer of a gap, dotting down with a firm one-handed plant. Zoe Harrison misses the mark from the tee but that try caps a mighty fine first-half display from the Red Roses.

England 12-0 New Zealand, 38 minutes

15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England make yet more metres down that left side, with the ever-pleasing sight of a jinking and jiving Sarah Bern in the open field, the tighthead so often devastating in space. She is forced to offload and when England stall slightly Lagi Tuima is happy to play the percentages with a poke beyond Ayesha Leti-I’iga and ask New Zealand to throw a pressure lineout as the end of the half nears.

England 12-0 New Zealand, 37 minutes

15:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Black Ferns miss touch, though, and England try to launch a counter. Abby Dow’s offload is ruled forward to end it as England again attack down that left edge. There’s plenty of space out there, still.

England 12-0 New Zealand, 36 minutes

15:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another steal from England and they make good early progress as Poppy Cleall charges hard, before the deceptively strong Lydia Thompson beats a couple off her wing. But a firm hit from Eloise Blackwell rocks Marlie Packer right into the path of the waiting arms of Pip Love, who forces the flanker to hold on.

England 12-0 New Zealand, 35 minutes

15:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, another scrum - New Zealand get a nudge on but make a hash of their hook and the ball squirts out beneath English feet, with Claudia MacDonald passing swiftly to the blindside. Zoe Harrison chips ahead and into touch. New Zealand back inside their own 22.

England 12-0 New Zealand, 33 minutes

15:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A chance perhaps goes begging for England, again looking to have advantageous numbers to the outside as New Zealand over-tighten their defensive line. A loose pass from Zoe Harrison hits Hannah Botterman’s ankles rather than the loosehead’s chest, though, and the chance to flick it on to a looping Lagi Tuima is missed as Botterman is forced to fumble. England had a huge overlap if Botterman could have pivoted the ball on, but that was a poor pass from Harrison.

England 12-0 New Zealand, 32 minutes

15:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s not one of Kendra Cocksedge’s most aesthetically pleasing kicks, a horrible hacked slice from just inside her own half. Tough to see what the brilliant scrum-half was even attempting. England will have a lineout and a chance to build another attack as it sails over the touchline without coming to earth.

England 12-0 New Zealand, 30 minutes

15:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Crikey, England are having some trouble putting Ayesha Leti-I’iga away. She’s off on a dangerous arc into the 13 channel, forcing Abby Dow off her with a fend and very nearly shaking free Ellie Kildunne, who just about hangs on.

New Zealand now carry with the forwards, but another crucial turnover ends their promising attack. More outstanding breakdown work from England. Marlie Packer had done brilliantly to dive in like a heron spying a vulnerable sprat at an under-resourced ruck. England survive and clear.

England 12-0 New Zealand, 28 minutes

15:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Better from the Black Ferns, normally so good at the fundamentals but perhaps short of a degree of chemistry after so long without an international fixture. They win their lineout and then draw an England error, opting for the scrum just outside of the 22 after England haul down a maul that was beginning to get a trundling.

A penalty at the scrum and New Zealand will back their eight forwards once again - Kendra Cocksedge re-steadies herself to feed a second scrum.

England 12-0 New Zealand, 26 minutes

15:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Black Ferns advance with another penalty but lineout ball again goes awry. They’ll get a second shot, though, as Zoe Harrison gives her clearance plenty of welly but fails to recognise that the ball had been passed back into the 22, and as it tumbles down out of play inside the New Zealand half England will be marched all the way back for a Black Ferns throw....

Which they steal! Again! New Zealand’s darts are rather hitting treble one so far.

England 12-0 New Zealand, 24 minutes

15:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A penalty to New Zealand, and Sarah Hunter is perplexed! England again try to set a maul and swiftly shift the point of emphasis, but are called for having players in front of the ball with the breakaway group deemed a separate entity rather than a part of the original rumbling mass. “You can’t restart it after it went down at the back,” says Aimee Barrett-Theron. A fair enough call from the South African referee.

England 12-0 New Zealand, 23 minutes

14:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Also of concern will be the lineout - England steal a third in a row and Kendra Cocksedge then impetuously takes out opposite number Claudia MacDonald as the scrum-half dallies at the base of a ruck. Les Elder is called over by the referee for a word about her team’s discipline, and after Elder passes it down to her team, England return to the right corner...

England 12-0 New Zealand, 21 minutes

14:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are nearly in again! The ball is whisked from the top of a lineout and England create pleasant passing peaks, with Ellie Kildunne put into space on the right. She waits to put away Lydia Thompson, who needs only a sliver, as she’s showed against this opposition before, but the Worcester wing just about runs out of real estate, brushing the chalk of the touchline as she tries to out-kick Renee Holmes for the line. England very, very close to cutting New Zealand to ribbons again. The Black Ferns will be concerned about their wide defence.

England 12-0 New Zealand, 20 minutes

14:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is following a pattern that this fixture has established over the last few years, with England tending to start the stronger, and New Zealand often able to fight back later, but the Red Roses are really growing into this game. The outstanding Ward is hoisted high to steal a lineout despite a slightly crooked throw.

14:55 , Jack Rathborn

TRY! ENGLAND 12-0 New Zealand (Abbie Ward try, 18 minutes)

14:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Poppy Cleall is stopped even closer, but Abbie Ward is over for her second! A close in carry with the one permitted latcher in tow, and the Bristol Bears lock, who has been on fire in the Premier 15s since making a summer move down the M4 from Harlequins to join her husband at Bristol, barges her way over.

Zoe Harrison finds better direction on this occasion from the left, with the helping, steadying hand of Holly Aitchison required as the wind begins to blow on the ball, and England are surging into a very useful lead.

England 5-0 New Zealand, 17 minutes

14:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More very accomplished pahse play from England, askin different questions and able to make progress both out wide and in tighter confines.

And there goes Ellie Kildunne! Shaking a tackler to within five metres! Is she there? Not quite...

England 5-0 New Zealand, 15 minutes

14:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Harrison undercooks her touch-finder but a New Zealand knock-on and subsequent scrum penalty allows her an immediate chance of atonement - England advance into the Black Ferns’ half.

England 5-0 New Zealand, 14 minutes

14:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England knock-on after the restart and it is again the option of Ayesha Leti-I’Iga off her wing for the Black Ferns, connecting hard with the chest of Zoe Harrison as she thumps against the England fly-half. Harrison hauls her down, and England’s pilfering hands are again profitable at the breakdown a phase or two later, drawing a sealing off penalty.

TRY! ENGLAND 5-0 New Zealand (Abbie Ward try, 11 minutes)

14:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a try! England score first and what a way to open proceedings!

New Zealand are short on the left as the Red Roses spin it, a delicious slap on from Ellie Kildunne enabling England to get to the edge. The electric Abby Dow is put into space by Abbie Ward, somehow chopped down by a diving Dhys Faleafaga, but with the presence of mind to keep the ball alive and set up her near namesake, maintaining support superbly and using her long strides to power the final ten metres or so for the score. The conversion is no good, but that is a brilliant opener from England.

14:45 , Jack Rathborn

England 0-0 New Zealand, 10 minutes

14:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Excellent from Zoe Harrison, twice using her boot well push New Zealand back and leading the chase on the second occasion, clutching on to a hot-stepping Kendra Cocksedge deep in Black Ferns territory.

She makes the scrum-half turn for a second time with another outstanding, guided punt, with New Zealand only able to clear to about their own ten-metre. That is partly why the Saracens playmaker is in the team - she is England’s best kicking fly-half.

England 0-0 New Zealand, 8 minutes

14:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nearly away! The incredibly dangerous Ayesha Leti-I’Iga shimmies through a midfield gap and nearly breaks the shackles entirely, just about clawed back by England, who force an errant offload.

Another poor clearance will allow New Zealand another rumble, though.

England 0-0 New Zealand, 7 minutes

14:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another kick through bounces about uncomfortably and England nearly make a hash of it, but are eventually able to clear.

Zoe Harrison can’t find touch, though, with debutant Renee Holmes keeping the ball infield and New Zealand returning with interest.

A crucial turnover for England at the breakdown ends the movement, and this time Harrison makes no mistake. It looked like Zoe Aldcroft who forced the ball free with a strong counter-ruck. Excellent stuff from the lock-cum-six.

14:41 , Jack Rathborn

England 0-0 New Zealand, 5 minutes

14:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One firm carry and England are content to clear, Zoe Harrison doing the job well. But back come New Zealand! Lively footwork from Ayesha Leti-I’Iga creates some space and New Zealand have an overlap on the left, entering the England 22 again. Ruahei Demant threads a grubber through, and Chelsea Alley raises her arms in frustration - she thought she was blocked off as she tries to chase. Nothing doing, says referee Aimee Barrett-Theron and England will have a goalline drop out.

England 0-0 New Zealand, 4 minutes

14:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A stable first scrum for New Zealand with perhaps a slight nudge for Hannah Botterman, but swiftly away from the base.

The Black Ferns immediately find the corner with a clever territorial kick, asking England to play from deep.

England 0-0 New Zealand, 3 minutes

14:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Or not! Lark Davies’ throw to the tail isn’t quite claimed and New Zealand clear brilliantly through Kendra Cocksedge’s left boot, with Lydia Thompson looking rather like an exasperated poultry farmer trying to get her hens back into their run as she follows the ball into touch. England lineout.

Out into midfield, and England knock-on. The Black Ferns will set a scrum just inside the England half.

England 0-0 New Zealand, 2 minutes

14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An early statement from England as they drive New Zealand back some ten metres in the maul, well set-up and formed with plenty of mass and muscle. They are eventually stopped five metres out, and after a couple of close in carries off the sharp pass of Claudia MacDonald, New Zealand infringe in front of their posts. Sarah Hunter says....

For the corner! Zoe Harrison gives her forwards another chance to drive.

England 0-0 New Zealand, 1 minute

14:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a good start from the cultured Harrison, with England able to compete in the air but just unable to win the ball back fully. The crowd roars as England deliver their first strong shot as New Zealand explore around the fringes, and a powerful counter-ruck wins them the ball. New Zealand are then offside after knock-on - England kick into the 22.

England to kick-off

14:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Zoe Harrison will be the first to have the ball in her hands on a crisp, sunny autumn day under blue skies flecked with grey. She will kick off to the Black Ferns. Here. We. Go!

England face the Haka

14:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stacey Fluhler wanders forward and places a jersey down in front of the New Zealanders as they assemble for the haka, led by Renee Wickliffe and Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate. Together they march forward, laying the challenge down to the Red Roses, who stand locked in unison, steely faced. Time for action.

Anthem Time

14:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Such is the length of time since New Zealand Women played a Test that sections of the crowd forget the English verse of their anthem exists, prematurely applauding the soprano’s first call of Aotearoa. She holds her nerve very well in a fine rendition.

The crowd are better timed as they join England’s operatic signing of God Save The Queen. It is very close to full at Sandy Park, which is very, very pleasing.

Out come the players

14:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Great blasts of flames welcome the two sets of players out, England looking very sharp in matching white jackets. The two teams join with arms on shoulders as a rugby against racism message is met with warm applause from a close to capacity crowd.

We take a moment’s silence to remember the life of New Zealand Maori and Super Rugby star Sean Wainui, who sadly passed away earlier this month.

Ready for anthems

14:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The players have disappeared back into the depths of Sandy Park, with two broad flags and a smattering of local young rugby players ready to welcome them back on to a pristine surface. The sun is very, very much out, pleasingly.

Set piece crucial

14:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Both sides have talked up the importance of the set piece today. England have been a wobbly at the scrum, particularly, against France recently, which is partly the reasoning for starting the extra weight that Poppy Cleall will bring. Having Hannah Botterman and Sarah Bern back in combination for the first time in a long time - they are England’s best propping pair and key parts of this Red Roses side.

Final prep for the #RedRoses 🎥



Kick-off in less than 30 minutes and LIVE on @BBCTwo!#ENGvNZL pic.twitter.com/ARc7aptLMv — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 31, 2021

Red Roses team

13:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here is the confirmed England team after the adjustment in the midfield - disappointing news for Amber Reed, who missed the first half of this year with a serious injury, but a good chance for Lagi Tuima. Her big boot will be useful on a day when tactical kicking could be key.

𝓢𝓺𝓾𝓪𝓭 𝓤𝓹𝓭𝓪𝓽𝓮: Lagi Tuima comes into the starting XV at inside centre after Amber Reed picked up an injury.



Sarah McKenna moves onto the bench, with Poppy Cleall now vice-captain for today.#ENGvNZ | #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/WnMzlfbQ8p — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 31, 2021

Simon Middleton interview

13:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

How about England? Well Simon Middleton’s side aren’t particularly used to losing - as the man himself told me this week:

Back in Black

13:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Conditions are rather different for this meeting between England and New Zealand than the last, which was in the baking hot late summer California desert two years ago at the Women’s Rugby Super Series. Fly-half Ruahei Demant made the point this week, though, that the Black Ferns are unfortunately rather used to going a while without games, but seeing how they adjust to Test rugby after so long without a fully-fledged international fixture will be fascinating.

100 up for the Black Ferns

13:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is a mark of the relative dearth of fixtures for New Zealand Women that it has taken them so long to make it, officially, to their 100th fixture. But this will be a proud day for Glenn Moore’s team, back in action for the first time in 26 months to take on the world number ones...

All the best to the @BlackFerns in their 100th Test Match today. Go well 🙌#BlackFerns100 pic.twitter.com/yoN4q5pThh — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 31, 2021

Red Roses arrive

13:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a little bit blustery at Sandy Park, but so far dry, unlike most of the rest of the country. The word on the street is that there may be some precipitation coming in a little while - and the Red Roses have arrived...

A late change for England

13:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Some breaking team news from Sandy Park - England vice-captain Amber Reed has injured her hamstring. Lagi Tuima steps into the starting side at inside centre, with Sarah McKenna, usually a full-back but also useful centre cover, taking jersey number 23.

Poppy Cleall is promoted to vice-captain.

Sarah Hunter vows to do ‘talking on the field’

13:23 , Jack Rathborn

“They can say what they want about what game it is and what they want to do,” said Hunter. “We are just thinking about ourselves and what we want to do and what this series is about for us. We will probably go and do our talking on the field on Sunday rather than get drawn into maybe responding to some of their statements.”

Emily Scarratt on England’s future at 13

12:47 , Jack Rathborn

“I would love to see somebody come through and play really well in that shirt for the next four Tests,” Scarratt told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“If and when I’m back, I want serious competition and I want to have to fight to get it back. I don’t want things to be easy.

“It means we are going to be in the best possible place when we do go down to New Zealand and hopefully bring something pretty shiny back with us.”

England vs New Zealand: Confirmed line-ups

12:10 , Jack Rathborn

England Women: Hannah Botterman, Lark Davies, Sarah Bern; Poppy Cleall, Abbie Ward; Zoe Aldcroft, Marlie Packer, Sarah Hunter; Claudia MacDonald, Zoe Harrison; Abby Dow, Amber Reed, Holly Aitchison, Lydia Thompson, Ellie Kildunne.

Replacements: Amy Cokayne, Vickii Cornborough, Maud Muir, Harriet Millar-Mills, Alex Matthews; Leanne Infante, Helena Rowland, Lagi Tuima.

New Zealand Women: Pip Love, Te Kura Ngata- Aerengamate, Aleisha Pearl Nelson; Eloise Blackwell, Kelsie Willis; Alana Bremner, Les Elder, Dhys Faleafaga; Kendra Cocksedge, Ruahei Demant; Ayesha Leti-I’Iga, Chelsea Alley, Stacey Fluhler, Renee Wickliffe, Renee Holmes.

Replacements: Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Krystal Murray, Aldora Itunu, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kennedy Simon; Ariana Bayler, Patricia Maliepo, Grace Brooker.

England and New Zealand players to take part in head impact study

12:09 , Jack Rathborn

The women‘s teams of England and New Zealand will wear instrumented mouthguards that record data in training and in two upcoming matches between the two sides as part of a head impact study, World Rugby said on Friday.

The devices contain an impact monitor data acquisition system that collects and transmits data every time there is a collision between players or players and the ground.

Every impact, including those that are not directly involving the head, will be recorded by the mouthguards and be matched to time-coded video for analysis.

The initiative is part of World Rugby’s six-point player welfare plan with a focus on head impact prevention, which was launched in July.

“It’s great for the Black Ferns to be involved, especially because it will help improve the knowledge around female rugby players. We’re also proud to be playing a role in improving the game and making it safer for everyone,” said New Zealand captain Les Elder.

The devices are developed by U.S.-based Prevent Biometrics, who have already been working with World Rugby and more than 700 grassroots players in New Zealand.

World Rugby chief medical officer Eanna Falvey said: “We are delighted that the top two ranked women‘s international teams have joined this landmark study... we will have data from well over 1,000 participants at every level of the game recorded via the same comparable technology, which is vital for comparison and accuracy purposes.”

England and New Zealand face each other at Exeter’s Sandy Park on Sunday before a second meeting a week later.