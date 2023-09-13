England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from third ODI at The Oval

Dawid Malan helps England rebuild after Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root fall cheaply (Action Images via Reuters)

England are looking to back up their impressive win at the Ageas Bowl with another victory over New Zealand when the two teams meet at The Oval this afternoon for the third one day international in this four match series.

Liam Livingstone was the star for England at Southampton, anchoring the innings with a wonderfully worked 95* from 78 deliveries in a rain-affected first innings. His heroics were needed after Trent Boult had earlier reduced England to 8-3 but Livingstone, backed up by decent knocks from Moeen Ali and Sam Curran saw the hosts up to 226-7.

In reply New Zealand lost constant wickets and could only muster 147 all out despite a fighting half-century from Daryl Mitchell. England’s win leaves this series delicately poised as the teams take to the field for the third ODI this afternoon with Jos Buttler hoping his top order batters rediscover their form ahead of the Cricket World Cup in October.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

13:12

9.1

Ben Lister to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Latham.

England 53-2 (9), Malan 33, Stokes 12, Boult 2-25 (5)

13:11 , Sonia Twigg

Stokes looked frustrated after a well-timed pull shot was cut off from crossing the boundary by deep square leg, and it’s definitely tighter bowling from Boult than Jamieson at the other end.

Although the towering figure from the Pavilion end has only just come back from injury.

Malan was almost run out on the final ball of the over, he came halfway down but was sent back by Stokes, and the throw from the fielder fortunately missed the stumps.

13:11

8.6

Trent Boult to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, shy attempt by Phillips, fielded by Nicholls.

13:10

8.5

Trent Boult to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

13:09

8.4

Trent Boult to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to silly point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

13:08

8.2

Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, mis-timed for no runs, fielded by Latham.

13:07

7.6

Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

England 51-2 (8), Malan 32, Stokes 11, Jamieson 0-26 (4)

13:06 , Sonia Twigg

Malan moved onto 27 with a cover drive just wide of extra, piercing the gap in the field, he has looked good so far today, especially while the wickets fell at the other end.

He followed it up later in the over with a four between point and cover to bring up England’s 50 in the eighth over.

After wafting at one outside the off stump, that was not cleanly caught by the wicketkeeper, Malan kept the strike, moving on to 32.

13:06

7.5

Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, mis-fielded by Latham, fielded by Nicholls.

13:06

7.4

FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

13:05

7.3

Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.

13:04

7.2

FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

England 42-2 (7), Malan 23, Stokes 11, Boult 2-23 (4)

13:03 , Sonia Twigg

Stokes and Malan have continued to motor along on what looks like a good batting track at the Oval.

They have rotated the strike and scored boundaries at a solid rate, but will need to stay out there as long as they can to build a platform after the two early wickets.

13:03

6.6

Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Young.

13:02

6.5

Trent Boult to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Ferguson, fielded by Young.

13:02

6.4

Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

13:01

6.3

Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

13:01

6.2

FOUR! Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

13:00

6.1

Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

12:59

5.6

Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England 36-2 (6), Malan 22, Stokes 6, Jamieson 0-17 (3)

12:58 , Sonia Twigg

The boundaries are flowing for England, but they could still be considered on the back foot after the two early wickets of Root and Bairstow.

The left-handed duo just finding their shape, although there was a moment of concern when one lifted at Stokes and he could only fend it away, fortunately just wide of Jamieson in his follow-through.

12:58

5.5

Kyle Jamieson to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side down the track pulling, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.

12:58

5.4

Kyle Jamieson to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Young.

12:57

5.3

Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

12:56

5.2

FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

12:55

5.1

Wide Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. In-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

12:55

5.1

FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

England 25-2 (5), Malan 13, Stokes 5, Boult 2-17 (3)

12:54 , Sonia Twigg

Stokes gets off the mark with a loely clip off the pads for a boundary through gully after taking five balls to get off the mark.

Malan followed it up with another through backward point, flashed off the face of the bat, England just finding some rhythm.

12:54

4.6

Trent Boult to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra.

12:53

4.5

FOUR! Trent Boult to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

12:53

4.4

Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.

12:52

4.3

FOUR! Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

12:52

4.2

Trent Boult to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Lister.

12:51

4.1

Trent Boult to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

12:50

3.6

Kyle Jamieson to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, run save by Ravindra.

England 14-2 (4), Malan 7, Stokes 0, Jamieson 0-6 (2)

12:49 , Sonia Twigg

Dangerous territory for England, Stokes just playing outside the off stump, but Jamieson’s over has gone by fortunately for the hosts without another wicket falling.

There hasn’t been a lot of width on offer, but it might just be a case of hanging in there for a bit at the start of the third ODI.

12:49

3.4

Kyle Jamieson to Ben Stokes. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ravindra.

12:49

3.3

Kyle Jamieson to Ben Stokes. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Young.

12:48

3.2

Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. In-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.

12:47

3.1

Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Out-swinging back of a length, middle stump on the front foot Leave, Left to first slip for no runs.

12:46

2.6

Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to backward point for no runs, run save by Phillips.

12:46

2.5

Trent Boult to Ben Stokes. Out-swinging short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Latham.

England 13-2, (3) Malan 7, Stokes 0, Boult 2-6 (2)

12:46 , Sonia Twigg

Boult has struck twice in his first two overs at the start of this day-night match at the Oval.

Root may be frustrated with that, but New Zelanad have the upper hand, with Stokes taking his time, facing two deliveries without scoring to see out the rest of that over.

12:44

2.4

OUT! Bowled. Trent Boult to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge.

Wicket! Root out for 4, England 13-2

12:43 , Sonia Twigg

Joe Root got off the mark third over of the day with a cover drive to the boundary, but was out in the same over.

Looking to drive the ball away, he left a big gap between bat and pad and edged behind onto his own stumps, was out for four from seven and England struggling at the start of this innings in south London.

Ben Stokes strides out to the crease.

12:43

2.3

Trent Boult to Joe Root. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

12:42

2.2

FOUR! Trent Boult to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.

12:42

2.1

Trent Boult to Joe Root. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

England 9-1 (2) Jamieson 0-6 (1)

12:41 , Sonia Twigg

Malan brought the first boundary at the start of the second innings with a clip off his legs towards backwards square, after England were reeling from the wicket of Bairstow first ball of the day.

It was a more straightforward over from England, which is what they will want after the early wicket.

12:41

1.6

Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side down the track working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ferguson.

12:40

1.5

Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Latham.

12:40

1.4

Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ravindra.

12:39

1.3

Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Lister.

12:39

1.2

Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Young.

12:38

1.1

NEW BALL. FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

12:37

0.6

Trent Boult to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ravindra.

England 3-1 (1), Boult 1-2

12:37 , Sonia Twigg

There was a wicket first ball of the day, with a superb diving one-handed catch from Devon Conway at square leg, but the rest of the over was slightly more wayward, including a wide and a bye.

12:36

0.5

Wide Trent Boult to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, run save by Latham.

12:36

0.5

Trent Boult to Dawid Malan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.

12:35

0.4

Trent Boult to Dawid Malan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs.

12:34

0.3

Trent Boult to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Latham, fielded by Lister.

12:34

0.2

Trent Boult to Joe Root. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

Wicket! Bairstow England 0-1

12:32 , Sonia Twigg

Jonny Bairstow was caught by a jumping one-handed catch at square leg, and has to depart first ball of the day.

The opener looked to flick the ball towars the midwicket boundary, but the fielder was there to make the catch.

England find themselves a wicket down after the first ball of the day, Trent Boult with his first wicket.

12:32

0.1

NEW BALL. OUT! Caught. Trent Boult to Jonny Bairstow. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg, caught by Conway.

12:30 , Sonia Twigg

Jonny Bairstow will be on strike for the first ball of the day from the Vauxhall Road end.

12:12 , Mike Jones

England’s preparations for the Cricket World Cup continue as they take on New Zealand in the third ODI of this four-match warm-up series.

The series is delicately poised at 1-1 following New Zealand’s stomping victory in the first game and England’s impressive comeback at Southampton.

Liam Livingstone was the star of the show at the Ageas Bowl scoring 95 not out in a rain-affected affair after England had earlier been reduced to 8-3. The hosts set a total of 226-7 from their 34 overs and the Kiwis were unable to mount an effective run chase.

Wickets consistently fell despite Daryl Mitchell attempting to steady the ship with a fine knock of 57. David Willey and Reece Topley each took three wickets as New Zealand were bowled out for 147.

England now head into the third match with confidence but there are questions to be asked of their senior players. Joe Root has twiced been dismissed cheaply and Ben Stokes will hope to find a bit of rhythm with the bat ahead of the World Cup in India this October.

Teams:

12:10 , Sonia Twigg

New Zealand:

1. Will Young

2. Devon Conway

3. Henry Nicholls

4. Daryl Mitchell

5. Tom Latham

6. Glenn Phillips

7. Rachin Ravindra

8. Kyle Jamieson

9. Lockie Ferguson

10. Trent Boult

11. Ben Lister

12:08 , Mike Jones

Reece Topley wants to consign his injury woes to the past but admits there will be some trepidation at boarding the plane to India for the defence of England’s World Cup crown.

Having overcome four separate stress fractures in his back, Topley appeared primed for a leading role at last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia but he had to watch England’s triumphant campaign from afar.

A freak trip over a boundary cushion ahead of their final warm-up caused ankle ligament damage and, when he was on the comeback trail, Topley dislocated his shoulder at the Indian Premier League in April.

Teams:

12:08 , Sonia Twigg

England:

1. Dawid Malan

2. Jonny Bairstow

3. Joe Root

4. Ben Stokes

5. Jos Buttler (wkt, capt)

6. Moeen Ali

7. Liam Livingstone

8. Sam Curran

9. Chris Woakes

10. Gus Atkinson

11. Reece Topley

Toss:

12:06 , Sonia Twigg

New Zealand have won the toss and chosen to bowl.

There will be no Jason Roy at his home ground, as he is out with a back spasm sustained on the morning of the game.

New Zealand will be without Mitchell Santner who jarred his knee while fielding in the last match.

12:01 , Mike Jones

David Willey knows from bitter experience that a place in England’s provisional World Cup squad comes with no guarantees, but the left-armer believes he is the ideal man to do the “donkey” work in India.

Willey was selected in the preliminary 15 for the tournament last month, with head coach Matthew Mott effectively confirming in a phone call that the all-rounder would be part of England’s title defence.

And while that news was exactly what he wanted to hear, the 33-year-old is understandably aware of the fineprint that underpins any such promises having been the odd man out four years ago.

11:54 , Mike Jones

Jofra Archer joined England’s practice session at the Kia Oval on Tuesday, keeping alive prospects of him travelling to next month’s World Cup as a reserve.

Archer, who bowled the super over that made England world champions at Lord’s four years ago, has missed the entire summer with a stress fracture in his right elbow and was not considered fit enough for a place in the provisional 15-man squad.

But with his recovery tracking in the right direction, it is not out of the question that he could be picked as injury cover, joining the squad in India and becoming available if injuries strike during the tournament.

What’s going on with Jofra Archer?

11:46 , Mike Jones

Jofra Archer joined England’s training session at The Oval on Tuesday ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand, keeping alive the prospect of the lightning-quick fast bowler going to next month’s Cricket World Cup as a reserve.

Archer, who was part of England’s World Cup-winning team in 2019, has missed the entire summer because of a stress fracture in his right elbow and was not fit enough to earn a place in the provisional 15-man squad for the tournament in India..

“Yeah, he looks in a good place. I don’t know where he’s at fitness-wise, but he’s bowling good wheels out there today,” David Willey said about Archer’s return.

“Everyone knows how good is he is, what he’s capable of and how he can impact games. So to have him close or not far away from being fit is obviously fantastic news.”

11:42 , Mike Jones

The teams will be announced at the toss and I expect there’ll be a couple of changes from each team. Both sides will want to get their key squad players some game time before the start of the World Cup so today’s match could be a good time to rotate.

Here’s how we see the teams lining-up:

Predicted teams

England: Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

11:38 , Mike Jones

The third ODI between England and New Zealand takes place at The Oval with the match scheduled to start at 12.30pm.

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket with coverage starting at 12pm. Subscribers can also stream the game on the app via SkyGo.

Tuesday 12 September 2023 12:31

Teams will be announced at the toss

Tuesday 12 September 2023 12:30

Follow live coverage of England vs New Zealand from the New Zealand in England 2023 today.

