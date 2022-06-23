England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates as hosts strike early in third Test

Sports Staff
·18 min read
Jack Leach celebrates taking the wicket of Will Young (Getty Images)
Jack Leach celebrates taking the wicket of Will Young (Getty Images)

England face New Zealand at Headingley looking to complete a whitewash in the three-match Test series after a thrilling victory in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Jonny Bairstow’s swashbuckling innings will live long in the memory and the Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes era is off to a flying start. Here they look to reassert their dominance, but the Black Caps will be keen to bounce back. The tourists have been boosted by captain Kane Williamson’s return from Covid. Stokes, too, plays after an illness scare, while James Anderson misses out through injury, meaning there is a debut for pace bowler Jamie Overton.

“My message is clear and simple,” said Stokes. “Let’s try to progress from what we did at Trent Bridge. It’s hard to put into words how we do that this week, but I said ‘let’s feel like we’re in the entertainment business and not the sports business’. I feel like people want to come and watch the brand of cricket we’re playing. My challenge to the lads this week is to go and do it again.”

Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below:

England vs New Zealand - Third Test at Headingley

  • Wicket! Broad removes Latham in first over, 0-1

  • Wicket! Jack Leach traps Will Young LBW, 35-2

  • New Zealand 60-2 after 20 overs, England yet to bat

England vs New Zealand

12:33 , admin

20.4

Jack Leach to Devon Conway. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

England vs New Zealand

12:33 , admin

20.3

Jack Leach to Devon Conway. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

12:33 , admin

20.2

Jack Leach to Kane Williamson. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Potts.

England vs New Zealand

12:32 , admin

20.1

Jack Leach to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

12:31 , admin

19.6

Matthew Potts to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

12:30 , admin

19.5

Matthew Potts to Devon Conway. Length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

12:30 , admin

19.4

Matthew Potts to Devon Conway. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

12:29 , admin

19.3

Matthew Potts to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

12:28 , admin

19.1

Matthew Potts to Devon Conway. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.

England vs New Zealand

12:27 , admin

18.6

Jack Leach to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track dropped, to first slip for no runs, fielded by Root.

England vs New Zealand

12:26 , admin

18.5

FOUR! Jack Leach to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

12:25 , admin

18.4

Jack Leach to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Potts.

England vs New Zealand

12:24 , admin

18.2

FOUR! Jack Leach to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

12:24 , admin

18.1

Jack Leach to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

12:23 , admin

17.6

Jamie Overton to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lees.

England vs New Zealand

12:22 , admin

17.5

Jamie Overton to Kane Williamson. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

12:21 , admin

17.3

Jamie Overton to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs New Zealand

12:20 , admin

17.2

Jamie Overton to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

12:18 , admin

16.6

Jack Leach to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

England vs New Zealand

12:18 , admin

16.4

Jack Leach to Kane Williamson. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Potts.

England vs New Zealand

12:18 , admin

16.3

Jack Leach to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

12:17 , admin

16.2

Jack Leach to Devon Conway. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Overton.

England vs New Zealand

12:16 , admin

16.1

FOUR! Jack Leach to Devon Conway. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

12:15 , admin

15.5

Jamie Overton to Devon Conway. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

12:14 , admin

15.4

Jamie Overton to Devon Conway. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

12:14 , admin

15.3

Jamie Overton to Devon Conway. Length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

12:13 , admin

15.2

Jamie Overton to Devon Conway. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs New Zealand

12:12 , admin

15.1

Jamie Overton to Devon Conway. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

12:12 , admin

14.6

Jack Leach to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Overton.

England vs New Zealand

12:11 , admin

14.5

Jack Leach to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs New Zealand

12:11 , admin

14.4

Jack Leach to Kane Williamson. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

England vs New Zealand

12:10 , admin

14.3

Jack Leach to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

12:10 , admin

14.1

Jack Leach to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

England vs New Zealand

12:09 , admin

13.6

Jamie Overton to Devon Conway. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

12:10 , admin

England vs New Zealand

12:08 , admin

13.5

Jamie Overton to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Broad.

England vs New Zealand

12:07 , admin

13.4

Jamie Overton to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

12:06 , admin

13.3

Jamie Overton to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs New Zealand

12:06 , admin

13.2

Jamie Overton to Kane Williamson. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

12:05 , admin

13.1

Jamie Overton to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

12:04 , admin

12.6

Jack Leach to Devon Conway. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

12:03 , admin

12.5

Jack Leach to Devon Conway. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Broad.

England vs New Zealand

12:03 , admin

12.4

FOUR! Jack Leach to Devon Conway. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

12:03 , admin

12.3

Jack Leach to Devon Conway. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Potts.

England vs New Zealand

12:02 , admin

12.2

Jack Leach to Devon Conway. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

12:01 , admin

England vs New Zealand

11:58 , admin

12.1

OUT! L.B.W. Jack Leach to Will Young. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad.

New Zealand 35-1, England yet to bat

11:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

11.6

Jamie Overton to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Broad.

England vs New Zealand

11:54 , admin

11.5

Jamie Overton to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

England vs New Zealand

11:53 , admin

11.4

Jamie Overton to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:52 , admin

11.2

Jamie Overton to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Broad.

England vs New Zealand

11:51 , admin

11.1

Jamie Overton to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Leach.

England vs New Zealand

11:50 , admin

10.6

Stuart Broad to Will Young. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Overton.

England vs New Zealand

11:49 , admin

10.5

Stuart Broad to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs New Zealand

11:48 , admin

10.3

Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:47 , admin

10.2

Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

England vs New Zealand

11:46 , admin

10.1

Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs New Zealand

11:45 , admin

9.6

Jamie Overton to Will Young. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs New Zealand

11:45 , admin

9.5

Jamie Overton to Will Young. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

England vs New Zealand

11:44 , admin

9.4

FOUR! Jamie Overton to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

11:43 , admin

9.2

Jamie Overton to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:42 , admin

8.6

Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to silly point for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

11:41 , admin

8.5

Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:40 , admin

8.4

FOUR! Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

11:39 , admin

8.3

Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs New Zealand

11:38 , admin

8.1

Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:37 , admin

7.6

Matthew Potts to Kane Williamson. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:36 , admin

7.5

Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Overton.

England vs New Zealand

11:36 , admin

7.4

Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

11:35 , admin

7.3

Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:34 , admin

7.2

Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:34 , admin

7.1

Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs New Zealand

11:33 , admin

6.6

Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:32 , admin

6.5

Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:31 , admin

6.3

Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Overton.

England vs New Zealand

11:31 , admin

6.2

Stuart Broad to Will Young. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Potts, fielded by Stokes.

England vs New Zealand

11:30 , admin

6.1

Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Overton.

England vs New Zealand

11:28 , admin

5.6

Matthew Potts to Will Young. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:27 , admin

5.5

Matthew Potts to Will Young. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.

England vs New Zealand

11:26 , admin

5.3

Matthew Potts to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Overton.

England vs New Zealand

11:26 , admin

5.2

Matthew Potts to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

11:25 , admin

5.1

Matthew Potts to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:24 , admin

4.6

Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

11:23 , admin

4.5

Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:23 , admin

4.4

Stuart Broad to Will Young. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Potts.

England vs New Zealand

11:22 , admin

4.3

Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

11:21 , admin

4.2

Stuart Broad to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:20 , admin

4.1

Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.

England vs New Zealand

11:19 , admin

3.6

Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:19 , admin

3.5

Matthew Potts to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:18 , admin

3.4

Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:18 , admin

3.3

Matthew Potts to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

11:17 , admin

3.2

FOUR! Matthew Potts to Will Young. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

11:16 , admin

3.1

Matthew Potts to Will Young. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:15 , admin

2.6

Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:15 , admin

2.5

Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

11:14 , admin

2.4

Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lees.

England vs New Zealand

11:14 , admin

2.3

Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lees.

England vs New Zealand

11:13 , admin

2.2

Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs New Zealand

11:12 , admin

2.1

FOUR! Stuart Broad to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

