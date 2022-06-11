England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from second Test at Trent Bridge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sports Staff
·17 min read
England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from second Test at Trent Bridge
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tim Southee
    Tim Southee
    New Zealand cricketer

Follow live coverage of England vs New Zealand from Trent Bridge today.

England won the first Test of the three-match series with Joe Root’s unbeaten century on the fourth day proving invaluable as the hosts chased down 277 to win by five wickets. Captain Ben Stokes named an unchanged side for this second contest with spinner Jack Leach recovering from the concussion he suffered on the first morning to feature in Nottingham.

For the Blackcaps, Michael Bracewell comes in to replace skipper Kane Williamson, who tested positive for Covid on Thursday. Tom Latham assumed the captaincy for the visitors, whose two other changes saw Henry Nicholls come in for Colin de Grandhomme and Matt Henry replace Ajaz Patel.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below, after the tourists racked up a formidable 318 for four on the opening day:

England vs New Zealand live updates

England vs New Zealand

18:04 , admin

11.4

Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.

England vs New Zealand

18:03 , admin

11.2

Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Southee.

England vs New Zealand

18:02 , admin

11.1

Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.

England vs New Zealand

18:01 , admin

10.6

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Conway.

England vs New Zealand

18:00 , admin

10.4

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Conway.

England vs New Zealand

17:59 , admin

10.2

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Conway.

England vs New Zealand

17:58 , admin

9.6

Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Bracewell.

England vs New Zealand

17:58 , admin

10.1

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, thick edge to cover for 1 run, fielded by Bracewell.

England vs New Zealand

17:57 , admin

9.5

Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Nicholls.

England vs New Zealand

17:56 , admin

9.4

Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Young.

England vs New Zealand

17:56 , admin

9.3

Matt Henry to Alex Lees. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

England vs New Zealand

17:55 , admin

9.2

Matt Henry to Alex Lees. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:55 , admin

9.1

Matt Henry to Alex Lees. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:54 , admin

8.6

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:53 , admin

8.5

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Henry.

England vs New Zealand

17:52 , admin

8.4

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:52 , admin

8.3

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

England vs New Zealand

17:51 , admin

8.2

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

England vs New Zealand

17:52 , admin

England vs New Zealand

17:50 , admin

8.1

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:50 , admin

7.6

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bracewell.

England vs New Zealand

17:49 , admin

7.5

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Nicholls.

England vs New Zealand

17:48 , admin

7.4

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:47 , admin

7.2

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

England vs New Zealand

17:46 , admin

7.1

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.

England vs New Zealand

17:45 , admin

6.6

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

17:44 , admin

6.5

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:44 , admin

6.4

FOUR! Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:43 , admin

6.3

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:42 , admin

6.2

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:41 , admin

5.6

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:40 , admin

5.5

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:40 , admin

5.4

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:39 , admin

5.3

Trent Boult to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

17:39 , admin

5.2

Trent Boult to Alex Lees. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

17:38 , admin

5.1

Trent Boult to Alex Lees. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:37 , admin

4.6

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:37 , admin

4.5

FOUR! Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:36 , admin

4.4

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.

England vs New Zealand

17:35 , admin

4.3

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:34 , admin

4.1

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:33 , admin

3.6

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Conway.

England vs New Zealand

17:33 , admin

3.5

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:32 , admin

3.4

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:32 , admin

3.3

Trent Boult to Alex Lees. Half volley, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

17:31 , admin

3.2

Trent Boult to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Mitchell.

England vs New Zealand

17:30 , admin

3.1

Trent Boult to Alex Lees. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:30 , admin

2.6

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

England vs New Zealand

17:29 , admin

2.5

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Conway.

England vs New Zealand

17:28 , admin

2.4

FOUR! Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:27 , admin

2.3

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

17:27 , admin

2.2

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:26 , admin

2.1

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:25 , admin

1.6

OUT! Caught. Trent Boult to Zak Crawley. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, outside edge, caught by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:24 , admin

1.5

Trent Boult to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:24 , admin

1.4

FOUR! Trent Boult to Zak Crawley. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:23 , admin

1.3

Trent Boult to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:22 , admin

1.2

Trent Boult to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:22 , admin

1.1

Trent Boult to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:21 , admin

0.6

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

17:20 , admin

0.5

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

17:19 , admin

0.4

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:19 , admin

0.3

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Henry.

England vs New Zealand

17:18 , admin

0.2

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

17:18 , admin

0.1

NEW BALL. Tim Southee to Alex Lees. In-swinging yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:11 , admin

England vs New Zealand

17:10 , admin

England vs New Zealand

17:07 , admin

145.3

OUT! Caught. Matthew Potts to Daryl Mitchell. Slower length ball, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, top edge, caught by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

17:06 , admin

145.2

Matthew Potts to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Stokes.

England vs New Zealand

17:05 , admin

144.6

Stuart Broad to Trent Boult. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

17:04 , admin

144.5

Stuart Broad to Trent Boult. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs New Zealand

17:03 , admin

144.4

Stuart Broad to Trent Boult. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

17:02 , admin

144.3

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

England vs New Zealand

16:59 , admin

144.2

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front dropped, to silly mid on for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:57 , admin

143.6

FOUR! Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:56 , admin

143.5

FOUR! Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:55 , admin

143.4

Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

16:55 , admin

143.3

Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:54 , admin

143.1

Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lees.

England vs New Zealand

16:53 , admin

142.6

FOUR! Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Full toss, to leg backing away driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:52 , admin

142.4

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Leach.

England vs New Zealand

16:51 , admin

142.3

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs New Zealand

16:50 , admin

142.2

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Potts.

England vs New Zealand

16:49 , admin

142.1

FOUR! Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:48 , admin

141.6

Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

16:48 , admin

141.5

Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lees.

England vs New Zealand

16:47 , admin

141.4

Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Potts.

England vs New Zealand

16:45 , admin

141.2

Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

16:45 , admin

141.1

FOUR! Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:44 , admin

140.6

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Potts.

England vs New Zealand

16:42 , admin

140.5

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

16:42 , admin

140.4

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

16:41 , admin

140.3

FOUR! Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:40 , admin

140.2

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs New Zealand

16:40 , admin

140.1

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs New Zealand

16:38 , admin

139.6

Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs New Zealand

16:37 , admin

139.5

FOUR! Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:35 , admin

139.3

OUT! Caught. Jack Leach to Matt Henry. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to cover, caught by Crawley.

England vs New Zealand

16:33 , admin

139.2

Jack Leach to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs New Zealand

16:33 , admin

139.1

Jack Leach to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Crawley.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said

  • Canadian soccer players back training, but talks continue on new deal

    VANCOUVER — Canada's men's soccer team is back to training, but the players say there's still work to be done on reaching a new deal with the sport's national governing body. A friendly game against Panama was cancelled Sunday after the Canadian athletes refused to play, citing "unnecessarily prolonged" negotiations over a new contract. Training sessions on Friday and Saturday were also scrapped due to the contract dispute. The players met with senior leaders of Canada Soccer on Sunday night, an

  • Canada's Rogers wins NCAA title with ninth-best hammer throw in history

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Camryn Rogers won her third NCAA women's hammer throw title in stunning fashion on Thursday. The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., shattered her own Canadian and U.S. collegiate records with a toss of 77.67 metres -- the ninth all-time best women's throw in the world. Rogers beat the second-place finisher by almost three metres. She set her previous Canadian record of 76.46 two weeks ago. The senior at the University of California won the NCAA title last year with a throw

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

    An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Canadian diver Caeli McKay finds her strength during and after Olympic Games

    CALGARY — Caeli McKay doesn't call herself a wimp anymore because she knows she's not. The Canadian diver has discovered in herself a battler who can compete in pain at the highest levels of her sport. The 22-year-old Calgarian dove with damaged ankle ligaments in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I never felt like the strongest person," McKay told The Canadian Press. "I always felt like I could do more, I always felt like I could push harder. I always kind of told myself I was a wimp. "Thi

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Road Warriors draw on experience as Finals move to Boston

    BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have no problem playing on the road. The Celtics, meanwhile, haven't been lights-out in Boston during these playoffs. As the NBA Finals shift to TD Garden for Wednesday's Game 3 with the series tied at 1, the Celtics ought to have the advantage, but recent numbers suggest otherwise. Boston is 5-4 at home and 8-3 on the road this postseason. The Warriors, meanwhile, have won at least one away game in 26 consecutive playoff series. “We alwa

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Finland trips Canada 2-0 in U18 women's world hockey opener

    MADISON, Wis. — They had their chances and almost double the number of shots, but Canada couldn't find net and dropped a 2-0 decision to Finland in Monday's opening-round action of the U18 women's World Hockey Championship at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis. Ada Eronen and Oona Havana scored for Finland and Emilia Kyrkko stopped 40 shots for the shutout. Hailey MacLeod of Abbotsford, B.C. stopped 13 of 15 shots in the Canadian net. Finland went 1-for-6 on the power play, while Canada went 0-for-2.