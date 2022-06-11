England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from second Test at Trent Bridge

Follow live coverage of England vs New Zealand from Trent Bridge today.

England won the first Test of the three-match series with Joe Root’s unbeaten century on the fourth day proving invaluable as the hosts chased down 277 to win by five wickets. Captain Ben Stokes named an unchanged side for this second contest with spinner Jack Leach recovering from the concussion he suffered on the first morning to feature in Nottingham.

For the Blackcaps, Michael Bracewell comes in to replace skipper Kane Williamson, who tested positive for Covid on Thursday. Tom Latham assumed the captaincy for the visitors, whose two other changes saw Henry Nicholls come in for Colin de Grandhomme and Matt Henry replace Ajaz Patel.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below, after the tourists racked up a formidable 318 for four on the opening day:

England vs New Zealand live updates

England face New Zealand in second Test at Trent Bridge

England bat after New Zealand reach 553 all out

Mitchell and Blundell both reach centuries

New Zealand close opening day on 318-4

Jack Leach keeps place for England after recovering from concussion

Kane Williamson ruled out for New Zealand after testing positive for Covid

England vs New Zealand

18:04

11.4

Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.

England vs New Zealand

18:03

11.2

Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Southee.

England vs New Zealand

18:02

11.1

Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.

England vs New Zealand

18:01

10.6

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Conway.

England vs New Zealand

18:00

10.4

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Conway.

England vs New Zealand

17:59

10.2

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Conway.

England vs New Zealand

17:58

9.6

Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Bracewell.

England vs New Zealand

17:58

10.1

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, thick edge to cover for 1 run, fielded by Bracewell.

England vs New Zealand

17:57

9.5

Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Nicholls.

England vs New Zealand

17:56

9.4

Matt Henry to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Young.

England vs New Zealand

17:56

9.3

Matt Henry to Alex Lees. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

England vs New Zealand

17:55

9.2

Matt Henry to Alex Lees. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:55

9.1

Matt Henry to Alex Lees. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:54

8.6

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:53

8.5

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Henry.

England vs New Zealand

17:52

8.4

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:52

8.3

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

England vs New Zealand

17:51

8.2

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

England vs New Zealand

17:52

#StatChat | 553 is the team's highest total in England, passing 551/9 dec at Lord's in 1973 🏏 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/T7joeXyf1e — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 11, 2022

England vs New Zealand

17:50

8.1

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:50

7.6

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bracewell.

England vs New Zealand

17:49

7.5

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Nicholls.

England vs New Zealand

17:48

7.4

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:47

7.2

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Nicholls.

England vs New Zealand

17:46

7.1

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.

England vs New Zealand

17:45

6.6

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

17:44

6.5

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:44

6.4

FOUR! Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:43

6.3

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:42

6.2

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:41

5.6

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:40

5.5

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:40

5.4

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:39

5.3

Trent Boult to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

17:39

5.2

Trent Boult to Alex Lees. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

17:38

5.1

Trent Boult to Alex Lees. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:37

4.6

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:37

4.5

FOUR! Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:36

4.4

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Bracewell.

England vs New Zealand

17:35

4.3

Tim Southee to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:34

4.1

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:33

3.6

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Conway.

England vs New Zealand

17:33

3.5

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:32

3.4

Trent Boult to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:32

3.3

Trent Boult to Alex Lees. Half volley, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

17:31

3.2

Trent Boult to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Mitchell.

England vs New Zealand

17:30

3.1

Trent Boult to Alex Lees. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:30

2.6

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

England vs New Zealand

17:29

2.5

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Conway.

England vs New Zealand

17:28

2.4

FOUR! Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:27

2.3

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

17:27

2.2

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:26

2.1

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:25

1.6

OUT! Caught. Trent Boult to Zak Crawley. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, outside edge, caught by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:24

1.5

Trent Boult to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:24

1.4

FOUR! Trent Boult to Zak Crawley. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:23

1.3

Trent Boult to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:22

1.2

Trent Boult to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:22

1.1

Trent Boult to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Blundell.

England vs New Zealand

17:21

0.6

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

17:20

0.5

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

17:19

0.4

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:19

0.3

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Henry.

England vs New Zealand

17:18

0.2

Tim Southee to Alex Lees. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Jamieson.

England vs New Zealand

17:18

0.1

NEW BALL. Tim Southee to Alex Lees. In-swinging yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

17:11

553 on the board at @TrentBridge. @dazmitchell47 the last man out for 190, his best Test score and 3rd highest by a New Zealander in England 🏏#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/LYiCMrWwV3 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 11, 2022

England vs New Zealand

17:10

England vs New Zealand

17:07

145.3

OUT! Caught. Matthew Potts to Daryl Mitchell. Slower length ball, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, top edge, caught by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

17:06

145.2

Matthew Potts to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Stokes.

England vs New Zealand

17:05

144.6

Stuart Broad to Trent Boult. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

17:04

144.5

Stuart Broad to Trent Boult. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs New Zealand

17:03

144.4

Stuart Broad to Trent Boult. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

17:02

144.3

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

England vs New Zealand

16:59

144.2

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front dropped, to silly mid on for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:57

143.6

FOUR! Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:56

143.5

FOUR! Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:55

143.4

Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

16:55

143.3

Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:54

143.1

Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lees.

England vs New Zealand

16:53

142.6

FOUR! Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Full toss, to leg backing away driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:52

142.4

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Leach.

England vs New Zealand

16:51

142.3

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs New Zealand

16:50

142.2

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Potts.

England vs New Zealand

16:49

142.1

FOUR! Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:48

141.6

Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

16:48

141.5

Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lees.

England vs New Zealand

16:47

141.4

Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Potts.

England vs New Zealand

16:45

141.2

Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

16:45

141.1

FOUR! Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:44

140.6

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Potts.

England vs New Zealand

16:42

140.5

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

16:42

140.4

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

England vs New Zealand

16:41

140.3

FOUR! Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:40

140.2

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs New Zealand

16:40

140.1

Stuart Broad to Daryl Mitchell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs New Zealand

16:38

139.6

Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs New Zealand

16:37

139.5

FOUR! Jack Leach to Trent Boult. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

England vs New Zealand

16:35

139.3

OUT! Caught. Jack Leach to Matt Henry. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to cover, caught by Crawley.

England vs New Zealand

16:33

139.2

Jack Leach to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs New Zealand

16:33

139.1

Jack Leach to Daryl Mitchell. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Crawley.

