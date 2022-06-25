England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates as Jonny Bairstow reaches 150 but Jamie Overton out

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Baker
·11 min read
England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates as Jonny Bairstow reaches 150 but Jamie Overton out
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jonny Bairstow
    Jonny Bairstow
    English cricketer (born 1989)
  • Jamie Overton
    Cricketer (born 1994)
  • Trent Boult
    Trent Boult
    New Zealand cricketer

England and New Zealand resume day three of the third Test after another engrossing day of cricket at Headingley.

The Black Caps were buoyed by Daryl Mitchell’s century, a third in as many matches, which makes him the leading runscorer in New Zealand cricket history for a series in England. Despite resurgence under Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England’s soft top-order underbelly is still there with the bat, with Trent Boult and Tim Southee causing havoc with the ball to reduce the hosts to 55-6.

However, Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton spectacularly counter-attacked for the seventh wicket to bring the hosts right back into the contest, just 65 runs behind with four wickets in hand heading into day three.

Bairstow made a fearless 130 not out, while Overton notched an unbeaten 89 in his first international innings as the pair plundered 209 runs from just 223 balls to close on 264-6 – a lightning-fast rate in any circumstances, let alone having seen their team’s top six dismissed in the space of 12 calamitous overs.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match with our live blog below:

England vs New Zealand - Third Test, day three at Headingley

  • Latest score: England 296-7 from 58 overs; New Zealand 329

  • Jonny Bairstow brings up his 150 - the second fastest by an Englishman in Test cricket

  • Bairstow and Overton brilliantly counter-attack to take England to 264-6 at stumps on day two, 65 behind New Zealand

  • Boult inspires tourists early in England innings after clean bowling Lees, Pope and Crawley

  • Mitchell (109) hits third century of the series to inspire Black Caps to 329

England 296-7 (Bairstow 152*, Broad 0*). Trail by 33

11:44 , Luke Baker

Stuart Broad the next man in. The ‘Is Stuart Broad batting?’ Twitter account undoubtedly firing up as we speak.

Sleveless jumper on over his shirt despite pretty nice weather and Boult gets one to go past his outside edge from the final ball of the over

WICKET! Overton out for 97. England 296-7 (Bairstow 152*, Overton 97). Trail by 33

11:42 , Luke Baker

Boult opts to come round the wicker to switch it up and again has Overton fishing unsuccessfully outside off stump.

And then the inevitable happens. Overton edges one to first slip, it’s pouched by Daryl Mitchell and he’s OUT for 97!

Standing ovation for Overton, who deserves it after bringing England back into the game but agonisingly short of a century on debut. Have to feel sorry for him

England 295-6 (Bairstow 152*, Overton 97*). Trail by 34

11:38 , Luke Baker

Singles off each of the next three balls before Wagner responds to tie up Overton off the final two deliveries. He’s three short of a remarkable debut ton.

150 FOR BAIRSTOW! England 292-6 (Bairstow 150*, Overton 96*). Trail by 37

11:36 , Luke Baker

Neil Wagner comes into the attack - he bowled well yesterday for 2-53.

First ball and IT’S 150 UP for Bairstow as he takes two to the off-side. Second-fastest 150 by an Englishman in Test cricket - taking 143 balls, behind only Ben Stokes.

Bairstow takes the applause of the crowd, raising his bat on his home ground. A smile on his face. Take a bow Jonny Bairstow!

England 290-6 (Bairstow 148*, Overton 96*). Trail by 39

11:33 , Luke Baker

Overton still doesn’t look particularly comfortable this morning as he plays and misses at another Boult delivery just outside off stump before an even uglier attempted hoick to leg similarly misses everything.

After that, he goes down the pitch for a chat with Bairstow - not a bad idea to settle himself. A nice drive follows that but straight to the field at cover point.

But from the final ball of the over he gets it through the off-side field! The ball zips away for FOUR with his square drive and he moves to 96.

England vs New Zealand

11:30 , Luke Baker

There’s been multiple dives for Jamie Overton this morning to ensure he’s safe!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

England 286-6 (Bairstow 148*, Overton 92*). Trail by 43

11:29 , Luke Baker

A second dive of the morning for Overton running to the non-striker’s end but he would have well safe from the single regardless.

Then it’s a gorgeous punch through midwicket from Bairstow that goes wide of mid-on and races away to the boundary for FOUR. Followed up with two into the off-side and 150 is in sight for the Yorkshireman

England 278-6 (Bairstow 141*, Overton 91*). Trail by 51

11:22 , Luke Baker

Boult vs Bairstow could be fun! And it’s first blood Bairstow as he crunches a FOUR through the off-side - first boundary of day three.

Followed up by a flick down to fine leg that brings England two. He’s suddenly into the 140s.

Another single from the penultimate ball of the over before an ugly flail from Overton at a ball outside the line. He’s looking more like Jamie Overton batting this morning as opposed to the passable impression he was doing of, say, Kumar Sangakkara yesterday.

England 270-6 (Bairstow 134*, Overton 91*). Trail by 59

11:19 , Luke Baker

England dealing in singles this morning - a bit of a change from yesterday. Another from Bairstow to open Southee’s second over.

Overton hasn’t got his rhythm back just yet, a wild swing at a ball outside off draws oohs from the Headingley crowd as it thuds into the keeper’s gloves. But solid defence after that and it’s 270-6

England 269-6 (Bairstow 133*, Overton 91*). Trail by 60

11:15 , Luke Baker

Trent Boult on, so just the one over for Michael Bracewell so Kane Williamson can get his seamers on at their preferred ends.

An edge short of the slips off the first ball and a play-and-miss from the second, Boult looking like he means business.

Overton safely sees out the rest of the over though and a rare maiden for NZ.

England 269-6 (Bairstow 133*, Overton 91*). Trail by 60

11:09 , Luke Baker

A bit of movement from Tim Southee on his opening ball of the morning as Overton plays and misses outside off.

Later in the over, Overton guides one down to fine leg to move to 91and the English pair then take a quick two which results in Overton diving to make his ground at the non-striker’s end. He probably would have been ok anyway but better safe than sorry.

Then a brave leave by Bairstow as the inswinging ball barely goes by off stump!

England 266-6 (Bairstow 131*, Overton 90*). Trail by 63

11:04 , Luke Baker

No drama in the opening over. Bairstow gets forward to defend a couple before tickling one to the leg-side.

A quick single to leg for Overton then moves him into the 90s on debut.

England 264-6 (Bairstow 130*, Overton 89*)

11:01 , Luke Baker

Underway at Headingley. Can England close the 65-run deficit? Can Jamie Overton make a debut century? Time to find out.

Michael Bracewell bowling the first over of the day - the spinner only got four overs yesterday but seam wasn’t working for the Black Caps, so they’re switching it up at the start of day three.

Jonny Bairstow out in the middle and in the stands...

10:59 , Luke Baker

Jonny Bairstow masks aplenty in the crowd at Headingley today, saluting the local boy after his batting heroics yesterday. More fireworks upcoming this morning?

Play is about to get underway

(PA)
(PA)

Daryl Mitchell breaks record with another century against England

10:53 , Luke Baker

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell continued to be a thorn in England’s side on day two of the Headingley Test, reaching his third century in as many games and breaking a 73-year-old record along the way.

Mitchell followed knocks of 108 at Lord’s and 190 at Trent Bridge with 109 in the third LV= Insurance Test, before Jack Leach had him caught on the stroke of lunch.

On his way to three figures Mitchell broke Martin Donnelly’s New Zealand record of 492 runs in a series in England, set back in 1949.

Daryl Mitchell breaks record with another century against England

Is England vs New Zealand on TV today? Start time, channel and how to watch third Test

10:48 , Luke Baker

England face New Zealand in the final Test of their three-match series having already sewn up victory with two wins from the opening two.

The hosts entertain at Headingley having earned an insurmountable 2-0 lead at Lord’s and Trent Bridge.

However, the third Test in Yorkshire is in the balance after New Zealand racked up 329 runs in their first innings, thanks in no small part to a Daryl Mitchell century.

The terrific swing bowling of Trent Boult tore through England’s top order in reply but Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton counter-attacked to bring the hosts right back into the contest, just 65 runs behind with four wickets in hand heading into day three.

Here is everything you need to know.

Is England vs New Zealand on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch third Test

Jonny Bairstow and England looking to ‘take the game forward’

10:44 , Luke Baker

Jonny Bairstow suggested England were prepared to reinvent the Test cricket textbook after his fearless century capped another memorable day in his side’s series against New Zealand.

Head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes both vowed to unlock a fresh, bold style in a side that had long since lost its fun factor under the previous regime and the early results have delivered non-stop entertainment.

After finding the sweet spot between risk and reward in victories at Lord’s and Trent Bridge, England looked to have hit the skids on day two at Headingley.

Responding to the Kiwis’ 329 all out, their top order keeled over to 55 for six inside just 12 overs. But Bairstow followed a match-winning knock of 136 last week with another outstanding century.

Refusing to let the difficult match situation cramp his style, Bairstow finished 130 not out as he and debutant Jamie Overton piled on a 209-run stand at a rampant rate. The latter reached stumps unbeaten on 89, a quite remarkable contribution from number eight in his first Test innings, with England finishing heads high on 264-6.

And Bairstow said the freedom to discount established cricketing orthodoxy was a powerful motivating factor.

Jonny Bairstow and England looking to ‘take the game forward’

Jonny Bairstow century leads thrilling England fightback at Headingley

10:39 , Luke Baker

Jonny Bairstow was England’s century-scoring hero once again as he led debutant Jamie Overton in a thrilling partnership that turned the Headingley Test against New Zealand on its head.

England looked to be imploding when the duo came together at 55-6 on day two, light years away from the tourists’ 329 all out, but they were rescued by Bairstow’s fearless 130 not out and an unbeaten 89 from Overton in his first international innings.

The pair plundered 209 runs from just 223 balls to close on 264-6 – a lightning-fast rate in any circumstances, let alone having seen their team’s top six dismissed in the space of 12 calamitous overs.

Bairstow’s blistering 136 in last week’s victory at Trent Bridge was the innings of a lifetime but the Yorkshireman somehow produced a knock worthy of its predecessor at his beloved home ground.

With the series already won, England captain Ben Stokes promised his team’s first priority was to deliver entertainment and it is Bairstow who took top billing in their variety act, flogging a high-class Kiwi attack to the boundary on 21 occasions.

Jonny Bairstow century leads thrilling England fightback at Headingley

England vs New Zealand

10:36 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of day three of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley.

New Zealand looked in complete control of the Test match after posting 329 and then reducing the hosts to 55-6 with a devastating demonstration of swing bowling. But they hadn’t accounted for Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton.

The duo counter-attacked in spectacular fashion on the afternoon of day two to bring the hosts right back into the contest - an unbeaten seventh-wicket partnership of 209 runs from just 223 balls moving England within 65 of the Black Caps’s total.

It was a second consecutive century from Bairstow after his Trent Bridge heroics as he ended on 130, while Overton will be eyeing a debut ton as he resumes on Saturday morning on 89.

A fascinating day three is in prospect, so stick with us and we’ll take you through all the action.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • Blue Bombers stay unbeaten with 26-12 win over Tiger-Cats

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive lineman Willie Jefferson was understated about his fourth-quarter interception for a touchdown Friday. The veteran snared a tipped pass by Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans to help seal Winnipeg's 26-12 win over the visiting Tiger-Cats. The Bombers (3-0) remained unbeaten to start the CFL season, while the Ticats were winless in three starts. “It was a good night. A good night at the office,” Jefferson said. “Offence, defence, special teams came out and did what we

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Canadiens to face Senators in Elsipogtog Hockeyville game

    It may be a bit later than expected, but Elsipogtog First Nation now knows the teams that will play during Hockeyville celebrations in the community. The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Ottawa Senators in a preseason game this October in nearby Bouctouche. Elsipogtog was named Hockeyville in 2021, but the game, which normally would've been held that fall, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The First Nation's hockey community suffered two major blows before being crowned Hockeyvi

  • After trading first-round pick last season, Raptors ready for 33rd pick in NBA draft

    TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Body-checking experience does not protect against concussions and injuries, says U of C study

    A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Quartet of intriguing Canadians could land in 1st round of NBA draft

    It's no longer a question of if. When it comes to Canadians in the NBA draft, the relevant inquiries are now "how many" and "how high?" The country has consistently produced impactful players in recent years, from Jamal Murray's breakout in the 2020 bubble to former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins' star turn with the Warriors in the 2022 Finals. In the upcoming NBA draft, four more Canadians are set to enter the league, and two are widely projected to be picked in the top 10. Shaedon Sharpe, Bennedict

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • U.S. Open a reminder of what really matters in golf

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A week that began with Phil Mickelson speaking without saying hardly anything ended with Matt Fitzpatrick at a momentary loss for words in his proudest moment. The U.S. Open was more that just a diversion from the disruption in golf. It brought meaning to the game. “No words," Fitzpatrick said moments after a shot that will become part of U.S. Open lore. He hit 9-iron from behind a lip in a fairway bunker on the 18th hole at Brookline that settled 18 feet behind the pin a

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.