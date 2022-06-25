England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates as Jonny Bairstow reaches 150 but Jamie Overton out

England and New Zealand resume day three of the third Test after another engrossing day of cricket at Headingley.

The Black Caps were buoyed by Daryl Mitchell’s century, a third in as many matches, which makes him the leading runscorer in New Zealand cricket history for a series in England. Despite resurgence under Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England’s soft top-order underbelly is still there with the bat, with Trent Boult and Tim Southee causing havoc with the ball to reduce the hosts to 55-6.

However, Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton spectacularly counter-attacked for the seventh wicket to bring the hosts right back into the contest, just 65 runs behind with four wickets in hand heading into day three.

Bairstow made a fearless 130 not out, while Overton notched an unbeaten 89 in his first international innings as the pair plundered 209 runs from just 223 balls to close on 264-6 – a lightning-fast rate in any circumstances, let alone having seen their team’s top six dismissed in the space of 12 calamitous overs.

England vs New Zealand - Third Test, day three at Headingley

Latest score: England 296-7 from 58 overs; New Zealand 329

Jonny Bairstow brings up his 150 - the second fastest by an Englishman in Test cricket

Bairstow and Overton brilliantly counter-attack to take England to 264-6 at stumps on day two, 65 behind New Zealand

Boult inspires tourists early in England innings after clean bowling Lees, Pope and Crawley

Mitchell (109) hits third century of the series to inspire Black Caps to 329

England 296-7 (Bairstow 152*, Broad 0*). Trail by 33

11:44 , Luke Baker

Stuart Broad the next man in. The ‘Is Stuart Broad batting?’ Twitter account undoubtedly firing up as we speak.

Sleveless jumper on over his shirt despite pretty nice weather and Boult gets one to go past his outside edge from the final ball of the over

WICKET! Overton out for 97. England 296-7 (Bairstow 152*, Overton 97). Trail by 33

11:42 , Luke Baker

Boult opts to come round the wicker to switch it up and again has Overton fishing unsuccessfully outside off stump.

And then the inevitable happens. Overton edges one to first slip, it’s pouched by Daryl Mitchell and he’s OUT for 97!

Standing ovation for Overton, who deserves it after bringing England back into the game but agonisingly short of a century on debut. Have to feel sorry for him

England 295-6 (Bairstow 152*, Overton 97*). Trail by 34

11:38 , Luke Baker

Singles off each of the next three balls before Wagner responds to tie up Overton off the final two deliveries. He’s three short of a remarkable debut ton.

150 FOR BAIRSTOW! England 292-6 (Bairstow 150*, Overton 96*). Trail by 37

11:36 , Luke Baker

Neil Wagner comes into the attack - he bowled well yesterday for 2-53.

First ball and IT’S 150 UP for Bairstow as he takes two to the off-side. Second-fastest 150 by an Englishman in Test cricket - taking 143 balls, behind only Ben Stokes.

Bairstow takes the applause of the crowd, raising his bat on his home ground. A smile on his face. Take a bow Jonny Bairstow!

England 290-6 (Bairstow 148*, Overton 96*). Trail by 39

11:33 , Luke Baker

Overton still doesn’t look particularly comfortable this morning as he plays and misses at another Boult delivery just outside off stump before an even uglier attempted hoick to leg similarly misses everything.

After that, he goes down the pitch for a chat with Bairstow - not a bad idea to settle himself. A nice drive follows that but straight to the field at cover point.

But from the final ball of the over he gets it through the off-side field! The ball zips away for FOUR with his square drive and he moves to 96.

England vs New Zealand

11:30 , Luke Baker

There’s been multiple dives for Jamie Overton this morning to ensure he’s safe!

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

England 286-6 (Bairstow 148*, Overton 92*). Trail by 43

11:29 , Luke Baker

A second dive of the morning for Overton running to the non-striker’s end but he would have well safe from the single regardless.

Then it’s a gorgeous punch through midwicket from Bairstow that goes wide of mid-on and races away to the boundary for FOUR. Followed up with two into the off-side and 150 is in sight for the Yorkshireman

England 278-6 (Bairstow 141*, Overton 91*). Trail by 51

11:22 , Luke Baker

Boult vs Bairstow could be fun! And it’s first blood Bairstow as he crunches a FOUR through the off-side - first boundary of day three.

Followed up by a flick down to fine leg that brings England two. He’s suddenly into the 140s.

Another single from the penultimate ball of the over before an ugly flail from Overton at a ball outside the line. He’s looking more like Jamie Overton batting this morning as opposed to the passable impression he was doing of, say, Kumar Sangakkara yesterday.

England 270-6 (Bairstow 134*, Overton 91*). Trail by 59

11:19 , Luke Baker

England dealing in singles this morning - a bit of a change from yesterday. Another from Bairstow to open Southee’s second over.

Overton hasn’t got his rhythm back just yet, a wild swing at a ball outside off draws oohs from the Headingley crowd as it thuds into the keeper’s gloves. But solid defence after that and it’s 270-6

England 269-6 (Bairstow 133*, Overton 91*). Trail by 60

11:15 , Luke Baker

Trent Boult on, so just the one over for Michael Bracewell so Kane Williamson can get his seamers on at their preferred ends.

An edge short of the slips off the first ball and a play-and-miss from the second, Boult looking like he means business.

Overton safely sees out the rest of the over though and a rare maiden for NZ.

England 269-6 (Bairstow 133*, Overton 91*). Trail by 60

11:09 , Luke Baker

A bit of movement from Tim Southee on his opening ball of the morning as Overton plays and misses outside off.

Later in the over, Overton guides one down to fine leg to move to 91and the English pair then take a quick two which results in Overton diving to make his ground at the non-striker’s end. He probably would have been ok anyway but better safe than sorry.

Then a brave leave by Bairstow as the inswinging ball barely goes by off stump!

England 266-6 (Bairstow 131*, Overton 90*). Trail by 63

11:04 , Luke Baker

No drama in the opening over. Bairstow gets forward to defend a couple before tickling one to the leg-side.

A quick single to leg for Overton then moves him into the 90s on debut.

England 264-6 (Bairstow 130*, Overton 89*)

11:01 , Luke Baker

Underway at Headingley. Can England close the 65-run deficit? Can Jamie Overton make a debut century? Time to find out.

Michael Bracewell bowling the first over of the day - the spinner only got four overs yesterday but seam wasn’t working for the Black Caps, so they’re switching it up at the start of day three.

Jonny Bairstow out in the middle and in the stands...

10:59 , Luke Baker

Jonny Bairstow masks aplenty in the crowd at Headingley today, saluting the local boy after his batting heroics yesterday. More fireworks upcoming this morning?

Play is about to get underway

(PA)

Daryl Mitchell breaks record with another century against England

10:53 , Luke Baker

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell continued to be a thorn in England’s side on day two of the Headingley Test, reaching his third century in as many games and breaking a 73-year-old record along the way.

Mitchell followed knocks of 108 at Lord’s and 190 at Trent Bridge with 109 in the third LV= Insurance Test, before Jack Leach had him caught on the stroke of lunch.

On his way to three figures Mitchell broke Martin Donnelly’s New Zealand record of 492 runs in a series in England, set back in 1949.

Daryl Mitchell breaks record with another century against England

Is England vs New Zealand on TV today? Start time, channel and how to watch third Test

10:48 , Luke Baker

England face New Zealand in the final Test of their three-match series having already sewn up victory with two wins from the opening two.

The hosts entertain at Headingley having earned an insurmountable 2-0 lead at Lord’s and Trent Bridge.

However, the third Test in Yorkshire is in the balance after New Zealand racked up 329 runs in their first innings, thanks in no small part to a Daryl Mitchell century.

The terrific swing bowling of Trent Boult tore through England’s top order in reply but Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton counter-attacked to bring the hosts right back into the contest, just 65 runs behind with four wickets in hand heading into day three.

Here is everything you need to know.

Is England vs New Zealand on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch third Test

Jonny Bairstow and England looking to ‘take the game forward’

10:44 , Luke Baker

Jonny Bairstow suggested England were prepared to reinvent the Test cricket textbook after his fearless century capped another memorable day in his side’s series against New Zealand.

Head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes both vowed to unlock a fresh, bold style in a side that had long since lost its fun factor under the previous regime and the early results have delivered non-stop entertainment.

After finding the sweet spot between risk and reward in victories at Lord’s and Trent Bridge, England looked to have hit the skids on day two at Headingley.

Responding to the Kiwis’ 329 all out, their top order keeled over to 55 for six inside just 12 overs. But Bairstow followed a match-winning knock of 136 last week with another outstanding century.

Refusing to let the difficult match situation cramp his style, Bairstow finished 130 not out as he and debutant Jamie Overton piled on a 209-run stand at a rampant rate. The latter reached stumps unbeaten on 89, a quite remarkable contribution from number eight in his first Test innings, with England finishing heads high on 264-6.

And Bairstow said the freedom to discount established cricketing orthodoxy was a powerful motivating factor.

Jonny Bairstow and England looking to ‘take the game forward’

Jonny Bairstow century leads thrilling England fightback at Headingley

10:39 , Luke Baker

Jonny Bairstow was England’s century-scoring hero once again as he led debutant Jamie Overton in a thrilling partnership that turned the Headingley Test against New Zealand on its head.

England looked to be imploding when the duo came together at 55-6 on day two, light years away from the tourists’ 329 all out, but they were rescued by Bairstow’s fearless 130 not out and an unbeaten 89 from Overton in his first international innings.

The pair plundered 209 runs from just 223 balls to close on 264-6 – a lightning-fast rate in any circumstances, let alone having seen their team’s top six dismissed in the space of 12 calamitous overs.

Bairstow’s blistering 136 in last week’s victory at Trent Bridge was the innings of a lifetime but the Yorkshireman somehow produced a knock worthy of its predecessor at his beloved home ground.

With the series already won, England captain Ben Stokes promised his team’s first priority was to deliver entertainment and it is Bairstow who took top billing in their variety act, flogging a high-class Kiwi attack to the boundary on 21 occasions.

Jonny Bairstow century leads thrilling England fightback at Headingley

England vs New Zealand

10:36 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of day three of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley.

New Zealand looked in complete control of the Test match after posting 329 and then reducing the hosts to 55-6 with a devastating demonstration of swing bowling. But they hadn’t accounted for Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton.

The duo counter-attacked in spectacular fashion on the afternoon of day two to bring the hosts right back into the contest - an unbeaten seventh-wicket partnership of 209 runs from just 223 balls moving England within 65 of the Black Caps’s total.

It was a second consecutive century from Bairstow after his Trent Bridge heroics as he ended on 130, while Overton will be eyeing a debut ton as he resumes on Saturday morning on 89.

A fascinating day three is in prospect, so stick with us and we’ll take you through all the action.