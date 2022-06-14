England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from second Test at Trent Bridge

Lawrence Ostlere
·4 min read
England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from second Test at Trent Bridge
England and New Zealand are set for a thrilling conclusion to the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Captain Ben Stokes was made to regret his decision to insert the tourists on a flat pitch in Nottingham with Daryl Mitchell (190) and Tom Blundell (106) again thorns in England’s side as New Zealand piled up 553 in their first innings.

England responded in kind, however, with a second Test ton from Ollie Pope - and a first batting at number three - followed by the now habitual century from former skipper Joe Root (176) earned the hosts parity.

With a draw the most likely result, England’s bowlers stepped up on day four and a flurry of late wickets late in the day have set up what could be a dramatic denouement with one day’s play remaining.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below:

England vs New Zealand live updates

  • England and New Zealand chasing win on final day of second Test at Trent Bridge

  • New Zealand aiming to post challenging score for England to chase

  • New Zealand made 553 in first innings before England’s 539 in reply

  • Daryl Mitchell (190) and Joe Root (176) star with the bat

Draw favoured to England or New Zealand wins

10:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

WinViz has an England win (24%) just ahead of a New Zealand victory (20%), but the draw is the favourite outcome at 56%. Whether or not that calculates Brendan McCullum’s attitude to batting is unclear, but it seems a bit high. There’s a result out there today, especially if England get a couple of early wickets.

England will be positive under Ben Stokes’ captaincy

10:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

Can England get quick wickets this morning and chase down a target of 250-300? The highest fourth-innings score ever chased at Trent Bridge is 248.

“270 for this England team with this outfield will feel like 220,” says Hussain. “But chasing in the fourth innings is never easy.”

Atherton compares the situation to a similar scenario last year, also against New Zealand, when England went for the draw and ignored any possibility of victory under Joe Rooot’s charge. “Will England go all out for the win? They may lose wickets and have to fight for the draw at the end of the day, but they will at least recognise the possibility of victory this time, unlike a year ago.”

Pundits talk up ‘perfect day of Test cricket'

10:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

The sun is shining on Trent Bridge this morning, and down on the pitch the former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain are discussing the mouthwatering contest ahead.

Atherton speaking on Sky Sports: “Nottinghamshire have brilliantly with free tickets for everyone. All three – or four – results still possible. A perfect day of Test cricket.”

Yesterday: England bowlers tee up grandstand finish to second Test against New Zealand

10:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

England’s bowlers teed up a grandstand finish to the second Test against New Zealand, with a rousing effort on day four opening the door to a classic conclusion at Trent Bridge.

New Zealand closed 238 ahead on 224 for seven, with a lead that leaves every possible result up for grabs including the tantalising possibility of a series-winning chase for Ben Stokes’s men.

Nottinghamshire have thrown their doors open on day five, offering free admission to see what could be a memorable day of cricket, enabled by the kind of passionate, proactive play Stokes has demanded since inheriting the captaincy at the start of the summer.

Full report:

England bowlers tee up grandstand finish to second Test against New Zealand

New Zealand team news

10:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

New Zealand have confirmed this morning that the injured Kyle Jamieson cannot bowl, but will bat.

Jamieson was the tourists’ outstanding bowler at Lord’s and it has been a boost for England not only to see him stuck in the field but unable to share the huge workload which has been placed on Tim Southee and Trent Boult in particular.

Kyle Jamieson took seven wickets at Lord’s (PA Wire)
Kyle Jamieson took seven wickets at Lord’s (PA Wire)

England vs New Zealand

09:39 , Ben Burrows

England and New Zealand are set for a thrilling conclusion to the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Captain Ben Stokes was made to regret his decision to insert the tourists on a flat pitch in Nottingham with Daryl Mitchell (190) and Tom Blundell (106) again thorns in England’s side as New Zealand piled up 553 in their first innings.

England responded in kind, however, with a second Test ton from Ollie Pope - and a first batting at number three - followed by the now habitual century from former skipper Joe Root (176) earned the hosts parity.

With a draw the most likely result, England’s bowlers stepped up on day four and a flurry of late wickets late in the day have set up what could be a dramatic denouement with one day’s play remaining.

