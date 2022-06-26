England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score updates from day four of third Test as Ben Foakes forced out

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Braidwood
·6 min read
England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score updates from day four of third Test as Ben Foakes forced out
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kane Williamson
    Kane Williamson
    New Zealand cricketer
  • Joe Root
    Joe Root
    England cricketer
  • Ben Stokes
    Ben Stokes
    Cricketer (born 1991)

England and New Zealand set up yet another grandstand finish to a Test match after a see-saw day three left New Zealand 137 runs in front with five wickets in hand overnight.

The series has been compelling throughout as momentum has swung wildly between two attacking teams, and this Headingley Test has followed the pattern of the games at Lord’s and Trent Bridge with the two sides taking it in turns to take charge. New Zealand seemed in control on Saturday as Kane Williamson neared a measured half-century, before Matthew Potts, Joe Root and Jack Leach picked up a wicket each in the evening session to put the hosts in control.

If England can chase down New Zealand’s total in the fourth innings, they will complete a 3-0 series whitewash, capping the perfect start for the new regime of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

Follow all the latest coverage of today’s match with our live blog below:

England vs New Zealand - Third Test, day four at Headingley

  • New Zealand will resume third innings on 168-5 at 11am

  • Ben Foakes out after testing positive for Covid-19

  • Foakes replaced in England line-up by Sam Billings

England’s Jamie Overton happy to entertain on rollercoaster Test debut

10:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Jamie Overton has already ridden the highs and the lows of Test cricket in the first three days of his England career and admitted he was enjoying leaving fans “on the edge of their seats”.

Despite being handed a debut at Headingley due to his 90mph pace bowling, Overton almost had his name up in lights for a century in his first ever Test innings.

Instead he was dismissed for 97, a knock that helped drag the game away from New Zealand during a 241-run stand with Jonny Bairstow, who hit an outstanding 162.

Overton did not have long to agonise over the missing three runs, as he then had Tom Latham caught behind off the first ball of the evening session. It shifted the tone and New Zealand then stumbled to 168 for five.

“It’s been good fun. Obviously I was very disappointed getting out on 97, but I feel like I’ve contributed to the team,” Overton said. “It’s always a challenge when you first go into something, but I feel I’ve done okay. I’d like to take a few more wickets, but I’m more than happy to get 97. I didn’t think I’d get anywhere near that, especially coming in at 55 for six.”

England’s Jamie Overton happy to entertain on rollercoaster Test debut

Full story: Foakes replaced by Billings

10:18 , Jamie Braidwood

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has tested positive for Covid-19, with Kent’s Sam Billings taking his place for the remainder of the Headingley Test.

Foakes did not take the field on the third afternoon against New Zealand after complaining of back pain, but later returned a positive test after a check up at the team hotel in Leeds.

Jonny Bairstow deputised with the gloves during the tourists’ second innings but Billings, who made his Test debut in the final match of the Ashes, has been drafted to take over for the rest of the match.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “Ben Foakes was unable to keep wicket on day three of the Third LV= Insurance Test at Headingley suffering from back stiffness. On a further medical assessment yesterday evening, he subsequently tested positive after administering an LFT Covid-19 test.

“Details of his return to the England set-up will be announced in due course. However, it is hoped he will be fit for the LV= Insurance Test against India starting next Friday at Edgbaston.”

More:

England’s Ben Foakes replaced by Sam Billings after positive Covid-19 test

Day three report: England have Headingley buzzing after late wickets

10:10 , Jamie Braidwood

England’s entertainers whipped up the Headingley crowd as four wickets on the third evening left them hunting a series whitewash of New Zealand.

The Kiwis had grafted hard to establish a firm footing in the third LV= Insurance Test, reaching tea on 125 for one in their second innings and briefly dulling the party atmosphere that has settled around Ben Stokes’ side in recent weeks.

England were 94 behind at that point and were staring at the kind of equation that could easily challenge their optimistic outlook. But their bowlers hunted as a pack to reduce the Kiwis to 168 for five at stumps, just 137 ahead, raising the roof at this famously raucous venue as they went.

At one stage three different players were summoning the crowd to find their voice – Stuart Broad standing at the top of his mark and conducting the Western Terrace, Stokes impishly inviting fans to dial up the pressure on a nervy Devon Conway and Jonny Bairstow fanning the flames from behind the stumps.

They will return on day four brimming with the confidence of a side who have already produced two superb chases at Lord’s and Trent Bridge and will be eager to chalk up another. It was the work of a team flying with enthusiasm and the boisterous response from the stands suggested their mission statement of reconnecting with a long-suffering fanbase was doing its work.

England have Headingley buzzing again as late burst rocks New Zealand

England team news: Foakes replaced by Billings

10:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Some breaking news this morning as England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has been replaced by Sam Billings after testing positive for Covid-19.

Foakes did not play yesterday after suffering from back stiffness and tested positive yesterday evening. It rules him out for the rest of the Test match.

Billings will keep wicket after being drafted in as a Covid replacement.

Good morning

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

England and New Zealand set up yet another grandstand finish to a Test match after a see-saw day three left New Zealand 137 runs in front with five wickets in hand overnight.

The series has been compelling throughout as momentum has swung wildly between two attacking teams, and this Headingley Test has followed the pattern of the games at Lord’s and Trent Bridge with the two sides taking it in turns to take charge. New Zealand seemed in control on Saturday as Kane Williamson neared a measured half-century, before Matthew Potts, Joe Root and Jack Leach picked up a wicket each in the evening session to put the hosts in control.

If England can chase down New Zealand’s total in the fourth innings, they will complete a 3-0 series whitewash, capping the perfect start for the new regime of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

Follow all the latest coverage of today’s match with our live blog.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Raptors' Scottie Barnes raves about Toronto: 'I got drafted by the right team'

    Scottie Barnes feels "super blessed" to be a member of the Raptors.

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Bobby Webster on trade rumours surrounding OG Anunoby

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster addresses the numerous trade rumours centered around forward OG Anunoby ahead of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

  • Avalanche fan barred from Ball Arena for sprinkling friend’s ashes on the ice

    A die-hard Avalanche won't be at Ball Arena for Game 5 of the Cup final after he was banned from Colorado's home rink for the rest of 2021-22.

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Canada's Myles Creighton hopes to end Latinoamerica season on top

    Myles Creighton has always wanted to wear the Maple Leaf on his golf gear. Now that he can as a member of Golf Canada's young pro squad, he's having a career season. The product of Digby, N.S., was named to the national sports organization's roster in mid-March and has proudly represented Canada on the PGA Tour — Latinoamerica since. He's the highest ranked Canadian heading into the third-tier tour's championship tour this week and the highest ranked golfer from the Maritimes on any tour. "I tak

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion ,6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.