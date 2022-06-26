England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score updates from day four of third Test as Ben Foakes forced out

England and New Zealand set up yet another grandstand finish to a Test match after a see-saw day three left New Zealand 137 runs in front with five wickets in hand overnight.

The series has been compelling throughout as momentum has swung wildly between two attacking teams, and this Headingley Test has followed the pattern of the games at Lord’s and Trent Bridge with the two sides taking it in turns to take charge. New Zealand seemed in control on Saturday as Kane Williamson neared a measured half-century, before Matthew Potts, Joe Root and Jack Leach picked up a wicket each in the evening session to put the hosts in control.

If England can chase down New Zealand’s total in the fourth innings, they will complete a 3-0 series whitewash, capping the perfect start for the new regime of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

Follow all the latest coverage of today’s match with our live blog below:

England vs New Zealand - Third Test, day four at Headingley

New Zealand will resume third innings on 168-5 at 11am

Ben Foakes out after testing positive for Covid-19

Foakes replaced in England line-up by Sam Billings

England’s Jamie Overton happy to entertain on rollercoaster Test debut

10:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Jamie Overton has already ridden the highs and the lows of Test cricket in the first three days of his England career and admitted he was enjoying leaving fans “on the edge of their seats”.

Despite being handed a debut at Headingley due to his 90mph pace bowling, Overton almost had his name up in lights for a century in his first ever Test innings.

Instead he was dismissed for 97, a knock that helped drag the game away from New Zealand during a 241-run stand with Jonny Bairstow, who hit an outstanding 162.

Overton did not have long to agonise over the missing three runs, as he then had Tom Latham caught behind off the first ball of the evening session. It shifted the tone and New Zealand then stumbled to 168 for five.

“It’s been good fun. Obviously I was very disappointed getting out on 97, but I feel like I’ve contributed to the team,” Overton said. “It’s always a challenge when you first go into something, but I feel I’ve done okay. I’d like to take a few more wickets, but I’m more than happy to get 97. I didn’t think I’d get anywhere near that, especially coming in at 55 for six.”

England’s Jamie Overton happy to entertain on rollercoaster Test debut

Full story: Foakes replaced by Billings

10:18 , Jamie Braidwood

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has tested positive for Covid-19, with Kent’s Sam Billings taking his place for the remainder of the Headingley Test.

Foakes did not take the field on the third afternoon against New Zealand after complaining of back pain, but later returned a positive test after a check up at the team hotel in Leeds.

Jonny Bairstow deputised with the gloves during the tourists’ second innings but Billings, who made his Test debut in the final match of the Ashes, has been drafted to take over for the rest of the match.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “Ben Foakes was unable to keep wicket on day three of the Third LV= Insurance Test at Headingley suffering from back stiffness. On a further medical assessment yesterday evening, he subsequently tested positive after administering an LFT Covid-19 test.

“Details of his return to the England set-up will be announced in due course. However, it is hoped he will be fit for the LV= Insurance Test against India starting next Friday at Edgbaston.”

England’s Ben Foakes replaced by Sam Billings after positive Covid-19 test

Day three report: England have Headingley buzzing after late wickets

10:10 , Jamie Braidwood

England’s entertainers whipped up the Headingley crowd as four wickets on the third evening left them hunting a series whitewash of New Zealand.

The Kiwis had grafted hard to establish a firm footing in the third LV= Insurance Test, reaching tea on 125 for one in their second innings and briefly dulling the party atmosphere that has settled around Ben Stokes’ side in recent weeks.

England were 94 behind at that point and were staring at the kind of equation that could easily challenge their optimistic outlook. But their bowlers hunted as a pack to reduce the Kiwis to 168 for five at stumps, just 137 ahead, raising the roof at this famously raucous venue as they went.

At one stage three different players were summoning the crowd to find their voice – Stuart Broad standing at the top of his mark and conducting the Western Terrace, Stokes impishly inviting fans to dial up the pressure on a nervy Devon Conway and Jonny Bairstow fanning the flames from behind the stumps.

They will return on day four brimming with the confidence of a side who have already produced two superb chases at Lord’s and Trent Bridge and will be eager to chalk up another. It was the work of a team flying with enthusiasm and the boisterous response from the stands suggested their mission statement of reconnecting with a long-suffering fanbase was doing its work.

England have Headingley buzzing again as late burst rocks New Zealand

England team news: Foakes replaced by Billings

10:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Some breaking news this morning as England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has been replaced by Sam Billings after testing positive for Covid-19.

Foakes did not play yesterday after suffering from back stiffness and tested positive yesterday evening. It rules him out for the rest of the Test match.

Billings will keep wicket after being drafted in as a Covid replacement.

Get well soon, Foakesy 🙏



Welcome to the group, Bilbo 👋



Good morning

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow all the latest coverage of today’s match with our live blog.