England vs New Zealand latest: Live scores and updates from the Cricket World Cup

09:03 AM BST

NZ win the toss

The stadium is almost totally empty for the toss. Tom Latham calls heads and New Zealand will bowl first.

09:00 AM BST

Is Ben Stokes fit?

And does it really matter if he isn’t? Jos Buttler said yesterday that Stokes would be assessed after England’s final training session. He’s unlikely to be risked today if he’s not 100 per cent. After all, England have Harry Brook champing at the bit for a place in the middle-order, Stokes is unlikely to be able to contribute a huge amount with the ball anyway, and with a round-robin group stage, this World Cup has a long way to go before it becomes mission critical.

08:39 AM BST

Three things England must master at this World Cup

England’s old campaigners go for one more shot at glory. Joe Root relived this week his memories of the 2019 World Cup final admitting he had a “shocker” with the bat but saying it was still one of the great days of his life. He can make amends in a rerun of the final when England and New Zealand kickstart the tournament today.

Captain Jos Buttler, also talking to the Telegraph, believes his generation have one more rodeo left in them. Root will be so important on spinning pitches in the middle overs and Buttler remains the world’s top white ball batsman. England have the depth of all rounders, the power with the bat and plenty of bowling options. Plus, crucially, they know how to win in tight situations which gives them the belief they can get over the line regardless of the circumstances. Can they do it? We will have a better idea by the end of the day today.

If England do win, it will be by mastering these three areas.

Adaptability

India is a vast country and England are playing at eight different venues. All will possess their own unique challenge. Dharamshala in the north will be cool and possibly better for the seamers, Bangalore will be hot and good for batting, same for Mumbai and Pune, while Lucknow is a low scoring ground in the IPL, and where England play India. One for Ben Stokes possibly?

Buttler is a fine batsman and a good captain but tactically can sometimes feel scripted. Can he keep and captain in the heat of a 50-over game and be on top of tactics? It is a hard task. But he has a lot of good knowledge and vast experience in the team as well as his own IPL experiences to call upon. Nothing should be new to him.

Coping with the evening dew will be hard bowling second too, especially for the spinners trying to work with a wet ball. The two new white balls at the start of the innings will play into England’s hands because they have world-class swing bowlers, but will their top order techniques and tendency to go hard from the start cost them?

Fielding

This is where England can win tight games. They generally save runs, take their catches and are on the ball better than opponents and with conditions equalling out some of their strengths, this is an area they can control. They are an aging side but they move well, and there are not many duds in the team.

Run rate

Worth keeping an eye on this because it will decide the semi-final line-ups in the case of teams being equal on points at the end of the group stage. There is a chance matches will be rained off or at least reduced and played as DLS games just to complicate matters further. England’s run rate was vastly superior to anyone else in the 2019 tournament, no surprise given their power, but this competition is going to require more than one approach. It would be a cruel way to go out.

