England vs New Zealand latest: Live scores and updates from the Cricket World Cup

Bairstow struck the second ball of the innings for six

09:49 AM BST

Over 4: England 21-0 (Bairstow 12, Malan 9)

Matt Henry is swinging the ball waspishly away from Malan’s outside edge but when he overpitches by a fraction, Malan pounces and crashes the ball for four through the covers.

Malan also picks up a single to third man with a flashing cut, hanging on the back foot and waiting for that swinging length ball. For how long will the ball swing? You’d imagine not much longer.

England’s top four play for Yorkshire, when they are allowed by the schedule.

Five Yorkshire players represented England in the Oval Test of 1938. But this must be a first: an England team with a top four from one county.

09:46 AM BST

New Zealand a bowler short?

It’s not just Ben Stokes missing, of course. He might have been the player of the final in 2019, but Kane Williamson was player of the tournament. A picture of poise and consistency, New Zealand look a much weaker side without him. They’ve got a funny shape to the side, with two steady openers, an all-rounder at No 3, a batsman at No 7, and Jimmy Neesham as low as No 8 and Mitchell Santner at 9. They look a little light on bowling.

09:45 AM BST

Over 3: England 16-0 (Bairstow 12, Malan 4)

England pick up a sneaky two runs into the leg side. Nice bit of scrambling there from Malan and Bairstow. Then a flowing drive from the left-hander, on the up and wide of off stump. A rapid diving stop in the covers saves the boundary. That’s Malan’s shot, but the ease with which he played it shows that he’s already gambling on the pitch behaving itself impeccably. The key will be how it takes spin. We’ll find out shortly.

09:40 AM BST

Over 2: England 12-0 (Bairstow 11, Malan 1)

Matt Henry’s first ball to Dawid Malan was bang on the money and slaps the England opener on the front pad. Bit of a deliberation in the Kiwi camp but they’re going to review it. Too high? Pitching outside leg? Yep, too high. Another sign that this is a decent strip: that ball has bounced. New Zealand lose a review.

Henry’s second and third balls fly into Latham’s gloves behind the wicket. This is all most un-Indian. Good signs for a high-scoring match too. I mean, it ain’t Trent Bridge, but nor is it the Wankhede.

Maiden over.

09:35 AM BST

Matt Henry to take the other new ball

New Zealand have only two specialist fast bowlers today. Here’s the other one...

09:34 AM BST

Over 1: England 12-0 (Bairstow 11, Malan 1)

Bairstow is off the mark with a six! Fabulous bit of timing from the England opener as Boult swings the ball onto what was, frankly, a leg stump half volley. Bairstow clipped it into the crowd seats behind square on the leg side.

A single puts Malan on strike and he drops his first ball past gully to get himself off the mark. Bairstow then pushes a straight drive for four down the ground. Those two boundaries in the over are the kind of shots you can only play on a decent surface. Ball coming onto the bat nicely.

09:30 AM BST

Bairstow and Malan take guard

We’re about to get under way. Trent Boult will take the first new ball. World Cup 2023, here we go.

09:28 AM BST

Sachin is in the house

Soaking up the adulation of....almost nobody. Strong Men in Black vibes from the little master here.

sachin

09:23 AM BST

Prepare for trial by part-time spin

Still not many people in at Ahmedabad. Very interesting teams from both sides.

For England, Harry Brook in for Ben Stokes as expected - and both Livingston and Moeen Ali play, which mean no Reece Topley and Sam Curran or Chris Woakes will bat as low as No 9.

New Zealand’s team is even more surprising: they’ve packed the batting with allrounder Jimmy Neesham as low as No 8 and Mitchell Santner at No 9. That means no Lockie Ferguson or Ish Sodhi, and 20 overs between Neesham, Rachin Ravindra (who bats at No 3), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman’s own left-arm spin. New Zealand will chase: with Phillips at No 6, Chapman at No 7, Neesham at No 8 and Santner at No 9, that’s a very dangerous lower-middle order.

09:18 AM BST

The 1987 World Cup remembered

It was on October 9 in 1987 that England played their first World Cup match abroad, and not so far from Ahmedabad, across the border in Gujranwala in Pakistan. (The three previous World Cups had all been staged in England.)

England that day had a slightly earlier start than today, as did their opponents West Indies, at 6.25 am. Dragged out of the excellent hotel in Lahore into buses, blurry-eyed, we had an hour’s drive through Punjab to Gujranwala. It was a roasting hot day – not a day/nighter like this World Cup opener – and the players were wilting long before the end.

Laurie Brown, who had been a Manchester United trainer before becoming the England physio, had never seen a test of stamina like it: a sleepless night in some cases, all day in the heat, then a climax just before sunset. England, propelled by Allan Lamb, took Courtney Walsh apart and won by two wickets.

The same result would do today.

09:17 AM BST

The ground really is empty

The opening match of India’s home World Cup starts in about a quarter of an hour and this is what the stadium looks like. There’s almost nobody there.

Ground

09:13 AM BST

New Zealand team

Kane Williamson is still unfit to play, and is joined on the sidelines by paceman Lockie Ferguson, spinner Ish Sodhi and veteran seamer Tim Southee.

New Zealand line up thus:

Devon Conway Will Young Rachin Ravindra Daryl Mitchell Tom Latham (wk & c) Glenn Phillips Mark Chapman James Neesham Mitchell Santner Matt Henry Trent Boult

09:09 AM BST

Stokes unfit to play, Brook comes in

Buttler confirms that Ben Stokes will not play while he manages a niggle with his hip. The other men who miss out are Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley and David Willey. That means that Moeen Ali and Sam Curran will complete the bowling attack.

Here’s the full XI

Jonny Bairstow Dawid Malan Joe Root Harry Brook Jos Buttler (wk & c) Moeen Ali Liam Livingstone Chris Woakes Sam Curran Adil Rashid Mark Wood

09:03 AM BST

NZ win the toss

The stadium is almost totally empty for the toss. Tom Latham calls heads and New Zealand will bowl first.

Buttler says he would also have bowled first, which is pretty much England’s modus operandi, so no surprises that New Zealand don’t want to let Buttler’s boys chase.

09:00 AM BST

Is Ben Stokes fit?

And does it really matter if he isn’t? Jos Buttler said yesterday that Stokes would be assessed after England’s final training session. He’s unlikely to be risked today if he’s not 100 per cent. After all, England have Harry Brook champing at the bit for a place in the middle-order, Stokes is unlikely to be able to contribute a huge amount with the ball anyway, and with a round-robin group stage, this World Cup has a long way to go before it becomes mission critical.

For more on how England will line up with or without Stokes, read Tim Wigmore’s analysis from yesterday.

08:39 AM BST

Three things England must master at this World Cup

England’s old campaigners go for one more shot at glory. Joe Root relived this week his memories of the 2019 World Cup final admitting he had a “shocker” with the bat but saying it was still one of the great days of his life. He can make amends in a rerun of the final when England and New Zealand kickstart the tournament today.

Captain Jos Buttler, also talking to the Telegraph, believes his generation have one more rodeo left in them. Root will be so important on spinning pitches in the middle overs and Buttler remains the world’s top white ball batsman. England have the depth of all rounders, the power with the bat and plenty of bowling options. Plus, crucially, they know how to win in tight situations which gives them the belief they can get over the line regardless of the circumstances. Can they do it? We will have a better idea by the end of the day today.

Here’s the thoughts of our Chief Cricket Correspondent.

If England do win, it will be by mastering these three areas.

Adaptability

India is a vast country and England are playing at eight different venues. All will possess their own unique challenge. Dharamshala in the north will be cool and possibly better for the seamers, Bangalore will be hot and good for batting, same for Mumbai and Pune, while Lucknow is a low scoring ground in the IPL, and where England play India. One for Ben Stokes possibly?

Buttler is a fine batsman and a good captain but tactically can sometimes feel scripted. Can he keep and captain in the heat of a 50-over game and be on top of tactics? It is a hard task. But he has a lot of good knowledge and vast experience in the team as well as his own IPL experiences to call upon. Nothing should be new to him.

Coping with the evening dew will be hard bowling second too, especially for the spinners trying to work with a wet ball. The two new white balls at the start of the innings will play into England’s hands because they have world-class swing bowlers, but will their top order techniques and tendency to go hard from the start cost them?

Fielding

This is where England can win tight games. They generally save runs, take their catches and are on the ball better than opponents and with conditions equalling out some of their strengths, this is an area they can control. They are an aging side but they move well, and there are not many duds in the team.

Run rate

Worth keeping an eye on this because it will decide the semi-final line-ups in the case of teams being equal on points at the end of the group stage. There is a chance matches will be rained off or at least reduced and played as DLS games just to complicate matters further. England’s run rate was vastly superior to anyone else in the 2019 tournament, no surprise given their power, but this competition is going to require more than one approach. It would be a cruel way to go out.