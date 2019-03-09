England vs West Indies result: Chris Jordan skittles Caribbean rivals for 45 to claim biggest T20 win

England skittled the West Indies for just 45 to claim their heaviest Twenty20 victory in a contest settled by a devastating four-wicket blast by Chris Jordan.

Having posted 182 for six, with Sam Billings doing the heavy lifting with a career-best 87 from 47 balls, the tourists wiped their opponents out in less than 12 overs to seal a 137-run win and take the three-match series 2-0.

The Windies total was the lowest ever made by a full member nation and just six more than the record low set by Holland in 2014. It was also England's biggest winning margin, comfortably clearing their 116-run rout of Afghanistan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jordan was the headline act, taking four for six in two masterful overs of white-ball bowling that are sure to reignite his case for a World Cup berth this summer, with David Willey, Adil Rashid and Liam Plunkett chiming in with two apiece.

England started the day by threatening to recreate the collapse which ended their one-day campaign on a sour note in St Lucia, reduced to 32 for four after being put in.

Jonny Bairstow was first, spraying Sheldon Cottrell to short third man, with opening partner Alex Hales caught off a top edge seconds after carving Fabian Allen's first ball for six.

The errors continued when Eoin Morgan was strangled down the leg side by Carlos Brathwaite's medium-pace and Joe Denly handed Allen his second success, cutting against the spin and into his stumps.

One more wicket would have sorely undermined England's hopes of bouncing back but Joe Root and Billings held the fort for more than 10 overs as they rebuilt a base.

Root's strokeplay was decisive, with controlled pulls, balanced cover drives and three boundaries in four balls when debutant Obed McCoy fed his favoured scoring zone behind square on the off-side.

Story continues

His half-century took just 36 balls but he was gone for 55, run out by a yard when he wrongly took on Allen in the deep.

Billings had 34 in 31 balls at the time but hit the accelerator as soon as Root departed, taking 53 runs from his next 16.

Among his frenzied finale was an astonishing ramp sweep off Brathwaite, a flashy uppercut and an improvised reverse pull. Billings passed 50 with six off Cottrell and cleared the ropes twice more in a chaotic final over that saw 22 runs, one dropped catch and, finally, Billings' wicket via a thick outside edge.

Much had been expected of Chris Gayle given the modest proportions of the Warner Park outfield, but the muscle-bound 39-year-old departed without leaving a mark.

Willey was brave enough to toss the ball up at the left-hander, producing a well-directed yorker which was dug out uppishly and all the way to Root at mid-on.

Shai Hope was close behind, hoisting Willey's slower ball high into the sky as Morgan and Tom Curran converged underneath. The pair collided but only after the skipper made sure to tuck the ball away safely and complete the dismissal.

With a bright start in the bank, Morgan turned to Jordan for the fourth over. The 30-year-old, excellent in an inspired spell, tearing the guts from the Windies middle order.

Darren Bravo was his first victim, feeling for one that seamed off the surface and flicked the edge, before Jason Holder was sent packing for a golden duck, lbw without a prayer.

Jordan's hat-trick ball was solid if unsuccessful but he bagged another pair at his next visit. Nicholas Pooran was only good enough to nick it when Jordan fizzed one down in the channel outside off and Allen was undone by a little extra carry as the steered to Root at slip.

At 22 for six, England could smell blood, with Rashid and Plunkett making light work of the tail.

At one stage the Windies were on track to lower the bar for the worst ever T20 innings at international level but they were still some way short of respectability when Plunkett applied the finishing touch.

With 49 balls unused it was a truly vicious beating, leaving England full of confidence heading to the final game of the tour on Sunday.

PA