England vs West Indies T20 series: next match, full tour schedule and fixtures

Liam Livingstone is looking back to his best against West Indies - Getty Images/Ashley Allen

The series moves to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday with England again needing victory to stay in the contest and take it to a winner-takes-all match on Thursday.

That’s thanks to Phil Salt’s century ensuring England pulled off their third-highest T20 international chase and kept their five-match series with the West Indies alive. That win on Saturday pegged the hosts back to 2-1 in the contest.

Salt needed just 51 balls to bring up his ton before eventually finishing unbeaten on 109. Harry Brook’s 21 runs off the final over got England over the line with a ball to spare. Earlier West Indies had posted 222 for six off their 20 overs.

It was a welcome victory for England who had suffered back-to-back defeats in the opening two matches.

Ahead of the tourists’ latest must-win encounter Liam Livingstone spoke of how he’s glad his form has improved since the World Cup and of the added responsibility of batting higher up the order. You can read that interview here.

England will return to West Indies in June, to defend the T20 World Cup that they won in Australia last year.

What is the full fixture list and schedule?

All times below are GMT

ODI series

1st ODI: West Indies beat England by four wickets

2nd ODI: England beat West Indies by six wickets

3rd ODI: West Indies beat England by four wickets

(West Indies win series 2-1)

T20 series

1st T20I: West Indies beat England by four wickets

2nd T20I: West Indies beat England by 10 runs

3rd T20I: England win by 7 wickets

4th T20I: December 19 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (8pm start)

5th T20I: December 21 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago (8pm start)

How do I watch on TV?

England’s tour of the Caribbean is being shown on TNT Sports. The company, which bought BT Sport earlier this year, continues to hold rights for matches played in West Indies and Australia. The matches can also be streamed live on Discovery + for a subscription of £29.99 per month.

England’s T20I squad

Jos Buttler (captain, Lancashire), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Notts), Will Jacks (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Tymal Mills (Sussex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), John Turner (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

England’s ODI squad

Jos Buttler (captain, Lancashire), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Zak Crawley (Surrey), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Notts), Tom Hartley (Lancashire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Phil Salt (Lancashire), John Turner (Hampshire).

Liam Livingstone: I want to bat higher up the order for England

By Tim Wigmore

Liam Livingstone wants to continue batting higher up the order for England’s Twenty20 side after making a crucial contribution at No.4 in the side’s victory on Saturday.

While Livingstone has normally batted in the top four in franchise cricket, he has generally been used as a finisher for England in T20. But he made a crucial 30 from 18 balls, including three sixes, as England chased down 223 in Grenada. Livingstone now hopes to remain at four in the final two matches in Trinidad & Tobago, with England needing to win both games on Tuesday and Thursday to clinch a 3-2 come-from-behind victory.

“That’s what I want to do,” the Lancashire all-rounder said. “Batting up the order gives me more opportunity to do that but I know we’ve got some very good players that can also bat there.”

Elevating Livingstone to No.4 represents an attempt by Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott to allow him more chance to shape matches.

“Whatever Jos and Motty want me to do, I’ll try my best to do it,” Livingstone said. “If they want me to go up the order to try to take a bit more of an aggressive approach in the middle – with two games left hopefully one of them I can go on, get a big score and win a game for England.”

While Livingstone has struggled with the bat in recent months – only averaging 10 in the ODI World Cup – he believes that he is getting closer to his best form. He has made 74 runs in the three T20s in the Caribbean so far, hitting six sixes in 46 balls.

“I’d like to win games for England by myself which I feel like I’m capable of. Hopefully, I’m back on an upward curve with my batting which has probably been on a downward curve for the last couple of months.”

Livingstone already has an Indian Premier League contract for 2024, after being retained by Punjab Kings. But ahead of tomorrow’s auction, Livingstone backed Harry Brook, fresh from his stunning seven-ball 31 not out to help England to victory on Saturday, to pick up a bumper deal.

“Brooky, being a Yorkshireman, he’s pretty tight, he’ll probably be right up at 4am hoping that he gets a few quid,” Livingstone joked. “Some of the boys will get picked up and I’m sure there’ll be a laugh on the way to the game.

“It’s always interesting. It’s probably a bit of a show as well. I was really happy to be involved in it two years ago. It’s quite a cool day when you’re involved in it, but it’s also a nice day when you’re already guaranteed to go back.”