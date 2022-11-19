England vs Wales, World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how to watch on TV

Harri Thomas
·3 min read
Kalvin Phillips - England vs Wales, World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how to watch on TV - Tom Jenkins/ NMC Pool
Kalvin Phillips - England vs Wales, World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how to watch on TV - Tom Jenkins/ NMC Pool

After matches against Iran (November 21) and the USA (November 25), England will conclude their group-stage campaign against Wales.

England will be hoping to go far into the knockout stages, having made the semi-finals of the last World Cup and the final of Euro 2020.

The sides met in the group stages of Euro 2016, a match which England went on to win 2-1, requiring a 91st-minute winner from Daniel Sturridge. Gareth Bale got Wales's goal.

Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and Eric Dier are likely to be the only England players who started that match six years ago who have a shout at starting in Qatar.

When is the match?

The match between England and Wales takes place at 7pm UK time on Tuesday, November 29 (10pm in Qatar and 2pm EST).

Where will it take place?

The game will be played in the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (also known as the Al-Rayyan Stadium) in Al-Rayyan. The 40,000 seater ground was inaugurated on 18 December 2020 when it hosted the Amir Cup final, and is the home of Al Rayyan Sports Club.

It is the host location for all three of Wales's group stage matches, which could give Robert Page's men a slight advantage through familiarity.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown live on BBC One. You can also stream it on BBC iPlayer.

Head-to-head record

England and Wales have played each other 103 times – the first fixture taking place in 1879, and the most recent in 2020.

England have won 68, drawn 21 and lost just 14. You have to go back to 1984 for Wales's last victory against England. The Three Lions have won the last six encounters.

What are they saying?

Gareth Bale has handed Wales a massive World Cup boost by declaring himself 100 per cent fit for the tournament.

The captain's fitness has been a source of major concern ahead of Wales' first appearance at the finals for 64 years.

The 33-year-old has played just half an hour of football since completing his first 90 minutes for over a year in Wales' Nations League defeat to Poland in September.

Gareth Bale - England vs Wales, World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how to watch on TV - Mike Egerton/PA
Gareth Bale - England vs Wales, World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how to watch on TV - Mike Egerton/PA

But as Wales travelled to Qatar, Bale said: "I'm 100 per cent fit and ready to go."

Asked if he could play three 90-minute group games in the space of nine days, Bale replied: "Yeah, no problem. I'm fully fit and ready to go. If I need to play three 90s, I'll play three 90s.

"It's been difficult, mentally more than anything. I guess for everybody, the last three or four weeks, it's been difficult, even hearing stories of players going down and knowing they're going to miss the World Cup.

"Speaking to a few of the boys, even for them having to play this weekend was tough mentally, and we're just praying not to have an injury at all because it's such a big occasion."

Alongside Bale, Swansea midfielder Joe Allen is hoping to return from injury in time for Wales' World Cup opener against the United States.

The 32-year-old has not played since September 17 because of a hamstring problem and is one of Wales' biggest fitness concerns as they prepare to play at their first World Cup since 1958.

Latest odds

England to win 8/13

Draw 11/4

Wales to win 24/5

Latest Stories

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs nailed a wild 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 108-107 after blowing a 19-point lead Friday night. The Magic led by 19 in the third quarter, only to see the Bulls tie it early in the fourth. The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic had a chance to seal a win against his former team, but he missed two free throws with Chicago up 107-105 with 12.2 seconds remaining. The Magic got the rebound. Suggs dribbled up the right side, spun, stepped b

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Alfredsson inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, but Islanders beat Senators at home

    OTTAWA — Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third period goal led the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators Monday night. With just one victory in their last nine games (1-7-1), the Senatorshad been looking to build off a win against Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, but fell short. They could easily throw their hands up in frustration, but forward Claude Giroux said the team is instead focusing on the positives. “I think we did a lot of good things,” said Giroux. “We had a lot of chances,

  • Matt Murray's injury history: A timeline of moments that sidelined Maple Leafs goalie

    Finally set to make his return, Matt Murray, along with the entire Maple Leafs fanbase, is hoping this list won't have to be updated any time soon.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Duvernay-Tardif back with Jets after working on residency

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The Doctor is back in — on the football field. Veteran guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif signed with the Jets' practice squad Friday, giving New York some depth on a unit hit hard by injuries this season. Duvernay-Tardif stepped away from football after spending the last two months of last season with the Jets so he could begin working on his medical residency program at a Montreal-area hospital. “It's phenomenal,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said of Duvernay-Tardif balancing b

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Devils extend win streak to 10 with victory over Canadiens

    MONTREAL (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves. Evgenii Dadonov scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens. Jake Allen’ finished with 34 saves. BLUE JACKETS 5, FLYERS 4, OT COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give Columbus a vic

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Juancho Hernangomez on role with Raptors, FIFA World Cup

    Raptors forward Juancho Hernangomez discusses his role on offence, comfort within Toronto's defence and ranks the teams he's rooting for in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

  • Australian punter Haggerty could be secret weapon in Grey Cup for Argos

    REGINA — John Haggerty could be the Toronto Argonauts' secret weapon Sunday. The Australian-born punter will complete his first CFL season trying to help Toronto defeat Winnipeg in the Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium. The Argos have won in their last six trips to the CFL final while the Bombers, who posted a league-best 15-3 record, are looking for a third consecutive championship. Haggerty will certainly be a double threat for Toronto. The six-foot-five, 225-pound Haggerty has the ability to drive a

  • Cardinals get much-needed "Vitamin W" after beating Rams

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Backup quarterback Colt McCoy's steady influence helped the Arizona Cardinals to some badly needed medicine: Vitamin W. “Vitamin W is always good,” Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton said, referring to Sunday's win over the Rams. “It makes it easier to go to work. It makes it easier to deal with the nicks, bruises and pains. We needed that. We still have a great opportunity at hand.” Now the Cardinals are trying to apply the lessons learned from the victory to when startin

  • Yukon pulls plug on Canada Winter Games bid, blames lack of federal support

    The Yukon government has pulled the plug on its bid to host the 2027 Canada Winter Games, saying that the federal government won't cough up enough funds to make it possible. Community Services Minster Richard Mostyn made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday morning. "We are extremely disappointed that we cannot proceed with this bid," Mostyn's statement reads. "Our government has a responsibility to manage taxpayers' money responsibly. At this time, it is clear that the territor

  • Kyle Lowry hates playing against Fred VanVleet

    Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry discusses watching the growth of former Raptors teammates from afar and why he dislikes playing against Fred VanVleet.

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • George scores 22 to lead Clippers to 122-106 rout of Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Paul George scored 22 points in three quarters to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to 122-106 rout of the Houston Rockets on Monday night. George, who also had eight rebounds and five assists, spent the fourth quarter on the bench with the game in hand as coach Tyronn Lue didn’t play his starters in the final period on the front end of a back-to-back. Los Angeles led by 11 to start the fourth and the team’s reserves played well enough to not only hold the lead but pad it as the Rocke