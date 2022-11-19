Kalvin Phillips - England vs Wales, World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how to watch on TV - Tom Jenkins/ NMC Pool

After matches against Iran (November 21) and the USA (November 25), England will conclude their group-stage campaign against Wales.

England will be hoping to go far into the knockout stages, having made the semi-finals of the last World Cup and the final of Euro 2020.

The sides met in the group stages of Euro 2016, a match which England went on to win 2-1, requiring a 91st-minute winner from Daniel Sturridge. Gareth Bale got Wales's goal.

Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and Eric Dier are likely to be the only England players who started that match six years ago who have a shout at starting in Qatar.

When is the match?

The match between England and Wales takes place at 7pm UK time on Tuesday, November 29 (10pm in Qatar and 2pm EST).

Where will it take place?

The game will be played in the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (also known as the Al-Rayyan Stadium) in Al-Rayyan. The 40,000 seater ground was inaugurated on 18 December 2020 when it hosted the Amir Cup final, and is the home of Al Rayyan Sports Club.

It is the host location for all three of Wales's group stage matches, which could give Robert Page's men a slight advantage through familiarity.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown live on BBC One. You can also stream it on BBC iPlayer.

Head-to-head record

England and Wales have played each other 103 times – the first fixture taking place in 1879, and the most recent in 2020.

England have won 68, drawn 21 and lost just 14. You have to go back to 1984 for Wales's last victory against England. The Three Lions have won the last six encounters.

What are they saying?

Gareth Bale has handed Wales a massive World Cup boost by declaring himself 100 per cent fit for the tournament.

The captain's fitness has been a source of major concern ahead of Wales' first appearance at the finals for 64 years.

The 33-year-old has played just half an hour of football since completing his first 90 minutes for over a year in Wales' Nations League defeat to Poland in September.

Gareth Bale - England vs Wales, World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how to watch on TV - Mike Egerton/PA

But as Wales travelled to Qatar, Bale said: "I'm 100 per cent fit and ready to go."

Asked if he could play three 90-minute group games in the space of nine days, Bale replied: "Yeah, no problem. I'm fully fit and ready to go. If I need to play three 90s, I'll play three 90s.

"It's been difficult, mentally more than anything. I guess for everybody, the last three or four weeks, it's been difficult, even hearing stories of players going down and knowing they're going to miss the World Cup.

"Speaking to a few of the boys, even for them having to play this weekend was tough mentally, and we're just praying not to have an injury at all because it's such a big occasion."

Alongside Bale, Swansea midfielder Joe Allen is hoping to return from injury in time for Wales' World Cup opener against the United States.

The 32-year-old has not played since September 17 because of a hamstring problem and is one of Wales' biggest fitness concerns as they prepare to play at their first World Cup since 1958.

Latest odds

England to win 8/13

Draw 11/4

Wales to win 24/5