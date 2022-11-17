England vs Wales, World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how to watch on TV - TOM JENKINS

After matches against Iran (November 21) and the USA (November 25), England will conclude their group stage campaign against Wales.

England will be hoping to go far into the knockout stages, having made the semi-finals of the last World Cup and the final of Euro 2020.

The sides met in the group stages of Euro 2016, a match which England went on to win 2-1, requiring a 91st-minute winner from Daniel Sturridge. Gareth Bale got Wales's goal.

Harry Kane and Kyle Walker are likely to be the only players who started that match six years ago who have a shout at starting in Qatar.

When is the match?

The match between England and Wales takes place at 7pm UK time on Tuesday, November 29. (This will be 10pm in Qatar and 2pm EST).

Where will it take place?

The game will be played in the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (also known as the Al-Rayyan Stadium) in Al-Rayyan. The 40,000 seater ground was inaugurated on 18 December 2020 when it hosted the Amir Cup final, and is the home of Al Rayyan Sports Club.

It is the host location for all three of Wales's group stage matches, which could give Robert Page's men a slight advantage through familiarity.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown live on BBC One. You can also stream it on BBC iPlayer.

Head-to-head record

England and Wales have played each other 103 times – the first fixture taking place in 1879, and the most recent in 2020.

England have won 68, drawn 21 and lost just 14. You have to go back to 1984 for Wales's last victory against England. The Three Lions have won the last six encounters.

Latest odds

England to win 8/15

Draw 11/4

Wales to win 5/1