Is England vs Wales on TV? Kick off time, channel and everything you need to know

England can secure their place in the Autumn Nations Cup final when they take on Wales on Saturday afternoon at the Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli.

Eddie Jones’s side have continued to build on their Six Nations success with dominant victories over Georgia and Ireland, and with a five-point advantage over both the Irish and Welsh, England need just a solitary losing bonus point to guarantee they will play in next weekend’s final against likely opponents France.

Wales meanwhile are hoping to build on ending their six-game losing streak last time out against Georgia, although the victory was anything but impressive in an 18-0 win played in atrocious conditions.

The weather forecast is due to be significantly improved on Saturday, and with both sides fielding the strongest available sides, the historic England-Wales rivalry should ensure a competitive clash regardless of form between the two fierce rivals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

Wales vs England takes place on Saturday 28 November at the Parc y Llanelli.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 4pm GMT.

Amazon Prime have bought the rights to the majority of the Autumn Nations Cup, with the paid subscription service set to show 14 of the 16 games throughout the tournament.

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime from 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No. Channel 4 have the rights for Ireland’s three games this autumn, with the two home matches shown exclusively and the trip to Twickenham to face England shared with Amazon Prime.

Highlights will be shown on Channel 4 at 11pm on Sunday 20 November.

Teams

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Johnny Williams, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Lloyd Williams; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee; Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones; Shane Lewis-Hughes, James Botham, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Aaron Wainwright, Rhys Webb, Callum Sheedy, Owen Watkin.

England: Elliot Daly; Jonathan Joseph, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell, Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Jack Willis, Dan Robson, Anthony Watson.

Form

England: WWWWW

Wales: LLLLW

Odds

England to win: 1/7

Wales to win: 7/1

Draw: 40/1

