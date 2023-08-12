England vs Wales LIVE! Rugby match stream, latest score and updates today

England vs Wales – LIVE!

Just a week on from their last clash, England and Wales renew hostilities at Twickenham today as they continue their build-up to the Rugby World Cup. Last week, Warren Gatland’s side ran out surprise 20-9 winners in Cardiff, raising concern for Steve Borthwick and his coaching staff. Despite dominating the opening 40 minutes, the manner in which they gave the game away was worrying.

After three defeats in a row, England are at risk of falling to a record low world ranking of ninth. Though Summer Nations Series aren’t going to go down in history, another defeat would be a major blow for Borthwick, who would be left having to raise morale with the tournament in France only a month away.

Twelve Premiership winners make up their starting XV as England look to turn things around. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Nick Purewal will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Kick-off time and venue: 5.30pm BST, Twickenham

TV channel and live stream: Amazon Prime

England team news: Vunipola to make first start under Borthwick

Wales team news: Wholesale changes to XV

Prediction: England to get revenge

Owen Farrell’s pre-match message

16:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

“Playing Wales at Twickenham is a fantastic opportunity for the team and we’re all excited to get out there.“

(Getty Images)

Winners and losers as England name Rugby World Cup squad

15:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Henry Slade was the biggest omission from England’s 33-man Rugby World Cup squad, with Alex Dombrandt following closely in another surprise absence.

Nick Purewal examines the winners and losers from Steve Borthwick’s selection for the fast-approaching global contest in France.

(PA)

Ben Earl: Determination finally pays dividends with Rugby World Cup call

15:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Now that he has dispatched the elephant in the room, Ben Earl will chase a Rugby World Cup starting berth.

The Saracens back-rower cut a candid figure ahead of this year’s Premiership Final, opening up on 18 months of England struggles before driving his club’s 35-25 Twickenham triumph over Sale.

England head coach Steve Borthwick had just been to visit Saracens’ Old Albanians training ground, detailing what he wanted from his World Cup hopefuls. Earl leaned forward intently and conceded all the selection pointers in the world could not quite help him shake the scarring from an extended stint on England’s outside, looking longingly in.

(PA)

Steve Borthwick issues withering dismissal of Warren Gatland’s fitness claims

15:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Steve Borthwick has offered a withering dismissal of Warren Gatland’s criticism of the England Test team’s fitness levels.

England lost to Wales 20-9 in Cardiff on Saturday, whereupon home boss Gatland sauntered through the bowels of the Principality Stadium clutching a post-match beer – and stopped long enough to remark: “Too fit for them.”

Four words to launch a classic Gatland verbal bomb, only for Borthwick to defuse the metaphorical device, and with as little issue as possible.

Six words in fact were sufficient for Borthwick to consign Gatland’s smoking touch paper to the waste bin.

“I focus my attention on my team,” said Borthwick, fixing a jaw as steely as his resolve, when asked whether there is any benefit in mind games akin to those favoured by the wily Wales boss Gatland.

(Getty Images)

Topsy Ojo column: Billy Vunipola as England’s only World Cup No8 puts big demands on team-mates

15:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

To go deep into the Rugby World Cup, England will need their back-row forwards to carry 15 to 20 times a match — and to get over the gainline every single time.

That is why I thought the inclusion of just one specialist No8 in Billy Vunipola was the biggest surprise omission from head coach Steve Borthwick’s 33-man England squad for the fast-approaching tournament.

Harlequins’ Alex Dombrandt had been a regular performer in the England squad, so can count himself very unlucky not to have made the final cut.

France and Ireland are the world’s outstanding sides right now, and that power No8 game is a key element of what they do. You need your No8 to be a dominant ball-carrier for 60 to 70 minutes of a Test match.

(Getty Images)

Jamie George ‘gutted’ as Ben Earl avoids unwanted England record against Wales

15:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jamie George has been left “gutted” that his unwanted England record remains intact.

The England hooker set a record for the longest Test career without an international start, with 18 consecutive replacement appearances before his full debut in November 2017.

His Saracens team-mate Ben Earl was quickly closing in on that mark, having racked up 15 caps off the bench since his 2020 Test bow.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Prediction: England to win by 10 points

15:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Back-to-back defeats by a Welsh team that have struggled so badly otherwise in 2023 would be a terrible look for England ahead of the World Cup, warm-ups or not.

Borthwick’s side dominated the first half in Cardiff and laid on a host of try-scoring opportunities, but faded thereafter and majorly lacked a killer instinct that must be developed quickly if they are to have any chance of a first global title for two decades.

No1-ranked Ireland in Dublin will be a seriously tough test next Saturday and England could really do with building some confidence as the naysayers begin to increase after Monday’s final squad selection, despite the 2003 champions landing on the easier half of the draw in France.

Another strong result and performance would do Wales the world of good, but we expect the hosts to come out on top in another fierce battle here, having named close to their first-choice XV and been boosted by the returns of Farrell and Co.

England to win, by 10 points.

(PA)

Confirmed Wales lineup

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wales XV: L Williams; Adams, Roberts, Tompkins, Rogers; O Williams, T Williams; G Thomas, Lake (c), Francis, Beard, R Davies, Lydiate, Reffell, Plumtree.

Replacements: Parry, Mathias, Lewis, Tshiunza, Basham, Hardy, Biggar, K Williams.

Confirmed England lineup

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

England XV: Steward; Arundell, Marchant, Lawrence, Daly; Farrell (c), Van Poortvliet; Marler, George, Stuart, Itoje, Martin, Lawes, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Dan, Genge, Cole, Hill, Willis, Youngs, Ford, Malins.

Wales team news: Wholesale changes to XV

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wales suffered a double injury blow in their initial win over England after Scarlets hooker Ryan Elias (hamstring) and Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins (knee) both limped off at the Principality, and will miss out this wekend and the final World Cup warm-up game against defending champions South Africa at the Principality on August 19

Wales show a completely different XV for their second clash with England, with Scarlets centre Joe Roberts handed his senior international debut in midfield alongside Nick Tompkins. Taine Plumtree gets his first start at No8, and hooker Dewi Lake will be captain after Jac Morgan took on the job last weekend. Tom Rogers makes his first Wales appearance for over two years on one wing, with Josh Adams earning his 50th cap on the other.

Namesakes Owen and Tomos Williams are the chosen half-back pairing on this occasion, with Liam Williams at full-back. Lake is joined in the front row by props Gareth Thomas and Tomas Francis, with Adam Beard and Rhys Davies at lock and the back row filled out by Dan Lydiate and Tommy Reffell.

There are two more potential debutants on the Welsh replacement bench in Scarlets prop Kemsley Mathias and Ospreys centre Keiran Williams.

(Getty Images)

England team news: Vunipola to make first start under Borthwick

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

England are back at close to full strength for today’s game, seeing a host of Premiership finalists return, including captain Owen Farrell.

All eyes will be on Billy Vunipola for his first appearance under Borthwick, having surprisingly been named as the only specialist No8 in the squad for France.

Ollie Lawrence and Joe Marchant is the midfield pairing, with Henry Arundell and Elliot Daly on the wings and Freddie Steward at full-back, plus Jack van Poortvliet at 9.

Joe Marler, Jamie George and Will Stuart are the front row, with Maro Itoje back at lock with George Martin. Vunipola is joined in the back row by Ben Earl and Courtney Lawes.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch England vs Wales today

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: Saturday’s match is being broadcast live via Amazon Prime Video and the Amazon Prime Video app.

Live blog: You can follow coverage of the whole game with Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at Twickenham.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

14:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to England’s Summer Nations Series clash with Wales at Twickehnam today.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST.