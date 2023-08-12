England vs Wales LIVE: Rugby result and reaction after Owen Farrell red card in Rugby World Cup warm-up

(Getty Images)

England and Wales continue their preparations for the Rugby World Cup with the second of back-to-back warm-up meetings.

Wales secured a strong victory in Cardiff last weekend, coming from behind as second half tries from Gareth Davies and George North helped Warren Gatland’s side to a 20-9 victory. England have since named their final World Cup squad, with Steve Borthwick hopes the clarity it provides his remaining 33 players will allow them to build cohesion over the next few weeks.

Perhaps in recognition of a need to build winning momentum ahead of the tournament, Borthwick has opted for a close to full-strength side as the hosts return to Twickenham for the first time since a record defeat to France during the Six Nations. Gatland, meanwhile, has freshened up his starting fifteen, an entirely new line-up ready to press for places in his World Cup selection, which will be named a week on Monday. Follow all of the latest updates from Twickenham LIVE below:

England vs Wales - Rugby World Cup warm-up match

FULL TIME! ENGLAND 19-17 WALES

PENALTY! ENGLAND 19-17 Wales (George Ford penalty, 75 minutes)

TRY! ENGLAND 16-17 Wales (Maro Itoje try, 68 minutes)

TRY! England 9-17 WALES (Tomos Williams try, 65 minutes)

YELLOW CARD! AND UNDER REVIEW! Owen Farrell is sin binned (England 9-10 Wales, 64 minutes)

PENALTY TRY! England 9-10 WALES (60 minutes)

YELLOW CARD! Ellis Genge is sent to the sin bin! England 9-3 Wales, 58 minutes

YELLOW CARD! Tommy Reffell is sent to the sin bin! England 6-0 Wales, 41 minutes

HALF TIME: England 6-0 Wales

YELLOW CARD! Henry Arundell is sent to the sin bin (England 3-0 Wales, 32 minutes)

KICK OFF!

Ben Earl picks up the player of the match award after England 19-17 Wales

19:35 , Jack Rathborn

Ben Earl, who has won the player of the match, reacts to that crazy match: "A lot of hard work, the last seven weeks, that's proof of that, working to the end. We speak about never stopping. There's enough there, we're really pleased.

“We said, ‘rely on what we’ve done, trust our game plan’. We have so much rugby IQ and knowledge, show a bit of fight.

“Questions were asked last week. Test match rugby, against Wales, it’s not going to be pretty.

“It’s about staying the fight. It opened up when we had 12 men, but we kept fighting.”

FT! ENGLAND 19-17 WALES

19:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

By the skin of their teeth, England have the win they so needed. It was dismal and dreary for 60 minutes at Twickenham with constat errors and scrum-time squabbles disrupting any chance the game had of developing any rhythm. But it all came to life, rather, in a madcup final rush to the finish, Wales looking to be streaking clear when England were reduced to 12 men but Steve Borthwick’s side somehow, some way finding the fight they needed to steal it.

FULL TIME! ENGLAND 19-17 WALES

19:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England 19-17 Wales, 80 minutes

19:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Elliot Daly times his defensive intervention perfectly to catch Liam Williams behind the gainline. Gareth Davies threatens something spectacular from inside his own 22 but is chopped down.

A Welsh fumble - England have clung on!

England 19-17 Wales, 78 minutes

19:30 , Jack Rathborn

England 19-17 Wales, 79 minutes

19:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England try to work the phases and see the game out, but continuity has been a problem all game. They go 15 yards backwards, though crucially do still have the ball.

George Ford doesn’t want to take too many risks, thumping a scudder out 15 metres from the Weslh line. The visitors will have to go from deep to steal it.

England 19-17 Wales, 78 minutes

19:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dan Cole then gives Mathias a scrum-time education. England’s penalty, with little more than two minutes left as George Ford finds touch.

England 19-17 Wales, 77 minutes

19:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Suddenly, Wales need to find something - and that pressure shows instantly, Kemsley Mathias practically screaming at himself as he drops a pass from Gareth Davies cold.

PENALTY! ENGLAND 19-17 Wales (George Ford penalty, 75 minutes)

19:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Straight and true. England, improbably, lead.

YELLOW CARD! Adam Beard is sent to the sin bin! (England 16-17 Wales, 75 minutes)

19:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But repeat infringements mean Nika Amashukeli makes another visit to his pocket. The yellow is extracted and lifted up into Adam Beard’s face - Wales will play the last five minutes without their stand-in captain.

England point at the posts.

No try! England 16-17 Wales, 74 minutes

19:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A cross-kick, Joe Marchant dives to take...and shells it! A pinpoint clip from George Ford’s right boot and all Marchant had to do was collect cleanly.

England 16-17 Wales, 74 minutes

19:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Advantage England! They will have a kickable penalty, at the very least...

England 16-17 Wales, 72 minutes

19:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And is the momenntum starting to turn - Jamie George punches the air after a George Ford mortar causes chaos in the Welsh backfield. England’s scrum in an excellent attacking position.

England 16-17 Wales, 72 minutes

19:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England’s two other naughty boys are back out there, Ellis Genge and Freddie Steward returning from the sin bin. Gareth Davies replaces Tomos Williams in Welsh red; Max Malins is on for Ollie Lawrence in England white.

RED CARD! Owen Farrell’s yellow is upgraded (England 16-17 Wales, 70 minutes)

19:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England back to within a point but, as expected, will be without their captain for the remainder. He trudges down the tunnel - surely his participation in England’s World Cup opener in Marseille, and possibly beyond, is now in doubt?

TRY! ENGLAND 16-17 Wales (Maro Itoje try, 68 minutes)

19:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Twickenham erupts!

How England needed that! There’s precious little else that England can try but throw everything at the maul, Maro Itoje getting his mitts on the ball and refusing to relinquish as the lineout drive starts to chug forth. George Ford adds the extra two from the tee.

England 9-17 Wales, 67 minutes

19:14 , Jack Rathborn

England win a penalty and poke to the corner, still three men short of a full complement. They need something here...

England's Freddie Steward tackles Wales' Josh Adams in the air (PA)

TRY! England 9-17 WALES (Tomos Williams try, 65 minutes)

19:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Wales immediately capitalise on their three-player advantage!

Joe Roberts has the freedom of Twickenham as he rounds the bend out of his 22. He puts his foot down and can then pick his option, with four Welsh shirts in support. Tomos Williams is the best positioned, the scrum-half scampering over to plunge England further into the mire as the stadium boos.

England 9-10 Wales, 64 minutes

19:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Taine Basham departs for a head injury assessment as Owen Farrell joins Ellis Genge and Freddie Steward in the bin. Courtney Lawes takes over the England captaincy.

YELLOW CARD! AND UNDER REVIEW! Owen Farrell is sin binned (England 9-10 Wales, 64 minutes)

19:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Owen Farrell is shown yellow initially, but that might well be red once reviewed in the TMO bunker. The contact is forceful and direct to Taine Basham’s head - given Farrell’s history, that could have World Cup implications, too.

England 9-10 Wales, 64 minutes

19:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The England captain is going to be in trouble. Shoulder, direct to head - the officials sort out a scuffle between the two sides and wait to make their verdict.

England 9-10 Wales, 63 minutes

19:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ambition from Wales! With a two-player advantage they have licence to play, enjoying the open spaces in front of them. Christ Tshiunzxa takes Harlem Globetrotters style after Liam Williams offloads.

Sam Parry! What a carry from the hooker, scorching a trail in a wide channel. He fumbles on the floor.

Hang on - the TMO calls down and wants to look at an Owen Farrell tackle...

England 9-10 Wales, 61 minutes

19:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England’s players look in a right muddle, down two men and losing control a little. Jack Willis is brought on for Billy Vunipola - Ben Earl will presumably slide across to number eight, though one of them may be removed if we have a scrum while Genge serves his time in the bin.

PENALTY TRY! England 9-10 WALES (60 minutes)

19:02 , Jack Rathborn

There’s no cover - Steward’s in trouble. YELLOW CARD AND A PENALTY TRY!

The officials checked that Liam Williams hadn’t got it down after Adams had hit the deck and spilled backwards, but Steward had intervened legally to prevent his opposite number grounding. The England full-back’s aerial challenge was anything but licit - he joins his ex-Leicester teammate Ellis Genge on the naughty step with England now in real, real bother.

Penalty try? England 9-3 Wales, 59 minutes

19:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now then! A crossfield kick is taken by Josh Adams, with Freddie Steward tackling him in the air. It’ll definitely be yellow - and probably more...

England 9-3 Wales, 59 minutes

18:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales punt into England’s 22 and make more metres in a muscular manner. England erect their defences on their own line...

YELLOW CARD! Ellis Genge is sent to the sin bin! England 9-3 Wales, 58 minutes

18:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

He had warned them. Down goes the scrum, off goes Ellis Genge, having been deemed the cause.

England 9-3 Wales, 58 minutes

18:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cole (101 international caps) appears to be putting the hurt on Kemsley Mathias (1 international cap) but Wales wisely extract promptly. They make initial progress to the right, Taine Basham and Tommy Reffell linking up, though it isn’t long before there’s an error.

England reshuffle their backline - George Ford on at ten, Owen Farrell to 12, Ollie Lawrence to 13, Joe Marchant to 14, and Henry Arundell off...

England 9-3 Wales, 57 minutes

18:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nika Amashukeli has had enough of the set-piece shambles. “Whoever is at fault next will get a yellow card,” the Georgian referee informs the players. England call on their scrum doctor: Dan Cole replaces Will Stuart.

England 9-3 Wales, 55 minutes

18:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Genge goes off in search of a Welshman or two, stomping with typical snarl into his first carry, but an earlier knock-on ends his effort. Wales will feed the scrum 30 metres from their own line.

England 9-3 Wales, 54 minutes

18:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another errant Welsh dart gives England posssession with Ellis Genge now amongst things in Joe Marler’s stead. A lovely wide ball puts Elliot Daly into a sliver of space, but Liam Williams provides the requisite backfield cover after Daly chips ahead.

England 9-3 Wales, 52 minutes

18:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An Owen Farrell spiral bomb doesn’t quite come off the boot right, but Henry Arundell’s hands tap it back and COurtney Lawes sweeps up.

Ollie Lawrence makes a break, a mighty fend on Tom Rogers as he strides free.

Can England capitalise? Of course not. Ben Youngs waits at the base inside the Welsh 22 but Liam Williams is deemed legal in his jackal, perhaps fortunately - it looked like the full-back went demonstrably off his feet.

England 9-3 Wales, 51 minutes

18:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty to Wales. Kemsley Mathias and Will Stuart again hit the deck, with the England tighthead chuntering away as he retreats after the whistle goes against him. Assistant Andrea Piardi reckons Stuart had slipped his bind...

But it matters not as Dan Biggar misses touch.

England 9-3 Wales, 50 minutes

18:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Job one for Mathias and Lewis will be anchoring a seven-player Welsh scrum with Tommy Reffell still in the bin. Will Stuart and the newbie immediately hit the deck. Reset.

England 9-3 Wales, 49 minutes

18:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Owen Farrell loses grip of the ball as he tries to release a wide pass. It’s been that sort of day.

More Welsh changes: off go Rhys Davies, Tomas Francis, Owen Williams and Gareth Thomas; on come Christ Tshiunza, Dillon Lewis, Dan Biggar and, on debut, Kemsley Mathias.

England 9-3 Wales, 47 minutes

18:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England win back possession inside the Welsh 22 soon after the restart, but are forced immediately into touch. The hosts have it again after a lineout error...but not for long. Welsh hands spear it on the floor with Nika Amashukeli satisfied the ball was out. England are pinged.

Taine Plumtree has done himself a mischief - that’s the number eight’s evening done. He clutches at his back as Taine Basham comes on.

PENALTY! England 9-3 WALES (Owen Williams penalty, 45 minutes)

18:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Owen Williams gets his side on the board from right of centre, a friendly kiss on the top of the post as it squeezes through.

England 9-0 Wales, 44 minutes

18:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A statement scrum from Wales, Gareth Thomas putting the pressure on Will Stuart and drawing the penalty. Wales point at the posts for the first time today.

England 9-0 Wales, 43 minutes

18:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England enliven as Ollie Lawrence collects a Welsh fumble and tries to burst into space, hooking an offload towards a teammate but finding only a red shirt. Back for a scrum, 25 metres from England’s line.

PENALTY! ENGLAND 9-0 Wales (Owen Farrell penalty, 42 minutes)

18:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Three more points for Owen Farrell.

YELLOW CARD! Tommy Reffell is sent to the sin bin! England 6-0 Wales, 41 minutes

18:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two phases and lump it for Wales, Joe Roberts doing the job with his left boot.

Tommy Reffell messes aroudn at the base of a ruck and out comes the yellow! Nika Amashukeli had warned Wales about their discipline just before halftime and the openside pays the price for the collective infringing.

Second half...

18:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Owen Farrell took as long as he could over that penalty to end the first half, ensuring that Henry Arundell would be back amongst things immediately after the interval. The wing hugs the right touchline as Owen Farrell gets us back underway.

HT: England 6-0 Wales

18:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It would be a real blow for Wales were Dewi Lake to now miss the tournament, particularly after the injury to Ken Owens earlier in the summer. Fingers crossed for both.

HT: England 6-0 Wales

18:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England, remember, have only had three nines in camp for most of the summer - given Steve Borthwick has indicated his preference for having three specialists in France, someone will have to get back up to speed reasonably quickly if Van Poortvliet is ruled out. Alex Mitchell was probably fourth in the pecking order when Borthwick made his first squad cut down.

HALF TIME: England 6-0 Wales

18:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Strewth. That wasn’t great. England went through eight phases in that last passage, the most in the match so far, reflecting a bitty game where both teams have been perfectly content to explore the Twickenham aerospace. It hasn’t clicked for either Wales or England, which is probably more of a concern for the hosts with this far closer to their likely World Cup line-up.

And then, of course, there are the injuries to Dewi Lake and Jack van Poortvliet, which we hope aren’t as bad as feared. Neither looked particularly promising, Van Poortvliet especially.

HALF TIME: England 6-0 Wales

18:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

PENALTY! ENGLAND 6-0 Wales (Owen Farrell penalty, 43 minutes)

18:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Farrell pops it over from bang in front.

England 3-0 Wales, 41 minutes

18:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A neat flick from Owen Farrell finds Freddie Steward, occupying the extreme right with Henry Arundell in the bin, but Josh Adams gets across and sets his Tiger-trap, snaring an ankle and allowing his Welsh teammates to come across and complete the job.

A smattering of boos as Owen Farrell opts to double England’s halftime lead.

England 3-0 Wales, 40 minutes

18:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Immediate advantage from the lineout. Can England lose it? Ollie Lawrence sets a platform with a hard charge and the forwards romp around the corner.

England 3-0 Wales, 39 minutes

18:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Adam Beard has indeed taken on skipper duties for Wales, and argues the toss as his lock partner Rhys Davies is penalised for collapsing a maul. England elect...for the corner.

England 3-0 Wales, 38 minutes

18:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A series of messy breakdowns ends with an England penalty. “It’s not Super Rugby now,” Jamie George barks at Kiwi convert Taine Plumtree, until recently on the fringes with the Blues in Auckland. Jamie’s right - this has been anything but super.

England 3-0 Wales, 36 minutes

18:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty England. Tomas Francis is unhappy with Joe Marler’s angle, and makes that perfectly clear both to the England looshead and the referee, but Nika Amashukeli has spotted a penalisable offence on the opposite side. Gareth Thomas is pinged and England clear out of their own 22.

England 3-0 Wales, 36 minutes

18:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Whistles now from the crowd as the front rows get another talking to. A classic it is not.

England 3-0 Wales, 35 minutes

18:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stern maul defence form England again. That’s twice now that the Wales pack has tried to plough that right corner but been thrown off their furrow. Turnover, England’s scrum, and a chance for a couple of walking wounded to be attended to, including Gareth Thomas.

England 3-0 Wales, 34 minutes

18:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales get down into England’s 22, taking the space on offer out wide with England short of a back body. Joe Marchant goes off his feet at a ruck - what’s the call, Wales? Adam Beard may have taken over the captaincy, but there is a consensus to kick to the corner.

England 3-0 Wales, 32 minutes

18:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Meanwhile, poor Jack van Poortvliet is being helped off. That really would be gutting for the young scrum-half. His Leicester mentor Ben Youngs replaces him.

YELLOW CARD! Henry Arundell is sent to the sin bin (32 minutes)

18:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yellow for Henry Arundell! Liam Williams claims a mark and taps quickly, with Van Poortvliet’s injury leaving England short of backfield cover. Arundell cynically, but understandably, takes Williams out having not been back ten - and it is perfectly fair refereeing from Nika Amashukeli to go to his pocket with loads of room in front of the Wales full back.

England 3-0 Wales, 31 minutes

18:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jamie George’s withdrawn brake foot gives Wales a free kick, allowing the visitors a chance to enter into the next passage of aerial ping pong.

Oh no - another injury! Jack van Poortvliet is down on the deck in severe discomfort.

England 3-0 Wales, 28 minutes

18:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few howls of frustration around Twickenham as England send up their latest hoist to the heavens, Owen Farrell taking a club too many and allowing Wales to take.

Owen Williams’s clearance is half charged down and England attack blind again, Will Stuart energetic on an arcing run and connecting with Joe Marchant. Marchant’s hands have to be quick, and are - but, true to this game, his accuracy is lacking. Elliot Daly can’t clutch it lunging forwards with a runway opening up in front of him.

England 3-0 Wales, 27 minutes

18:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is not good for Lake, who has had a rough run with injury - he’s traipsing off. That really is such a shame for the hooker, skipper of his country for the first time. It looked like his foot might have got stuck in the turf as he jackaled with a couple of Englishmen trying to shift him.

Sam Parry replaces him.

England 3-0 Wales, 26 minutes

17:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Blimey has this been an error-ridden first half so far. It was pretty scrappy and scratchy befor the interval in Cardiff last week, and both sides have been short of accuracy again, England’s attempts to explore the blindside ended by an errant pass and an Ollie Lawrence fumble. Nika Amashukeli calls on some drinks as Dewi Lake receives treatment.

England 3-0 Wales, 25 minutes

17:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lake finds his man on this occasion but it isn’t long before Wales have a mishap, Taine Plumtree’s hands sloppy as he cuts back against the grain. A teammate compounds the error by infringing at the breakdown.

England 3-0 Wales, 25 minutes

17:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This hasn’t been the best set piece start for the Welsh skipper - another mistimed toss finds the lifted player not yet at their apex, the ball landing in Jamie George’s hands at the tail.

Lake’s handed another opportunity as England kick out on the full.

England 3-0 Wales, 24 minutes

17:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And joy for Gareth Thomas, Tomas Francis and co. as England’s front row hit the deck on contact. Owen Williams punts for touch.

England 3-0 Wales, 22 minutes

17:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ollie Lawrence tries to make metres up the middle on a hard line but is both stopped and stripped, Nick Tompkins wrapping firmly and jarring the ball loose with a shake. Wales’ scrum feed.

England 3-0 Wales, 20 minutes

17:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A second free kick against Wales at the scrum in this first 20 minutes as a slightly stop-start opening continues.

A Welsh spill then grants England’s burlymen a chance to go again two metres beyond halfway.

England 3-0 Wales, 18 minutes

17:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Roars from the England eight as the Welsh maul is stalled and Tomos Williams can’t extract it. The backs had poured in to try and lend some extra weight but it collapses, and Nika Amashukeli sees only red shirts on the floor - turnover, England’s scrum.

England 3-0 Wales, 17 minutes

17:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Wales make further progress up the right from a penalty. Dewi Lake will throw from five metres out.

England 3-0 Wales, 16 minutes

17:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A 50:22 from Taine Plumtree! Freddie Steward is halted on a kick return and Wales turn the ball over, Plumtree looking up and finding open acreage beyond Elliot Daly. A hop, skip and jump into touch - advanced possession for Wales for the first time.

England 3-0 Wales, 15 minutes

17:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Almost an opportunistic score for Ben Earl! The flanker is sharpest to react as the ball exits the rear of the Welsh scrum prematurely, Earl prodding it on with his toe. Wales just about get back and cover.

England 3-0 Wales, 14 minutes

17:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Owen Farrell switches the point of attack and drives at the line, making a half-break and perhaps with more time than he thinks having beaten Adam Beard to the gap. Farrell is in space as he pops for Ollie Lawrence, with a defender in closer attention to the centre, who can’t quite connect with Jack van Poortvliet. A bright moment for England’s attack, though, finding a couple of tight five forwards together in the line and exploiting them.

England 3-0 Wales, 13 minutes

17:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are asked to use the ball with their shoving not drawing anything illicit from the Welsh scrum. Elliot Daly injects himself in the line and...kicks. Slightly aimless. Goalline dropout.

England 3-0 Wales, 12 minutes

17:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England attack a breakdown on their defensive right, Ben Earl leading the charge, boring between a couple of bodies and drawing a knock on.

England 3-0 Wales, 11 minutes

17:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are going to box and box again, a single carry from the restart and Jack van Poortvliet forms the catepillar. Liam Williams nearly makes a hash of his collection but just about comes down with the ball.

PENALTY! ENGLAND 3-0 Wales (Owen Farrell penalty, 10 minutes)

17:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Three more points to Owen Farrell’s England tally, moving ever closer to Jonny Wilkinson’s record career points haul.

England 0-0 Wales, 8 minutes

17:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales are pinged again soon after England’s lineout. There’s nothing coming in midfield so back Nika Amashukeli brings them for it, Dan Lydiate offside.

Owen Farrell gestures at the uprights.

England 0-0 Wales, 7 minutes

17:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An overthrown lineout from Dewi Lake grants England possession, and Owen Farrell spreads it, a cut out pass to Joe Marchant, who puts Elliot Daly into space. Daly makes good progress on the weave and Wales infringe; Farrell prods up into the visitors’ 22.

England 0-0 Wales, 6 minutes

17:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Friendly fire! Poor Henry Arundell, on the deck again after that nasty tumble earlier and this time due to Freddie Steward’s biff into him as the two tried to corral a bobbling ball. No harm done, and Jack van Poortvliet hooks a clearance 35 metres up the right.

England 0-0 Wales, 4 minutes

17:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are going to test the Welsh backfield defence, Farrell opting for another angled grubber but Williams again across smartly. Wales thump long, Freddie Steward thumps longer - Wales’ lineout near their own ten-metre line.

England 0-0 Wales, 3 minutes

17:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A fumble from Josh Adams and England’s high hoist works! Owen Farrell sends up an up-and-under which Adams spills into Ben Earl.

Farrell kicks again, this one threaded through...fine covering from Liam Williams, there in the nick of time with Arundell in hot pursuit. Goalline dropout.

England 0-0 Wales, 2 minutes

17:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The inevitable reset. Nika Amshukeli gives some further instructions to the front rows. Wales ignore him - a free kick for hitting and chasing. Joe Marler has a polite word or two with Tomas Francis.

England 0-0 Wales, 1 minute

17:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Less than 40 seconds on the clock and that’s a worry for England. The medics initially seem to be looking at Arundell’s neck - and all, pleasingly, seems to be in order. He’s back on his feet and ready to defend, with Wales feeding a scrum 45 out from England’s line on the left.

England 0-0 Wales, 1 minute

17:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A first rumble in an England shirt in 2023 for Billy Vunipola, taking the kick off and laying a platform.

Oh no - Henry Arundell goes up to contest a high ball and comes down awkwardly after colliding with the Welsh backfield catcher. The medics come on.

KICK OFF!

17:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Owen Williams drops boot to ball and we are up and running at Twickenham.

England vs Wales

17:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few final checks between Nika Amashukeli and the rest of his officiating crew. Wales hit the tackle bags one last time, making sure their shoulders are appropriately sturdy.

The visitors will kick us off.

England vs Wales: Anthems

17:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few red patches among the larger swathes of white England shirts in the stands.

England vs Wales

17:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out the two sides come to the White Stripes, Twickenham not, perhaps, bouncing, but plenty in with the summer weather playing ball. Ellis Genge and Josh Adams, each winning a 50th cap today, lead their respective sides out from the tunnel.

England vs Wales: Match officials

17:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GEO)

ARs: Andrew Brace (IRE) & Andrea Piardi (ITA)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRE)

England vs Wales

17:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The players have disappeared back into the dressing room, readying themselves for action. It’s pretty much must win for England - they started well in Cardiff last week without finding the finishing touches.

England vs Wales

17:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The vibe feels good at Twickenham today, plenty of families in and hoping for something to cheer. As during the Ashes this summer, bucket hats are proving a popular purchase, which will please England hooker Jamie George, a proper cricket badger.

“We want to take the fans on a journey with us over the next few months,” George told BBC Sport yesterday. “I am a big cricket fan myself and I love the journey we have been taken on with the England cricket team. I think the way Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have done that is incredible.

“I feel like we are going to get people out of their seats at Twickenham, and it’s about time. We as players are fully aware that it hasn’t been good enough over the last two years, and we have to make sure this Twickenham stadium is bouncing.

“I am really confident come this weekend - and kicking on from there - they are really going to be excited about what they see.”

England vs Wales

17:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The sun has just ducked behind a cloud, with the breeze starting to blow more definitely as the players go about their final preparations. England are working through a few attacking shapes, with Elliot Daly slotting in at first receiver - his usage today will be intriguing in a side without a natural second distributor to complement Owen Farrell.

England vs Wales

17:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jamie Blamire is among England’s non-playing reserves today, the hooker left out of the World Cup squad on Monday but required as cover with Jack Walker not quite right as he works his way back from injury. That is also true of Ollie Chessum, though the Leicester lock is nearing a return and looks to be moving smoothly in the warm-ups. For now, though, it’ll be Jonny Hill (sporting some rather snazzy headgear) backing up Maro Itoje and George Martin.

England coach Steve Borthwick tells Henry Arundell to ‘trust his instincts’

17:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Henry Arundell has been urged to “trust his instincts” against Wales as Steve Borthwick backs England’s rising star to become a gamebreaker at the World Cup.

Arundell makes only his second start in eight Tests when Warren Gatland’s men visit Twickenham on Saturday, lining up on the right wing of a team that is close to Borthwick’s strongest.

The 20-year-old is one of most exciting talents in English rugby and has electric running skills, and Borthwick insists he must not overthink his game.

“Henry is in great physical shape and he’s got such incredible natural talents that you want to ensure are always going to be there. We want him to trust his instincts,” Borthwick said.

“We want to give him the ball and I’m sure the opposition will know that and try to shut down the space, which may open up opportunities elsewhere.

“We’re aware of that but everyone is looking forward to seeing him. He’s a young man with a big future in front of him.

“When you look around world rugby right now you see teams who have players that can break the game up in different ways.”

Henry Arundell finishes for England against Italy during this year’s Six Nations (PA Wire)

Dewi Lake puts injury troubles behind him to lead out Wales at Twickenham

16:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dewi Lake will captain Wales for the first time on Saturday after an injury-hit 12 months plunged his Test career into cold storage.

More than a year after his last Wales appearance against South Africa in Cape Town, the Ospreys hooker has a chance to display World Cup leadership credentials.

As the countdown continues to Warren Gatland announcing Wales’ World Cup squad, Lake follows flanker Jac Morgan in being appointed skipper against tournament warm-up opponents England.

Lake missed the whole of Wales’ international schedule last term as a shoulder injury ruled him out of their autumn campaign, then a knee problem put paid to any Six Nations hopes.

“It is always tough with injuries and then they always seem to pile on each other,” Lake said.

“One comes after the next and you think am I going to break this cycle of getting a good run of games and showing that I’m good enough to be selected?

“I am grateful for the work of the people behind the scenes at the Ospreys put in with me to get me back fit. And here we are, I guess.”

Dewi Lake puts injury troubles behind him to lead out Wales at Twickenham

A starting chance for Ben Earl

16:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After 15 consecutive England appearances off the bench, Ben Earl makes his first international start this evening. It’s a deserved opportunity for a flanker who offers something a little bit different in the back row, and while you’d imagine he’d be below both Tom Curry and Jack Willis in the openside pecking order, Steve Borthwick’s desire for extra pace might bring Earl into contention at some stage in France.

Earl’s injection into the starting side does mean that his Saracens mate Jamie George hangs on to one England record.

“There was a bit of an ongoing joke between us because Jamie has got the record of the most Test appearances off the bench without a start,” Earl explained yesterday. “I was two away.

“He’s a good mate of mine and he wasn’t the most proud to have that record. When he heard I was starting this weekend, I think he was quietly gutted.

“Not starting was something that was playing on my mind for sure. It’s no secret that my history with England has been a bit bizarre. It’s not just been one clear, upward curve.

“There have been times when you think it’s not going to happen, but you just crack on.”

Billy Vunipola and Steve Borthwick bury the hatchet

16:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Billy Vunipola is set for his first involvement under Steve Borthwick today, the number eight left out for the Six Nations but back in Borthwick’s good books and a vital figure for England ahead of the World Cup. The coach and player have never always seen eye-to-eye, a bust up at England’s pre-World Cup training camp in Treviso four years ago leading to something of a rift between the pair towards the end of the former lock’s time overseeing England’s forwards under Eddie Jones

“I had a conversation with Steve about rugby after training when we were in Treviso. I said a few things that were out of line, basically. I said some things that never should have been said to Steve in that way, but also in front of other people.”, Vunipola said to The Telegraph after being named in Borthwick’s World Cup squad on Monday. “I felt it was important to say sorry, but also realise my actions were wrong. So I apologised to Steve, we’ve buried the hatchet, or at least I feel that he’s forgiven me, which is what I felt like needed to happen.”

Though Tom Willis and, especially, Alex Dombrandt aren’t necessarily stylistically similar back rowers to the Saracens man, the head coach’s decision not include specialist number eight cover will place huge importance on Vunipola’s form and fitness. In a pack that may lack pure power carriers, the ballast that Vunipola should provide will be valuable, and he may have to shoulder plenty of load. Today should be a good test of Vunipola’s physical readiness.

Taine Plumtree starts

16:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been an unexpected rise to potential World Cup prominence for Taine Plumtree, from toiling away on the fringes for the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific just a couple of months ago to seemingly being a strong bet for inclusion in Warren Gatland’s squad. Springy and athletic, Plumtree is comfortable at six, eight or in the second row in a pinch, and went well off the bench seven days ago, earning himself a starting opportunity.

"Taine is been very good, he’s a great guy to have around the squad and he can play," said kicking coach Neil Jenkins. "He’s a talent and an athlete. He understands the game and he played pretty well when he came on Saturday.

How Gatland balances his back five options will be interesting come Monday week when his chosen 33 is named, but you’d say Plumtree will be in the mix. You would guess that Adam Beard, Will Rowlands, Taulupe Faletau and Jac Morgan are all locked in, while it would be a surprise if Dafydd Jenkins and Aaron Wainwright don’t go, too. Add another lock, and Tommy Reffell on the openside, and it may be that Plumtree, Taine Basham, Christ Tshiunza and Dan Lydiate are fighting out for a spot or two. Let’s see how the soon-to-be Scarlet goes.

Team News - Wales

16:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

All change for Wales, with Warren Gatland still assessing his World Cup options and keen to look at entirely fresh combinations. There’s another new skipper in the form of Dewi Lake, the coming man at hooker with a huge opportunity after the injury Ken Owens and the sort of combative character who Wales’s next generation might rally around. He’s joined in the pack by first-time starter Taine Plumtree, impressive on debut off the bench last week and now handed a chance to impress at number eight.

Centre Joe Roberts is the only debutant in the starting side, combining with Nick Tompkins in midfield, but Tom Rogers is a newer face, too, the wing making a first appearance in over two years. Energetic midfielder Keiran Williams provides back cover on the bench and awaits a first cap; as does loosehead Kemsley Mathias, all but certain to be a fourth prop debutant in two weeks.

There is a late change to the replacements, with Kieran Hardy absent for family reasons and Gareth Davies stepping in.

Wales XV: Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake (capt.), Tomas Francis; Adam Beard, Rhys Davies; Dan Lydiate, Tommy Reffell, Taine Plumtree; Tomos Williams, Owen Williams; Tom Rogers, Nick Tompkins, Joe Roberts, Josh Adams; Liam Williams.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Kemsley Mathias, Dillon Lewis, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham; Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar, Keiran Williams.

Team News - England

16:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Having used last week’s defeat in Cardiff to decide a couple of close calls before naming his World Cup squad, Steve Borthwick would seem to have tasked an almost first-choice team with building some momentum at Twickenham today. England are pretty close to full noise, with Owen Farrell back to captain the side at ten and a host of other big guns back in business.

Among them is Billy Vunipola, who will feature for the first time under Borthwick. His Saracens teammate Ben Earl will win his 16th England cap but first from the start, while a new wing combination of Elliot Daly and Henry Arundell should provide a bit of extra gas either side of Freddie Steward’s pillar of solidity.

There is one member of the 23 who didn’t make the cut on Monday: Ollie Chessum is still recovering from his long lay-off after an ankle injury, while David Ribbans was taken off last weekend for a head injury assessment, which means Jonny Hill must fill the bench lock spot having remained in camp this week.

England XV: Joe Marler, Jamie George, Will Stuart; Maro Itoje, George Martin; Courtney Lawes, Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola; Jack van Poortvliet, Owen Farrell (capt.); Elliot Daly, Ollie Lawrence, Joe Marchant, Henry Arundell; Freddie Steward.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, Jonny Hill, Jack Willis; Ben Youngs, George Ford, Max Malins.

England vs Wales

16:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales won’t need extra motivation, obviously, but an away win of any kind would drop England to ninth on the World Rugby men’s rankings, their lowest ever position. Let’s take a closer look at the two sides...

