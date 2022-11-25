England vs USA, World Cup 2022 live: Kane starts with team unchanged

England vs USA, World Cup 2022 live: score and latest updates - AP/Julio Cortez

05:58 PM

The Fifa ticket app has proved frustrating for many fans

05:56 PM

Liverpool fans will be getting excited...

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham have appeared joined at the hip in Qatar. Has Jurgen Klopp sent his Liverpool players with clear instructions to woo him?

England's Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold - REUTERS/Molly Darlington

05:53 PM

Just one change for the Americans: Haji Wright in for Josh Sargent

United States XI: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Haji Wright, Tim Weah

05:49 PM

And there is the England team news! No changes from Iran

Will look like a 4-3-3 with the ball and a 4-4-2 without it: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling

05:47 PM

England's players inspecting the pitch at the Al Bayt Stadium

Team news should be confirmed on the hour at 6pm, but possibly sooner.

Aaron Ramsdale looking quizzical. Ben White looking characteristically bronzed. Mason Mount keeping his calves warm in the air conditioning.

England players check the pitch ahead of the World Cup group B soccer match - AP

05:40 PM

USA coach Gregg Berhalter says there will be no backward step

"We've been working for the last three and a half years on our style of play and how we want to execute on the field," said Berhalter. "So it's not going to be any different against England."

USA's coach Gregg Berhalter (R) speaks with USA's midfielder #11 Brenden Aaronson - AFP/PATRICK T. FALLON

05:34 PM



05:31 PM

England will be wearing their home kit tonight

It is not to everyone's tastes, with some remarking that it looks like they kind of snide you might pick up cheap on holiday.

But how far down the rankings does it come in Thom Gibbs' definitive kit ratings? Find out here.

Kits have a habit of growing on fans as the wins rack up in them...

The shirt of Harry Kane of England is seen in the dressing room prior - GETTY IMAGES/Michael Regan

05:27 PM

England's set-pieces catching the eye...

Just like at Russia 2018 and last year's European Championship, England's clever corner routines are impressing and could be key to a deep run in the tournament.

I analysed some of their set-ups against Iran, including what changes from inswingers to outswingers.

Is the Love Train making a comeback?

05:23 PM

'Read the room'

We interviewed some England fans in Qatar about some of the travelling contingent dressing up in Crusader/St George outfits, which has seen them reprimanded by the authorities.

05:21 PM

This has some significance for England...

Ecuador have just equalised against Holland, and you can follow the rest of that game on our live blog here.

As I type that, the South American side have just hit the bar and are looking dangerous.

Should England win their group, they will face the runner-up from Group A which could be Ecuador, Holland or Senegal.

Work to do before then, though.

05:18 PM

Del Piero and Drogba inspect the pitch

Those two would not have been bad No 9 and 10 partnership.

Alessandro Del Piero and Didier Drogba are seen before England vs USa - GETTY IMAGES/Michael Regan

05:16 PM

Matt and Mike are at the stadium: England expected to be unchanged

05:15 PM

Southgate taking nothing for granted against USA

Have we ever beaten the States in a major tournament?" Southgate asked during his pre-match news conference. "No, I didn't think so. So tomorrow we have to try to make history."

"We are good at that," Southgate added. "We are good at talking highly of ourselves as a nation on the basis of very little evidence. So what we've got to do is perform on the field. We know we will play a highly motivated team.

"But we've got huge respect for our opponent. We know a lot of the players from our league. We've got to be at our best. The risk is we think because we've played well the other day we can just go through to the next game."

05:14 PM

Tonight's venue: Al Bayt Stadium

The stadium is in Al Khor which is around 27 miles north of Doha, along the coast. The stadium's capacity is just under 69,000.

You can read our guide to all eight World Cup stadiums here.

General view inside the Al Bayt stadium - GETTY IMAGES/Tim Nwachukwu

05:12 PM

England need to match USA's intensity

England know they will be through to the knockout rounds if they beat USA tonight, while Wales find themselves in the peculiar position of cheering them on.

Everything has gone swimmingly so far for Gareth Southgate and his players, with the 6-2 victory over Iran one of the most complete performances in the tournament and one cast in a better light by Iran's performance against Wales today.

Things can turn quickly though, and USA are one of the few nations with the personnel and attributes to play at Premier League intensity. They pride themselves on an aggressive approach out of possession, with Tyler Adams and Winston McKennie providing youthful energy in midfield. Whether they possess requisite quality once they're on the ball is another matter, and a lack of pace between centre-back pairing Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman is another potential weakness. A Rob Green error helped USA earn a draw the last time these two nations played in a competitive match at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

England have been boosted by the news that Harry Kane is available after turning his ankle against Iran, and the captain is looking to get off the mark in his quest for another World Cup golden boot. There is no obvious reason for Southgate to make changes after such a polished and fluent performance, even if a system change is mooted when England play more potent opposition. One of the incentives for England and Southgate tonight is to earn the chance to rotate for the final group match against Wales, and ensure those on the fringes of the squad get a taste of World Cup action. Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Callum Wilson all made positive contributions from the bench against Iran.

Full team news on the way around 6pm.