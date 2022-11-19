England vs USA, World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how to watch on TV

Andrew Quinn
4 min read
Harry Kane - England vs USA, World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how to watch on TV - Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
Harry Kane - England vs USA, World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how to watch on TV - Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

England's second match of the World Cup group stages in Qatar sees them take on the USA. That follows an opening match against Iran (November 21) and a final group encounter with Wales (November 29).

England will be hoping to go far into the knockout stages, having made the semi-finals of the last World Cup and the final of Euro 2020.

The two sides met in the group stages of World Cup 2010 in South Africa, a match that ended in a 1-1 draw, Steven Gerrard and Clint Dempsey the goal scorers at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

There is an added dimension to this clash; USA head coach Gregg Berhalter sought out Gareth Southgate in 2018, shortly after taking the reigns, with the England coach becoming something of a mentor to the former Crystal Palace defender.

The US have an exciting young group of players – Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Sergino Dest, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brendan Aaronson, Timothy Weah, Antonee Robinson and so on – with an average age of just 24.

With the next World Cup co-hosted by the US there is a sense this group will peak then, rather than now, although Berhalter insists this makes it even more imperative to do well in Qatar. “We feel the added pressure,” he said. “We know it’s relevant.”

When is the match?

The match between England and USA takes place at 7pm UK time on Friday, November 25 (10pm in Qatar, and 2pm ET).

Where is it taking place?

The game will be played in the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The 60,000 seater ground is around 30 miles from the centre of Doha. The stadium has a retractable roof and was built for the tournament, opening last year.

It will host six group stage fixtures, including the opening game of the tournament, a quarter-final and a semi-final. It is the second-biggest of the stadiums and is eye-catching with its traditionally Arabic tented design.

Express shuttle buses will take fans to the stadium from both the centre of Doha and the Lusail Metro Station.

What TV channel is the game on?

The game will be shown live on ITV1. You can also stream it on ITV Hub.

Head-to-head record

England are yet to beat the USA at a World Cup.

The sides have met 11 times before, with the first taking place at the 1950 World Cup. The Americans won 1-0 on that occasion, but have only triumphed once since. England have won eight of the fixtures, with one draw, which took place at the 2010 World Cup.

The sides last met in a friendly in November 2018, with goals from Jesse Lingard, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Callum Wilson giving England a 3-0 win. The latter two could appear this time round, as they were included in Gareth Southgate's 26-player squad on November 10.

What are they saying?

Berhalter is aware of the threat that England poses and tips them as one of the favourites for the tournament. “When I look at Gareth’s record in major tournaments it's spot-on. Most managers would kill to have a record like that,” he said.

“No-one’s going to be happy if you don’t win for six games. We lost one game (Japan) and tied one game (Saudi Arabia) in the last round and no-one was happy and that's normal for us,” Berhalter says, whose contract expires after the tournament.

“But I think if you take a step back, which sometimes you need to do, and you look at the World Cup 2018 they (England) went to the semi-finals. Euro 2020 they go to the final.

“I mean that's a fantastic record in major tournaments. They went to the semi-finals of the first Nations League tournament. You can't want much more from a manager besides two trophies?".

Latest odds

England to win 6/10

Draw 14/5

USA to win 24/5

