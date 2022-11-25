England vs USA player ratings as Kieran Trippier and Bukayo Saka struggle on poor night

Jamie Braidwood
·4 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

England were held to a frustrating draw by USA at the World Cup as Gareth Southgate’s side missed the opportunity to book their place in the knockout stages.

Harry Kane had an early shot blocked but it was the USA who had the two best chances of the first half. Weston McKennie blazed over from inside the box before Christian Pulisic rattled the crossbar with a superb shot from the angle.

England continued to struggle in the second half and were made to defend a series of corners as the USA pressed for what would have been a deserved opener. England threw on Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford but they were unable to make an impact.

England face rivals Wales in their last fixture of Group B, while the USA and Iran are also all still able to advance.

Here are how the players rated.

Jordan Pickford - 6

Shouted. Encouraged. Looked annoyed. Puffed his cheeks. Didn’t have a save to make but made sure England’s outfield players knew they were second best.

Kieran Trippier - 4

The right back was poor in possession, apart from when the obvious ball down the line to Saka was on. His delivery from set-pieces was not as good as it was against Iran. Defensively, he sat off Pulisic and was fortunate the USA captain’s shot struck the crossbar in the first half.

John Stones - 5

Gareth Southgate wanted his centre-backs to be impactful in possession against the USA press, but Stones and Harry Maguire failed to do that. Stones would have been asked to find the important line-breaking passes inside but the Manchester City centre-back was not at his best on the ball. Defended his box well enough.

Harry Maguire - 6

Probably finished the night as one of England’s better performers - and his importance grew as England realised they needed to hang on at times. That said, Maguire was fortunate on McKennie’s miss, when he seemed to be fixated on defending Haji Wright rather than trying to clear the cross behind him. Cleared his box well, with the USA having several set-piece opportunities in the second half.

Luke Shaw - 6

After a sloppy start, the left back became one England’s best weapons when they were able to hit Shaw on the wing. He produced one of England’s better moments with a run through Sergino Dest down the left, setting up Saka at the front post. His width pulled the USA open and created space inside but England didn’t use him enough.

Declan Rice - 4

The midfield was a big issue for England as the USA won the battle in the centre of the pitch. Rice struggled to deal with the USA’s energy - particularly with McKennie. He lost his run in the game’s first proper chance, then again as Pulisic hit the bar.

Jude Bellingham - 5

Bellingham was unable to provide Rice with support and the USA nullified his threat going forward, which was how England unlocked the door against Iran. Ultimately the USA’s midfield of McKennie, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah ran the game and Bellingham was replaced by Jordan Henderson in England’s first double change.

Bukayo Saka - 4

Faded after a bright start - England found early joy by playing Saka in down the sides, but then they stopped doing it. From there, Saka saw less of the ball and was curiously poor in possession on the few occasions he received it. Should have done better to keep his shot down from Shaw’s cut-back.

Mason Mount - 5

England were lacking energy and tempo in their press - qualities Mount is in the side to provide. Linked up well on one occasion with Sterling and was unlucky with a sharp shot that was saved by USA goalkeeper Matt Turner. England probably needed him to help turn the tide in midfield but he wasn’t able to do so.

Harry Kane - 6

A quiet night for the England captain - who ended up with more touches in his own box than the USA’s. In between, his hold-up play was good when England were able to play into him. It was working when Kane received the ball on the deck and had runners around him, but it did not happen enough for it to be effective. Kane only had two shots - he was unlucky with an early chance that was blocked by Walker Zimmerman before he should have done better with a late header.

Raheem Sterling - 5

Barely saw the ball and was left isolated as England dropped deeper and deeper in the second half. He was caught out a couple of times when Dest attacked from right back, as Sterling wasn’t following him. Only had a couple of moments when he linked up Shaw and Mount but was unable to do enough to avoid being taken off on 68 minutes.

Substitutes

Jordan Henderson, 5: Had England fans grumbling with a cross that evaded everyone and was comfortably collected by Turner.

Jack Grealish, 5: Involved early with a direct run but was then wasteful as England came forward late on.

Marcus Rashford, 5: The forward unable to offer enough, although he did at least have a shot. It’s a mystery that Phil Foden was not also brought on.

