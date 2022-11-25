England vs USA LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Dan Kilpatrick,Nizaar Kinsella and Matt Verri
·8 min read
England vs USA - LIVE!

England cook book their place in the last-16 of the World Cup with a game to spare as they face the USA tonight. The opening 6-2 win over Iran got the Three Lions off to a flying start, the manner of that victory raising hopes that Gareth Southgate’s side could be set for a deep run in Qatar.

There have been concerns over Harry Kane’s fitness since then, after he picked up a foot injury in the match, but Southgate has insisted the England captain is raring to go and he leads the line tonight. Harry Maguire has also overcome any illness issues he had, with the Three Lions unchanged from the win over Iran.

It’s set to be a significantly more difficult test for England, with the USA likely to bring a high-tempo style of play. Should the Americans lose tonight, it will all come down to their final group-stage match with Iran for a place in the knockout stages. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

England vs USA latest news

  • Kick-off: 7pm GMT, Al Bayt Stadium

  • How to watch: ITV1

  • England team news: Unchanged from Iran win

  • USA team news: One change as Sargent drops out

  • Evening Standard prediction

England - United States

USA team news

17:51 , Matt Verri

USA XI: Turner, Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson, McKennie, Adams, Musah, Weah, Wright, Pulisic.

England team news

17:48 , Matt Verri

England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Team news coming up

17:41 , Matt Verri

We’re expecting an unchanged side from England tonight.

Harry Kane seems to have overcome that concern over his foot injury, while Harry Maguire has recovered from illness.

Back four, three in midfield, plenty of attacking intent... that’s the plan anyway!

Elsewhere in Group B...

17:34 , Matt Verri

Wales fell to a hugely disappointing 2-0 defeat against Iran this morning, a red card to Wayne Hennessey doing them no favours in a match they really could have done with winning win.

Instead, they’ll have to beat England next week and hope other results go their way. Not a good position to be in.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

England must solve pressing problem

17:25 , Matt Verri

England have been in Qatar for just 10 days but already the pre-World Cup angst — the Molineux mutiny against Gareth Southgate, the Nations League relegation — is a distant memory.

The ruthless dismantling of Iran has transformed the mood, drawing swathes of the country back to a place of giddy optimism, and part of Southgate’s job is now to manage great expectations.

England will be expected to take the game to the USA with the same swashbuckling, front-foot approach as in Monday’s 6-2 win, but Southgate is wary that tonight will be a dramatically different affair.

“I guess people wouldn’t expect us to be like that having watched us for a couple of years and the style of football we play! Maybe we regress to the norm,” Southgate said in a wry acknowledgement that his side have often been accused of being dull.

Read Dan Kilpatrick’s full preview here!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Eriksson: Strongest England squad in a long time

17:17 , Matt Verri

Safe to say former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson is impressed with the current England squad, believing every player in the 26 would get into the squads he had during his time in charge.

“England’s squad depth is incredible,” Eriksson told Midnite. “Rashford, Foden and Grealish could easily be part of the starting XI and you wouldn’t see a difference at all because they’re all top, top players.

“What Callum Wilson did as well by passing to Grealish instead of shooting is top class football. This squad is the best one that England has had for a long, long time.

“During my time as England manager, I had a very strong squad but it wasn’t as strong as this one.

“You could take every player from the squad and put them in my England squads that I had because the performance they put in [against Iran] was absolutely top class and if they continue like that then they will win the World Cup.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Last time out...

17:07 , Matt Verri

Sure everyone is fully aware of what happened in England’s opening match, battering Iran 6-2 to get the hype train well and truly going.

As for the USA, they started well against Wales and took the lead, but dropped their levels in the second-half as they drew 1-1. Luckily for them, they won’t be facing Kieffer Moore. Unfortunately, they will have to deal with Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling... you getthe picture.

With a final match to come against Iran, who now sit on three points, the USA could really do with picking up a result tonight. Otherwise it’s absolutely must win against Iran.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Better get used to it!

17:00 , Matt Verri

Stones talks up England youngsters

16:53 , Matt Verri

John Stones thinks there are future Ballon d’Or winners in the England squad.

Stones is set to win his 60th cap tonight and is the only England player to start every match in the past three major tournaments, dating back to the 2018 World Cup.

“What we have got in our dressing room is hopefully some future Ballon d’Or winners,” Stones said.

“As a collective it is about knowing each other and those states of games like the semi-final in the World Cup, which felt like an unknown territory to us. In certain situations or areas, if you have not experienced it before, you ask what is the answer or when to slow the game down.

“We have definitely now got that experience with the players in the dressing room.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Tonight’s setting!

16:45 , Matt Verri

Evening Standard prediction

16:38 , Matt Verri

The Americans will prove a tougher test than Iran four days’ earlier and Southgate will make sure England do not get ahead of themselves after scoring six for just the second ever time at a World Cup.

Iran proved England can be got at, and USA certainly did as much against Wales, but the Three Lions’ extra quality should shine through.

England to win, 3-1.

USA team news

16:31 , Matt Verri

For the United States, both Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah were forced off against Wales but are expected to be fit to start this evening.

So it should be a case of as you were for Gregg Berhalter, much like his counterpart Southgate. Giovanni Reyna may have something to say about that after failing to get off the bench on Monday.

Leeds’ Brenden Aaronson came off the bench and will be hoping to start, with no other known injury concerns for the USA.

Predicted USA XI: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, A. Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

England team news

16:24 , Matt Verri

Harry Kane will be fit for Friday’s clash, after Gareth Southgate put an end to fears that a foot injury could rule the England captain out.

“Harry is good,” the Three Lions boss said on Thursday. “It would be a brave decision to leave him out of the starting lineup.”

Harry Maguire has allayed concerns over illness after being forced off on Monday, confirming he is fit and available. Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling were on the scoresheet against Iran and deserve to keep their places.

Kyle Walker is also in contention, but England are expected to name an unchanged team.

Predicted England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch England vs USA

16:17 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 6.05pm.

Live stream: The ITV Hub will broadcast the match live online.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Nizaar Kinsella at the game.

Good afternoon!

16:11 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE blog of England vs USA!

The Three Lions continue their World Cup campaign, having got it off to a flying start against Iran. That 6-2 win has certainly got the excitement levels going...

Likely a much tougher test tonight though, up against a USA side full of energy. Will be see a similarly positive display from England?

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7pm GMT from the Al Bayt Stadium.

(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)

