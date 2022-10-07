England vs USA LIVE: Latest score and goal updates as Stanway makes up for error with penalty

Georgia Stanway celebrates after restoring England’s lead from the spot (The FA via Getty Images)

England are taking on USA in a friendly at Wembley tonight as the Lionesses return to the scene of their glorious Euro 2022 triumph for the first time since that famous extra-time win over Germany back in July.

Since then England have continued their impressive form with a 10-0 win over Luxembourg and a 2-0 victory in Austria to set them on course for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where they will be one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Tonight will be a test of just how far they have come under Sarina Wiegman as they take on Vlatko Andonovski’s American side who, like England, have not lost all year. The USA are the world’s top-ranked team and would be a major scalp if England could earn victory just nine months before the 2023 Women’s World Cup begins.

Follow all the goals and latest action from Wembley between England and USA below.

England vs USA

England and USA both unbeaten this year after winning continental titles

England XI: Earps, Bronze, Bright (c), Greenwood, Daly, Stanway, Walsh, Kirby, Kelly, Hemp, Mead

USA XI: Naeher, Huerta, Rodman, Cook, Fox, Lavelle, Horan (c), Sullivan, Smith, Girma, Rapinoe

GOAL! Lauren Hemp puts England in front, 1-0

GOAL! Sophia Smith fires US level after Stanway error, 1-1

GOAL! Georgia Stanway converts from the spot to restore lead, 2-1

England 2-1 USA

20:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

42 min: Chloe Kelly can’t quite get on the end of a throughball and it runs away for a US goal-kick.

Disallowed! England 2-1 USA

20:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

Trinity Rodman thought she had scored for the US, but VAR spots an offside in the build-up against Smith – by the narrowest of margins – and a huge roar goes up at Wembley as the equaliser is disallowed.

GOAL! England 2-2 USA (Rodman)

20:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wow, what a breathless game this is. A slick move by the US culminates in Smith crossing from the right towards Rapinoe, who lets it run, and there’s Trinity Rodman at the back post to slot into the opposite corner.

GOAL! England 2-1 USA (Stanway, pen)

20:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

Georgia Stanway makes up for her earlier error with a cool finish into the bottom-right corner.

England 1-1 USA

20:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Penalty! VAR has spotted a high boot by Mace on Lucy Bronze, and England will have a spot-kick.

GOAL! England 1-1 USA (Smith)

20:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Stanway is caught on the ball trying to play out from the back, and finally USA’s high press pays off as their most threatening player, the young talent Sophia Smith, picks up the loose ball and fires past Earps from the edge of the box.

England 1-0 USA

20:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

24 min: England are enjoying a spell of sustained possession in their opponents’ half. The hosts have certainly been the better side in this opening quarter.

England 1-0 USA

20:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

21 min: Another puase in play as the USA’s Emily Fox comes off injured with what likes like a shoulder or arm problem. She is replaced by Kansas City’s Hailie Mace.

England 1-0 USA

20:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

19 min: A wonderful pass by Lavelle slips in Smith behind the England defence, whose cross causes a moment of panic at the back for the European champions, but they come away unscathed.

England 1-0 USA

20:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

16 min: A US corner is headed tamely wide for a goal-kick. Meanwhile England’s goalscorer, Hemp, is down and needs a little attention after earlier taking a Rapinoe free-kick to the face.

England 1-0 USA

20:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

13 min: Keira Walsh is getting England’s midfield ticking nicely and helping to control the tempo of the match. Up front, Hemp gets another shot away but it’s well blocked.

GOAL! England 1-0 USA (Hemp)

20:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

Lauren Hemp immediately vindicates the manager’s decision to deploy her through the middle as she pounces on a defensive error in the box by Cook trying to cut out a cross, and slots home from close range.

England 0-0 USA

20:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

4 min: It’s a wide open start at Wembley as both teams surge into big spaces, but finally England calm things down a little with a spell of possession at the back.

England 0-0 USA

20:06 , Lawrence Ostlere

2 min: An early sight of goal for the US as Sophia Smith cuts in from the left flank before letting off a relatively tame shot from a tight angle, which Earps holds.

England 0-0 USA

20:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

Kick-off! The players take the knee before Lindsey Horan gets the contest under way.

England vs USA

20:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

Before the game gets under way, all of the players gather together behind a banner reading “protect the players” – a message to the game’s authorities amid the ongoing sexual misconduct scandal in the US.

England vs USA

19:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

The anthems are up next, and God Save the King is belted out by the home fans. Kick-off is moments away...

England vs USA

19:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

A light show is entertaining the 90,000-strong Wembley crowd as the players prepare to emerge from the tunnel, it’s a fantastic atmosphere.

England vs USA

19:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wiegman on the absence of injured captain Leah Williamson: “We’re going to miss her, we’d love to have her here, but it’s also an opportunity for other players to step up.”

And on playing the world champions at Wembley: “It’s a great occasion. It’s a very good moment to play them. It’s the best test we could have. After tonight we will know where we are.”

England vs USA

19:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

Sarina Wiegman speaks to ITV, on why she chose Lauren Hemp as No 9: “All three forward players have played centre forward before, but Lauren Hemp has speed, she can make runs in behind... we did it in training, it went well, so we’re really excited to see what it’s going to look like.”

Lauren Hemp, left, will lead the line (The FA via Getty Images)

England vs USA

19:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

Beth Mead says England are hungry to avenge their World Cup heartbreak suffered at the hands of the United States during tonight’s sold-out Wembley showdown.

The Lionesses’ dreams of glory at the 2019 tournament in France were extinguished by an agonising 2-1 semi-final loss to the eventual winners. England responded to that setback to become European champions in the summer and will now seek to lay down a marker against the world’s top-ranked team with the start of the 2023 World Cup just nine months away.

Euro 2022 golden boot winner Mead, who on Thursday was named England Women’s Player of the Year, believes the hosts will be spurred on by past disappointment.

“It was obviously a tough game, a tough result to take,” she said of the narrow loss in Lyon. “We took it hard but looking at it now, it’s made us more hungry and motivated to prove ourselves against a world-class American team. We’re looking forward to the challenge to see where we are and hopefully we can put on a good performance.”

England ‘hungry and motivated’ to show USA how far they’ve come

England vs USA

19:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Megan Rapinoe arrives at Wembley:

USA line-up

18:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

The USA XI: Naeher, Huerta, Rodman, Cook, Fox, Lavelle, Horan (c), Sullivan, Smith, Girma, Rapinoe.

England line-up

18:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

The England team is in: Earps, Bronze, Bright (c), Greenwood, Daly, Stanway, Walsh, Stanway, Kirby, Kelly, Hemp, Mead.

England vs USA

18:51 , Lawrence Ostlere

It has been hammering down with rain for the past half hour or so at Wembley, which shouldn’t cause too many problems for the players by the time kick-off comes around and should offer up a slick surface.

Chloe Kelly of England inspects the pitch (The FA via Getty Images)

Latest news

18:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Megan Rapinoe said on Thursday she and her fellow US women’s national team members are angry and exhausted in the wake of a scathing report into allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

The independent investigation released on Monday revealed player abuse within women’s professional soccer in the United States was systemic and that the NWSL and governing US Soccer body failed to adequately protect players.

“It’s really sad to say, but in a way I think we are used to having to deal with one thing or another,” Rapinoe said ahead of tonight’s friendly against England at Wembley Stadium. “It seems to bring us closer and definitely unify the team and it’s just one of those sort of intimate environments that we are in that we’re used to taking on a lot and playing in these kind of conditions.”

The twice World Cup winner also felt it was imperative to see accountability and singled out Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson and Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler, who were both named in the report. In the aftermath of the report, Paulson removed himself from the team’s decision making while Whisler was ousted as chairman but neither indicated plans to sell the team.

“I don’t think that Merritt Paulson is fit to be the owner of that team. I don’t think Arnim is fit to be the owner of Chicago,” said Rapinoe. “We need to see those people gone. So people who are fit and who will take care of the game and respect the game and help the game grow and the best way possible can replace them.”

Megan Rapinoe said her colleagues are ‘angry and exhausted’ after the NWSL abuse scandal (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

England vs USA

18:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

England are back at Wembley for the first time since this iconic Chloe Kelly moment:

How to watch match tonight

18:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

England vs USA will be broadcast live on UK TV on channel ITV 1, and viewers can also stream the contest online via the ITV Hub. Fans in the US can watch via Fox Sports and the Fox Sports website and app.

England vs USA

18:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

England players will join forces with the United States to show solidarity for victims of the abuse scandal ahead of Friday evening’s sold-out international at Wembley.

Football in America has been rocked by an independent investigation which found abusive behaviour and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Lionesses forward Beth Mead said she was “sickened” by the situation, while head coach Sarina Wiegman called it “horrible” and “unacceptable”.

“We’re in contact with the American team and some of the players,” said Mead. “We’re working on something to show our support for them.

“When I found out, I was sickened by the situation. It’s a worldwide problem but women need to be taken seriously. (I’m) very proud of the victims that actually stood up and said it.

“People need to start doing better, the US governing body needs to be doing better, worldwide we need to be doing better.”

England vs USA

18:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

