England vs USA live stream: How can I watch World Cup 2022 game for FREE on TV in UK today?

England face the USA at the World Cup in tonight’s headline match.

After a sizzling display against Iran in their opener, the Three Lions have cooled pre-tournament notions of arriving at Qatar undercooked and can turn up the heat even further with victory in Al Khor.

Three points would seal England’s route to the last-16 while the United States could do with a boost after letting their lead slip against Wales last time out.

The pubs will be packed out for this one with there no excuse for missing what could be another massive night of World Cup football for England - because it’s on TV for free!

Here are all the details for tuning in...

Where to watch England vs USA

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 6.05pm for a 7pm GMT kick-off.

Live stream: The ITV Hub will broadcast the match live online.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.