England vs USA LIVE! Lionesses friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

England vs USA – LIVE!

England Women today host the USA in a huge international friendly. The Lionesses are looking to finish the year on a high and welcome a certain Emma Hayes this evening for their penultimate game of 2024.

Former Chelsea boss Hayes guided the USWNT to Olympic glory this summer and will no doubt relish a return to Wembley, where she enjoyed such success with the Blues. Sarina Wiegman, meanwhile, has seen her side struggle recently and needs to restore some of the qualities that saw them storm to European Championship glory two summers ago.

The Lionesses have looked vulnerable in defence of late and have been badly hit by injuries, albeit they remain a dangerous outfit in attack. Still, this is one of the biggest games on the calendar and Wiegman will hope those who are available can raise their levels. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

England vs USA latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 5.20pm GMT; Wembley

TV channel and live stream: ITV

England team news: Maya Le Tissier ruled out

Prediction: USA to win

Chloe Kelly hungry for more international success

15:06 , Peter Fitzpatrick

Any occasion at Wembley will always bring back incredible memories for Chloe Kelly, with it being the scene of her EURO 2022 final winning goal against Germany.

However, the Man City star is not satisfied, saying “it makes you even more hungry to have that again.”

Kelly’s interview took place alongside Bend it like Beckham director, Gurinder Chadha.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Lucy Bronze relishing Wembley test as Emma Hayes plots Lionesses downfall

14:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lucy Bronze says the Lionesses are looking forward to testing themselves against the “crazy mentality” of Emma Hayes’s USA team.

England host the United States at Wembley in front of around 85,000 fans in a prestige friendly on Saturday evening.

Read the full story here!

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

England vs USA: Friendly score prediction today

14:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

England have not been in great form recently and the USA will no doubt feel confident of a statement victory.

USA to win, 2-1.

(AFP via Getty Images)

England team news vs USA today

14:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United captain Maya Le Tissier will miss the game against the US after being diagnosed with concussion following her side’s WSL defeat to leaders Chelsea on Sunday.

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy was called up in Le Tissier’s place, but following an assessment back at United, the latter has now returned to the England camp and could feature in Tuesday’s friendly against Switzerland at Bramall Lane.

“The squad is good,” Wiegman explained. “Everyone is on the pitch. Maya is on the pitch. Non-contact today, but looking good.

“She’s not rushed back. After the game, she had a headache, so it’s all to the medical team.

“Then she went into the concussion protocol. She’s done really well. A neutral doctor will finalise that, so she can progress to [full] training sessions and then play.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

England vs USA: How to watch international friendly today

14:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free-to-air-television on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 4.30pm GMT ahead of a 5.20pm kick-off time.

Live stream: ITVX, which is free with a subscription, will offer a live stream.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

(ES Composite)

Welcome

14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England’s huge international friendly against the USA.

Kick-off at Wembley is at 5.20pm GMT.