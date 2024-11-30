England v USA LIVE: Lionesses result and reaction from Wembley stalemate

England drew 0-0 with the USA in a Wembley stalemate as Sarina Wiegman faced Emma Hayes on the touchline.

The Lionesses were more secure defensively following last month’s chaotic 4-3 defeat to Germany but the absence of several key attacking players, including Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Ella Toone, meant the hosts struggled in attack.

The USA had more chances and Mary Earps was forced into two good saves in the first half as England survived some spells of pressure. The visitors also saw a penalty overturned by VAR, with replays showing Yazmeen Ryan’s shot hit Alex Greenwood in the chest.

FULL TIME! England 0-0 USA

67' VAR overturns USA penalty for Alex Greenwood handball (ENG 0-0 USA)

HT! Mary Earps saves keep it level as USA control game (ENG 0-0 USA)

Wiegman’s post-match thoughts

Sarina Wiegman is taking the positives from today’s goalless draw - but is not resting on her laurels ahead of next summer’s European Championships.

“We’re learning things so of course this gives confidence, this shows where we're at,” she told ITV.

“This shows also that we need to improve things and we need to keep improving. It's November now, July 2 is when the tournament starts. So this is good, but we want to be better again.”

FULL-TIME: England 0-0 USA

It ends a stalemate between the reigning European and Olympic champions.

The USA had the better of the chances and could have easily come out victors if not for the defensive heroics of Alex Greenwood and Mary Earps.

The Lionesses enjoyed a spell in the second half where they looked like they could break the deadlock, but provided nothing too testing for Naeher to deal with.

Encouragement will surely be taken from a clean sheet again such a tough opponent.

England 0-0 USA

90+3 mins: Late yellow card for Kelly after clattering into Krueger.

Play has fizzled a bit here - looks like we’re getting a draw, folks.

England 0-0 USA

90+2 mins: Halfway through stoppage time.

USA moving forward - can Emma Hayes find a winner on her Wembley return?

England 0-0 USA

90 mins: Ticking over into stoppage time. Just four minutes of added time, despite the lengthy VAR stoppage earlier on.

Substitutes Kelly and Kirby link up from the short corner and nearly create an opening, but the low delivery is blocked and cleared.

England 0-0 USA

88 mins: Substitution for the US - a debut for Utah Royals star Sentnor, who comes on for skipper Horan.

England 0-0 USA

87 mins: England are on the back foot here and are just about holding on.

After seeing a threatening cross evade the heads of any Americans, Lavelle drives into the box, going a long way before cutting the ball back towards the edge of the six-yard box, where only white shirts stood.

The US are going all out to win this.

England 0-0 USA

85 mins: Ryan tries to make something of what looked to be a faltering USA counter-attack and nearly finds success, winning the ball back before trying to cut it across the box.

Smart defending by Carter to cut it out.

England 0-0 USA

82 mins: More last-ditch defending from Williamson as Lavelle’s cross is hooked away for a corner, preventing a tap in at the back post.

England 0-0 USA

80 mins: Another nervy moment for the Lionesses as England struggle to clear a corner, with Jess Carter sending it behind for another. The short attempt that follows leads to nothing.

The PA announces an attendance of 78,500 in Wembley tonight, which gets a cheer.

England 0-0 USA

78 mins: Massive intervention from Greenwood after a wonderfully orchestrated move from the US front-line splits the defence open.

Lavelle is inside the box ready to shoot but Greenwood steps in to prevent any danger to Earps’ goal.

England 0-0 USA

76 mins: Beth Mead dinks the ball into the box and it drops slightly too far ahead of Alessia Russo for her to get on the end of it.

England 0-0 USA

74 mins: Big reaction from the crowd as Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby enter the fray - Naz and Park make way.

Kelly knows how to come up with the goods at Wembley - can she do it again?

England 0-0 USA

72 mins: England patient with their build-up, moving it around the box and waiting for that golden opening.

Williamson has the right idea as she tries lofting it towards Russo at the back stick, but there’s just a bit too much power on the delivery.

Meanwhile, two substitutions for the visitors - Lynn Williams is replaced by Jaedyn Shaw and Korbin Albert is on for Alyssa Thompson.

England 0-0 USA

69 mins: Strong run from Russo down the right, she crosses into the box and in dealing with the delivery, Krueger’s header goes right into the body of Bronze.

Luckily for the US, it ricochets out for a goal kick - but that could have gone anywhere.

England 0-0 USA

67 mins: PENALTY OVERTURNED! Correct decision. Tick in the box for VAR.

England 0-0 USA

64 mins: PENALTY! USA have a spot-kick - or so we thought...

Ryan drills an effort at Greenwood and the referee deems it to have hit the defender’s arm.

A reminder we have VAR here - and upon further inspection of the replays, it is clear that the ball strikes Greenwood on the body, not the arm. This should get overturned.

England 0-0 USA

62 mins: Russo recieves the ball and drives straight at Girma and Krueger, well dealt with by the US defensive pair.

Wembley coming alive.

England 0-0 USA

60 mins: There’s a real belief about England now as the Lionesses threaten to break the deadlock once again.

Superb delivery from Bronze is brought down by Mead and falls to the feet of Russo, who tries to get the shot away but her effort is blocked.

That just needed the right touch!

England 0-0 USA

57 mins: Better and better from England.

Park and Bronze move the ball from the corner, it goes inside to Georgia Stanway who lets fly, with her shot blocked behind by Emily Sonnett.

That was travelling.

England 0-0 USA

55 mins: Now it’s England’s turn to threaten.

Great work from Park down the right as the Lionesses get into the final third for the first time in the second half, lofting one deep towards Russo in the area, but the US scramble to put it out for a corner.

Leah Williamson meets the corner but her header is straight at Naeher. First shot on target of the evening.

England 0-0 USA

53 mins: Nervy period for England as the US look to strike. They’re getting a lot of joy down the wings as Ryan and Thompson drive into space.

More big chances for Horan and Ryan go begging. Lionesses on the ropes.

England 0-0 USA

49 mins: GOAL DISALLOWED! The US think they’ve taken the lead courtesy of Horan, but the flag is up for offside.

It’s brilliantly worked by Sonnett who slips Lavelle in behind. Lavelle gets the shot all wrong and spoons it into the path of Horan, who knocks the ball past Earps. However, Horan is a fair few yards offside - no doubts from the assistant referee and the flag goes up.

Early worries for England.

England 0-0 USA

48 mins: Early free-kick for the USA as Coffey whips one towards the back-post.

Girma running in but it hits an England body, allowing the hosts to keep it away from goal.

BACK UNDERWAY! England 0-0 USA

46 mins: The US kick us off for the second half.

One change for the visitors to note - Sears makes way for Yazmeen Ryan.

Half-time stats

US with 58.6% of possession, five shots and three on target in the first half.

Just the one shot, waywards from goal, for England.

Wiegman will be happy with a clean sheet at the break after shipping three in 45 minutes against Germany, but she will need more from her side going forward when the teams come back out.

HALF TIME! England 0-0 USA

Not the spectacle we were hoping for at half-time. The USA have had most of the ball and all of the chances, with Mary Earps making two good saves to keep it goalless. England are sitting off the USA and have yet to trouble Alyssa Naeher. Alessia Russo has barely seen the ball in the USA half but Jess Park has been bright.

England 0-0 USA

45 mins: One minute added on.

England 0-0 USA

44 mins: Coffey collects the ball on the edge of the box, running onto her before drilling one straight into the arms of Mary Earps. Wry smile from the holding midfielder after a rare effort on goal.

England 0-0 USA

43 mins: Quietened down in the last few minutes, but it’s the USA who are controlling possession.

Long-ball forward for Sears to chase, Carter knocks it out for a throw.

England 0-0 USA

40 mins: It’s safe to say that the US have not afforded England the space they had against Germany last month.

Two very different games. Cagey versus chaos.

England 0-0 USA

37 mins: Loose pass from Williamson gives the US a great chance to capitalise, but Hayes’ side are unable to be incisive enough to split the retreating Lionesses defence open.

England 0-0 USA

35 mins: England’s openings are few and far between at the moment - so when they get in a good position, that final pass needs to be up to scratch.

Park gets the ball in space in a really good area, and a through ball to Russo is on the cards. However, the pass is read and the chance goes abegging.

England 0-0 USA

32 mins: CHANCE! Another big save as Krueger drills an effort towards the bottom right corner, Earps gets down well to save.

There were a few gasps in Wembley as Earps’ parry bobbles in a precarious area, but England manage to squirm the ball away from goal before winning a free-kick in their own box.

England 0-0 USA

29 mins: Foul by Walsh on Thompson and the US have an opportunity to deliver into the box.

It goes through everyone and drops to Girma on the byline, panic stations for a second but England are able to intervene and hook it out for a throw.

England 0-0 USA

27 mins: England are struggling to retain possession when moving it from defence to attack, but that was brilliant switch from Carter to allow Bronze to drive forward.

England 0-0 USA

17:48 , Will Castle

The US are pressing aggressively and blocks are flying in left, right and centre.

England 0-0 USA

22 mins: England are awarded a free-kick in a threatening position, providing a potential opening for Wiegman’s side to nab a goal.

Greenwood’s delivery is deep and asks just a bit too much of Bronze at the back post as the ball goes out for a goal kick.

England 0-0 USA

21 mins: England do very well to evade the USA press after getting backed into a corner, getting out and breaking forward themselves.

Mead is played through down the left and has space to run into - she cuts it back to Park, whose cross is deflected and the chance fizzles out.

England 0-0 USA

19 mins: Sears once again finds an opening down the right side, hooking a deep cross towards Horan in space.

Horan chests it down but can’t keep her footing, allowing England to clear.

England 0-0 USA

17 mins: Mead works it nicely down the left and drags it into the path of Park, who turns her defender before bending one goalwards.

It flies high and wide and is no threat to Naeher’s goal, but much better signs from England.

England 0-0 USA

16 mins: First yellow card of the game as Russo uses power to get passed Coffey, only for Coffey to drag the Arsenal forward to the ground to prevent a breakaway.

England 0-0 USA

14 mins: USA putting more and more pressure on the England back line and have the Lionesses pinned right back. Wiegman’s side are struggling to get out even when winning possession.

England 0-0 USA

13 mins: Krueger succumbs to the aggressive England press and is dispossessed in her own half, but Thompson does well to track back and regain the ball.

US then manage to evade the press and move it nicely into the England half, ticking it around the opposition box.

Big challenge on the edge of the area from Bronze to force a corner.

England 0-0 USA

12 mins: It’s a cautious start from England. Sarina Wiegman has clearly told her side to stay in their shape when the USA have the ball, which was the big problem last month against Germany - who were 2-0 up by this point.

Lindsey Horan has been able to turn behind Keira Walsh on a couple of occasions, though.

England 0-0 USA

8 mins: Naz is looking a bright spark early on, looking to burn Girma for speed down the right after using her body to get the turn on the defender.

Girma does very well to recover, getting a foot in to prevent a delivery into the box.

England 0-0 USA

5 mins: CHANCE! Big chance for the US to take the lead as Sears delivers a low cross into Thompson that catches the England defence wrong-footed.

Thompson takes a moment to steady herself before bending one towards the far corner, Mary Earps is equal to it and palms it out for a corner.

Early warning signs.

England 0-0 USA

4 mins: Both teams just feeling each other out in the opening stages. USA knocking it around the back, looking to build.

England 0-0 USA

2 mins: Naz immediately getting in on the action and whipping a delivery into the danger area, collected by Naeher.

Energetic start from the Lionesses.

England 0-0 USA

1 min: So England are definitely in a back four. Beth Mead is on the left of Alessia Russo with Jessica Naz on the right wing. Although it sometimes looks more of a 4-4-2 out of possession, with Jess Park pressing with Russo.

KICK OFF! England 0-0 USA

1 min: KICK-OFF! We’re underway at Wembley.

Kick-off moments away

The teams are lining up in the tunnel. We’ve had our lights show, now it’s time for the main event.

European champions versus Olympic champions. Welcome home, Emma Hayes.

England vs USA

17:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Rachel Daly is being honoured at Wembley tonight after her retirement from international duty earlier this year. Daly won 84 caps for England, played at two World Cups, and started every game of the Euro 2022 triumph.

“To be at Wembley and to be honoured, it’s a great feeling. It’s a bit different. I’m used to the grass but I’m deligted to be here with my family as well,” she says after being recognised in a thank you ceremony.

Match facts

The USA are unbeaten in each of their last 19 friendly matches (W17 D2), keeping a clean sheet in 15 of those - they have however lost their last two friendlies in Europe: vs England in July 2022 and Spain in November 2022.

The Lionesses have lost two of their last four home games (W2), more defeats than they suffered across their previous 22 matches on home soil (W15 D6 L1).

In addition, they have failed to win their first game of an international break in three of the last four attempts (W1 D1 L2), having lost none and won 13 of their first 16 such matches under manager Sarina Wiegman (D3).

England vs USA

Emma Hayes with Mauricio Pochettino on the sidelines at Wembley. The new manager of the men’s USA team is here to support the women’s team. Hayes and Pochettino were also both at Chelsea at the same time.

England vs USA

England are warming up with Alex Greenwood at left-back, and Jess Carter at centre-back. Leah Williamson has shifted to the right of centre-back with Carter on the left.

Match stats

Not since their very first two games against the Americans in 1985 and 1988 have the Lionesses beaten the Stars and Stripes in back-to-back matches.

England have lost only one of their last 12 matches in all competitions against opponents from outside of Europe (W8 D3), losing 2-0 at home to Australia in an April 2023 friendly.

The USA have won 12 of their 13 matches in all competitions under manager Emma Hayes (D1); the only managers to win as many as 13 of their first 14 games in charge of the USWNT are Vlatko Andonovski (14 in 2021) and Pia Sundhage (13 in 2008).

USA boss Emma Hayes hopes England clash can be a celebration

16:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Hayes: “I think it’s fair to say both countries are committed to women’s sport and developing the women’s game.

“As always, we can talk about the things we need to keep doing to improve it, but I think we need to celebrate how far we’ve come too, and having 80,000 paying fans to watch a great match-up is again not just a sign of progress but shows that the Lionesses are sustaining a lot and being able to play at Wembley so often.

“So celebrate both countries, celebrate the work that’s being done, as opposed to pick it apart.”

England vs USA: Head-to-head

These two sides have faced each other a total of 19 times, with the first meeting dating back to 1985. Overall, the Lionesses have won just five, with the USA winning 12 and two ending as draws.

The most notable meeting between the two came at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, when the USA triumphed 2-1 thanks to a goal from Alex Morgan.

Most recently, England won 2-1 when the teams met in 2022, courtesy of goals from Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway.

Lucy Bronze views USA clash as perfect test for England ahead of Euros defence

Lucy Bronze: “I think, as long as I’ve been an England player, it’s been one of the most exciting games to play in. We always play them in big occasions. There seems to be a rivalry that’s been, yeah, blossomed out of nowhere over the past decade.

“And we know, no matter what players show up, what players are on the pitch, who the manager is even, it’s such a competitive, high-level game. To win the Olympics, you have to be intense, have to be ruthless, you have to have that crazy mentality.

“I think that sums up the USA perfectly, so if we can go toe-to-toe with a team like that, see the mentality that it takes, learn from any mistakes that we make and learn from them, push ourselves and show what we’re capable of, what we can do against a top team like that, it’s going to put us in very good stead for the next six to eight months.”

USA team news

Here’s how Hayes will line up on her England homecoming.

USA XI: Naeher; Fox, Girma, Sonnett, Krueger; Lavelle, Coffey, Horan; L. Williams, Thompson, Sears

Subs: Sams, Albert, Nighswonger, Shaw, Sentnor, Yohannes, Davidson, Malonson, Hershfelt, Haught, Gaetino, Ryan

England team news

Your confirmed Lionesses lineup to face Emma Hayes’ USA.

Alex Greenwood comes in for Millie Bright while Jess Naz gets the nod over Chloe Kelly.

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Carter; Walsh, Stanway, Park; Mead, Russo, Naz

Subs: Morgan, Hampton, Kirby, Bright, Turner, Kelly, Clinton, Beever-Jones, George, Moorhouse, Mace, Blindkilde-Brown

England vs USA team news

Sarina Wiegman out on the Wembley pitch ahead of England vs USA.

We’re expecting team news in the next 20 minutes or so.

Emma Hayes felt ‘unwell’ at end of Chelsea reign

Emma Hayes revealed she felt “unwell” at the end of her time as Chelseaboss due to the stress of the job.

Hayes, who ended her 12-year reign in charge of the Blues to become head coach of the United States women’s team, is back in London as her new side prepare for Saturday’s friendly with England at Wembley.

The 48-year-old, who guided Chelsea to a fifth successive Women’s Super League title in May, opened up about the toll the job took on her health before she made the switch to international management.

Emma Hayes felt ‘unwell’ at end of Chelsea reign

The two areas England and Sarina Wiegman must fix in tactical battle with Emma Hayes

Sarina Wiegman had already highlighted where England need to improve long before Emma Hayes and the United States landed in London ahead of Saturday’s marquee clash at Wembley. While Hayes has enjoyed her return to her home town, pouring pints in Camden music venue she visited in her youth, and the USA have celebrated thanksgiving week, the Lionesses have been hard at work preparing for the visit of the Olympic champions. England have another chance to get it right. It surely can’t go as wrong as the defeat to Germany last month.

The two areas England and Sarina Wiegman must fix in tactical battle with Emma Hayes

England players among nominees in 2024 Fifa Best Awards

Three England stars have been announced as nominees for the women’s player of the year at the 2024 Fifa Best Awards: Lucy Bronze, Lauren Hemp and Keira Walsh.

Mary Earps – who has won the women’s goalkeeper of the year in the past two editions – is nominated for that same award again, while Beth Mead has been shortlisted for the inaugural ‘Marta’ award for the best goal of the season (and is named after famed Brazilian forward Marta, who coincidentally is also nominated).

Emma Hayes is among the nominees for coach of the year.

Ruby Mace sets sights on cementing England starting spot after ‘dream’ call-up

Ruby Mace insisted her first senior England call-up was a “dream come true” as she set her sights on trying to cement her position in the national team long term.

The Lionesses will take on the United States on Saturday and Switzerland next Tuesday in two home friendlies as preparations continue for next summer’s European Championship, where England look to defend their crown.

Sarina Wiegman handed first international call-ups to Leicestermidfielder Mace and Manchester City’s Laura Blindkilde Brown, who have both represented the Lionesses at youth levels.

Ruby Mace sets sights on cementing England starting spot after ‘dream’ call-up

England call up Lotte Wubben-Moy after Maya Le Tissier ruled out with concussion

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has been called up to Sarina Wiegman’s England squad to play the United States on Saturday.

She replaces Manchester United captain Maya Le Tissier, who was diagnosed with concussion after her side’s Women’s Super League loss to leaders Chelsea on Sunday.

England will first face former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes’ American Olympic champions at Wembley before taking on Switzerland at Bramall Lane next Tuesday.

England call up Wubben-Moy after Le Tissier ruled out with concussion

Lucy Bronze views USA clash as perfect test for England ahead of Euros defence

England defender Lucy Bronze feels Olympic champions the United States will be the perfect test with less than a year to go until the Lionesses defend their European title in Switzerland.

The Americans’ visit to Wembley will also mark the first time former Chelsea manager Emma Hayes – now the USA head coach – will share a touchline with England’s Sarina Wiegman in a much-anticipated showdown between two of the most formidable bosses in the women’s game.

Bronze, who in July signed for Hayes’ former Women’s Super League side on a two-year deal, has noticed a steady rise in the rivalry between the top two teams in FIFA’s global rankings.

Lucy Bronze views USA clash as perfect test for England ahead of Euros defence

USA boss Emma Hayes hopes England clash can be a celebration of women’s football

Emma Hayes sees Saturday’s Wembley clash between England and the United States as an opportunity to celebrate progress that has been made in the women’s game.

The friendly, a meeting of the top two sides in the FIFA women’s rankings led by the US, is expected to have an attendance of more than 83,000.

Hayes, who guided Chelsea to a glut of silverware in a 12-year tenure before taking charge of the USA team during the summer, was asked at her pre-match press conference how she felt English women’s football was doing in comparison to America.

USA boss Emma Hayes hopes England clash can be a celebration of women’s football

England vs USA: What is the team news?

The Lionesses will be without Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Ella Toone due to injuries. Hannah Hampton could continue in goal ahead of Mary Earps, and while there’s a chance Alex Greenwood could be recalled to defence, Sarina Wiegman may name the same defence that started against Germany at Wembley.

Grace Clinton should replace Toone in midfield, alongside Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh. While Jessica Naz is a contender to start alongside Alessia Russo and Beth Mead in attack, in place of the injured Hemp.

Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson are not in the USA’s squad due to injury, forcing Emma Hayes to name a new front three.

Lionesses v USA LIVE

England host the United States and Emma Hayes in a marquee friendly between two of the world’s best teams at Wembley.

The Lionesses were left reeling by a chaotic 4-3 defeat to Germany last month and Sarina Wiegman’s side will have to improve as they continue their preparations ahead of Euro 2025 next summer.

The European champions defeated the USA at Wembley in October 2022 - but the four-time World Cup winners have undergone significant changes since under the new reign of former Chelsea manager Hayes.

The English coach enjoyed a sensational start with the USA by winning gold at the Paris Olympics, setting up an intriguing first clash with Wiegman on the touchline.

Both teams have been hit by injuries but there is plenty of pride at stake as England and the USA renew their rivalry five years on from meeting in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup.

Lionesses v USA LIVE

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s friendly between the Lionesses and the USA.

The match marks Emma Hayes’ return to the UK for the first time since she managed Chelsea, while Sarina Weigman’s team are looking for an important win after recent results against Germany and South Africa.

We’ll have all the latest build-up, news and updates right here.