England vs Ukraine: Yarmolenko, Zinchenko, Yaremchuk the biggest threats to Three Lions in Euros quarter-final

England may be favourites for their Euro 2020 quarter-final, but Ukraine do have players who can hurt them.

Andriy Shevchenk’s side showed that during their last-16 win over Sweden at Hampden Park, which they won 2-1 in the dying moments of extra time.

Ukraine rode their luck at times - particularly when Emil Forsberg twice hit the woodwork - but they did enough to secure the win.

And now they will be hoping to claim a famous win against England when they two sides meet in the quarter-finals.

Simon Collings highlights three men who must be watched closely in Rome on Saturday night.

Andriy Yarmolenko

Ukraine’s captain and talisman.

Yarmolenko’s form for West Ham has been indifferent, but for his country he always seems to deliver.

All of Ukraine’s best attacking play invariably comes through him and he is a constant threat.

In Tuesday’s 2-1 last-16 win against Sweden, the forward notched up an assist courtesy of a lovely pass to Zinchenko with the outside of his left boot.

Capable of playing out wide or through the middle, Yarmolenko will be Ukraine’s biggest threat on Saturday night and the player England will need to pay the most attention to.

If England give him space, he could hurt them.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

A Swiss Army knife of a player who is capable in playing in a number of his positions.

Against Sweden he played as a left wing-back, but he is comfortable in central midfield or further up the pitch as a winger or No10.

That makes Zinchenko a valuable asset for Ukraine as he is able to fit into any system they play, with manager Andriy Shevchenko known to switch between a back-four and back-three at times.

Zinchenko is probably Ukraine’s most technical player, which isn’t a surprise given he plays for Manchester City, and he will needed to be tracked on Saturday, wherever he plays.

Roman Yaremchuk

The focal point of Ukraine’s attack.

At 6ft 3in, Yaremchuk looks like a classic target man and he does hold the ball up well.

There is more to his game, though, and he is surprisingly mobile and has good movement for someone of his size.

The Gent striker has come into Euro 2020 off the back of a brilliant season in Belgium, where he scored over 20 goals in all competitions.

England’s centre-backs will have their hands full dealing with Yaremchuk, who will try to hold the ball up and bring Yarmolenko into the game whenever possible.

