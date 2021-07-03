England vs Ukraine team news: Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount start in Euro 2020 switch to back four
Jadon Sancho will make his first England start of Euro 2020 against Ukraine, with Gareth Southgate switching to a back four for the quarter-final in Rome.
Sancho replaces Bukayo Saka in England's attack, while Kieran Trippier drops out of the starting line-up to make way for the returning Mason Mount.
Line-ups
England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Sancho, Kane, Sterling.
