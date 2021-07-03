England vs Ukraine predicted lineups: Team news, squads, injury updates, suspensions for Euros fixture today

(PA)

Gareth Southgate is tonight expected to revert to a back four against Ukraine as Jadon Sancho gets a chance to shine.

Southgate will check on the fitness of Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal man suffered a "slight knock" in training, which is expected to open the foor for Sancho to make his first start of the tournament.

Mason Mount is hoping for a recall after returning from isolation.

There are also increased calls for Jack Grealish to start tonight’s Euro 2020 quarter-final in Rome after his game-changing introduction against Germany at Wembley.

Southgate also has decisions to make about four players walking a tightrope on yellow cards - Harry Maguire, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and Phil Foden.

Those bookings would expire after this round, but those players risk missing the semi-final if they pick up another yellow at the Stadio Olimpico.

But Southgate insists he will not fall into the trap of looking beyond Ukraine.

“We’ve got to go away from Wembley, potentially quite a hot climate, hardly any England fans in the stadium, maybe not a particularly big crowd full stop in the stadium,” he said. “The players knew individually so many of the German players and their direct attributes. We are having to learn a lot more quickly.

“We have watched Ukraine over the last year or so now, but of course not as many of their players are playing in the Bundesliga or Premier League, although a couple of them are.

“Then there is this perception that now all we’ve got to do is turn up and we’re on our way.

“So we are just very clear, total focus on Saturday. We need to prepare for the game in the right way and the mentality is critical.”

Ukraine are without striker Artem Besedin, who suffered a serious knee injury during a wild challenge from Sweden defender Marcus Danielson that earned the latter a red card in extra time at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Here is how we predict the two sides will shape up...

England vs Ukraine predicted lineups

Ukraine (3-5-2): Bushchan; Zabarnyi, Kryvtsov, Matviyenko; Karavaev, Sydorchuk, Stepanenko, Shaparenko, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Sancho, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Squads

England

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale*

Defenders:, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

* Replaces Dean Henderson, who withdrew due to injury

Ukraine

Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan, Andriy Pyatov, Anatolii Trubin

Defenders: Eduard Sobol, Illia Zabarnyi, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Denys Popov, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Matviyenko

Midfielders: Serhiy Sydorchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mykola Shaparenko, Marlos, Yevhen Makarenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Viktor Tsygankov, Taras Stepanenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Heorhii Sudakov, Roman Bezus

Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk, Artem Dovbyk

Suspensions

Maguire, Foden, Rice and Phillips will be suspended for England if they pick up another yellow card in Rome, while Ukraine quartet Sergiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Andriy Yarmolenko and Artem Dovbyk run the same risk.

