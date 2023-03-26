England vs Ukraine LIVE: Latest score and goal updates from Euro 2024 qualifier today

England host Ukraine in their next qualifying fixture for Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate’s men try to make it tow wins from two following their historic victory over Italy last week.

A first win in Italy since 1961 gave Southgate’s team the perfect start to Group C, although the manager was happier with his side’s first half performance rather than the second as they held on for a 2-1 victory with 10 men. “We showed two sides without a doubt,” said the Three Lions boss.

Harry Kane broke the all-time goalscoring record in that outing with a first-half penalty. Calmly despatched by the England captain, it was Kane’s first international match since he missed a second penalty in the quarter-final defeat to France at the World Cup.

Ahead of tonight’s qualifier, more than 1,000 Ukrainians have been invited to Wembley as guests of the FA following Russia’s invasion of the country, with England also planning a display of solidarity before kick off.

Follow all the action as England host Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifiers:

England host Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifiers at Wembley with kick off at 5pm

Three Lions won opening match with famous 2-1 victory over Italy in Naples

Reece James is injured and Luke Shaw suspended after his red card on Thursday

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell, Rice, Henderson, Bellingham, Saka, Kane, Maddison

16:40 , Michael Jones

England have conceded three or more goals in each of their last two home games, a 4-0 defeat to Hungary and a 3-3 draw with Germany last year.

They have never shipped three goals or more in three consecutive home games in their history.

16:35 , Michael Jones

Ukraine have lost just two of their last 19 European Championship qualifying matches (W13 D4), losing home and away against Spain in qualification for EURO 2016.

16:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Some images ahead of England’s qualifier with Ukraine at Wembley tonight...

Ukrainian fans arrive at Wembley before kick-off (Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate high-fives Ukraine mascots at Wembley (The FA via Getty Images)

Harry Kane will receive a presentation before kick-off (The FA via Getty Images)

16:31 , Michael Jones

Ukraine haven’t won their opening match in qualifying for any of the last five major tournaments (drawn four, lost one) since beating Belarus in September 2008 in a 2010 World Cup qualifier.

Kane chasing more records

16:26 , Michael Jones

Harry Kane has scored 21 goals in 30 England appearances at Wembley, scoring five times in his last four appearances there.

In England’s history, only Bobby Charlton (23) and Gary Lineker (22) have scored more times at Wembley for the Three Lions.

Will Kane catch one or both of them this afternoon?

England team news

16:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

So, James Maddison starts tonight. At 26, his first England start has perhaps come a little later than he and many onlookers would have imagined, having gained only one international cap so far as a substitute against Montenegro three-and-a-half years ago.

Now, in part thanks to his excellent recent club form at Leicester and partly due to a number of injuries in the left-sided attacker role like Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden. With all that competition, it’s an opportunity Maddison must take.

England achieve something they’ve never done before – and it shows the blueprint for Euro 2024 glory

15:55 , Michael Jones

After the record, there was something else to register for Harry Kane.

“Of course we haven’t achieved what we want to, but I think tonight was a big statement after the disappointment of the World Cup and for huge spells of the game, to play really well shows what type of team we want to be.”

That is of course a team that can go anywhere – to any stadium, against any opposition – and completely impose their own game. That is what might have been even more significant about this 2-1 win over Italy after Kane’s record. Or, at least, the first half might have been.

It is also about much more than winning in the country for the first time since 1961, or beating them at all for the first time since 1997. It was about the nature of that initial display.

England don’t actually get big away wins that often, but those that they tend to be memorable. In this millennium, there was the 5-1 against Germany in the 2002 World Cup qualifiers, the 4-1 against Croatia in the 2010 World Cup qualifiers and then the 3-2 over Spain in the first Nations League.

England achieve something they’ve never done – and it shows route to Euro 2024 glory

England line-up

15:55 , Michael Jones

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell, Rice, Henderson, Bellingham, Saka, Kane, Maddison

15:50 , Michael Jones

England are winless in their last three home games (D2 L1), two at Molineux and one at Wembley.

The Three Lions haven’t gone four without a win at home since between October 2010 and June 2011 (D3 L1).

15:45 , Michael Jones

Ukraine have never beaten England away from home in four previous attempts (one draw, three defeats), with this their first away game on English soil since September 2012.

That one ended in a 1-1 draw in a World Cup qualifier.

Southgate on Ukraine test

15:40 , Michael Jones

Here’s Gareth Southgate previewing today’s encounter with Ukraine. Can the Three Lions make it two wins from two?

Looking to build on our win over Italy 🧱



More from Gareth Southgate ahead of today's #EURO2024 qualifier with Ukraine...

England vs Italy

15:35 , Michael Jones

England and the Ukraine last faced at Euro 2020 in the quarter-final, staged at the Stadio Olimpico. The Three Lions won 4-0 with goals from Harry Kane (x2), Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

Will they repeat that peformance today?

Why England’s resilient win over Italy was so significant

15:30 , Michael Jones

A night of historic landmarks in Naples, if also one that quickly went from the easiest of important victories to an immensely difficult test of character.

Harry Kane became England’s record scorer with his 54th international goal, to ensure the national team won in Italy for the first time since 1961, and also claimed their first qualifying win away to a major nation since Germany in 2001.

Any fanciful ideas that this 2-1 would instead be another 5-1 from the first half instead swiftly dissipated, as Italy belatedly displayed why they had the momentum to become defending champions themselves.

After a period when England had showcased all of their best strengths – especially through the brilliance of Jude Bellingham – Italy began to exploit weaknesses, especially at centre-half. Gareth Southgate’s side instead had to find different qualities, but that what was made it a statement for Euro 2024 in itself. Make no mistake, even if England inevitably made a few themselves. This was a seriously good win, as much because of how troubling the second half became.

They all looked relieved at the end, as Italy seemed so deflated. Southgate himself looked like he didn’t want to go through that again. What he must try to recapture, however, is just how commanding England were for that first half.

Why England’s resilient win over Italy was so significant

England to play with depleted squad against Ukraine

15:25 , Michael Jones

Gareth Southgate says he will not call anyone else up for the national team as England prepare to face Ukraine on Sunday afternoon.

The England manager has 20 players to choose from with left-back Luke Shaw suspended and right-back Reece James withdrawing with an injury.

There are also concerns over the fitness of Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips but Southgate says all three will be available to play.

"We have just about enough to get through this game," said Southgate, "We have been training with this group all week - to call somebody from the outside would be potentially quite complicated.

"We would have no idea where they might be and what their training load has been over the last couple of days. If we were going to do that at this point we would do that with the under-21s."

England vs Ukraine prediction

15:20 , Michael Jones

England are the heavy favourites coming into this match. They hammered Ukraine 4-0 in the last meeting at Euro 2020 and head into the match on the back of a famous victory over Italy in Naples.

Add to that home advantage of playing at Wembley with captain Harry Kane in great form and things will be very difficult for the visitors this evening.

England 3-0 Ukraine.

Predicted England line-up

15:15 , Michael Jones

England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Grealish

Phil Foden to miss the match

15:10 , Michael Jones

England have announced that Phil Foden will miss today’s game following surgery to remove his appendix. A statement from the FA reads:

“Phil Foden has been ruled out of this evening’s UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier with Ukraine following surgery to remove his appendix this morning.

“England manager Gareth Southgate has not called up a replacement, meaning he has 20 players to choose from after the earlier withdrawal of Reece James and Luke Shaw’s suspension.”

An update from the #ThreeLions camp, as @PhilFoden has been ruled out of today's #EURO2024 qualifier with Ukraine following surgery to remove his appendix this morning.



Get well soon, Phil ❤️

What is the England team news?

15:05 , Michael Jones

England head into their clash against Ukraine with a depleted squad. Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Nick Pope withdrew from the initial selection, with Reece James pulling out of the squad on Saturday for an assessment on what the Football Association called an “ongoing issue”. Phil Foden is also out following surgery to remove his appendix this morning.

Luke Shaw trained with the group on the eve of the game but is suspended following his sending-off for two yellow cards in Italy. Southgate is hopeful they have “just about got enough to get through the game”, downplaying concerns over midfielders Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips.

“They’re all good,” the England boss said. “With Kalvin, (Italy) was his first 90 for a little while. He had 90 at Bristol City in the cup, so we’ll just have to assess freshness as much as anything. “But that’s the same with the whole group. It is that time of the year and we have got to get the balance right of continuity, consistency, but also freshness.”

How to watch England vs Ukraine

15:00 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Sunday 26 March at Wembley.

It will be shown live on Channel 4 in the UK, with coverage starting at 4pm. It will also be available to stream on All 4.

England vs Ukraine

13:19 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier which sees England host Ukraine at Wembley.

The Three Lions got their qualifying campaign for next year’s European Championship off to the perfect start when they defeated Italy 2-1 in Naples last Thursday. It was a monumental step for Gareth Southgate’s men as they managed to beat the Azzurri in their own back yard for the first time since 1961.

Now, England are hoping to cement their spot of the top of Group C by also triumphing over Ukraine this afternoon. There are some key personnel missing - Reece James has left the squad through injury and Luke Shaw is suspended - but Southgate should have enough quality to call on to get the job done.

Due to the situation in Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion of the country, it will be an emotional affair with many refugees invited to the match by the FA. Tributes have been planned before kick and no doubt the Ukrainian players, coaches and staff will all receive a warm welcome.