England 4-0 Ukraine LIVE! Kane, Maguire, Henderson goal; Euros match stream, latest score updates today

The Three Lions are in Rome as they aim to reach the last four of Euro 2020. Andriy Shevchenko’s side stand in their way in tonight’s quarter-final.

A huge, and historic, win over Germany in front of 41,000 people at Wembley has the country believing once again, but they will be wise to not underestimate a Ukraine side who showed steel to knock out Sweden in the 120th minute on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate reverts to a back four, after a three-man defence beat Germany, while also handing a first start of the tournament to Jadon Sancho. Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane once again lead the line but Jack Grealish is on the bench.

Tonight’s victor will face the winner of the earlier quarter-final between Czech Republic and Denmark, the identity of which will be known before kick-off.

Follow the game LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog below...

