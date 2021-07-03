England vs Ukraine LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and build-up ahead of quarter-final tonight

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as England take on Ukraine for a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s side won Group D after comfortable wins over Croatia and Czech Republic as well as the slightly more disappointing draw with Scotland. They then went on to beat Germany in famous fashion, earning a first knockout win over their old rivals in 55 years thanks to second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane at Wembley Stadium.

Now they leave home soil for the first time in the tournament and travel to face Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in the quarter-finals. Andriy Shevchenko’s team were one of the lucky third-placed sides to qualify for the knockout phase after finishing behind the Netherlands and Austria in Group C, only to then beat Sweden in the last-16 in extra-time in Glasgow.

England have only ever reached one European Championship semi-final in their history - back in 1996. Follow all the latest updates from the Italian capital as they bid to do it again:

Read More

England vs Ukraine prediction: How will Euro 2020 quarter-final play out tonight?

England vs Ukraine predicted lineups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 quarter-final tonight

England vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 quarter-final online and on TV tonight

Is England vs Ukraine on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 quarter-final tonight