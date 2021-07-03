England vs Ukraine: Euros prediction, kick off time, team news, venue, h2h results, latest odds today

(ES Composite)

England are tonight in Rome for the next step in their bid to win Euro 2020 as they take on Ukraine.

A 2-0 win over Germany, their first in a tournament knockout stage since the 1966 World Cup Final, has the county once again dreaming, with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane dispatching the old foes in front of 41,000.

Playing away from Wembley for the first time in the tournament, it’ll be all eyes on the Stadio Olimpico, with the winner taking on the Czech Republic or Denmark for a place in the Final.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Ukraine is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The match will be held at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Where to watch England vs Ukraine

TV channel: The match will be televised on BBC One for free.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch the match online via the BBC iPlayer.

England vs Ukraine team news

England are expected to revert to a back four in Rome.

Southgate will check on the fitness of Bukayo Saka, who has a "slight knock", which could open the door to Jadon Sancho to make his first start of the tournament.

Mason Mount is hoping for a recall after returning from isolation and Jack Grealish will be hoping his cameo against Germany will be enough to earn him a start.

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane’s spots a guaranteed. Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice were again impressive against Germany but both picked up yellow cards, leaving them in danger of missing any semi-final with another booking. Jordan Henderson could come in.

Ukraine striker Artem Besedin has been ruled out of the remainder of the Euros with suspected cruciate ligament damage in his left knee suffered during a wild red-card challenge from Sweden defender Marcus Danielson at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

England vs Ukraine prediction

England are yet to concede a goal and, one Thomas Muller chance aside which they inflicted upon themselves, have rarely looked like doing so after four games.

Ukraine toiled for a further 30 minutes on Tuesday night, and looked exhausted before that.

England have enough in them to hold their opponents’ at arm’s length and pick them off.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England wins: 4

Draws: 2

Ukraine wins: 1

Betting odds and tips

England to reach semi-final: 1/7

Ukraine to reach semi-final: 7/2

Odds via 888sport (subject to change). Click here to find out more.

