England vs Tonga LIVE: Team news and build-up to 2021 autumn international fixture today

Follow live coverage as England take on Tonga in the first of three Autumn Internationals at Twickenham as Eddie Jones gears up his side for matches against Australia and South Africa to come. The two teams have only met on three occasions in the past, most recently at the 2019 Rugby World Cup when England dominated to win 35-3.

Fly-half and captain Owen Farrell’s positive Covid-19 test caused disruption in the build-up to the game. “We’ve got a good leadership group and a good group of players,” said England forwards coach Richard Cockerill. “Things get thrown at you and you have to deal with the adversity. We have a resilient group and this is a good test to make sure that whatever happens, we perform and do exactly what we want to do.” Northampton’s George Furbank will now start at 10 for the hosts with Courtney Lawes the new skipper.

Tonga have reinforced their team by calling up players from the Gallagher Premiership and Top 14. The Pacific Islanders were overrun 60-14 by Scotland at Murrayfield but as that match fell outside the international window, they were unable to pick some of their more established names. French clubs are most heavily represented in the pack where starts are given to Bordeaux prop Ben Tameifuna, Toulon flanker Lopeti Timani, Grenoble lock Tanginoa Halaifonua, Agen hooker Paula Ngauamo and Pau prop Sigfried Fisi’ihoi. Follow all the action and analysis from Twickenham:

England take on Tonga at Twickenham

Kick-off at 3.15pm

First of three autumn internationals for Eddie Jones’ side

Captain Owen Farrell out after testing positive; George Furbank starts at 10

The debutants

14:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a day for Alex Mitchell and Mark Atkinson 🙌



In a Test match squad for the first time.#ENGvTON pic.twitter.com/rjH2aGx2kf — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 6, 2021

14:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The kick-off at Twickenham has been delayed slightly due to a late team arrival.

One to watch - Lopeti Timani

14:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lopeti Timani makes his second international debut having shifted his eligibility to Tonga by appearing in an Olympic Sevens qualifying tournament. Now of Toulon, he has been impressive for La Rochelle in the last few years and adds extra nous and punch to the pack.

But for injury, Malakai Fekitoa would have joined him in making a Test debut having also re-qualified via the same loophole, but the former All Black is absent. World Rugby are understood to be considering changing their eligibility criteria to be more lenient on players switching, so there may well be more Tongan-qualified players pulling on a red jersey before long.

One to watch - Ellis Genge

14:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ellis Genge, now an England vice-captain, rarely lacks for intensity but he might just have a little something extra this afternoon. While Joe Marler returns to the bench, refreshed after his break from international rugby, with Mako Vunipola moved on, this is a chance for Genge to seize the starting loosehead shirt as he enters his theoretical prime years.

His elevation to the leadership team is a mark of both his standing in Eddie Jones’ thoughts and his evolution as a player, and the reports from Leicester since his appointment as captain at Welford Road have been of a player with unique ability to relate to his fellow players.

One to watch - Ben Tameifuna

14:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is reasonably hard to miss Ben Tameifuna. A great boulder of a human being he is a strong scrummaging anchor on the tight head of almost comical size. He’s slimmed down a touch after falling foul of old club Racing 92 after the 2019 World Cup but offers a nuanced attacking game, ever a threat on the carry, of course, but also able to challenge as a close-to-the-line distributor.

Look out for back-up loosehead Loni Uhila, too. The man they call the Tongan Bear has dropped down the divisions in France but is a multi-faceted attacking threat reared at the Hurricanes in New Zealand.

One to watch - Freddie Steward

14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Described by Eddie Jones as a “taller Mike Brown” this week, Freddie Steward starts in the 15 shirt after a mightily impressive last couple of years at Leicester. He is of a classical full-back mould, particularly strong under the high ball and possessing an easy acceleration to second gear to go along with sharp linking hands.

He has looked largely to the manor born since his arrival at senior level rugby but this is his first opportunity in the fuly-fledged England side. Elliot Daly’s injury absence may have opened the door slightly but Steward is a player of quality who could become a fixture in this side.

England out to be ‘more aggressive’ in attack

14:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It all rather became redundant after yesterday’s Farrell news, but Eddie Jones spoke this week of a need for this new-look England to be “more aggressive”, having drawn a “line in a sand” after their Six Nations struggles earlier in the year.

Eddie Jones aims to unleash England’s misfiring attack against Tonga

Team News - Tonga

14:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tonga, meanwhile, are as advertised, as far as we are aware. Sione Vailanu will be a familiar name, with the number eight now a seasoned Premiership regular after stints at Saracens, Wasps and Worcester, while captain Sonatane Takulua’s cultured kicking game and threat around the fringes will be familiar to Newcastle fans.

There are debuts for Lopeti Timani, Afusipa Taumopeau and former NRL star Solomone Kata in a side with plenty of experience - and power.

And here are Tonga. Excited to see Telusa Veainu at full-back again. Shame injury delays Malakai Fekitoa’s return to the Sea Eagles. Serious handfuls elsewhere @primevideosport pic.twitter.com/UvedTWJcgz — Nick Mullins (@andNickMullins) November 4, 2021

Team News - England

14:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Let’s confirm the team news in full, then. England begin with a remodelled back row, Tom Curry at number eight ahead of Alex Dombrandt and reunited with Sam Underhill, who combines with captain Courtney Lawes on the flanks. New vice-captain Ellis Genge is the loosehead, with Jamie George, having earned a reprieve after Luke Cowan-Dickie’s injury, back in the squad and back in from the start.

Behind the scrum, Adam Radwan and Freddie Steward will look to build on promising summer fixtures in the back three, while Manu Tuilagi, like the 82,000 fans or so expected to busy the rafters today, is back at Twickenham for the first time since England’s Six Nations clash with Wales in March 2020.

𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 | Owen Farrell is replaced by George Furbank at 10, with Mark Atkinson in the match day squad for the first time. Courtney Lawes will captain the side 🔖@O2sports | #WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 6, 2021

An opportunity for Mark Atkinson

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

On to the bench, meanwhile, steps Mark Atkinson for a potential debut. The Gloucester man has plenty of excellent qualities - an upright carrying 12 with deft hands and an underrated short kicking game. He could fit well with fellow replacement Marcus Smith, who has thrived with a similar player in Andre Esterhuizen alongside him across the Chertsey Road at the Stoop.

(Getty Images)

How the team news changes England

14:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is a gamble from Eddie Jones to start George Furbank at fly-half but he has long been keen to see the Northampton man in the ten shirt. He endured a reasonably tough debut against France last year, but Tonga should allow him plenty of opportunity to play instinctively. Manu Tuilagi will be a useful crutch alongside him, of course, and you’d expect England to utilise their midfield carriers early and often. It will be interesting to see how Furbank fares.

England vs Tonga Preview

14:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Eddie Jones faces decision at fly-half after Owen Farrell’s positive Covid-19 test

England vs Tonga - Team News

13:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The RFU have not yet confirmed, but that will presumably also mean Owen Farrell is out of next weekend’s clash with Australia.

England vs Tonga: Owen Farrell out

13:59 , Ben Burrows

The big news of the afternoon is in with confirmation Owen Farrell will miss the game after testing positive for Covid.

Northampton’s George Furbank will now start at fly half and Mark Atkinson is in line to make his England debut as he is named on the bench.

Courtney Lawes will captain the side.

Jones said: “As Owen is unavailable to us, we’ve made these changes to the team to face Tonga today.

“It’s a great chance for the team to see how we adapt to challenges and keep focused on preparing for a big game. We can’t wait to play in front of a full crowd at Twickenham.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

