England vs Tonga LIVE! Autumn Nations Series 2021 rugby match stream, lineups, prediction today

England vs Tonga - LIVE!

There will be a full house at Twickenham for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began as England start their autumn international campaign against Tonga this afternoon.

Eddie Jones’ side are beginning the build towards the next World Cup in France in two years’ time and will be confident of putting on a show for the returning masses against a Tonga side who were hammered by Scotland last weekend.

However, with tougher tests against Australia and South Africa to come this month, the England boss will want to see his side looking sharp as they return to something much closer to full-strength, having been without his British & Irish Lions stars through the summer.

Things haven’t gone smoothly in the build-up, however, with a Covid scare in the camp and captain Owen Farrell subsequently testing positive.

How to watch

Live stream: England vs Tonga will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage beginning at 2:30pm.

England team news: Farrell a major doubt with Covid

England’s preparations for today’s game were thrown into chaos when captain Owen Farrell tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the fixture.

The Saracens star has entered isolation and will undergo further lateral flow and PCR tests, with a member of England’s support staff initially testing positive on Thursday.

England have said they will delay confirming their starting XV until 1:45pm, to see whether there’s any chance he can play.

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of this afternoon’s Autumn Nations Serries clash between England and Tonga at Twickenham.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of a 3:15pm kick-off...