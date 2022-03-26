England vs Switzerland: Prediction, kick off time, confirmed team news, TV, live stream and h2h results

The countdown to the World Cup continues when England play Switzerland at Wembley.

Every member of Gareth Southgate’s 24-man squad can expect to feature in friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast, and Southgate says now it gets serious with less than eight months until the tournament in Qatar starts.

Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters could make their England debuts tonight.

Southgate has to had to deal with a number of dropouts for this camp, including Bukayo Saka because of Covid.

But with the World Cup so close and players are fighting for their places in the squad, it should make for an interesting few games.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The friendly is scheduled to kick-off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday March 26, 2022.

Wembley Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch England vs Switzerland

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch it through the Sky Go App.

England vs Switzerland team news

Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi and Southampton right-back Walker-Peters are in line to start, while Mitchell is set to come off the bench.

Emile Smith Rowe is unlikely to feature after missing training on Friday, while Saka has pulled out of the squad because of Covid.

Walker-Peters and Mitchell were late call-ups after the withdrawals of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James.

For Switzerland, goalkeeper Yann Sommer joins Denis Zakaria and Haris Seferovic on the injury table. Fabian Schar, Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, however, all should start.

England vs Switzerland prediction

The Swiss certainly gave a good account of themselves at Euro 2020 and are undoubtedly a solid enough international side.

Still, with England on a roll, a home win looks likely.

England to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England wins: 18

Draws: 5

Switzerland wins: 3