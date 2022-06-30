England vs Switzerland LIVE: Euro 2022 warm-up game latest updates as Lionesses being held in Zurich

England travel to Zurich to take on Switzerland in their final warm-up match before Euro 2022 gets underway on home soil next week.

The Lionesses are still unbeaten since coach Sarina Wiegman took over last September and impressive victories over Belgium and reigning European champions Netherlands in their most recent two warm-up fixtures have extended that record.

England are legitimate contenders to win Euro 2022 but this is Wiegman’s last chance to take a look at her players before the tournament’s opening match against Austria at Old Trafford next Wednesday.

Switzerland have also qualified for the tournament, so will provide a stiff test for the Lionesses, who have their 50-goal record scorer Ellen White available again after she missed the victory over the Dutch after testing positive for Covid.

Follow all the action from Zurich as England play their final Euros warm-up match against Switzerland:

England XI: Earps; Daly, Bright, Williamson, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway, Kirby; Hemp, Russo, Mead

Euro 2022 begins next Wednesday, with the Lionesses taking on Austria

37’ - Switzerland 0-0 England

17:38 , Luke Baker

The passing and ball retention has been very good by the Lionesses today but they haven’t quite been able to break down the Swiss red wall.

34’ - Switzerland 0-0 England

17:36 , Luke Baker

England try to go aerial to Hemp but she can’t win the ball against a defender towering over her. Probably not the best tactic to be honest - much better ways to get Hemp in the game.

31’ - OFF THE LINE! Switzerland 0-0 England

17:32 , Luke Baker

Great corner by Greenwood, hung up to the back post and Daly powers a header past Friedli but Crnogorcevic is there to head off the line for another corner! Close!

29’ - Switzerland 0-0 England

17:31 , Luke Baker

A quick drinks break - it’s pretty warm out in Zurich.

Alessia Russo has looked very tidy deputising for Ellen White through the middle. More good work from her as she works the ball out of a tight position, holds it up well and finds a teammate. THat eventually leads to a corner.

27’ - Switzerland 0-0 England

17:28 , Luke Baker

The Swiss are very well-organised and England having to be patient to try and exploit any gaps. A ball fizzed to Hemp looks to have her through on goal but Calligaris gets back well to force the corner.

Wälti then gets in front of Kirby when another slid ball looks like it might release the speedster.

25’ - Switzerland 0-0 England

17:26 , Luke Baker

Greenwood’s corner is headed away well by Bühler - into a decent area though, at the near post. As Emma Hayes mentions of co-commentary for ITV, a third of all goals at women’s tournaments come from set-pieces so it’s vital to get them right.

23’ - Switzerland 0-0 England

17:24 , Luke Baker

There looks like plenty of space for England to exploit on the counter but a promising move breaks down. Sow gets room on the right when Switzerland win the ball back, with Williamson out of position, but the Lionesses able to recover.

At the other end, Mead fires in a cross from the right that’s blocked behind for a corner.

21’ - Switzerland 0-0 England

17:22 , Luke Baker

Reuteler looking bright down the left for the Swiss. She gets half a yard of space but her first cross is blocked and the second runs through with no teammate able to get a touch. Something for the Lionesses to keep an eye on though.

18’ - Switzerland 0-0 England

17:19 , Luke Baker

Nice link-up play from England in midfield as they probe, awaiting a gap to exploit. A ball through runs too far though and Friedli can safely claim.

15’ - Switzerland 0-0 England

17:18 , Luke Baker

After a frantic start, the game has settled into more of a rhythm now. Switzerland looking to patiently build but the Lionesses staying strong defensively. The Swiss full-backs are quite advanced, so there could be room in behind to exploit.

That’s closer from the Swiss though as Bachmann whips a cross in from the left and Crnogorcevic nearly gets her head to it but it’s flicked behind for a corner that England are able to survive.

CLOSE! 10’ - Switzerland 0-0 England

17:13 , Luke Baker

Another near miss for the Lionesses.

Hemp is released down the left and puts in a great first-time cross. Russo slides in around the six-yard box and gets there first but her goalwards flick is kept out by Friedli, although the ball does squirm under her body and she has to dive backwards to prevent the ball going over the line. Great move by England and close to the opener!

9’ - Switzerland 0-0 England

17:11 , Luke Baker

A clumsy foul by Stanway gives Switzerland a free-kick in a dangerous position just to the right of the area. Bachman whips it in but Mary Earps claims it.

6’ - Switzerland 0-0 England

17:08 , Luke Baker

MISS! Brilliant work by Russo on halfway allowing England to counter-attack. She battles for the ball and slips Mead away down the right.

It’s a two on one but Mead doesn’t get her head up to find Kirby. She then cuts back to Hemp on the edge of the area instead, who jinks inside one defender but her shot is straight at Friedli. A real chance missed.

SAVE! 4’ - Switzerland 0-0 England

17:06 , Luke Baker

WHAT A SAVE! So close for the Lionesses.

Walsh switches the ball to Daly, good link play from Russo and it breaks for Kirby in the box, who should score from about six yards out. But Switzerland keeper Friedli gets across and saves with her leg. A brilliant stop!

3’ - Switzerland 0-0 England

17:04 , Luke Baker

More promising from England as they attack down the left and the always-dangerous Lauren Hemp’s whipped cross is ina great area but no-one can get on the end of it. If drifts harmlessly out for a goal-kick.

A clever inside flick for Kirby, intended for Russo, is then just about cut out by the Swiss defence

1’ - Switzerland 0-0 England

17:02 , Luke Baker

Underway in Zurich. Switzerland almost immediately on the attack as Sow looks to put a ball across the box but the Lionesses scramble it clear.

Switzerland vs England

17:00 , Luke Baker

Anthems complete and we’re about to get underway in Zurich. 11,000 tickets sold - a record for a women’s international in Switzerland

Switzerland vs England

16:55 , Luke Baker

Five minutes until kick-off in Zurich

England team news

16:47 , Luke Baker

Less than 15 minutes until kick-off and a quick reminder of the Lionesses team named this afternoon.

There are three England changes from the side who thrashed the Netherlands. Beth Mead, Georgia Stanway and Alessia Russo replace Chloe Kelly, Bethany England and the ill Lucy Bronze.

Ellen White is on the bench after recovering from Covid.

Switzerland vs England stats

16:41 , Luke Baker

A couple more stats for you, courtesy of OPTA. You only need to watch Lauren Hemp to realise how electric she is but this just proves it

- Lauren Hemp has been involved in more goals than any other England player in 2022 (9 – 3 goals, 6 assists), scoring and assisting twice last time out against the Netherlands.

- England have scored eight goals in their last two games (3 v Belgium and 5 v the Netherlands), with five of those being scored by substitutes (Chloe Kelly, Rachel Daly, Beth Mead x2 and Ella Toone).

- Having won six successive matches between September – November 2021, Switzerland have since gone winless in five games (D2 L3), losing each of their last two (v Italy & Germany). The Swiss haven’t lost three on the bounce in all competitions since February of last year.

England record-breaker Beth Mead says competition for places has improved form

16:33 , Luke Baker

Beth Mead says competition for places has helped improve her performance after she continued her superb form by setting a new England record last Friday.

Having been brought on as a substitute at half-time, Mead scored twice as the Lionesses thrashed the Netherlands 5-1 at Elland Road in their penultimate warm-up match ahead of next month’s home European Championship.

Registering her 13th and 14th goals for her country since the start of 2021-22, she broke a 61-year-old England record held by Jimmy Greaves for scoring the most goals in a season.

England record-breaker Beth Mead says competition for places has improved form

Euro 2022 TV schedule: Where can I watch the games?

16:24 , Luke Baker

Euro 2022 finally gets underway in July after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic.

England have the chance to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge.

“I am excited by what is possible for this group. We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands,” Wiegman said after naming her final squad for the tournament.

“The chance to represent the nation on such a big stage on home soil is one to relish. This group so far has proven they are prepared to give it all they have in every training session, in every meeting and in every game.”

Spain are considered the slight favourites to clinch glory, though, with captain and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas aiming to replicate the success of Barcelona’s domestic treble. France and the Netherlands will also provide a major threat - although the Lionesses hammered the reigning European champions 5-1 in a warm-up match - while England must nullify Ada Hegerberg and avoid a slip-up against Norway in the group stage.

Here’s all you need to know about how to watch the tournament.

Euro 2022 TV schedule: Where can I watch the games?

England team news

16:17 , Luke Baker

Ellen White has recovered sufficiently from Covid to take her place on the bench but it will be the likes of Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby providing the attacking impetus for England today.

Young Manchester United star Russo likely to lead the line - will be intriguing to see how she gets on.

England XI to face Switzerland

16:11 , Luke Baker

Here’s the England team to take on Switzerland today.

England XI: Earps; Daly, Bright, Williamson, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway, Kirby; Hemp, Russo, Mead

Switzerland vs England

15:58 , Luke Baker

England are ready!

Squad match day walk ✅ 🏞 pic.twitter.com/5Brm9vSgmk — Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 30, 2022

Switzerland vs England - OPTA stats

15:51 , Luke Baker

A few stats to whet your appetite ahead of this afternoon’s contest, courtesy of our friends at OPTA.

- This will be the 11th meeting between England and Switzerland across all competitions, with the Lionesses winning nine of the previous ten meetings (D1), scoring 30 while conceding just six in reply.

- The Lionesses have only faced Finland (13) and Northern Ireland (11) on more occasions without ever losing than Switzerland (10).

- Switzerland have lost all four of their home matches against England by an aggregate scoreline of 13-3, with their last such defeat also coming in a Friendly in June 2017 (4-0).

- England remain unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions (W11 D2), since a 0-2 loss to Canada in April last year, scoring 80 goals and conceding just three during this period.

Leah Williamson embracing responsibility of leading England at Euro 2022

15:42 , Luke Baker

Leah Williamson says she feels a sense of “responsibility rather than pressure” as she prepares to captain England at a home Euros.

The 25-year-old has also spoken about how she has been taking note of the behaviour of other captains, including England cricket skipper Ben Stokes.

Having been given the armband by boss Sarina Wiegman in a number of games through the season in the absence of the injured Steph Houghton, Williamson was then confirmed as Lionesses captain for this summer’s Euros in April.

She heads into the showpiece with her previous senior major tournament experience featuring one substitute appearance at the 2019 World Cup in France, as well as playing three times for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Leah Williamson embracing responsibility of leading hosts England at Euro 2022

Ellen White boosts England with return to training before final Euro 2022 warm-up match

15:34 , Luke Baker

England had Ellen White back in training on Wednesday ahead of their final Euro 2022 warm-up match against Switzerland.

White, the Lionesses’ 50-goal record scorer, missed last Friday’s 5-1 victory over the Netherlands at Elland Road having tested positive for Covid.

The Manchester City striker has subsequently made the trip to Switzerland, who England play in Zurich on Thursday before opening the home Euros by taking on Austria at Old Trafford next Wednesday.

And boss Sarina Wiegman told a press conference regarding White: “She’s good. It took a while, so we’re glad she’s back, she’s very happy too.

“She’ll start on the pitch today and hopefully we can build her up again and get her ready for the Euros. Maybe one or two days she took it easy, and then she could train by herself, she got a programme. She’s in shape.”

Ellen White boosts England with return to training before final Euro 2022 warm-up

Switzerland vs England

15:24 , Luke Baker

England will head to Stadion Letzigrund looking to maintain Sarina Wiegman’s unbeaten record as coach since she took over last September and their away form has been pretty stellar lately.

The Lionesses have won each of their last four away games without conceding a goal and the record against Switzerland is exceptional - winning 9 and drawing 1 of the 10 fixtures the sides have contested throughout their histories

Switzerland vs England

15:15 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England’s final Euro 2022 warm-up match against Switzerland.

The warm-ups could hardly have gone better for the Lionesses so far, with a battling victory over Belgium followed by a 5-1 thumping of reigning European champions Netherlands.

And now they complete preparations by facing a Swiss side who have also qualified for the European Championships and will be looking to make a statement against Sarina Wiegman’s outfit.

Stick with us as we take you through all the action.