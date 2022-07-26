England vs Sweden, women's Euros semi-final: When is it, what TV channel and latest odds - AFP

England have reached the final four of a tournament for the fourth successive time but a wait to reach the final has so far proved elusive in those matches.

Now it is Sweden who stand in the way of England playing for the title in front of their home fans in the 2022 Women's Euros final.

When is it?

The match between England and Sweden, the first of the two semi-finals, takes place on Tuesday.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 8pm UK time.

What TV channel is it on?

England's semi-final with Sweden will be broadcast on BBC One.

Where is it?

The match will take place at Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United.

How have the two teams fared so far?

England hit a record 14 goals without reply in the group stage, beating Austria 1-0, Norway 8-0 and Northern Ireland 5-0. They then overcame quarter-finalists Spain in extra-time, thanks to Georgia Stanway's stunner, to reach the semi-finals.

Sweden, meanwhile, took a while to hit top gear, drawing with the Netherlands, edging past Switzerland 2-1 before then thumping Portugal 5-0. Their semi-final place was secured with a 1-0 win over Belgium.

Latest news

Lucy Bronze insists nobody is getting carried away with thoughts that England are just two wins away from becoming European champions.

Sarina Wiegman's side have been impressive in their games so far, powering through the group stage with a 100 per cent record and then coming from behind to beat much-fancied Spain in the last eight.

"Every team starts the tournament wanting to end it as the European champion," said right-back Bronze. "That would be amazing, obviously that's been the goal.

"But, to be honest, I think the team is just very settled, we're not focused too far ahead. Everyone is just enjoying the time that we've got, and it's probably the most relaxed we've been as an England team in a tournament, certainly in my time anyway.

"We know we're the favourites, and the hosts, and a lot of these things, but as a team and as a collective group, we're very level-headed and we're not focusing on a final or lifting a trophy just yet."

Previous best

England have been Women's Euros runners-up in 1984 and 2009 but have never won the competition. Sweden have lifted the trophy once, after beating England on penalties after two legs in 1984.

What are the latest odds for the match?