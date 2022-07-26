England vs Sweden live: Score and latest updates from Euros 2022 semi-final

Daniel Zeqiri
·7 min read
In this article:
England vs Sweden live score euro 2022 semi final latest updates - Custom image
England vs Sweden live score euro 2022 semi final latest updates - Custom image

06:50 PM

England team is UNCHANGED from win over Spain

It looks like the usual 4-2-3-1: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Stanway, Walsh; Hemp, Kirby, Mead; White.

06:41 PM

Wiegman on the weight of history

"I think it's necessary to be in the now.

"I do think you always have to learn from your experience and take out the things that you can take, to become better and learn.

"But it's no use now to talk about that all the time, because it's now, it is now. So why should we talk about that all the time?"

06:40 PM

Revellers outside the The Railway Hotel on Bramall Lane

England fans wait for the team coach arrival outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match - GETTY IMAGES
06:40 PM

Sweden fans marching to the stadium

&nbsp;Sweden fans outside the stadium before the match - REUTERS
06:11 PM

Some key numbers before tonight's match

England are the tournament's top scorers with 16 goals, as is Beth Mead on a personal level with five, but they will run up against a similarly tough test to their last game against Spain.

Sweden have allowed only 25 total shots - comfortably the fewest of the semi-finalists - despite their 27 tackles and 40 clearances each ranking second-lowest in the tournament. That may be explained by the fact they have allowed only 97 opposing attacks, according to Uefa's official statistics.

Beth Mead of England celebrates after their sides victory during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter Final match - GETTY IMAGES
They also have the defensive organisation to deal with England's threat from the flanks. England's 33 per cent cross accuracy is narrowly behind Spain for the best in the tournament - but Sweden have allowed only seven completed crosses out of 44, just under 16 per cent and the lowest rate other than England themselves.

06:06 PM

England's last semi-final was a painful one

Steph Houghton saw a penalty saved as England were knocked out by eventual winners of the 2019 World Cup USA. We could be living in a different world had that gone in. Phil Neville might be feted as a mangerial genius. Alright, that's far-fetched.

Steph Houghton of England misses a penalty awarded via VAR during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match - GETTY IMAGES
05:45 PM

Clouds are gathering over tonight's venue

Hopefully no pathetic fallacy there as far as England are concerned.

General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
05:39 PM

England Women's record in tournament semi-finals

Euro 1984

As a reminder of how far women's football has come, the 1984 tournament was not granted official status and was played 35 minutes each way with a size four ball. England won their two-legged semi-final against Denmark 3-1 on aggregate and drew 1-1 on aggregate in the final against Sweden before losing 4-3 on penalties.

Euro 1987

Sweden were again England's conquerors three years later, 3-2 after extra-time thanks to Gunilla Axen's second goal of the match. There was no consolation to be found in the third place play-off, where Italy overcame Kerry Davis' early penalty to win 2-1.

Euro 1995

With the two-legged format restored, England faced a mountain to climb after losing their first leg 4-1 to Germany. The eventual champions completed a 6-2 aggregate win despite early goals from Karen Farley in both games.

Euro 2009

After a 14-year wait, the Lionesses were back in last-four action and edged out the Netherlands 2-1 as Jill Scott's extra-time winner added to Kelly Smith's opener. However, they were hammered 6-2 by Germany in the final.

World Cup 2015

Aya Miyama and Fara Williams traded penalties before Laura Bassett's unfortunate late own goal sent Japan through to the final. Another Williams spot-kick earned third place via a 1-0 extra-time win over Germany.

Euro 2017

Millie Bright's late own goal capped a 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands, who went on to win the title on home soil under Sarina Wiegman's management in a more favourable omen for this year's England side.

World Cup 2019

Ellen White scored but had another disallowed and Steph Houghton missed a penalty as England were beaten 2-1 by eventual champions the United States. They lost the third place play-off 2-1 to Sweden, with Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson on target before Fran Kirby replied.

05:24 PM

Some Sweden fans enjoying Sheffield's hospitality this afternoon

Sweden fans soak up the atmosphere at Devonshire Green watch a screening of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final match - PA
03:24 PM

Millie Bright: Tonight is the occasion the English women's game has been waiting for

By Tom Garry, Women's Football Reporter

England defender Millie Bright says the record-breaking turnouts and rising interest in the women's game during Women's Euro 2022 is "what the women's game has been looking for", as an audience in the region of 10m people prepares to tune in to the Lionesses semi-final against Sweden at a sold-out Bramall Lane tonight.

Chelsea's Bright says the national team are "embracing the atmosphere" that has come with all of England's matches being sold out throughout the campaign, and with more than 9million people tuning in to see last Wednesday's dramatic extra-time comeback win over Spain.

That figure - which included a peak of 7.6m on BBC One plus a further 1.5m streams on the BBC's digital services - is expected to rise towards at least double figures on Tuesday when England face the highest-ranked side in the tournament in Sweden, multiple broadcasting experts have suggested to Telegraph Sport.

The quarter-final was the second-most watched women's football match in British television history, eclipsed only by the peak of 11.7m who watched the Lionesses' 2019 Women's World Cup semi-final loss to the United States. Meanwhile, attendances at this summer's event have already smashed the previous best accumulative turnout for a Women's Euros and could surpass 550,000 attendees overall by the competition's conclusion - more than double the previous best from the summer of 2017.

Georgia Stanway of England celebrates her sides victory the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 Quarter Final match - Getty Images
Despite this summer's soaring interest, Bright insisted in Monday's pre-match press conference that England were staying focused, adding: "Everyone speaks about the pressure being on us but we’re embracing the atmosphere, and for us nothing gets in our bubble, nothing gets out, and we stay focused on what we need to do in the game.

"It [packed crowds and rising TV figures] is the response that we’ve been looking for and that we’ve wanted in the women’s game. In this tournament the crowds have been unbelievable, whether people have been coming along or watching at home. We’re super grateful for that. It shows the growth of the game and the direction we want to continue in."

England are appearing in their fourth consecutive major tournament semi-final, and have lost the past three in a row at this stage, not winning a semi-final for 13 years since the 2009 Euros. But rather than wanting to forget the past, Bright says those disappointments are one the current squad has learnt from, continuing: "In terms of the bad memories, it’s a memory in my journey and our journey internationally. I don’t want to erase any memories in football. You learn from the past and as long as you learn from that and take what you can from it that’s all you can do."

Full team news on the way shortly.

