England vs Sweden LIVE: Euro 2022 semi-final build-up and latest news

England expects as the Lionesses are just two victories away from winning their first ever major tournament trophy, with Sweden the Euro 2022 semi-final opponents at Bramall Lane this evening.

England swept through the group stage, scoring a record 14 goals without reply against Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland but came perilously close to exiting their home tournament in the quarter-finals when they trailed Spain 1-0 with six minutes to play before Ella Toone dramatically equalised and Georgia Stanway’s stunning goal secured a 2-1 win after extra-time.

The Lionesses will be roared on by another capacity home crowd but their semi-final history at major tournaments doesn’t bode well - defeats at the 1987, 1995 and 2013 Euros combining with losses at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups for a record of five defeats to just two wins (1984 and 2009 Euros). However, right-back Lucy Bronze is confident things will be different this time.

“It’s a huge opportunity,” said Bronze. “I’m lucky enough to have experienced semi-finals, unlucky enough to have experienced defeat. So far things have been a little different from previous tournaments, but psychologically we’ve always been prepared to be at the top. A lot of players are used to being in winning teams now more than ever.”

Follow all the build-up and latest updates ahead of the Lionesses' Euro 2022 semi-final:

England vs Sweden Euro 2022 build-up

Relive the quarter-final stages as Georgia Stanway scored the goal her tournament deserved and England – so creditably, so resiliently – got to the semi-finals.

The show goes on thanks to a great show of character. Because, in so many ways, what actually made this 2-1 quarter-final win over Spain all the more impressive was that England were so often second best.

It was certainly far from their finest performance.

That, however, at once made it the game of the tournament while drawing out some of England’s best qualities; the sort of intangible strengths that really create champions; the kind of qualities that only come out on nights like this when the tension of it all is more exhilaratingly suffocating than the summer weather.

It all set up the sweetest and loudest of celebrations in Brighton, something beyond what Euro 2022 has offered so far.

Sweden in semi-finals

Sweden have reached the European Championship semi-finals for the ninth time with only Germany – who will compete in the last four for the tenth occasion at Euro 2022 – the only nation to have featured more.

But, the Blågult have lost their last two Euros matches at this stage, and their only victory in their last four semi-finals at this tournament is a 1-0 defeat of Denmark at the 2001 edition.

They have been eliminated in four of their last six semi-final appearances yet also progressed 7-5 on aggregate in a two-legged tie against Norway in 1995 (3-4 away, 4-1 home).

Sweden’s record in their eight previous Women’s Euros semi-final ties is won four, lost four.

England prepared for Sweden

England coach, Sarina Wiegman, says that the team have been preparing to tackle Sweden’s threat on set pieces and have come up with plans to defend against their strikers.

“[Sweden are] very strong on set pieces so we will be prepared for that.” said the boss. “They have been dangerous on counter-attacks too with the direct strikers up front, so we’ll be ready.

Centre-back Millie Bright added: “[Sweden] have got a lot of attacking presence, obviously we’ve analysed their team. We know a few of their players, strong in defence and they’re a gritty team that never give in. I think they’ve shown that in their games.”

Lucy Bronze insists nobody is getting carried away with thoughts that England are just two wins away from becoming European champions.

The hosts – and tournament favourites – face Sweden in the first of the Euro 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.

Sarina Wiegman’s side have been impressive in their games so far, powering through the group stage with a 100 per cent record and then coming from behind to beat much-fancied Spain in the last eight.

“Every team starts the tournament wanting to end it as the European champion,” said right-back Bronze. “That would be amazing, obviously that’s been the goal.”

England’s semi-final struggles

England have been victorious in four of their last six knockout fixtures at this tournament, and seven of their 14 overall - with all of those victories coming by a single-goal margin.

The Lionesses have reached the last four in successive Euros tournaments; they lost in the semi-final of Euro 2017 to a Netherlands side coached by current boss Sarina Wiegman.

They have lost three of their last four Euro semi-finals – the exception in that run being a 2-1 extra-time win against the Netherlands at the 2009 edition with Jill Scott scoring the 116th-minute decider.

The Lionesses’ only other semi-final success in this competition came at the inaugural tournament in 1984, when they secured a 3-1 aggregate victory against Denmark over two legs.

Sweden’s Euros history

Sweden are appearing at their 11th Euros tournament, fewer only than Italy and Norway who have both featured in 12.

Champions in 1984, the Blågult have reached the quarter-finals or better on each occasion, alternating between being eliminated in the semi-finals and the last eight since their most recent final appearance in 2001, when they lost in extra time to hosts Germany.

They sealed their spot at an eighth successive Euros by clinching first place in Group F, winning seven and drawing one of their eight fixtures, scoring 40 goals and conceding only two.

Their only failure to record maximum points came with a 1-1 draw against eventual runners-up Iceland in Reykjavik in September 2020.

‘It’s going to be an open game’ says Gerhardsson

Sweden boss, Peter Gerhardsson, believes that tonight’s fixture with England may play into his team’s hands as he is expecting an open game with plenty of action.

He said: “Now we are in a semi-final, it’s going to be a different kind of game, maybe a bit more like the first one we had against the Netherlands, where we talk about more transitions.

“I think England have very good transitions, but we are also good at that. I think it’s going to be a more open game than our previous ones.”

Forward Kosovare Asllani added: “I think it’s going to be an even game. We have our game plan and we are very excited for it.

“It’s going to be an intense match between two very physical teams. We are Sweden, we love to run and that’s what we will do.”

Ian Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s quarter-final winner vs Spain

Ian Wright and Alex Scott couldn’t contain their excitement as England secured a dramatic quarter-final victory against Spain at Euro 2022.

The Lionesses had to do it the hard way, coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1 after extra time. Ella Toone netted the equaliser with six minutes to go, before Georgia Stanway scored a stunning winner in the 96th minute.

Her long-range screamer sent football fans inside the Amex Stadium - including Wright and Scott - wild. Footage from the BBC studio shows the pair going crazy as Stanway smashes in the winner:

Austria coach says England and Germany ‘pretty much on the same level’

Austria coach Irene Fuhmann believes there is little to choose between England and Germany at the Women’s Euro 2022.

Fuhmann’s side were beaten 2-0 by the Germans, although the result was only secured after Alexandra Popp capitalised on a 90th-minute error by goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger to add to Lina Magull’s first-half goal.

The eight-time winners are the second team into the semi-finals after hosts England but Austria’s coach cannot choose between the two as favourites.

“It’s very difficult to compare,” she said.

“I think both teams have a lot of individual quality and a depth in the squad, maybe England play a bit more vertically but Germany have very fast players, so I think two teams that are pretty much on the same level.”

England vs Sweden

England and Sweden have faced each other 26 times, but the Lionesses have won just three of those fixtures and have been beaten 15 times. Only against Germany (21) have they suffered more defeats.

The two sides have met seven times previously in the Euros, but England have triumphed on only one occasion.

That 1-0 victory came in the second leg of the inaugural final in 1984 before the Lionesses were beaten on penalties.

That was the only time Sweden have lifted the trophy. They were beaten finalists in 1987 - when they were looking to defend the title - and again in 1995 and 2001.

England’s Euros history

England are aiming to become the third nation to win a European Championship on home soil since the group stage was introduced in 1997.

Germany in 2001 and the Netherlands - under current England boss Sarina Wiegman - in 2017 are the other two nations to do so.

The Lionesses have also twice been beaten finalists at the Euros. They lost a penalty shootout to Sweden following a two-legged tie in the inaugural tournament in 1984 - losing 0-1 away, winning 1-0 at home, losing 4-3 on pens.

Hope Powell’s team then suffered an emphatic 6-2 defeat at the hands of Germany in the 2009 tournament.

Hearing home fans sing national anthem giving England ‘extra push’, says Keira Walsh

England’s Keira Walsh cannot wait to belt out another hair-raising rendition of the national anthem ahead of Tuesday’s Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane.

The Lionesses will play Sweden for a place in the Wembley final after their thrilling extra-time win against Spain on Wednesday.

Walsh feels singing ‘God Save The Queen’ best encapsulates the growing excitement about the Lionesses’ chances of lifting their first major trophy.

The Manchester City midfielder said: “For me, it’s when we’re singing the national anthem.”

A catch-up with Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze took time out of her training schedule with the Lionesses to chat about her thoughts on the Euro 2022 tournament so far, what it’s like in the England camp and how she prepares for matchdays.

Take a look:

"I don't think the fans realise how much it means to us, what a difference it makes to us on and off the pitch."@LucyBronze pops by the Diary Room for a quick catch-up 😁#Lionesses

Sarina Wiegman proves her class to guide England from the brink

Six minutes plus stoppage time. That is how close England were to the precipice, how close they came to throwing away a chance to win their first major international tournament and win it on home soil, writes Mark Critchley.

Indeed, at times at the Amex, particularly during a one-sided first half, they could not have looked much further away from the standards set by their quarter-final opponents. Spain had done little to live up to their pre-tournament hype until then. Suddenly, the Lionesses were not fulfilling the favourites tag their performances in the group stage had earned.

And yet, it is in those moments, as the clock ticks down and something needs to change, that the presence of a best-in-class coach can make all the difference.

England’s greatest asset at Euro 2022 is not Georgia Stanway, despite her spectacular winning goal struck from 25 yards out that booked a place in the semi-finals. It is not Ella Toone, the diminutive super-sub who equalised and is arguably deserving a proper run in the starting line-up. It is, instead, the manager picking that line-up and - more importantly - fixing it when required.

England vs Sweden

This is the first Women’s Euros fixture between the two teams since a 1-1 group stage draw in Finland in 2009.

Sweden have won three of the last four Euros meetings, including a 3-2 extra-time semi-final victory in Norway in 1987, which was the last Euro knockout stage match between these teams.

England have managed only one win in their six Euro fixtures against Sweden; a 1-0 second-leg victory in Luton of the two-legged inaugural final in 1984 preceding a 4-3 defeat on penalties.

Beckham sends well wishes to Lionesses

The hype around what England can achieve in this Euro 2022 tournament continues to grow and the Lionesses are now only two games aways from lifting a first major trophy.

They’re being supported from around the world, with sold out crowds at games and millions watching them on tv including former England men’s captain and global superstar David Beckham who sent the team some encouragement before this evening’s semi-final:

A very special message for our @Lionesses ahead of tonight's #WEURO2022 semi-final!



Thanks for your support, David Beckham 🤩pic.twitter.com/nB1dYm61E2 — England (@England) July 26, 2022

Stoney’s verdict on England vs Sweden

Former Lionesses’ captain Casey Stoney has given her opinion about how England can win tonight’s Euro 2022 semi-final and says she wants the focus to purely be on Sweden without thoughts of potentially reaching a major tournament final to creep in.

“England need to think about only this match against Sweden and nothing else.” Stoney wrote in The Times before elaborating on the Swedes’ ability to score from set pieces.

“The best way to defend against set pieces is to avoid giving them away in the first place.” she added, “The height of this Sweden team - which is on average two inches taller than England - is one of their strengths.”

Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022 power suit is from this high-street retailer

After a nail-biting win against Spain, England made it through to the Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final and will play Sweden on Tuesday 26 July, in what is set to be an eagerly anticipated match indeed.

The stakes are high. But there’s no denying that the woman behind the Lionesses’s success is of course manager Sarina Wiegman, who became head coach less than a year ago in September 2021.

The Dutch coach has been praised for her approach to encouraging her team to “inspire the nation”. Much like England men’s manager, Gareth Southgate, whose uniform sparked an increase in waistcoat sales, interest is growing around Wiegman’s black suit.

The former footballer has been seen demonstrating her sarotrial flair while pitchside during the Euro 2022 games.

Sarina Wiegman: The mastermind behind England’s bid for Euro 2022 glory

Just two games now stand between England Women’s team and triumph; two games on home soil during which Sarina Wiegman will have to keep finding the tactical answers that will turn the Lionesses into champions, writes Karl Matchett.

It’s a short list, but a significant one: 1966. That’s the only time England’s teams – men or women – have won a major trophy, that being the World Cup. Gareth Southgate’s side went close again last summer in the delayed men’s European Championship, but fell agonisingly short.

Wiegman’s team, it increasingly feels like, are capable of taking that final step at Euro 2022 – and if they do, it will be in enormous part down to the influence and expertise of the Dutchwoman in the dugout.

England vs Sweden

The two nations are meeting for the first time since a third-place play-off at the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Sweden won 2-1 through goals from Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson and although Fran Kirby scored to keep the game alive, the Lionesses were not able to secure an equaliser.

The Blågult have also won the last two matches between the sides with a 2-0 friendly victory in Rotherham on 11th November 2018, Jakobsson scored the winner that day too.

England’s only success in their last five games against Sweden was a 4-0 friendly win in Hartlepool in August 2014; where Fran Kirby was again among the Lionesses’ scorers.

‘May the best team win’: British-Swedish family gets ready for Euro semi-final

A family of British-Swedish football fans has been split down the middle as they get ready for the Euro 2022 semi-final.

England’s Lionesses will take on Sweden at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Tuesday evening.

Damion Potter, 47, said he will be the “lone person in the England shirt” as he prepares to watch the game while on holiday visiting his wife Susanna’s extended family in Jonkoping, Sweden.

The former diplomat told the PA news agency: “We still need to work out a bet between my wife and myself but so far we’re thinking someone has to jump in the river for whichever team loses.

“I will be cheering for England and hoping the Lionesses go all the way. Everybody else, except for me and possibly my kids depending on the result, will be cheering for Sweden so I shall be the lone person in the England shirt.

“May the best team win.”

England vs Sweden

England take on Sweden in the first Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane tonight with the hosts aiming to defeat their opponents at a major tournament for the first time since 1984.

Both sides were involved in late drama in their respective quarter-finals.

England came from behind to beat Spain at the Amex Stadium in Brighton on 20th July, Ella Toone levelling six minutes from time before Georgia Stanway’s spectacular extra-time winner.

Two days later Sweden joined them in the last four thanks to Linda Sembrant’s close-range finish two minutes into added time against Belgium at Leigh Sports Village.

The winner of this evening’s clash will face Germany or France in the final.

Fran Kirby eager to give England fans ‘an escape’ from life’s struggles

Fran Kirby is trying to stay level-headed but admits putting smiles on fans’ faces during a difficult time for the country is driving England on ahead of Tuesday’s Euro 2022 semi-final.

A dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Spain on Wednesday has added to the growing sense of momentum, with the last-four showdown with Sweden set to be screened in Trafalgar Square for up to 5,000 supporters.

Some of the celebrations after Georgia Stanway’s sensational winner at the Amex – and again at full time – were reminiscent of the scenes produced by England’s men’s team last summer.

While Gareth Southgate’s side fell at the final hurdle, the Lionesses are determined to go all the way and Kirby is acutely aware of the strain being placed on people by the cost-of-living crisis.

Talented attacks meet mean defences in England v Sweden semi-final battle

Two talented attacks go up against two of the tournament’s meanest defences in the opening game at Bramall Lane.

England are the tournament’s top scorers with 16 goals, as is Beth Mead on a personal level with five, but they will run up against a similarly tough test to their last game against Spain.

Sweden have allowed only 25 total shots – comfortably the fewest of the semi-finalists – despite their 27 tackles and 40 clearances each ranking second-lowest in the tournament. That may be explained by the fact they have allowed only 97 opposing attacks, according to UEFA’s official statistics.

They also have the defensive organisation to deal with England’s threat from the flanks. England’s 33 per cent cross accuracy is narrowly behind Spain for the best in the tournament – but Sweden have allowed only seven completed crosses out of 44, just under 16 per cent and the lowest rate other than England themselves.

Sweden’s nine goals at the other end – five of those, including an own goal and a penalty, in the group-clinching win over Portugal – trail behind England’s 16 but they have still carried a threat.

They have had the most attacks in the tournament, 214, while Stina Blackstenius leads all players with nine shots on target and is surely due to add to her solitary goal. Mead, by contrast, has scored with all five of her efforts on target.

Beth Mead is England’s and the tournament’s top scorer (PA Wire)

How Sweden reached the Euro 2022 semi-finals

Sweden suffered a slow start to the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Netherlands followed by a scrappy 2-1 victory over Switzerland.

Although they hit their straps with a 5-0 victory over Portugal to top Group C, only a 90th-minute Linda Sembrant goal enabled them to scrape past Belgium 1-0 in the quarter-finals - although the Swedes did have 33 shots during that contest.

Group C winners

Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Sheffield)

Sweden 2-1 Switzerland (Sheffield)

Sweden 5-0 Portugal (Wigan & Leigh)

Quarter-finals

Sweden 1-0 Belgium (Wigan & Leigh)

Sweden are the highest-ranked team at Euro 2022 (Getty Images)

How England reached the Euro 2022 semi-finals

Group A winners

England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford)

England 8-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove)

Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Southampton)

Quarter-finals

England 2-1 Spain (aet, Brighton & Hove)

Sweden team news and predicted line-up

Sweden’s issues mainly revolve around Covid-19, with Hanna Glas, Emma Kullberg and Jonna Andersson all missing the quarter-final win over Belgium after testing positive.

Providing the trio are available, Glas and Andersson will likely start as the two full-backs but the remainder of the team should be unchanged, including a front three of Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius, despite Rolfo struggling to affect proceedings against the Red Flames.

Predicted line-up

Sweden XI: Lindahl; Glas, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Asllani, Bjorn; Rytting Kaneryd, Rolfo, Blackstenius

England team news and predicted line-up

England have named an unchanged line-up for every Euro 2022 match so far and, with no injury worries, Sarina Wiegman has the option of doing so again.

Alessia Russo and Ella Toone have repeatedly impressed off the bench and could theoretically start ahead of Ellen White and Fran Kirby respectively, while left-back Rachel Daly had a torrid time against Spain which means Alex Greenwood could start ahead of her, but Wiegman is most likely to stick with the XI that have got her this far - and allow the substitutes to continue to impact games off the bench.

Predicted line-up

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway; Kirby; Hemp, White, Mead

Football charity ‘buzzing’ after getting tickets to see Lionesses

A football charity has said it is “buzzing” after securing tickets to the England vs Sweden semi-final of Euro 2022 for a group of aspiring female football players.

Football Beyond Borders – a social inclusion charity which uses football to empower young people – is hosting 40 girls from south London and Lancashire as part of a residential and wanted the girls to watch the “electric” moment from the stands.

On Friday night, the charity put out a call for tickets on its social media accounts and by Monday, its target was reached, with 44 tickets secured for the girls and staff.

“They’re girls from south London and rural Lancashire. There’s no way they would get to Sheffield without this residential and so we thought, we just have to get these tickets,” Ceylon Andi Hickman, 26, head of brand at the charity, told the PA news agency.

Lauren Hemp vs Kosovare Asllani: The stars who could decide England vs Sweden semi-final

Kosovare Asllani

Position: Forward

Age: 32

Height: 5ft 5in

Caps: 165

Tournament goals: One

Tournament attempts: 13

Tournament assists: One

Debut: 2008

Club: AC Milan

The new AC Milan signing’s experience is in contrast to Hemp’s youth but their impact has been similar. Captain Asllani’s only goal of the tournament so far came via a penalty against Portugal but she had assists in all three group games to jointly lead the tournament standings in that category.

She scored against England in the 2019 World Cup third-place play-off and her ability with the ball at her feet could create a selection headache for Wiegman given the way left-back Rachel Daly was tormented by Spain substitute Athenea Del Castillo in the quarter-final. Like Hemp, Asllani is also a key set-piece taker for a team who thrive on such situations.

Kosovare Asllani’s skill on the ball has caused problems for opponents all tournament (PA Wire)

Lauren Hemp

Position: Forward

Age: 21

Height: 5ft 4in

Caps: 26

Tournament goals: One

Tournament attempts: 11

Tournament assists: One

Debut: 2019

Club: Manchester City

The Manchester City winger has been a key part of England’s success under Sarina Wiegman and has already contributed in this tournament with a goal and an assist in the 8-0 group-stage rout of Norway.

Goals have occasionally been hard to come by but since finally breaking her international duck in style with four in November’s 20-0 win over Latvia, she has eight in her last 13 caps.

She was below her best for much of the quarter-final against Spain but after surviving Wiegman’s wave of substitutions, she forced her way into the game and her decoy run opened the path for Georgia Stanway’s stunning winner. Her set-piece delivery could also have a part to play.

Lauren Hemp has the ability to turn any match on its head in an instant (REUTERS)

How England can beat Sweden, according to Sweden

If England want to know how to beat Sweden, they can just ask Sweden. In fact, they can just Google it, writes Mark Critchley.

Type “how to beat Sweden” into your search bar and the top result will be howtostopsweden.com, a promotional campaign for the yellow and blue kit that the Blagult are wearing at this Women’s European Championship. On there, you will find a 26-page tactical report – written by Anders Eriksson, the national team’s own match analyst – which breaks down and examines their attack, their defence and each player in the squad, the idea being to reflect Sweden’s “openness and transparency” as a nation.

Of course, this is a cute and original marketing stunt to flog Adidas shirts rather than a foolproof blueprint to get the better of the highest-ranked side in the tournament. As you might expect, a lot of the advice focuses on how to best prepare for Sweden’s strengths rather than how to exploit any weaknesses. England’s own analysis, led by Sarina Wiegman’s technical staff, will be far more thorough and useful in that regard.

Still, the report is a helpful guide to what the Lionesses can expect from their semi-final opponents on and off the ball, as well as the individual threats they will face. “First of all, since Sweden is one of the fastest playing teams in the world and also one of the very best at counterattacking, do everything you can to reclaim the ball once you lose it,” it begins, offering the first hint into how this will be a different proposition to the quarter-final against Spain.

England facing weight of history in semi-final clash with Sweden

England will look to improve on their record in major tournament semi-finals when they face Sweden on Tuesday at Euro 2022.

Here, the PA news agency looks back over England’s history at this stage.

England vs Sweden talking points

Head-to-head

The Swedes have the edge over England historically, losing only one of their seven competitive meetings. That was the second leg of the inaugural Euros final in 1984 – Sweden won the subsequent penalty shoot-out to claim the trophy.

They also beat them 3-2 after extra-time in the Euro 1987 semi-finals, while the most recent encounter saw them defeat the Lionesses 2-1 in the third-place play-off at the 2019 World Cup.

11:57 , Luke Baker

An indication of how tough England’s challenge might be on Tuesday is the current world rankings, in which they lie eighth – Sweden are Euro 2022’s highest-ranked team, at number two.

Their squad features some prominent Women’s Super League names, such as Chelsea skipper Magda Eriksson and Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius, and they reached a final last summer, claiming silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

At this tournament, Peter Gerhardsson’s side topped their group following a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands and victories over Switzerland and Portugal before getting past Belgium 1-0 in the last eight.

11:45 , Luke Baker

Tuesday could be a landmark evening personally for Ellen White, who heads into the contest lying just one goal behind England’s all-time record scorer Wayne Rooney.

The 33-year-old Manchester City striker boosted her Lionesses-record tally to 52 with two goals in the group stage, a brace in the 8-0 demolition of Norway at the Amex Stadium.

11:33 , Luke Baker

Through a group campaign that saw the team score 14 goals without reply across three victories, and then for the 2-1 extra-time win over Spain in the quarter-finals, England have maintained the same starting line-up.

Substitutes such as Alessia Russo and Ella Toone, who combined for the equaliser against Spain, have done well after coming on – and it may well be that Wiegman wants to once again keep such players as options for making an impact from the bench. It appears all 23 players in her squad will be available for selection.

11:21 , Luke Baker

England have reached this stage at their last three major tournaments – and suffered defeat on each occasion. At the last Euros five years ago in the Netherlands they were beaten 3-0 by the hosts, who – managed by now-Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman – went on to claim the trophy.

Either side of that were 2-1 losses to the United States at the 2019 World Cup in France, and to Japan at the 2015 edition in Canada. Breaking that cycle on Tuesday would see England back in a final for the first time since they finished as runners-up at Euro 2009 in Finland.

England hungry to spark more nationwide celebrations, says Ella Toone

Ella Toone has spoken of England’s hope to spark further scenes of jubilation among fans and “keep making them proud” after they advanced to the Euro 2022 semi-finals.

The tournament hosts set up a last-four clash with Sweden or Belgium at Bramall Lane next Tuesday with a thrilling 2-1 extra-time victory over Spain at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night in which Sarina Wiegman’s side battled back from a goal down.

Substitute Toone’s 84th-minute equaliser, Georgia Stanway’s stunning winner six minutes into extra time and the final whistle prompted wild celebrations from the 28,994 crowd in attendance for a contest that was also watched by over nine million people via the BBC.

Toone described her feeling after her goal as “probably the best I’ve ever had in football”, and when asked about what it would mean to get fans around the country jumping around by doing something similar in the semi-final, the midfielder said: “It would be amazing.

“For all of us it would be amazing to get that win in the semi-final. (Wednesday) was really special in front of that crowd and every game we’ve played has been amazing, the atmospheres have been unbelievable.”

Demi Stokes outlines team effort behind England’s Euro 2022 run

Demi Stokes has heaped praise on the unused members of England’s squad at Euro 2022 and insisted they will do everything they can to push the team on to success in Tuesday’s semi-final against Sweden.

Manchester City defender Stokes is one of five players, including two goalkeepers, in the 23-strong group who have yet to appear for the Lionesses during their four wins at the tournament so far.

Boss Sarina Wiegman has favoured a settled team and picked the same starting XI for each victory, but she has regularly turned to her bench for inspiration, most notably in the dramatic 2-1 triumph over Spain after extra-time.

Last-four opponents Sweden, ranked second in the world, will pose another difficult test for England at Bramall Lane, but Stokes is confident the Lionesses can break their semi-final curse, having exited their last three major tournaments at that stage.

Euro 2022: England head coach Sarina Wiegman thinking only about ‘the now’ ahead of Sweden semi-final

Sarina Wiegman insisted that the present is all that counts ahead of the Euro 2022 semi-finals, despite her impressive record against opponents Sweden and England’s recent defeats in the last four of major international tournaments.

The Lionesses will have a chance to win a major international tournament for the first time in Sunday’s final if they can overcome the highest-ranked side at this Euros at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.

After falling at this hurdle in each of their last three tournament appearances, England have the opportunity to reach their first final since Euro 2009, when they finished runners-up to Germany.

Wiegman was responsible for one of those three semi-final defeats while in charge of the Netherlands in 2017 and also defeated Peter Gerhardsson’s Sweden at that tournament, as well as at this stage of the 2019 World Cup.

“I think it’s necessary to be in ‘the now’,” the England head coach said at Monday’s pre-match press conference.

Is England vs Sweden on TV? Kick-off time and channel for Euro 2022 semi-final tonight

After the men reached the Euro 2020 showpiece last summer, England’s women will look to make it two European Championship finals in as many years for the home nation as they take on Sweden at Bramall Lane in a Euro 2022 semi-final this evening.

The Lionesses will be roared on by another capacity home crowd but their semi-final record at major tournaments doesn’t bode well - defeats at the 1987, 1995 and 2013 Euros combining with losses at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups for a record of five defeats to just two wins (1984 and 2009 Euros). However, midfielder Toone is confident things will be different this time.

“For all of us, it would be amazing to get that win in the semi-final,” said Toone. “We’re so grateful for the fans that support us, whether that’s in the stadium or at home, and we just want to keep making them proud. Hopefully, we can go on and put on another big performance. I think we’re getting more and more fans involved, everyone’s just loving it and enjoying it, and I’m sure we’ll have even more fans supporting us in the semis.”

Here’s everything you need to know:

England vs Sweden - Euro 2022 semi-final

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England vs Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-finals. We’ll be bringing you all the build-up and updates throughout the day before the match itself at 8pm this evening.

England expects as the Lionesses are just two victories away from winning their first ever major tournament trophy, with Sweden the latest team standing in their way.

The Lionesses will be roared on by another capacity home crowd but their semi-final history at major tournaments doesn’t bode well - defeats at the 1987, 1995 and 2013 Euros combining with losses at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups for a record of five defeats to just two wins (1984 and 2009 Euros).