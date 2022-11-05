England vs Sri Lanka live: score and latest updates from 2022 T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler of England of England speaks to his team mates as they sit on the ground before the England T20 World Cup team - England vs Sri Lanka live: score and latest updates from T20 World Cup 2022 - Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

07:15 AM

Flying the flag

Two Sri Lanka fans arrive at the SCG for the match against England - Jason McCawley/ICC

07:10 AM

The conditions in Sydney

The match is being played on a used pitch, which increases the threat of Sri Lanka’s spinners, particularly Wanindu Hasaranga. The weather forecast is fine, so we should have a full game. Whoever wins the toss will surely bat first and try to put the squeeze on when they bowl.



06:57 AM

Good morning

And welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of England v Sri Lanka in Sydney. Bin the calculator, close the spreadsheet – Afghanistan’s narrow defeat to Australia means that net run-rate won’t be a factor today. It’s beautifully simple, like in the old days. If England beat Sri Lanka they will reach the semi-finals; if they don’t, Australia will be through instead.

England are strong favourites, for reasons that would be intelligence-insulting to explain, but we should remember that they were even bigger favourites when they lost to Sri Lanka at the 2019 World Cup. Sri Lanka, who are now coached by England’s ex Chris Silverwood, have some dangerous players and can play with the freedom of the eliminated. It’s only a week since they reduced New Zealand to 15/3, although they went on to lose that game by 65 runs so I’m not sure what the moral of this particular story is.

It’s been a stop-start campaign for England, but their calm, authoritative victory over New Zealand on Tuesday was their best performance of the tournament by an outback mile. Jos Buttler had probably his best day as England captain, and Sam Curran continued to be one of the revelations of the tournament.

Ideally, England would like one or two of their batters to spend some quality time in the middle. Thirty-three batters have scored at least 100 runs at this World Cup, but none of them are English. Still, the most important thing is that, after that damaging defeat to Ireland, England are in control of their own destiny. And they don’t need to worry about net run-rate.

The match starts at 8am GMT, 7pm in Sydney, with the toss and team news due at about 7.30am