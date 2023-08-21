England vs Spain player ratings: Mary Earps shines in defeat but others come up short

Earps took home the Golden Glove as a consolation prize - GETTY IMAGES/Andy Cheung

England’s bid to lift the Women’s World Cup trophy came up short as they were beaten 1-0 by Spain in the final in Sydney.

Looking to become the first England senior side since the men’s team in 1966 to win the World Cup, the Lionesses were outplayed by Spain, with captain Olga Carmona’s 29th-minute strike ultimately proving the difference.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps gave her side hope with a second-half penalty save but the European champions were unable to force an equaliser.

This is how Telegraph Sport rated the England and Spain players, plus how Telegraph readers scored each player.

England

Mary Earps - 8/10

Never mind manufacturing her replica shirt, they will build her a statue one day. Potty-mouthed celebration to penalty save was joyous, reminiscent of Stuart Pearce in Euro ‘96.

Telegraph reader rating: 8.2

Memo before next World Cup final: dashing infield and vacating position may not end well. Always more effective winning possession higher up the pitch but faced formidable opponents.

Telegraph reader rating: 4.5

Lucy Bronze's mistake led to the only goal of the game - Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Jess Carter - 7/10

Pressing so high she could have been duelling with her opposite centre-back. Symptomatic of England’s ambitious but high risk strategy in the first half.

Telegraph reader rating: 6.3

Must have felt she was staring at a red wall during the early toils. Was too often forced to go long and direct as her teammates vainly hunted for space.

Telegraph reader rating: 5.6

Like her fellow centre-backs, had fewer passing options with which to recreate her Rolls Royce impressions of previous rounds. Fought until the end.

Telegraph reader rating: 6.2

One of the players of the tournament. Looked the most likely to find a way through with clever passing and movement. Unless injured, her half-time withdrawal was surprising.

Telegraph reader rating: 5.7

The Spanish maestros backed themselves to surround and minimise Walsh’s passing capabilities. Forensically analysed penalty decision against her was pathetic.

Telegraph reader rating: 5.1

Story continues

Her hamstrings will need weeks of massaging after running after those Spanish midfielders. Was clear early on the formation left her and Walsh outnumbered.

Telegraph reader rating: 5.3

Understandably preferred to Lauren James. Struggled to assert the influence or demonstrate the confidence which made her a semi-final hero.

Telegraph reader rating: 4.6

Her combinations with Daly have been a tournament highlight. So close to yielding more success when hitting the crossbar after 15 minutes. Biggest threat. Unlucky.

Telegraph reader rating: 6.3

Lauren Hemp hit the bar in the first-half - AP/Abbie Parr

This was not an evening for an old-fashioned battering ram upfront. Her substitution at half-time was tough but the correct call as England needed to keep the ball better.

Telegraph reader rating: 5.1

Subs:

James for Russo; Kelly for Daly; England for Toone: England had to change to force themselves forward but Spain were able to resist.

Spain

Cata Coll - 7/10

Not always convincing with the little she had to do, but generally well protected and was needed to deny James as England briefly asserted pressure hunting an equaliser.

Class act at full back who would have been satisfied with Daly having to leave at the break. Enjoyed her one-on-ones with Hemp and defended strongly.

Irene Paredes - 8/10

No-nonsense centre-back clattered Hemp in the first 30 seconds to show the Spanish artists are not averse to an early reducer. Seeing off Russo at half-time was an early win.

After having little to do for 54 minutes, indulged in some impressive playacting to get Hemp booked - a classic of the feign injury genre. Strong night, otherwise.

Olga Carmona - 9/10

Spain’s inspirational skipper scored a stunning goal and thrived with the responsibility to show how the biggest games bring the best from the top players. The difference.

Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the game - William West/AFP

Steady influence in midfield as England suffered in central zones. Kept Spain ticking along with smart, close range passing. Never put foot wrong.

Aitana Bonmati - 8/10

One of the trio of Spanish playmakers monopolising possession in the first half. England could not get close to her for a prolonged period.

Jennifer Hermoso - 7/10

Needs to work on how to place a ball on the penalty spot, and even more on how to strike her spot kicks. Her miss gave England hope.

Constantly duelling with Walsh. England tried but failed to deny her space and eventually had to abandon the policy and send more bodies forward.

Alba Redondo - 6/10

Subbed for Hernandez before the hour as Spain reacted to Sarina Wiegman’s changes, indicative of how the flow shifted a little in the second half.

Picked to run the England defence ragged. Hit the post in the final minute of the first half but should have been sent off with two yellow cards.

Subs:

Hernandez for Redondo; Andres for Codina; Putellas for Caldentey

Spain’s subs managed the game well, especially in the added 13 minutes

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.