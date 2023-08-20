England outclassed by Spain in 2023 Women's World Cup final – latest reaction

Alex Greenwood and England came up short in the World Cup final in Sydney - Fifa/Getty Images

England’s Lionesses slipped to an agonising defeat against Spain in the Women’s World Cup final, despite the penalty heroics of goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Spain produced a superb display of possession football combined with swift counter-attacking, with Olga Carmona’s crisp left-footed finish in the 29th minute proving the winner.

Lauren Hemp struck the crossbar for England in the first half, but they struggled to find answers to Spain’s football even after Sarina Wiegman introduced Lauren James and Chloe Kelly in a bold half-time double substitution.

Earps kept England in the contest by saving Jennifer Hermoso’s 69th-minute penalty, but the Lionesses failed to threaten in the closing stages and came up short.

01:04 PM BST

FULL-TIME: SPAIN WIN THE WORLD CUP

That was the last action of the tournament and it’s Spain who are world champions.

It wasn’t meant to be for the Lionesses, who on the night lacked quality in the final third, too many of their best players didn’t have a good game. This final, it seems, was one bump in the road too many.

01:03 PM BST

104 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Corner for England - this is it - the last chance...

The ball is whipped in BUT Cata comes out and claims brilliantly.

01:02 PM BST

103 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Hamps flies down the right and gets in a great ball into the box...can anyone get on the end of it. Alas the answer is ‘no’ as Spain head clear with Bright making her presence felt.

01:00 PM BST

102 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Last-chance saloon time. The ball is launched forward by Earps but it comes to nothing as Hemp is penalised for a foul.

12:59 PM BST

102 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Just two minutes to go...

12:59 PM BST

100 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Greenwood is up against the pacey Harnandez and does brilliantly - tackling the Spain sub and retaining possession.

12:58 PM BST

99 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Four minutes left - is their still belief among the Lionesses?

12:57 PM BST

97 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Spain have two looks at goal - first through the brilliant Bonmati (player of the match for me...) then Paralluelo. Both shot blocked and both the result of England losing the ball in midfield - something they’ve done too much tonight.

12:54 PM BST

95 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Free-kick for Spain in the final third. Can they finish this match off?

Thankfully for England the answer is ‘no’ the ball is delivered to the back post but England win the secondary and lump the ball forward.

There is still time for the Lionesses to get back into this.

12:52 PM BST

94 mins: England 0-1 Spain

The Lionesses haven’t been great in the final third this half - it’s been hopeful balls rather than precise balls played into the Spain box and, bar that chance for Hemp, there haven’t been many chances to speak of for England.

12:51 PM BST

92 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Earps is called into action once again. England are committing numbers forward and leaving gaps at the back. The space is filled by Batlle whose low shot is saved by the England stopper...

12:50 PM BST

90 mins: England 0-1 Spain

I was right, there will be at least five minutes added time...in fact there will be 13 minutes added time.

Can England do this?

12:49 PM BST

89 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Chance for Spain as Hermoso is played in in the box in the inside-left channel, her shot is goal bound until a great block from Carter intervenes.

Meanwhile, two-time Ballon d’Or winner Putellas comes on for Caldentey.

12:47 PM BST

88 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Englasnd haven’t created enough this half - but there is still time.

The ball is launched into the Spain box, it comes out to Bright who goes for glory, her shot looping harmlessly.

12:46 PM BST

86 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Change for England - one last throw of the dice?

Beth England comes on for Ella Toone...a natural focal point for the Lionesses. Can she make the difference?

12:44 PM BST

85 mins: England 0-1 Spain

It’s now or never for England - there will be at least five minutes, if not more, of added time.

Time for Millie Bright to go up top?

12:42 PM BST

83 mins: England 0-1 Spain

James is brought down from behind on the edge of the box, it seems a certain free-kick but play is waved on. Not sure how that wasn’t a foul...

12:41 PM BST

82 mins: England 0-1 Spain

After at least five minutes the match continues - Greenwood will continue.

That does mean there will be a fair bit of added time.

Bronze whips in a great cross from the right but there’s no one there.

12:40 PM BST

Nottingham reacts to that penalty save

Fair to say Mary Earps’ home city was happy with that...

Some home reaction to THAT save 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🥳



Mary Earps’s hometown of Nottingham erupted as the she made what could be the biggest save of her career#FIFAWWC | #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/ImZyBPINCX — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 20, 2023

12:39 PM BST

76 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Greenwood is still down but it looks as though she’ll continue with Bronze signalling for a new shirt...and shorts as well...

Just seen a replay and she took a knee from Paralluelo, their was no malice in that challenge...

12:37 PM BST

74 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Gerenwood takes a hit from Paralluelo. The England defender is down and the Spain teenager gets a yellow.

It’s not a good sight with Greenwood down for a while. The medic are taking their time.

12:35 PM BST

71 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Lauren James has a go from an acute angle, it look hopeful but is on target and forces Cata into a fingertip save.

Can England create anything from the corner? Alas, the answer is ‘no’.

12:33 PM BST

Mary Queen of Stops!

Fine penalty save from Mary Earps.

Hermoso

Mary Earps

Mary Earps

12:28 PM BST

SAVED PENALTY!!!

HUGE MOMENT (well worth the caps lock!)!!!

Hermoso goes to Earps’ left and the England keeper makes a great save. It wasn’t the best penalty but Earps did what she had to do...

Mary Queen of Stops does it again!

It was a wonderful save from Mary Earps but Lucy Bronze played a huge role in that missed penalty. She was in the ear of Hermoso from the moment she put the ball down. Then complained it wasn’t on the spot and then the referee made her move it back. England are still in this...

12:26 PM BST

PENALTY FOR SPAIN

After what seems like an age it’s a penalty...right decision...

No real argument - Walsh's hand comes into contact with the ball - Reuters/Hannah McKay

Walsh's handball - will Spain make it 2-0 from the spot? - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

12:25 PM BST

POSSIBLE PENALTY FOR SPAIN

There’s a check for a handball - it does hit Walsh’s hand and it looks in an ‘unnatural’ position during that move.

The ref is asked to go to the screen...it doesn’t look good for England.

12:23 PM BST

62 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Havoc in the England box. It all starts with Bonmati on the left, there’s a bit of pinball in the box before Paralluelo’s shot is deflected for a corner.

12:21 PM BST

60 mins: England 0-1 Spain

England are seeing more of the ball but I type they lose the ball (too many times tonight that has happened...) this time through Walsh. Spain break and Bonmati has a go from distance with her left boot, her shot just flying over the bar as Earps was at full stretch.

12:18 PM BST

58 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Signs of life for England as Spain make their first change - Redondo is off for Hernandez.

12:16 PM BST

56 mins: England 0-1 Spain

England are growing into this half, they’re seeing more of the ball and waiting for their moment. Walsh, this time, delivers a dangerous ball from the right that evade everyone. But they are starting to cause a few problems.

12:13 PM BST

53 mins: England 0-1 Spain

GREAT CHANCE FOR ENGLAND.

Kelly times her run well on the right before whipping in a brilliant low cross between the Spain backline and keeper. Hemp is at the back post and meets it first time but her shot is wide, when it should, at the very least, been on target. Will they regret that miss?

12:11 PM BST

52 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Better from the Lionesses. They are passing the ball well in Spain’s half looking for the opening, but they lose the ball cheaply again. Patience may well be the key this half for Wiegman’s team.

12:10 PM BST

51 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Nothing to speak of in attack this half so far from England, still early days but the momentum still very much with Spain.

12:09 PM BST

48 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Kelly does well in her own half until she gives the ball away - England cannot afford to keep losing possession like this... - Spain work the ball well infield before Caldentey tries her luck from outside the box and forces Earps into a vital save low to her left.

Spain are still asking all the questions and England could do with a bit of spark to poses some problems of their own...

Well, the England manager has gone for it early, taking off Daly and Russo and injecting some pace at the top end of the pitch with James and Kelly. A switch in formation to a 4-3-3. This is very, very bold and a sign Wiegman was not happy with how things were going

12:06 PM BST

46 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Bronze loses the ball and Spain break, they are unable to create much and James retrieves possession until she then loses the ball. Spain are being patient but England defend well and Earps isn’t called into action.

12:05 PM BST

45 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Lauren James is indeed on and so is Chloe Kelly as Wiegman rings the changes. Daly and Russo are the ones to make way and it looks as though the Lionesses have gone to a back four.

12:01 PM BST

It looks as though Lauren James is coming on

Not clear who for yet, but the Chelsea player is out on the pitch warming up...

11:53 AM BST

Luke Edwards' half-time verdict

England are still in this game as long as Lauren Hemp continues to play like she has done so far. Spain can be hurt defensively but the Lionesses’ other attacking players, Russo and Toone, are off the pace. Something needs to change at the top end of the pitch, but what has happened to Georgia Stanway? She has been a passenger at this World Cup and the game is passing her by again in the final. Lauren James will be introduced sooner rather than later I’m sure because Spain look like they have got more goals in them at the moment.

Lauren Hemp has been England's standout player so far - Getty Images/Brendon Thorne

11:52 AM BST

HALF-TIME: England 0-1 Spain

That’s the last action of the half and it’s a half that went the way of Spain. England started well but as the half went on Spain grew in confidence and are well worth their 1-0 lead.

A lot of work for Sarina Wiegman’s side to do in the second half.

11:50 AM BST

44 mins: England 0-1 Spain

England are committing numbers forward and are out of shape as Bonmati has the freedom of Sydney on the right. For once she delivers a poor ball and no chance comes from that attack. BUT the ball is recovered by the Spaniards and again is delivered into the box where it finds the foot of Paralluelo whose shot hits the outside of the post...another close call...

11:47 AM BST

43 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Hemp again finds room on the right and once again gets in a teasing cross that causes come problems in the Spain defence, but they eventually clear the threat and can breathe a sigh of relief.

11:46 AM BST

42 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Greenwood sells Bright a bit short in the England half and the Lionesses are lucky to escape there. Some uncharacteristic errors so far from Sarina Wiegman’s side.

11:45 AM BST

40 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Chance for England! It comes down the right as Hemp manages to get away from the close attention of the Spain defenders. She looks up and plays a decent low ball into the box that Toone just cannot get on the end of...It wouldn’t have counted, however, as Toone went too early and was offside...

11:43 AM BST

39 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Whenever the ball comes to Hemp or Russo they are crowded out by two, or more, Spain defenders. For the time being England are struggling to play the match in Spain’s half, or keep the ball for any sustained period...

Carmona celebrates her wonderful strike - Getty Images/Will Murray

A very happy Carmona - can England get back in this match? - Getty Images

Great finish

11:41 AM BST

37 mins: England 0-1 Spain

Nervy times for England as uncharacteristic, poor clearance from Millie Bright gives Spain a great chance in the box. Fortunately for Serina Wiegman and Co, Paredes mishits the shot and it goes well wide....

England could do with getting their foot on the ball and just trying to take the sting out of Spain at the moment, if only for a minute or two.

11:39 AM BST

How Spain took the lead

Great finish from Carmona...

11:37 AM BST

Luke Edwards at Stadium Australia - Toone at fault for Spain opener?

England must not panic here. They can still hurt Spain whenever they get into the final third but they are going to need more from players like Ella Toone. She was guilty of not making any attempt to find space when Bronze held on to the ball for too long and that led to the Spain goal on the turnover. Toone then let three Spanish players run past her as she trotted back. With James on the bench Toone looks like a substitution waiting to happen at the moment

11:36 AM BST

32 mins: England 0-1 Spain

A reminder that this is what happened in last year’s quarter-final against Spain - England, obviously, went on to win on their way to Euros glory.

But the Lionesses are under pressure here, they’ve had just 35 per cent possession (no great shock there) and have to regroup.

11:31 AM BST

GOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!

England 0-1 Spain (Carmona)

It’s a fine finish to end an opportunistic and fine Spain move. But it came from an England mistake. Bronze takes a touch too many in midfield, the ball is stolen off her before a crossfield pass is played right. The ball is laid off to Carmona and she hits a brilliant low shot into the far corner of the net to give Earps little chance.

11:30 AM BST

Here's Hemp nearly putting England ahead

Spain have been saved by the woodwork!



Lauren Hemp has gone SO close to opening the scoring for England.#FIFAWWC #ENG #ESP #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/CrAgI4AmjP — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 20, 2023

11:29 AM BST

23 mins: England 0-0 Spain

The game has just gone down a gear these past few minutes - it was going at 90mph before, so no shock there then. Meanwhile, a pitch invader tried their luck but stewards did their job and end the Tomfoolery before they can really claim to have had their 15 minutes of fame...

11:24 AM BST

20 mins: England 0-0 Spain

Paralluelo is doing well and it’s not hard to see why she started, she does well down the left and delivers a good, low cross that England, once again, do well to intercept.

11:23 AM BST

18 mins: England 0-0 Spain

Both sides are beginning to look stretched at the back and vulnerable. Hemp, again, gets in a shot that Cata can save with ease.

There have been few 0-0 predictions and it’s not hard to see why. There will be goals in this...

11:22 AM BST

16 mins: England 0-0 Spain

The first great save of the match is made by Mary Earps as Spain get the ball into the box from the left and Redondo shoots low from all of five yards and the England keeper somehow manages to keep the ball out. Paralluelo could have also slotted home but miskicks the ball.

Chances at both ends now...

Earps into action - AP

Huge chance for Spain but Mary Earps stands firm!#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Vl7USnij8P — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 20, 2023

11:19 AM BST

15 mins: England 0-0 Spain

First great chance of the match falls to England and more specifically Lauren Hemp. The Lionesses when they get into the final third are upping the tempo and playing with real intent. The ball is delivered square from the left and Hemp hits it first time with her left boot firing against the crossbar.

11:16 AM BST

From Tom Garry at Stadium Australia

England are going a lot more direct than we’ve seen for much of this tournament, in the early stages here. In the technical areas, Spain boss Jorge Vilda is standing on the edge of his area with his hands in his pockets. Sarina Wiegman has sat down to speak with Arjan Veurink, her assistant.

11:16 AM BST

12 mins: England 0-0 Spain

Great one-touch football from Spain in their own half is a delight to watch but also, more importantly, gets them into the England half and again forces the backline into some timely tackles. A warning sign of what this Spain side are able to do.

11:14 AM BST

10 mins: England 0-0 Spain

England are pressing high up, looking to force Spain into errors. Bronze commits a foul BUT Spain give the ball away from the free-kick and Hemp is in the box and does well to earn the first corner of the game.

Can they create something from this? The answer is ‘no’ as Cata comes and claims the ball well.

But promising signs for Sarina Wiegman’s side.

11:12 AM BST

8 mins: England 0-0 Spain

Spain have been in the England half a fair bit so far, but Earps is yet to make a save. The Lionesses are looking more than solid at the back so far.

11:10 AM BST

Both sides showing enterprise so far

Alex Greenwood watches Spain's Alba Redondo - Reuters/Carl Recine

11:09 AM BST

5 mins: England 0-0 Spain

Spain again have some joy down the right. Bonmati does brilliantly, driving though midfield before laying it off for Redondo. She crosses into the box but ultimately England defend well and Spain are unable to create a chance.

11:07 AM BST

4 mins: England 0-0 Spain

The first shot of the match is from England as the ball is played into the box, Spain cannot deal with it and Hemp latches onto the loose ball forcing Cate into a good, low save.

Positive start from the Lionesses.

11:06 AM BST

3 mins: England 0-0 Spain

Spain attack down the right through the exciting teenager Paralluelo. Millie Bright stands her ground and forces Spain infield. The move peters out with a cross to no one. Solid start in defence from the Lionesses.

11:03 AM BST

2 mins: England 0-0 Spain

It’s a crisp evening in Sydney and it’s England with the early possession - Hemp taking a real whack as well, she’s up and OK though. Phew.

11:02 AM BST

1 min: England 0-0 Spain

The World Cup final is under way - Spain are in their traditional red and England in their away blue (remember England wore their away kit when winning the World Cup in 1966...).

11:00 AM BST

Just moments to go

Strap in and get ready to enjoy the ride...

Good luck Lionesses...

10:59 AM BST

The national anthems have been sung

There were definitely more fans singing ‘God Save out King’...more England fans in the stadium then?

10:57 AM BST

The two teams are out on the pitch

There are a mixture of serious, focused and relaxed faces on display. The Lionesses are led out by Millie Bright, the finish line is in sight, can England reach it ahead of Spain?

10:52 AM BST

The teams are in the tunnel

We’re about 10 minutes from kick-off.

How are those nerves?

10:50 AM BST

Tom Garry at Stadium Australia

It’s understood that 6,890 people are in hospitality seats for this final, the largest hospitality attendance ever at a Women’s World Cup match. There were only 13 matches at last year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar that had more hospitality guests. Right now, they’re seeing a ‘closing ceremony’ that is featuring an impressive light show, flames jetting into the air from the side of the pitch, fireworks and plenty of dancing. Pitchside, over a hundred photographs are in-position, clustered in two groups, awaiting the shots of the players walking out down the tunnel.

The closing ceremony is almost over and the match is nearly upon us - AP/Rick Rycroft

10:44 AM BST

Corydon Boxpark is simmering ahead of kick-off

By Janet Eastham

The music has been blaring for over an hour at Croydon Boxpark in south London, and on the balcony Ava Stewart, 9, had been waving an England flag for almost the entire time.

“I’m worried her arm is going to fall off,” jokes her mother, Michelle O’Neill, an executive assistant from Kingston.

Nine-year-old Ava, sporting both lion face paint, is part of the new generation of female footballers inspired by the seemingly unstoppable rise of England women’s team.

“Lauren James is my favourite footballer, because she plays for Chelsea and she’s a great player,” Ava told The Telegraph.

The young Chelsea fan trains twice a week at Fulham and plays for Richmond Park.

Fans excited for the final ahead at Croydon boxpark - Jamie Lorriman for the Telegraph

10:40 AM BST

Let's talk about Spain

Such is the focus on the Lionesses that sometimes it’s easy to forget there is another team out on that pitch tonight.

Since they lost 4-0 to Japan in the group stage Spain have impressed, knocking out Switzerland, the Netherlands and France.

Not only that but they’ve done it while coping with a rift between coach Jorge Vilda and his players - remarkable...

The majority of the players are made up of Champions League winners Barcelona and they will likely enjoy more possession tonight. England will need to be patient.

READ: How Spain defied internal turmoil to reach World Cup final

Spain will be tough to beat and will likely enjoy more possession than England today - AFP /Saeed Khan

10:32 AM BST

Prince of Wales is disappointed not to be in Sydney

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said the Prince of Wales is “disappointed” not to attend the Women’s World Cup final, as she defended William and the Prime Minister from criticism that they have not travelled.

Speaking to the PA news agency in Sydney, she said: “I’m in Australia representing the Government. The Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, is also here. I know that the Prime Minister feels very passionately about the women’s game.

“Only about a month or so ago he and I were at 10 Downing Street with the Lionesses, and I know he sent a message to the Lionesses wishing them congratulations and luck today.”

Asked if she understands the disappointment of people who suggest both William and Rishi Sunak would be attending if it were the men’s team in the same position, Ms Frazer added: “I think the royal family do a tremendous amount for the country in so many spheres, including in sport. Prince William is, of course, the president of the FA and is a tremendous supporter of the sport.

“I know that he’s disappointed that he isn’t able to be here today but he has sent a message of good luck to the Lionesses.

“I’m sure that on their return, win or lose, he will be congratulating them on how they’ve done in this competition.”

10:26 AM BST

Good omen alert No.2!

Fara Williams has been somewhat of a Mystic Meg this tournament, not only predicting the right results but also the right scores (spooky...). And the former England international and current BBC pundit has gone for a 2-0 win to the Lionesses.

So fear not, get rid of those nerves and enjoy the match...

Part-time pundit, full-time mystic, Fara Williams - Getty Image/Naomi Baker

10:20 AM BST

From Tom Garry at Stadium Australia

“The England supporters have been singing in Sydney all day, gathering in the coastal suburb of Manly, north east of Sydney, around 10am this morning - 10 hours before kick-off - with a group of them catching the ferry into downtown Sydney this morning under pristine, blue skies, chanting ‘Tooney and ‘Lessi Russo’ at the top of their voices as the ferry approached Central Quay, the harbour adjacent to the iconic Sydney Opera House. “Around 8,000 Lionesses fans are expected to be here tonight, but perhaps more, as resale tickets have been snapped up frantically with slightly over-confident USA fans having seemingly grabbed a lot of the tickets for this match in the early sale windows. It’s a sellout, nonetheless, and currently we’re being treated to a rendition of ‘Heeeeey, Hey baby, Oo, Aah...’ (You know the song) around the stadium sound system.”

10:18 AM BST

Sarina Wiegman speaks to the BBC - 'Enjoy the moment'

On the feelings in the squad...

“We have prepared as we always do and are excited.”

On Lauren James starting on the bench...

“I hope everyone who starts has impact on the game. It’s nice to have LJ on the bench and if needed she’s ready.”

On what she’s told the players...

“Spoken about our plan and the strengths and weaknesses of Spain. We want to play our best game but most of all enjoy the moment.”

Sarina Wiegman has told England to go out there and enjoy it - Getty Images/Matt King

10:06 AM BST

Lucy Bronze speaks to the BBC - 'The girls are excited and relaxed for the match'

On whether she has any pre-match nerves...

“I am just enjoying the moment, we’ve played here twice before so familiar territory for us. The girls are relaxed and excited for the match.”

On the Spain XI...

“It’s pretty much the same - bar Salma is playing through the middle. We’re ready for whoever they play and who is picked - we’re excited to play them.”

On Lauren James being back on on the bench...

“Sarina says it’s a boost for us to have 23 available, LJ is back and we’re all excited. She’s excited if she comes on and can show everyone what’s she capable of.”

On having big final experience from last year’s Euros triumph...

“We can draw on the fact we know how it goes, we cope with the pressure. It makes a big difference to how you start the game tonight. Hope that can give us the edge.”

Lucy Bronze is ready and excited for the final - Getty Image/Naomi Baker

09:59 AM BST

Both sets of players...

...are looking relaxed and chatting to each other. Obviously Lucy Bronze and Kiera Walsh know a few of the players from Barcelona.

09:55 AM BST

Ready and surveying the scene

Lionesses on the pitch some 70 minutes before kick-off - PA/Zac Goodwin

Esme Morgan and Laura Coombs look relaxed ahead of the big match - Getty Images/Matt King

Sarina Wiegman has been here before - four years ago with the Netherlands - can she land the big one with England? - PA/Zac Goodwin

09:51 AM BST

The England team in old-fashioned black and white

England XI to face Spain: Earps, Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Carter, Daly, Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Hemp, Russo.

Subs: Charles, James, Nobbs, Hampton, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Coombs, Kelly, England, Zelem, Roebuck, Robinson.

As many expected Sarina Wiegman has named the same England starting XI. That means Lauren James, returning from a two-match suspension, starts on the bench.

Ella Toone keeps her place in the side and England set-up with a back three again. The impressive pairing of Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp lead the line for England.

And a reminder of the Spain XI...

Spain XI to face England: Cata, Batlle, Paredes, Codina, Olga, Abelleira, Bonmati, Hermoso, Redondo, Caldentey, Paralluelo.

The big news is that two-time Ballon d’Or Alexia Putellas is on the bench...

09:48 AM BST

England unchanged

09:46 AM BST

Nottingham ready to cheer on one of its own

By Eleanor Steafel

A queue of England fans is forming outside the Trent Navigation pub in Nottingham, ready to cheer on one of their own.

Just across the river, in West Bridgford, goalkeeper Mary Earps first pulled on the gloves in a game for the West Bridgford Colts. “I was a young girl who wasn’t afraid of diving around in the mud, I wasn’t afraid of the ball and so I saved it,” she said earlier this year. “That’s how the great love affair started.”

Sisters Faith and Laura Worrall have brought their sons to watch Earps and the Lionesses on a big screen outside the pub.

Laura is feeling “very confident”. “I think it’ll be a tough game, but we’re going to win.

“I think it’ll be 2-1 at full time because I don’t want it to go to penalties.”

You’d imagine Earps is probably feeling similarly.

Mary Earps has had another outstanding tournament - Getty Images

09:42 AM BST

Ella Toone an inspiration for her former club

Girls’ football has become so popular at Lioness Ella Toone’s old club that they “can’t form teams fast enough”.

Lorraine Warwick-Ellis, from Astley and Tyldesley Community Football Club where Toone used to play, told the BBC: “(Women’s football) weren’t televised for a long time, which was a shame. Now we are on TV, we’re visual and the girls can see it, they can be it.

“It’s great to see all these young girls now who are coming down. It’s like we cannot form teams fast enough for them. It’s superb.”

Toone’s former PE teacher Chris Nuttall said she was a “dream” pupil because she got other students involved.

The PE teacher at Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley told the BBC: “The good thing for us is Ella still comes back to school. She’s very supportive. And I think with the girls seeing Ella around the school as well when she comes in, it’s been a massive for them.

“We have girls’ teams now in every year group. A lot of girls are very interested and we were just chatting then about how many of the students are coming through wanting to be part of the girls’ team, and that is massively down to Ella and her achievements.”

09:39 AM BST

Beth Mead: 'They just have to go out there and enjoy it'

England and Arsenal footballer Beth Mead, who missed out on a spot in the Lionesses squad due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, has told the BBC she is “not surprised” they are in the World Cup final.

Mead told BBC Breakfast: “I’ve been super-proud of them and what they have achieved so far. Obviously they weren’t all guns firing in the group stages, but now they have grown into the tournament, a great semi-final against Australia and hopefully they peak today.

“I’m not surprised where they are, I know the quality we have in the squad and the direction that Sarina (Wiegman) is putting us in.”

When asked how the Lionesses will be preparing in the last few hours before the final, Mead added: “I think the process won’t have changed throughout the tournament. From game one to now, nothing will have changed.

“People who know the players, friends and family, will always message the day before to try not to bombard them on game day. Generally we wouldn’t look on social media to try and get too overexcited or anything in that sense.

“I know the girls will be fully focused, they will have done their preparation and they will have done their work on Spain.

“They will know all about them and knowing Sarina, she will have a plan A, B, C and D. Now they just have to go out there and enjoy it.”

09:36 AM BST

Where are you watching the match?

Well, if you want some inspiration have a read of this...

READ: The best UK bars and pubs to watch the Women’s World Cup final live

09:34 AM BST

Meanwhile, in Madrid...

By James Badcock in Madrid

Spain fans are flocking towards fanzones and big-screen events to watch today’s final in cities across the country, including Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia.

The atmosphere is certain to reach boiling point with hot weather expected across almost all of Spain today. It will be at least 30 degrees Celsius in Madrid by kick-off time with a high of 39 degrees predicted for the capital today.

The big-screen fanzone at Madrid’s WiZink Center has capacity for 6,000 supporters.

09:33 AM BST

Millie Bright on her dreams coming true...

The England captain on making it to the World Cup final...

“If you’d told the nine-year-old me [I would be playing in a World Cup final] she would have probably said you were being silly and it was never going to happen. “But I guess dreams come true. It is a really proud moment and as a squad, we are just really proud of our journey and the tournament and how far we have come. We are finally getting a shot at the trophy, like we always wanted.”

Millie Bright has one more win to get if her ultimate footballing dream is to come true - Getty Images/Mark Metcalfe

09:30 AM BST

The England team bus has arrived at the stadium

That gives them 90 minutes to prepare for the big match.

09:27 AM BST

The fans are ready

England fans outside Stadium Australia ahead of the big match - Getty Images/Maja Hitij

These England fans seem pretty sure of a win for the Lionesses - Getty Images/Maja Hitij

There are Spain fans there, too, with this pair happy, at least for now... - PA/Isabell Infantes

09:21 AM BST

So what are the battles England need to win

If they are to lift that trophy?

Here’s Luke Edwards on the key battles.

Alessia Russo vs Irene Paredes

Only a few weeks ago there was a genuine debate as to whether Russo deserved to keep her place in the side but she has scored three goals at this World Cup and has formed a dangerous pairing with the rapid Lauren Hemp.

Russo’s strength and hold-up play will be key to England’s game plan but she will be up against the vastly experienced Paredes, who has been the glue at the back for Spain for more than a decade. She has helped the more error prone centre-back Laia Codina through this tournament.

Keira Walsh vs Aitana Bonmati

The Barcelona pair play exceptionally well together at club level, winning the Spanish title and the Champions League together last season. The prospect of them facing each other in a World Cup final is a mouth-watering one.

Bonmati has had the better tournament up to this point but Walsh remains the player who can make England tick in the middle of the pitch. She has been a little off-colour Down Under, but this is the perfect time to prove why she is the most expensive player in the world.

Keira Walsh will be key to England's chances of winning the midfield battle against Spain - AFP/Saeed Khan

Millie Bright vs Jennifer Hermoso

Bright had to ease her way back into things after a lengthy injury lay-off in the build-up to the tournament, but she is now back to her best and was immense in the narrow wins over Nigeria and Colombia in the knockout rounds.

The England captain is a magnet for the ball whenever it is crossed in the air but she will need to keep the versatile and dangerous Hermoso quiet. The 33-year-old is Spain’s record goalscorer, can play either as a number nine or a number 10 and has the ability to dribble past you in a flash with her quick feet.

09:19 AM BST

Prince William hasn't been able to make it to Sydney

But he was sent this message, with Princess Charlotte, to the Lionesses.

Good luck for tomorrow @Lionesses 💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/a4WJ7ycVTK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 19, 2023

09:17 AM BST

While we wait for Wiegman's starting XI...

...Spain have named their side to face the Lionesses and here it is...

Spain XI to face England: Cata, Batlle, Paredes, Codina, Olga, Abelleira, Bonmati, Hermoso, Redondo, Caldentey, Paralluelo.

So Salma Paralluelo, the teenager who came off the bench to score in the last-eight and the semi-final, starts. Ballon d’Or holder Alexia Putellas is on the bench. Barcelona playmaker Aitana Bonmati starts.

Salma Paralluelo has impressed as Spain have marched to the final - Getty Images/Phil Walter

09:12 AM BST

Millie Bright on the support back home

“I think as a group we would like to say thank you. Not only to the fans back home, but to the fans out here as well. “I think we have felt really welcomed and really special over here. I think every game has been incredible, I think everyone has seen that first hand. “Back home, we have seen the videos, we really appreciate everyone setting their alarm clocks and making the effort to support us. “Even though we are a million miles apart, it is amazing what football can do in really bringing everyone together, but especially our nation. We are really proud. Stick with us for one more game.”

Millie Bright says England are loving the support they are getting - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

09:09 AM BST

More Boxpark mayhem in the offing

By Janet Eastham

Boxpark Croydon in south London has had to clear away the tables in the main arenas to stop fans from dancing on them in celebration, regulars at the venue have claimed.

“When we’ve won previously we’ve actually been dancing on the tables,” said Croydon local Mary Barnett.

“We’ve been here all the time at Boxpark,” she told The Telegraph. “It’s a great atmosphere”.

Ms Barnett, who was in prime position at the top of the queue outside the sought after venue said she and her “squad” of 13 friends have been “told off so many times” for dancing on the tables.

“They’ve actually taken the tables away, to bring more capacity, but also to stop us from going on them.”

Extra capacity is much needed at the south London venue. Across the city, 3,000 tickets to watch the final across the three Boxpark were reportedly sold out in under eight minutes.

09:07 AM BST

Fancy a flutter?

Back England to lift the trophy with these Women’s World Cup free bets and betting offers. Women’s World Cup betting offers and free bets.

09:00 AM BST

From Luke Edwards in Sydney

The trains from the centre of Sydney were packed with England fans and there appears to have been an “invasion of the backpackers.” Australia is a hugely popular destination for young people in the UK to travel and work and it seems thousands of them have got tickets for this final hoping to see history being made. As well as the usual mix of women and families, there are a lot of young men, in their 20s, here as well. It’s yet more evidence of the new crossover appeal of women’s football, especially when there’s a successful team to support.

08:59 AM BST

So who do you think will win?

England or Spain?

Glory for Sarina’s side or final sorrow caused by Spanish success?

Here’s what our stable of writers out in Sydney think will happen...

READ: Women’s World Cup final 2023 predictions: Our writers in Sydney pick England or Spain

08:56 AM BST

How do you prepare for a World Cup final?

Well, if you’re the Lionesses you go for a walk in the Royal Botanic Garden in Sydney, which is across the road from their hotel and has fruit bats in the trees - a peaceful stroll to get the heads right before the big game.

08:50 AM BST

The Three Lions wish the Lionesses all the best

Gareth Southgate has said he has no advice to give as “you’ve done more than us already, and you know what is needed to win.”

The message was delivered as part of a video sent by the men’s side, which you can watch here...

08:41 AM BST

Here's a moving montage

08:36 AM BST

The England coach has left the hotel

Sarina Wiegman’s squad are on the way to Stadium Australia from their city centre hotel. The journey should take a bit under one hour.

08:34 AM BST

Millie Bright: ‘We have to play the game of our lives’

The England defender spoke ahead of today’s match to the media and here’s what she had to say on the enormity of today’s final....

“I think it has been players’ dreams for years. We know how passionate our nation is back home and how much they want us to win. But for us, there is a process. We have a game plan to execute. We need to play the game of our lives.”

Millie Bright and Co are one win away from World Cup glory - Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson

08:24 AM BST

More English pre-match joy in Sydney

08:23 AM BST

A great way to get to the final

I also suspect that our very own Tom Garry is quite excited as well...

Some very happy #Lionesses fans on their way to the #fifawwc final pic.twitter.com/ZUTqqekSF8 — Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) August 20, 2023

08:18 AM BST

England's finest wish the Lionesses all the luck in the world

08:16 AM BST

Rishi Sunak tells the Lionesses 'the nation is rooting for you'

The Prime Minister has told England’s Lionesses that the “whole nation is rooting for you” as they prepare to take on Spain in the Women’s World Cup final.

In a letter, Rishi Sunak wished England boss Sarina Wiegman and her players good luck for the final in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, telling them: “You’ve made us all proud.”

Sunak has opted not to attend the southern hemisphere final in person, sending Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer to Australia to represent the UK Government.

Addressing the letter to “Sarina and all our Lionesses”, the Prime Minister said: “On behalf of the entire country, I want to wish you the best of luck against Spain in the World Cup final!

“Once again, this summer, you’ve made us all proud.

“From beating the Aussies in their own backyard to winning that penalty shoot-out, you have inspired us with your skill, teamwork and courage.

“This weekend, like millions of others, I will be watching and cheering you on.

“But whatever the result, I want you to know that you have already secured a lasting legacy: that every girl in this country will have equal access to all school sport, including football.

“For my daughters, and for every girl in this country, you have made football something for them; you have made them feel they belong on the pitch.

“So - in a way - you’ve already brought football home.”

08:09 AM BST

Good omen alert!

England will, apparently, be wearing their blue away kit today (not sure why as white doesn’t clash with Spain’s red...). And as many of you will doubtless know, back in 1966 England wore their away kit of red...

Away kit glory - will it be the same for the Lionesses today? - Getty Images

07:55 AM BST

Sarina Wiegman and the Lionesses hoping to emulate the heroes of 1966

England are in the World Cup final, words no one has been able to string together in a footballing sense since 1966, and words that tend to send the UK partly crazy with a mixture of hope, expectation, excitement, and a fair few nerves.

Yes, the men’s rugby team won at the same stadium the Lionesses will play in today, back in 2003, and yes the brilliant Red Roses reached the World Cup final only last November. And who can forget Anya Shrubsole and Co, as well as Eoin Morgan’s men, landing global glory in 2017 and 2019 respectively? But there’s something about the national game and the search for World Cup success that has lifted today’s final into the higher reaches of the country’s consciousness.

Just uttering 1966 tends to make even the average English person go misty eyed (regardless whether they were alive then or not) and becoming the first England football team to win a senior final on the world stage since Bobby Moore, Bobby Charlton, Geoff Hurst and the legion of legends did it 57 years ago is at the forefront of Sarina Wiegman’s mind.

“Everyone is talking about 1966, so let’s be at our best on Sunday and try and be successful,” the England manager said. “Making a final is special but with thi8s team and the challenges we had, how we find a way all the time to solve problems has been amazing. It’s very special being in a final but now we want to win it too.”

Whisper it quietly but England have been far from their best on their path to today’s showdown against Spain. They were pushed all the way in the knockout games against Nigeria and Colombia and it was only in that memorable semi-final victory over hosts Australia that they began to show what they can really do.

Stay here for all the pre-match build-up, team news (will Lauren James return to the starting XI?) and action, with kick-off set for 11am.

