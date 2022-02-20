England vs Spain LIVE! Arnold Clark Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

(The FA via Getty Images)

England vs Spain LIVE!

After a 1-1 draw against Olympic champions Canada in their opening match of the Arnold Clark Cup, next up for England is a match against European title rivals Spain at Carrow Road.

The Lionesses remain unbeaten in seven games under Sarina Wiegman but this is set to be their toughest test so far as they continue their preperations for the Euros.

Spain manager Jorge Vilda has hailed Wiegman’s team as the “best England team ever” but Spain are favourites to win the Euros on these shores this summer.

Spain’s rise on the international stage has been rapid and fuelled by all-conquering Barcelona, with nine of their starting XI against Germany from the Champions League holders.

Spain conceded an 88th minute equaliser in their opening match against Germany as they were denied them three points against the eight-time European champions.

You can follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below...

England vs Spain latest

Vilda: This is the best England team ever

Early team news: Bronze pushing for start

How to watch: ITV

13:55 , Giuseppe Muro

Spain manager Jorge Vilda has hailed Sarina Wiegman’s side as the “best England team ever” ahead of the game.

“We’ve prepared well for this game, they’ve been training really well and we’ve been doing exercises based on dealing with high intensity opponents,” said Vilda.

“I personally believe that this is perhaps the best England team ever. They’ve got plenty of youth in the side, players who play with coverage.”

England team news

13:45 , Giuseppe Muro

England manager Sarina Wiegman has confirmed she will make changes this afternoon.

Speaking at her pre-match press conference on Saturday, she said: "Yes, there will be some changes.

"As we said before this camp, we have the opportunity to try out some things because we have three games in six days.

"We want to see some things, we want to develop our style of play and we want to see combinations of players together to see how they connect, so tomorrow we have that opportunity and we will make some changes."

Story continues

Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze, who had not played for her country since undergoing knee surgery during the summer, and record goalscorer Ellen White were second-half substitutes against Canada and will hope to start.

How to watch

13:36 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: This afternoon’s game will be broadcast live on ITV1, with coverage starting from 2:30pm.

Live stream: The match will be streamed live via the ITV Hub website and app.

13:32 , Giuseppe Muro

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of this evening’s Arnold Clark Cup match between England and Spain.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of a 3:15pm kick-off...