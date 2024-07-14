England vs Spain in Euro 2024 final: Date, time, where to watch today’s game and more

Bellingham and Yamal, stars for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, go head to head tonight - AFP

All Euro 2024 roads now lead to Berlin, where Spain lie in wait for England in today’s final.

Spain booked their spot in the title decider after overcoming misfiring France 2-1 in the first semi-final in Munich on Tuesday. England beat the Netherlands thanks to a 90th-minute goal from Ollie Watkins on Wednesday night.

When is the Euro 2024 final?

It is today, so Sunday July 14, 2024.

What time does it start?

The final will kick-off at 8pm UK time, which is 9pm local time in Germany.

Where will it be played?

In Berlin at the Olympiastadion. It is the home of Hertha Berlin and has a capacity of 71,000, making it the biggest venue at Euro 2024.

In the build-up to the final, British Airways announced that it is laying on more flights and providing bigger planes, in order to meet the demand from supporters who want to travel to the German capital.

What channel will it be on?

BBC and ITV will both be showing the showpiece event. Telegraph columnist Thom Gibbs and former TV anchor Des Lynam have both explained which channel they believe has won the battle of the Euros.

To decide which channel you should watch on, take the quiz below and check our ranking of BBC and ITV presenters.

Latest Spain news

Spain captain Álvaro Morata has trained ahead of the European Championship final, allaying fears over his fitness after he was hurt in a freak accident involving stadium security.

The striker had limped away from his country’s celebrations following their semi-final victory against France in Munich on Tuesday night after a member of the Allianz Arena security team slipped and collided with him while pursuing a pitch invader.

But Morata took part in an open training session on Thursday at Spain’s Euro 2024 headquarters in Germany’s Black Forest.

Spain were already without Pedri, who suffered a tournament-ending injury in a tackle by Toni Kroos in the quarter-final win over Germany.

Ayoze Pérez has also been sidelined since his side’s victory over Italy in their second game of the group stages.

But they will welcome back both Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand from suspension

Latest England news

Gareth Southgate looks set to keep faith with the XI that started in the semi-final win over the Netherlands. That means Luke Shaw will have to be content with a place on the bench, with Kieran Trippier likely to get the nod from the manager in the left-back role.

On Saturday night Southgate said: “Everyone is fit, which is great but not unusual for a cup final.”

Meanwhile, Sarina Wiegman says England’s men “know exactly what they have to do” to seal European glory on Sunday, telling Gareth Southgate: “Let’s bring it home.”

The Lionesses manager has vast experience of European finals, having guided her native Netherlands to Women’s European Championship success in 2017 before repeating the feat with England at Wembley two years ago.

While she conceded her “orange heart was hurting” after watching England men book their place in the Euros final with a last-gasp victory over the Netherlands, she insisted she would be rooting for Southgate’s team on Sunday.

“They know exactly what they have to do. It is their second [Euros] final, which is incredible,” said Wiegman. “I just wish them all the best and in England you would say, ‘Let’s bring it home’.

“We all know that football worldwide is the biggest sport. In England it’s on a different level [which I saw] since I came in and worked here.

“It’s so deep in society and the people support it so much. It’s incredible. I never, ever take it for granted. I think the whole country should be very proud of what the England men do. It’s not easy – that’s what we’ve seen too. It’s good to be English at the moment.”

Foden and Palmer played crucial roles in England's semi-final win - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

England vs Spain history: previous results

Footballing history between England and Spain dates back to 1929, when a travelling England team lost 4-3. Since that match, the teams have played another 26 matches. England lead the head-to-head standings 14-10, with three draws.

Only eight of the 27 matches between the nations were competitive fixtures and the last time the two teams met at the European Championship was in 1996, for a 0-0 draw before England won on penalties. The last World Cup match between the teams was also a 0-0 draw, in 1982.

The two most recent meetings were in the Nations League in 2018. England lost 2-1 at home and then won 3-2 in Spain.

Euro 2024 route to the final

Round of 16

Saturday, June 29

Sunday, June 30

Monday, July 1

Tuesday, July 2

Quarter-finals

Friday, July 5

Saturday, July 6

Rest days on July 7 & 8

Semi-finals

Tuesday, July 9

Wednesday, July 10

Rest days on July 11, 12 & 13

Sunday, July 14

Spain vs England (Berlin, KO 8pm)

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

Spain: 2/1

England: 5/2

Betting on Euro 2024? Take a look at these Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers