England vs Spain Euro 2022 live: score and latest updates from quarter-final

england vs spain live score euro 2022 quarter-final latest updates - REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

07:13 PM

Those four Spain changes

Olga Carmona replaces Leila Ouahabi, Teresa Abelleial comes in for Sheila Garcia, Marta Cardona for Lucia Garcia and Esther Gonzalez for Athenea del Castillo. Looks like they'll line up in a 4-1-2-3 formation.

07:11 PM

Your teams in black and white

England Earps, Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly, Stanway, Walsh, Mead, Kirby, Hemp, White.

Substitutes Roebuck, Greenwood, Carter, Stokes, Scott, Parris, Kelly, England, Toone, Wubben-Moy, Russo.

Spain Panos, Batlle, Paredes, Leon, Carmona, Bonmati, Guijarro, Abelleira, Cardona, Gonzalez, Caldentey.

Substitutes Gallardo, Aleixandri, Andres, Guerrero, del Castillo, Sarriegi, Ouahabi, Lucia Garcia, Pereira, Sheila Garcia, Pina, Rodriguez.

Referee Stephanie Frappart (France)

07:05 PM

Four changes for Spain

🔴 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 I ¡¡ESTA ES LA ALINEACIÓN DE ESPAÑA!!



👥 Así sale la @SEFutbolFem para buscar la clasificación a semifinales ante la 𝗮𝗻𝗳𝗶𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮.



¡¡𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗢𝗦 𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗥 𝗘𝗟 𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗘!!#ENG 🆚 #ESP#JugarLucharYGanar I #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/1TM41wxKxP — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) July 20, 2022

07:02 PM

England confirm same XI

06:35 PM

Tuba or not tuba ... euphonium is the question

By Tom Garry at Amex Community Stadium

Some England fans were waiting more than 90 minutes outside the players' entrance for the team coach to arrive, and the lines of fans were six people deep. On the other side of the stadium, a band featuring the largest tuba I have ever seen have been serenading supporters as they arrive over the bridge from Falmer station, after getting off the packed local trains from Brighton. We're expecting a full house tonight, and if the atmosphere is even just half as electric as it was for last week's 8-0 win over Norway here, it's going to be lively.

Story continues

06:33 PM

Spain's one to watch

By Tom Garry at Amex Community Stadium

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati was a key part of the team that won the Catalan club's first Women's Champions League title in 2011, scoring against Chelsea in the final, and the 24-year-old has arguably been the Spain team's best player in this tournament so far in the absence of their injured Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas.

Spain's Aitana Bonmati runs after the ball during the Women Euro 2022 group B - AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Bonmati will look to make key runs towards the box from the number-eight style position, and will look to slip balls through to the wings for Manchester United right-back Ona Batlle on the overlap.

06:13 PM

Good evening

Sarina Wiegman, England's head coach, has tested negative for Covid-19 and will resume her place in the technical area for tonight's Women's Euros quarter-final against Spain.

The 52-year-old had been isolating away from the squad since feeling unwell and initially testing positive last Friday morning, and missed that night's 5-0 win over Northern Ireland.

But an FA spokesperson said this afternoon that Wiegman "will now return to all elements of her role and will take her place on the bench tonight".

The former Netherlands manager had watched England's training sessions from a distance, outside, wearing a mask over the past few days, and communicating remotely with her backroom team.

Spain are seventh in Fifa's world rankings, one place higher than England and are the first team above them that Wiegman's side have faced in the competition, following three group-stage wins from three, as they bid to reach a fourth successive major tournament semi-final.

Wiegman has named an unchanged team for the fourth match running but the captain, Leah Williamson, is taking nothing for granted after Spain winger Marta Cardona emphasised her team's underdog status: "They're at home, they're the hosts, they're the favourites going into it, so the pressure is on them. We're feeling very calm."

Asked whether she agreed with Northern Ireland manage Kenny Shiels' assessment that now winning the tournament would represent a "massive failure" for England",Williamson said: "We know what we want to do and we know what we dream of, and the journey that you have to go on to achieve that, so it's not just as simple as that - if it was, happy days.

"But it's not as simple as that and I think we're focused enough on the day to not to let that affect us."

Meanwhile Spain's captain Irene Paredes has said Spain will continue with their possession dominating strategy despite their struggles to create chances and score goals. "I don't think we need to adapt our game to England and we won't. The best thing we can do is play our game, try and keep our possession – attack is the best form of defence for us."